Girls Night: The Musical Brings Raucous Fun to the Lincoln February 15

A touching and hilarious “tell-it-like-it-is” look at the lives of a group of female friends, Girls Night: The Musical promises to have audiences laughing, crying, and dancing in the aisles. Follow five friends as they re-live their past, celebrate their present, and look to the future during a wild and hilarious night out at karaoke. Described as “’Desperate Housewives’ meets Mamma Mia” (Applause Magazine), “A boisterous, bust-out, bawdy musical revue” (Wisconsin State Journal), “An infectious, exhilarating sense of intoxication (Hollywood Reporter), and “As funny and outrageous as Sex in the City!” (The Advocate), Girls Night: The Musical is bursting with energy and packed with hits such as “Lady Marmalade,” “It’s Raining Men,” “Man, I Feel Like a Woman,” “I Will Survive,” “We Are Family,” and many more.

CAPA presents Girls Night: The Musical at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) on Thursday, February 15, at 8 pm. Tickets are $45 at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

British playwright, author, and television producer, Louise Roche has written and produced six other plays including Girls Night (UK Tours 2003, 2004,2006), Bobby and Johnny (UK Tour 2005), Girls Behind (UK Tour 2005), Checkout Girls (Milton Keynes 2005), Lucky Balls (Milton Keynes 2002), and Milton Keynes The Musical (2002). Her novel, Glutton for Punishment is published in paperback, and her television writing includes “Where the Heart Is” and “Doctors.”

Director Sonya Flaherty has been with Entertainment Events, Inc. (EEI) since 2007. She originally performed the role of Liza in the US premier of Girls Night: The Musical in Scottsdale in 2007. After touring for two years and working full-time in international risk management at American Express, EEI brought Carter and her 12 years of experience at American Express on board as its production supervisor in 2009. In 2010, she was promoted to COO. In addition, she continues to supervise all production aspects from casting to closing night for all EEI productions. She still performs in Girls Night: The Musical, playing three of the five roles in the show and amassing more than 400 performances on tour and Off-Broadway. Carter has directed several of the touring companies of Girls Night: The Musical, originated the role of co-host Janice, and directed the world premiere of WPMS: The Musical in 2010. She directed, co-authored, and performed the role of Janice in the Off-Broadway premiere Dishing with the Divas: The Musical in 2011. Cuff Me: The Fifty Shades of Grey Musical Parody is the third Off- Broadway production she has directed.

