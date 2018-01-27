HUD awards over $95.8 million to Ohio homeless programs

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded over $95.8 million to support 316 homeless housing and service programs in Ohio. The Continuum of Care grants announced today provide critically needed housing and support services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness across the state. View a complete list of all the state and local homeless projects awarded funding.
The HUD funding announced is part of a record $2 billion being awarded to more than 7,300 local housing and service programs nationwide.
“HUD stands with our local partners who are working each and every day to house and serve our most vulnerable neighbors,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “We know how to end homelessness and it starts with embracing a housing-first approach that relies upon proven strategies that offer permanent housing solutions to those who may otherwise be living in our shelters and on our streets.”
This funding is critical in our efforts to end homelessness across Ohio as we know it,” said HUD Midwest Regional Administrator, Joseph P. Galvan. “Rapid rehousing ensures that homelessness is a brief, rare and non-recurring event for individuals and families.”
This year, HUD is continuing to challenge state and local planners to support higher performing local programs that have proven most effective in meeting their local challenges, often shifting funds from existing projects to create new ones that will have a more substantial and lasting impact on reducing homelessness.
Last month, HUD reported homelessness crept up in the U.S., especially among individuals experiencing long-term chronic homelessness. HUD’s 2017 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress found that 553,742 persons experienced homelessness on a single night in 2017, an increase of .7 percent since last year. Homelessness among families with children declined 5.4 percent nationwide since 2016, local communities report the number of persons experiencing long-term chronic homelessness and Veterans increased. HUD’s 2017 homeless estimate points to a significant increase in the number of reported persons experiencing unsheltered homelessness, particularly in California and other high-cost rental markets experiencing a significant shortage of affordable housing.
Across the nation, local homelessness planning agencies called ‘Continuums of Care’ will organize volunteers to help count the number of persons located in emergency shelters, transitional housing programs and living unsheltered on the streets. These Continuums of Care will report these one-night ‘point-in-time counts’ later in the year and will form the basis of HUD’s 2018 national homeless estimate.
OH-500 Cincinnati/Hamilton County CoC, BHS Permanent Supportive Housing, CoCR, $361,533
BHS Rapid Rehousing 1, CoCR, $770,054
BHS Rapid Rehousing 2, CoCR, $320,656
BHS Rapid Rehousing 3 for Families, CoCR, $242,196
BHS Rapid Rehousing 4, CoC, $364,390
Caracole PSH, CoCR, $704,719
CILO Permanent Housing Program, CoCR, $493,853
Coordinated Entry, CoCR, $136,711
Excel PSH Consolidation, CoCR, $3,462,640
Family Housing Partnership, CoCR, $322,568
FY 2017 CoC Planning, CoC, $497,427
FY 2017 HMIS Renewal, CoCR, $388,611
