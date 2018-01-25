CWD found in Ohio deer

No cases found in wild deer population; active steps taken to control further spread

REYNOLDSBURG (Jan. 12, 2018) – The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) confirmed a positive case of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in a captive deer. The state is taking quarantine action to control the further spread of the disease and there is no evidence that CWD has affected the wild deer population in the state.

The positive sample was taken from a single buck on a hunting preserve in Guernsey County and tested as part of Ohio’s CWD monitoring program for captive white-tailed deer operations. The animal was transferred from a captive breeding facility in Holmes County just days before it was harvested. Both the hunting preserve and the breeding farm are under quarantine and are subject to intensive monitoring and sampling protocols. The quarantine will remain enforced until the state is satisfied that disease transference can no longer occur between captive operations.

“While the confirmed case is unfortunate, this proves the necessity of testing and monitoring the health of captive deer populations in Ohio in order to monitor the health of the animals and to manage exposure to diseases,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Tony Forshey. “ODA will work with our state partners and continue to take whatever steps necessary in order to manage CWD and prevent exposure to Ohio’s wild deer population.”

ODA regulates Ohio’s captive white-tailed deer facilities and monitors the health of animals through regular testing of deer at both farms and hunting preserves. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife conducts regular surveillance throughout Ohio to monitor the health of the state’s wild deer population. Acting in an abundance of caution, increased surveillance of wild deer will occur around the quarantined facilities associated with the recent CWD positive test. Again, no CWD has ever been confirmed in Ohio’s wild deer population.

CWD is deadly in deer, elk and moose, but there is no evidence CWD can be transmitted to humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Though no human disease has been associated with CWD, the CDC recommends, as a precaution, that people or other animals do not eat any part of an animal diagnosed with or showing signs of CWD. It is transmitted by direct animal-to-animal contact through saliva, feces and urine. Signs of the disease include weight loss, excessive salivation, increased drinking and urination, and abnormal behavior like stumbling and trembling. Infected deer and elk may also allow unusually close approach by humans or natural predators. The disease is fatal in deer and there is no known treatment or vaccine.

2018-2019 Small Game and Migratory Bird Hunting Seasons Proposed to Ohio Wildlife Council

COLUMBUS, OH – The 2018-2019 small game and migratory bird hunting seasons and the trapping seasons were proposed to the Ohio Wildlife Council on Wednesday, Jan. 10, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

The hunting season date proposals prepared by the ODNR Division of Wildlife maintain many traditional opening dates. Proposals concerning Ohio’s white-tailed deer hunting seasons will be presented at the next Ohio Wildlife Council meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Notable changes among the proposals included requiring an annual or daily range permit on all ODNR Division of Wildlife firearm target ranges (class A, B and C); modifying waterfowl bag limits by increasing the hen mallard, black duck and pintail daily bag limit from one to two; requiring tree stands on all ODNR Division of Wildlife properties to meet certain criteria; establishing a controlled hunting permit for quail at Crown City Wildlife Area; adding Erie, Hancock and Sandusky counties to the 2018 fall turkey season; and modifying hunting hours for the 2019 spring turkey season.

Additional proposed rule changes included lengthening the permitted dates for camping at both Crown City and Woodbury wildlife areas; increasing annual fees for watercraft docking permits at Knox Lake; and modifying several nuisance trapping regulations. For a complete list of all proposed changes, visit the Winter 2018 Proposed Rule Summary at wildohio.gov.

The Ohio Wildlife Council is an eight-member board that approves all of the ODNR Division of Wildlife proposed rules and regulations. The council will vote on the proposed rules and season dates after considering public input.

Open houses to receive public comments about hunting, trapping, and fishing regulations and other wildlife issues will be held on Saturday, March 3, from 12-3 p.m. Open houses will be held at the ODNR Division of Wildlife District One, District Two, District Three and District Four offices, as well as the Greene County Fish and Game Association clubhouse in Xenia.

Open houses give the public an opportunity to view and discuss proposed fishing, hunting and trapping regulations with ODNR Division of Wildlife officials. For Ohioans who are unable to attend an open house, comments will be accepted online at wildohio.gov beginning on Monday, Feb. 12. Directions to the open houses can be found at wildohio.gov or by calling 800-WILDLIFE (945-3543).

