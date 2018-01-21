10 Tips for Extreme Cold

Stay safe and manage your usage

During a cold snap, be prepared and follow these steps to stay safe and manage your natural gas usage.

Stay safe:

Check your carbon monoxide detectors.

Avoid frozen pipes by opening cabinets around plumbing and run a trickle of water.

Use heaters on a hard, level surface away from flammables. Do NOT use stoves, ovens or grills for heat.

Clear your meter of snow and ice with a broom when shoveling your driveway.

Smell natural gas? Leave immediately and call 911 and 1-800-344-4077 from a safe location.

Stay warm:

Clear areas around heating equipment vents.

Weatherstrip windows and doors.

Turn down your thermostat when you’re away for more than 8 hours.

Open your shades during the day.

Use a fireplace insert to reduce heat loss.

When temperatures are low, your system works harder. Check for energy assistance, payment plans and energy efficiency programs to help you manage your usage and lower your bills.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/01/web1_cold-dude-1.jpg

Sunbury News Staff Report

Learn more at ColumbiaGasOhio.com.

Learn more at ColumbiaGasOhio.com.