FY 2017 UFA, CoC, $331,618
FY17 RRH, CoC, $245,800
IHN Permanent Supportive Housing, CoCR, $356,623
IHN Permanent Supportive Housing 2, CoCR, $354,170
IHN RRH for Families, CoCR, $322,474
Lighthouse Permanent Supportive Housing, CoCR, $207,953
Lighthouse RRH Expansion, CoCR, $179,286
Lighthouse Scattered Site RRH, CoCR, $154,961
Lighthouse Street Outreach, CoCR, $102,518
NCR Commons at South Cumminsville, CoC, $418,252
NISRE Exit PSH, CoCR, $362,163
OTRCH ALI Consolidation, CoCR, $394,752
OTRCH Carrie’s Place, CoCR, $96,106
OTRCH East Clifton Homes, CoCR, $59,448
OTRCH Jimmy Heath House, CoCR, $255,452
OTRCH Paths to Recovery, CoCR, $326,263
OTRCH Recovery Hotel SRA PSH, CoCR, $95,751
OVGI PH Rapid Re-housing, CoCR, $603,867
Salvation Army Permanent RRH 1, CoCR, $243,056
Salvation Army RRH 2 for Families, CoCR, $234,731
Shelterhouse Homeless Individuals Partnership (HIP), CoCR, $251,769
Shelterhouse HUD RRH, CoCR, $827,268
Shelterhouse Recovery Transitional Housing, CoCR, $94,772
Shelterhouse Supportive Services, CoCR, $90,441
Talbert House Permanent Supportive Housing 1, CoCR, $660,322
Talbert House Permanent Supportive Housing 2, CoC, $934,628
Talbert Services TGGH Expansion/Gertrude House, CoCR, $53,500
Tender Mercies Dana Hotel, CoCR, $90,567
Tender Mercies Harkavy Hall SRA, CoCR, $75,283
Tender Mercies Haven Hall PSH, CoCR, $332,951
YWCA Domestic Violence Rapid Rehousing, CoCR, $131,708
YWCA DV TH/RRH, CoC, $223,128
OH-500 Total: $17,176,939
OH-501 – Toledo/Lucas County CoC
1st Avenue, CoCR, $230,737
A Place Called Home, CoCR, $102,035
Affordable Housing for Persons With Mental Illness, CoCR, $340,108
CoC Planning Project Application 2017, CoC, $160,186
Families With Mental Illness, CoCR, $83,558
Families With Mental Illness Expansion, CoCR, $91,243
Fresh Start, CoCR, $108,838
Haven, CoCR, $232,075
HMIS Expansion 2017, CoCR, $57,990
HMIS Renewal 2017, CoCR, $90,609
Home Base, CoCR, $197,307
Housing First, CoCR, $172,336
My Place, CoCR, $171,287
PACT Partnership, CoCR, $237,377
Pathway To Shelter, CoCR, $96,906
RRH Program, CoC, $286,388
Special Assistance for Families Accessing Housing, CoCR, $234,120
Steps to Home, CoCR, $414,451
Steps to Home Permanent Supportive Housing, CoCR, $433,576
Steps to Home PSH II, CoC, $45,408
Steps to Home TH-C, CoCR, $329,268
Walls For All, CoCR, $188,124
OH-501 Total: $4,303,927
OH-502 – Cleveland/Cuyahoga County CoC
2010 TRA, CoCR, $111,423
2016 Rapid Re-Housing for Single Adults, CoCR, $538,461
8301 Detroit, CoCR, $965,990
Buckeye PSH Long-Term Rental Assistance, CoCR, $59,803
Cogswell Supportive Housing, CoCR, $102,942
Cuyahoga County Coordinated Entry, CoCR, $500,000
Cuyahoga County Rapid Re-Housing for Families, CoCR, $488,712
Cuyahoga County Rapid Re-Housing for Single Adults and Youth, CoCR, $726,315
Downtown Superior Apartments, CoCR, $220,189
Duplex Housing- Scattered Site, CoCR, $678,397
EAX Greenbridge Extension, CoC, $1,070,066
Euclid, CoCR, $1,544,268
Gurnick Place, CoCR, $133,005
Miles, CoCR, $757,602
Payne Avenue Plus, CoCR, $725,315
Permanent Housing for Persons with Chemical Dependencies 2001, CoCR, $429,462
Permanent Housing for Persons with Chemical Dependencies 2004, CoCR, $862,542
Permanent Housing for Young Adults, CoCR, $464,049
Permanent Supportive Housing/CH, CoCR, $64,559
Rapid Rehousing for Families and Singles Bonus FY2015, CoCR, $1,223,786