A statewide hearing on all of the proposed rules will be held at the ODNR Division of Wildlife’s District One office on Thursday, March 15, at 9 a.m. The office is located at 1500 Dublin Road, Columbus, 43215.

Council meetings are open to the public. Individuals who want to provide comments on a topic that is currently being considered by council are asked to register at least two days before the meeting by calling 614-265-6304. All comments are required to be three minutes or less.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

Proposed Ohio 2018-2019 Hunting and Trapping Season Dates (Except Deer)

Species Opening Date Closing Date Bag Limit

Squirrel Sept. 1, 2018 Jan. 31, 2019 6 daily

Early Canada Goose, statewide Sept. 1, 2018 Sept. 9, 2018 5 daily

Early teal Sept. 1, 2018 Sept. 16, 2018 6 daily

Dove Sept. 1, 2018 Dec. 15, 2018 Nov. 4, 2018 Jan. 8, 2019 15 daily

Ruffed grouse Oct. 13, 2018 Jan. 31, 2019 2 daily

American woodcock Oct. 12, 2018 Nov. 25, 2018 3 daily

Youth small game: Cottontail rabbit, ring-necked pheasant, bobwhite quail Oct. 20, 2018 and Oct. 27, 2018 Oct. 21, 2018 Oct. 28, 2018 Same as species in season

Cottontail rabbit Nov. 2, 2018 Feb. 28, 2019 4 daily

Ring-necked pheasant (male birds only) Nov. 2, 2018 Jan. 13, 2019 2 daily

Chukar Nov. 2, 2018 Jan. 13, 2019 2 daily

Bobwhite quail (16 counties only) Nov. 2, 2018 Nov. 25, 2018 4 daily

Fox, raccoon, skunk, opossum, weasel hunting and trapping Nov. 10, 2018 Jan. 31, 2019 None

Mink, muskrat trapping Nov. 10, 2018 Feb. 28, 2019 None

Lake Erie Marsh area: Mink, muskrat, skunk, raccoon, opossum, weasel trapping Nov. 10, 2018 March 15, 2019 None

Beaver trapping Dec. 26, 2018 Feb. 28, 2019 None

Wild turkey, fall (select counties) Oct. 13, 2018 Nov. 25, 2018 1 (season)

Wild turkey, spring youth April 13, 2019 April 14, 2019 2 (youth and spring combined)

Wild turkey, spring South Zone April 22, 2019 May 19, 2019 2 (season limit statewide)

Wild turkey, spring Northeast Zone (5 counties) April 29, 2019 May 26, 2019 2 (season limit statewide)

Crow (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday only) June 1, 2018 June 7, 2019 March 2, 2019 March 7, 2020 None

Coyote No closed season None

Woodchuck Closed for deer-gun season only None

Rail Sept. 1, 2018 Nov. 9, 2018 25 daily

Common moorhen (gallinule) Sept. 1, 2018 Nov. 9, 2018 15 daily

Common snipe Sept. 1, 2018 Dec. 15, 2018 Nov. 25, 2018 Jan. 4, 2019 8 daily

Waterfowl, youth Oct. 6, 2018 Oct. 7, 2018 Same as species in the regular season

Goose, Lake Erie Marsh Zone Oct. 13, 2018 Nov. 10, 2018 Jan. 5, 2019 Oct. 28, 2018 Dec. 23, 2018 Feb. 9, 2019 3 daily-Canada, white-fronted geese and brant 10 daily-Light geese Goose North Zone Oct. 20, 2018 Nov. 17, 2018 Jan. 5, 2019 Nov. 4, 2018 Dec. 30, 2018 Feb. 9, 2019 3 daily-Canada, white-fronted geese and brant 10 daily-Light geese Goose South Zone Oct. 20, 2018 Nov. 22, 2018 Nov. 4, 2018 Feb. 9, 2019 3 daily-Canada, white-fronted geese and brant 10 daily-Light geese

Duck, Lake Erie Marsh Zone Oct. 13, 2018 Nov. 10, 2018 Oct. 28, 2018 Dec. 23, 2018 6 daily *

Duck North Zone Oct. 20, 2018 Nov. 17, 2018 Nov. 4, 2018 Dec. 30, 2018 6 daily *

Duck South Zone Oct. 20, 2018 Dec. 15, 2018 Nov. 4, 2018 Jan. 27, 2019 6 daily *

*Daily bag limit of 6 ducks not to include more than 4 mallards (only 2 of which may be hens), 3 wood ducks, 2 black ducks, 2 redheads, 3 scaup, 2 canvasback, 1 mottled duck, or 2 pintails.

