Sen. Rubio Rebuts Flake: Cuba Sonic Attacks ‘Documented Fact’

Striking back against Sen. Jeff Flake’s, R-Ariz., skepticism of the sonic attacks on U.S. diplomats in Cuba, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., tweeted an unmitigated rebuttal Sunday, calling the attacks “documented fact” and the “#CastroRegime” knew about them.

It’s a documented FACT that 24 U.S. govt officials & spouses were victims of some sort of sophisticated attack while stationed in Havana 1/3

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 7, 2018

Any U.S. official briefed on matter knows full well that while method of attack still in question,that attacks & injuries occurred isn’t 2/3

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 7, 2018

It is impossible to conduct 24 separate & sophisticated attacks on U.S. Govt personnel in #Havana without #CastroRegime knowing about it 3/3

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 7, 2018

Sen. Flake has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, something that might have led to his declining to seek re-election in 2018. He has also taken the Republican Party to task with his 2017 book “Conscience of a Conservative: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle.”

Flake has called for better relations with Cuba, something promoted by former President Barack Obama, but rolled back by President Trump and rejected by Sen. Rubio, a Cuban-American.

By Eric Mack | Sunday, 07 Jan 2018 02:35 PM (Miami Herald/McClatchy DC)