Safe Haven 3, CoCR, $464,170
South Pointe, CoCR, $1,016,430
SRA 2004, CoCR, $1,504,704
SRA 2007-54, CoCR, $1,017,438
TRA 1126 Units, CoCR, $10,765,612
WSCC RRH 20, CoCR, $216,659
WSCC RRH 32, CoCR, $370,207
OH-502 Total: $27,022,106
OH-503 – Columbus/Franklin County CoC
Alvis Inc 2017 Amethyst Program, CoCR, $555,143
CHN 2017 Briggsdale Apartments, CoCR, $234,491
CHN 2017 Community ACT, CoCR, $273,026
CHN 2017 East Fifth Avenue Apartments, CoCR, $232,914
CHN 2017 Family Homes, CoCR, $13,310
CHN 2017 Inglewood Court, CoCR, $60,247
CHN 2017 Leasing SHP Program, CoCR, $232,221
CHN 2017 Parsons Avenue Apartments, CoCR, $256,811
CHN 2017 Rebuilding Lives PACT Team Initiative, CoCR, $726,943
CHN 2017 Rental Assistance SRA III, CoCR, $92,491
CHN 2017 S+C SRA, CoCR, $1,609,752
CHN 2017 S+C TRA, CoCR, $1,385,703
CHN 2017 Safe Haven, CoCR, $188,951
CHN 2017 Southpoint Place Apartments, CoCR, $376,578
CHN 2017 Supportive Housing Leasing, CoCR, $1,819,252
CHN 2017 Terrace Place Apartments, CoCR, $135,549
CHN 2017 Wilson Apartments, CoCR, $66,279
CSB 2017 CoC Planning, CoC, $329,319
CSB 2017 HMIS/CSP, CoCR, $164,070
CSB 2017 UFA, CoC, $219,546
Equitas Health 2017 PSH, CoCR, $783,195
Huckleberry House 2017 Transitional Living Program, CoCR, $232,135
Maryhaven 2017 Supportive Housing Project, CoCR, $183,196
NCR 2017 Commons at Buckingham, CoCR, $110,051
NCR 2017 Commons at Grant, CoCR, $110,051
NCR 2017 Commons at Third, CoCR, $110,051
NCR 2017 PSH Expansion + Enhancement, CoC, $186,973
TSA 2017 Job 2 Housing (OH0074U5E031605), CoCR, $294,017
Van Buren Village PSH, CoCR, $64,200
VOAGO 2017 Permanent Supportive Housing for Families, CoCR, $384,383
VOAGO 2017 Permanent Supportive Housing for Families Expansion, CoC, $123,716
YMCA 2017 S+C SRA, CoCR, $205,706
YWCA 2017 WINGS, CoCR, $257,848
OH-503 Total: $12,018,118
OH-504 – Youngstown/Mahoning County CoC
Beatitude House CH Permanent Supportive Housing, CoCR, $91,185
Beatitude House Permanent Supportive Housing Program, CoCR, $365,476
CoC Planning Grant 2017, CoC, $78,774
Coordinated Entry 2017-2018, CoCR, $33,929
HMIS Project, CoCR, $15,000
Homestead House, CoCR, $11,446
Meridian Women’s Center South, CoCR, $43,129
Phoenix Court, CoCR, $130,922
PSH Vouchers 2017-2018, CoCR, $124,412
Samaritan Housing, PRA, CoCR, $13,618
SRO II, CoCR, $351,006
YWCA Permanent Housing for Families with Disabilities, CoCR, $346,181
YWCA Scattered-Site 2 Permanent Housing for Disabled Families, CoCR, $200,543
OH-504 Total: $1,805,621
OH-505 – Dayton, Kettering/Montgomery County CoC
2017 PRA Renewal, CoCR, $100,586
2017 SRA II Renewal, CoCR, $102,354
2017 SRA Renewal, CoCR, $483,523
2017 TRA Renewal, CoCR, $2,186,012
Aspire, CoCR, $360,365
CoC Coordinated Entry, CoC, $112,320
HMIS, CoCR, $140,525
HOPE Housing, CoCR, $653,226
Housing First I-IV, CoCR, $996,009
Iowa Avenue Commons, CoCR, $140,916
Key Terrace Rental Assistance, CoCR, $224,560
Key Terrace Supportive Services, CoCR, $164,039
Milestones, CoCR, $195,585
MVHO Leasing I, CoCR, $177,327
MVHO Leasing II, CoCR, $134,164
MVHO Leasing III, CoCR, $246,444
MVHO PSH Operating, CoCR, $21,904
MVHO Westcliff, CoCR, $234,382
OH 505 CoC Planning 2017, CoC, $271,273
Ohio Avenue Commons, CoCR, $129,417
Opening Doors for the Homeless, CoCR, $427,100
Opportunity House, CoCR, $387,486
Rapid Re-Housing, CoCR, $254,972
River Commons II, CoCR, $180,844
RRH Priority Populations, CoCR, $409,494