Proposals concerning Ohio’s white-tailed deer hunting seasons will be heard at the next Ohio Wildlife Council meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.

Hunters Harvest more than 13,000 Deer During Ohio’s Muzzleloader Season

COLUMBUS, OH – Hunters checked 13,268 white-tailed deer during Ohio’s muzzleloader season, Jan. 6-9, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). During last year’s muzzleloader season, 15,843 white-tailed deer were checked.

Hunters still have opportunities to pursue deer this winter, as archery season remains open through Sunday, Feb. 4.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife remains committed to properly managing Ohio’s deer populations. The goal of Ohio’s Deer Management Program is to provide a deer population that maximizes recreational opportunities, while minimizing conflicts with landowners and motorists.

Hunting Popularity

Ohio ranks fifth nationally in resident hunters and 11th in the number of jobs associated with hunting-related industries. Hunting has a more than $853 million economic impact in Ohio through the sale of equipment, fuel, food, lodging and more, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Hunting in America: An Economic Force for Conservation publication.

Find more information about deer hunting in the Ohio 2017-2018 Hunting and Trapping Regulations or at wildohio.gov. An updated deer harvest report is posted online each Wednesday at wildohio.gov/deerharvest.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

Editor’s Note: A list of all white-tailed deer checked by hunters using muzzleloaders during the four-day deer-muzzleloader season is shown below. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for this year’s season, and last year’s numbers are in parentheses.

Adams: 208 (308); Allen: 57 (50); Ashland: 204 (239); Ashtabula: 316 (463); Athens: 351 (442); Auglaize: 57 (48); Belmont: 306 (391); Brown: 159 (230); Butler: 93 (75); Carroll: 348 (427); Champaign: 60 (72); Clark: 47 (42); Clermont: 109 (168); Clinton: 63 (59); Columbiana: 292 (293); Coshocton: 487 (591); Crawford: 51 (52); Cuyahoga: 2 (2); Darke: 28 (37); Defiance: 91 (84); Delaware: 62 (71); Erie: 42 (30); Fairfield: 156 (138); Fayette: 29 (14); Franklin: 34 (27); Fulton: 40 (33); Gallia: 176 (338); Geauga: 102 (132); Greene: 51 (47); Guernsey: 463 (490); Hamilton: 34 (39); Hancock: 59 (51); Hardin: 101 (111); Harrison: 346 (499); Henry: 25 (32); Highland: 203 (216); Hocking: 358 (366); Holmes: 278 (289); Huron: 121 (133); Jackson: 218 (324); Jefferson: 182 (359); Knox: 328 (340); Lake: 31 (48); Lawrence: 83 (194); Licking: 363 (440); Logan: 127 (136); Lorain: 136 (142); Lucas: 28 (14); Madison: 21 (32); Mahoning: 138 (135); Marion: 49 (57); Medina: 104 (126); Meigs: 310 (420); Mercer: 28 (29); Miami: 45 (41); Monroe: 255 (344); Montgomery: 29 (29); Morgan: 366 (429); Morrow: 93 (96); Muskingum: 481 (602); Noble: 265 (310); Ottawa: 27 (25); Paulding: 69 (42); Perry: 240 (301); Pickaway: 55 (60); Pike: 168 (172); Portage: 112 (129); Preble: 69 (63); Putnam: 21 (20); Richland: 247 (230); Ross: 237 (287); Sandusky: 56 (52); Scioto: 168 (229); Seneca: 98 (100); Shelby: 60 (67); Stark: 166 (215); Summit: 38 (36); Trumbull: 216 (256); Tuscarawas: 396 (514); Union: 52 (42); Van Wert: 20 (24); Vinton: 255 (305); Warren: 82 (63); Washington: 344 (472); Wayne: 157 (150); Williams: 89 (85); Wood: 53 (32); Wyandot: 84 (96). Total: 13,268 (15,843).

