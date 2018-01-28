Future City Competition: Ohio’s brightest 6th, 7th & 8th graders Present their solutions for The age friendly city

Students Compete in Regional Finals at Eastland Career Center on January 20, 2018

WHAT: DiscoverE’s Future City Competition – a non-profit educational program that asks middle-school students to imagine, design, and build cities of the future.

• 16 teams of middle school students from Ohio have created future cities in large tabletop models. They present and defend their cities to judges at the competition.

• This year’s theme – “The Age-Friendly City”

• First-place team receives an all-expense-paid trip to compete in the Future City Competition National Finals in Washington, D.C., February 17-20, 2018

WHO: Interviews with teams, teachers, mentors, judges & regional VIPs are available.

Judges include:

o Thea Walsh, Director of Transportation Systems & Funding – MORPC

o Andy McCabe, Manager of Energy Efficiency and Consumer Programs, AEP Ohio

o Dean Bortz, Professor of Construction Management, Columbus State Community College

o Grace Sallar, Assistant Dean for Student Services, Ohio University Russ College of Technology & Engineering

WHERE: Eastland Career Center

4465 S Hamilton Rd

Groveport, OH 43125

WHY: Future City students see engineering as a direct influence on their lives – why math and science are relevant to their world – and make a hands-on connection between their education, Ohio and their future.

• STEM education at its most creative and exciting.

• Inspiring, optimistic students with great ideas.

• One of the most successful nationwide informal education programs: over 40,000 students in 1350 schools.

• Future Cities are dazzling and colorful, constructed from recycled materials and built for less than $100.