Saphire Rapid Rehousing, CoCR, $166,533
St. Vincent de Paul DePaul Center PSH FY 2017, CoCR, $125,869
St. Vincent de Paul Kettering Commons PSH FY 2017, CoCR, $124,151
St. Vincent de Paul Safe Haven FY 2017, CoCR, $324,177
OH-505 Total: $9,475,557
OH-506 – Akron/Summit County CoC
Access Home, CoCR, $179,098
Akron Supportive Housing (South Street), CoCR, $37,733
Akron Supportive Housing (Waterloo), CoCR, $43,869
Akron/Summit County HMIS, CoCR, $260,442
Blackbird Landing, CoCR, $126,702
Blackbird Landing II, CoCR, $132,969
Blue Herron, CoCR, $231,003
Brubaker Program 2017, CoCR, $148,990
Cardinal’s Peak, CoCR, $81,425
Centralized Intake – Summit, CoCR, $85,652
Emerging Women Program 2017, CoCR, $141,881
Home Again, CoCR, $62,532
Homes ForFoster Youth, CoCR, $137,300
Hope, CoCR, $152,568
Horizon House, CoCR, $72,185
Humble Beginnings Program 2017, CoCR, $126,717
McTaggert Court I, CoCR, $117,740
OH-506 CoC Planning Application FY2017, CoC, $142,854
Peachtree I, CoCR, $122,000
Peachtree II, CoCR, $97,110
Permanent Supportive Housing – H.M. Life Opportunity Services, CoCR, $430,150
Project Beginnings I, CoCR, $16,180
Renew, CoCR, $30,590
Safe Haven, CoCR, $169,467
Shelter Plus Care (CANAPI 2017) OH0152L5E061609, CoCR, $140,003
Shelter Plus Care (CSS 2017) OH0153L5E061609, CoCR, $470,716
STEP II, CoCR, $120,987
Step III, CoCR, $266,125
The Commons at Madaline Park, CoCR, $264,899
The Micah Program, CoCR, $113,037
Transitions To Independence, CoCR, $117,847
Women’s Empowerment Program 2017, CoCR, $77,428
OH-506 Total: $4,718,199
OH-507 – Ohio Balance of State CoC
Able Housing, CoCR, $224,816
Allen Shelter Plus Care Vouchers, CoCR, $185,558
Almost Home, CoCR, $253,669
Appleseed RRH, CoCR, $170,474
Ashtabula Shelter Plus Care Vouchers for homeless persons with mental illness, CoCR, $344,357
Athens Serenity Village SAMI Shelter Plus Care, CoCR, $40,642
Athens Shelter Plus Care, CoCR, $270,810
Beacon House, CoCR, $292,261
Butler County S+C for Chronically Homeless II, CoCR, $157,041
Butler SPC for Adults with Chronic Homelessness, CoCR, $178,765
Butler SPC for Homeless Individuals and Families, CoCR, $170,109
CAC Permanent Supportive Housing, CoCR, $113,878
Charles Place, CoCR, $74,529
Chrysalis Transitional Program, CoCR, $35,770
CoC Planning Project FY17, CoC, $476,093
Coleman PSH, CoCR, $282,044
Columbiana Free Choice II: The Counseling Center, CoCR, $33,571
Columbiana MHA Shelter + Care I, CoCR, $291,821
Crossroads Supportive Housing Program, CoCR, $287,063
Delaware County Permanent Supportive Housing for Families, CoCR, $193,449
Fairfield County Shelter Plus Care, CoCR, $192,474
Faith House II, CoCR, $35,230
Family Abuse Shelter PSH, CoCR, $26,461
Family Housing, CoCR, $136,013
Fayette Shelter Plus Care, CoCR, $72,631
Generation Now Permanent Supportive Housing, CoCR, $69,716
Graham Drive, CoCR, $43,465
Harding Place Transitional Housing Program, CoCR, $45,190
Homeless Management Information System, CoCR, $458,840
I’m Home, CoCR, $65,542
Jefferson County Shelter Plus Care, CoCR, $300,123
Joey’s Landing, CoCR, $100,366
Knox County TRA, CoCR, $158,811
Lake County McKinley Grove SPC, CoCR, $112,389
Lake County SPC, CoCR, $232,846
Lake County SPC II, CoCR, $173,165
Lake County SPC III, CoCR, $40,025
Lawrence County One-Stop Shelter Plus Care, CoCR, $48,029
Lawrence County One-Stop TRA, CoCR, $148,338
LCCH Rapid Re-Housing, CoCR, $67,482
