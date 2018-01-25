Ohio Clean Marinas Recognizes Newly Certified and Recertified Marinas

SANDUSKY – The Ohio Clean Marinas Program has continued its voluntary certification program, which recognizes marinas that choose to adopt best management practices to improve the environmental, educational and economic aspects of their operations.

Seven marinas in Ohio were newly certified in 2017, and three marinas were recertified for continuing to follow the program’s requirements, according to Ohio Sea Grant and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). Seventy-eight marinas in total have been certified as Ohio Clean Marinas. An additional 47 marinas have committed to begin the process to work toward meeting the program’s certification standards.

Newly Certified and Recertified Ohio Clean Marinas in 2017

Burr Oak State Park, Glouster (Athens County)

Edgewater Marina, Cleveland (Cuyahoga County)

Grand River Marine, Grand River (Lake County)

Happy Days Boating, Port Clinton (Ottawa County)

Lake Milton State Park, Lake Milton (Mahoning County)

Mentor Lagoons, Mentor (Lake County)

Whiskey Island Marina, Cleveland (Cuyahoga County)

Channel Park Marina, Cleveland – recertified (Cuyahoga County)

Spitzer Lakeside Marina, Lorain – recertified (Lorain County)

Spitzer Riverside Marina, Lorain – recertified (Lorain County)

In addition to providing education to marina owners, the Ohio Clean Marinas Program continues to promote environmentally friendly habits to the recreational boating community. In 2017, the Ohio Clean Marinas Program partnered with ODNR to produce a series of videos on clean boating tips. The videos offer brief educational content on Great Lakes boating best practices to improve air and water quality and are available at: go.osu.edu/CleanMarinasYouTube.

More information about the program, including a marina certification checklist and clean boater tips, can be found online at ohioseagrant.osu.edu/clean and can be obtained by contacting Ohio Clean Marinas Program staff at ohiocleanmarinas@osu.edu. People can also find us this winter at the Cincinnati Boat Show at the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft booth or at the Cleveland Boat Show at the Ohio Sea Grant booth.

The Ohio Clean Marinas Program is a partnership between Ohio Sea Grant and ODNR, which started in 2005, to recognize marinas that choose to adopt best management practices to improve the environmental, educational and economic aspects of their operations. Financial assistance for the program is provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce through the Ohio Coastal Management Program, administered by the ODNR Office of Coastal Management. Additional funding is provided by the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft and Ohio Sea Grant.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/01/web1_boat-3-funny-boat-clipart-free-clip-art.jpeg