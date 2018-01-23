Otterbein Graduate School To Host Book Launch for Author Janet Smith Meeks

Westerville – The Graduate School at Otterbein University will host author Janet Smith Meeks for the launch of her newly released book, “Gracious Leadership: Lead Like You’ve Never Led Before,” on Tuesday, Feb. 13, in Riley Auditorium at the Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park Street. The event is part of the Executive Guest Lecture Series and begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the lecture at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

In her book, Meeks explains “gracious leadership” as a fresh, unique, and proven approach for current and aspiring leaders who seek to excel while restoring common decency and respect within all aspects of their lives.

Through stories of her own personal journey, as well as anecdotes about those she has encountered along the way, Meeks shares lessons learned while offering candid advice to help leaders improve. She shows how to be tough and kind, accountable and compassionate, driven and grateful, all while being a fully respectful leader. Meeks says that when leaders follow the key ingredients of Gracious Leadership, they stand out from the crowd and are set apart because they have found a better way to lead.

Meeks has served in executive roles for four nationally known healthcare systems, including Trinity Health (the second largest Catholic Healthcare system in the nation and parent of Mount Carmel Healthcare located in central Ohio) and Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She spent nine years as president of Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville, where she led the organization to peak performance through applying the key ingredients of Gracious Leadership.

As co-founder and CEO of Healthcare Alignment Advisors, Meeks uses her experience to guide C-suite executives across multiple industries in strategies that are designed to optimize corporate performance within a positive work environment. Sheis a sought-after speaker regarding a broad range of leadership topics. Her quarterly column “Leadership to Inspire Results,” is featured in Smart Business magazine.