LCCH Transitional Housing, CoCR, $530,945
Licking Shelter Plus Care, CoCR, $345,772
Logan/Champaign Housing, CoCR, $76,387
Lorain Shelter Plus Care, CoCR, $426,022
Madriver/Park Street, CoCR, $42,925
Marietta/Washington Shelter Plus Care, CoCR, $40,080
Medina County TRA, CoCR, $381,408
Miami County Family RRH, CoCR, $113,808
Miami County SPC, CoCR, $38,900
Miriam House, CoCR, $86,774
NEXT STEP, CoCR, $96,092
Northland II, CoCR, $211,783
Permanent Housing for Persons with Disabilities, CoCR, $41,318
Permanent Housing with Supportive Services, CoCR, $227,140
Permanent Supportive Housing, CoCR, $151,609
Portage Area Transitional Housing 3, CoCR, $118,671
Portage Shelter Plus Care, CoCR, $431,539
Prestwick Square, CoCR, $138,820
Prestwick Square 2, CoCR, $75,329
PSH Plus Care, CoCR, $105,781
Rapid Re-Housing Ohio, CoCR, $703,841
Ravenna Permanent Supportive Housing for Veterans, CoCR, $13,085
Recovery Begins at Home, CoCR, $182,187
Reigns of Renewal, CoCR, $83,463
Residential Administrators PSH, CoCR, $222,921
Saint Vincent House, CoCR, $22,426
Shelter Plus Care, CoCR, $224,369
Shelter Plus Care 2, CoCR, $146,251
Shelter Plus Care Chronic, CoCR, $69,312
Shelter Plus Care Union County, CoCR, $41,131
Shelter Plus Care Vouchers 2, CoCR, $51,984
Shelter Plus Care Vouchers for Families, CoCR, $419,413
SPC Geauga County TRA, CoCR, $98,716
Springfield Shelter Plus Care 1, CoCR, $96,556
Springfield Shelter Plus Care 3, CoCR, $52,893
Springfield St Vincent DePaul Shelter + Care, CoCR, $33,375
Stable Futures, CoC, $67,239
Supportive Housing, CoCR, $31,764
Supportive Housing Program, CoCR, $142,434
Supportive Opportunities and Services, CoCR, $123,483
Transitions, CoCR, $717,537
Trumbull New Shelter Plus Care Chronic, CoCR, $188,568
Trumbull NewShelter Plus Care Vouchers, CoCR, $76,824
Trumbull Shelter Plus Care for homeless persons with a mental illness 1, CoCR, $257,555
Tuscarawas County TRA, CoCR, $168,945
Warren County Permanent Supportive Housing, CoCR, $74,567
Warren Shelter Plus Care, CoCR, $213,691
Women In Secure Housing, CoCR, $128,631
Women’s Campus Project, CoCR, $96,994
WSOS Homenet Permanent Housing Program – DV, CoCR, $213,397
WSOS Homenet Permanent Supportive Housing, CoCR, $476,945
WSOS Permanent Supportive Housing Expansion, CoCR, $271,382
WSOS Rapid ReHousing Conversion, CoC, $301,001
OH-507 Total : $16,297,839
OH-508 – Canton, Massillon, Alliance/Stark County CoC
A-FIRST PSH, CoCR, $117,986
B-FIRST PSH, CoCR, $114,463
Cherry Grove, CoCR, $145,679
CoC Planning Project Application FY2017, CoC, $79,890
Gateway House II SPC Phase II, CoCR, $163,507
Housing First Leasing Assistance, CoCR, $121,832
ICAN CoC Rapid Re-Housing I, CoCR, $94,372
ICAN CoC Rapid Re-Housing I Expansion, CoC, $59,296
ICAN CoC Rapid Re-Housing II, CoCR, $12,397
New Beginnings PSH, CoCR, $35,610
Shelter Plus Care Hunter House 2011, CoCR, $50,069
Shelter Plus Care SRA, CoCR, $202,915
Shelter Plus Care TRA, CoCR, $416,953
Shelter Plus Care TRA MHRSB, CoCR, $44,087
SOHO BONUS, CoCR, $188,853
SOHO PSH 2015, CoCR, $139,269
Stark County Central Intake and Assessment, CoC, $74,900
Stark County HMIS System Coordination, CoCR, $107,446
STARR, CoCR, $228,200
STARR II, CoCR, $245,963
Supported Apartments, CoCR, $225,368
Supportive Services for the Homeless, CoCR, $60,990
West Park Apartments, CoCR, $91,925
OH-508 Total: $3,021,970
Ohio Total: $95,840,276
