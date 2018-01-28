Road work update

ICE ICE YUCK

ODOT was ready for the wintry mix headed our way tonight into Monday (Jan. 8) which made for a slippery morning commute.

· Threat: Wintry precipitation. The main hazard will be freezing rain, but accumulating snow is also in play.

· Location: More snow expected along and north of I-70, with more freezing rain south of I-70. Freezing rain is possible everywhere.

· Timing (of precipitation event): Starting on or after midnight Sunday and continuing into Monday afternoon.

· Impact: Icy roadways.

· Confidence: Confidence is high on having a wintry precipitation event that will negatively affect travel in the region. Confidence is moderate to low on expected snowfall accumulation across the region.

What is ODOT doing? Bringing in crews by midnight tonight throughout Central Ohio.

How we are prepping during the day? Resting/sleeping since report time for work Monday AM is now a lot earlier than the usual 7 AM. All snow plows were loaded with salt on Friday before shifts ended since this latest weather system was in the forecast.

Best advice for motorists: Allow extra time for the Monday morning commute, and slow down. Pavements that appear to be wet could actually be icy.

Knox County

SR 541 Closure for Culvert Replacement Postponed

541

Due to frigid temperatures, the culvert replacement on SR 541 was postponed. Work began on Monday, January 8th. SR 541 will be closed between Earlywine Road and Clark Road while ODOT crews work on replacing a culvert.

Road will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the project

Expected completion: Friday, January 12, weather permitting

Detour: SR 541 to SR 79 to SR 586

SR 37 Closed between SR 16 and US 40

SR 37

On Dec. 30, SR 37 was closed between US 40 and SR 16 due to a train that is disconnected on the tracks near Deeds Road. The road was closed for approximately 2-3 hours. Motorists used an alternate route. ‬

I-71 on the North Side

I-71 north was closed for hours at I-270 on the North Side due to a crash on Jan. 15. The ramps from I-270 east and west to I-71 north was also closed.

NORTHERN FRANKLIN COUNTY

670 N Franklin, Jan. 11

I-670 WB between I-71 & 4th Street

9 AM: I-670 WB was reduced to two lanes

The ramp from I-71 SB to I-670 WB was reduced to one lane

All lanes open at 3 p.m.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 23

270 N Franklin

I-270 NB at SR 161

8 PM: I-270 NB will reduce to one lane

5 AM: All lanes open

COMPLETION: January 24

SR 229 Closed in Delaware County

SR 229 was closed between Smith Road and US 42 in Delaware County at 7 a.m. on Jan. 17 due to a water main break.

It reopened at 3:05 p.m.

UPDATE: I-71 on the North Side

All lanes of I-71 north are now open at I-270 on the North Side. ODOT is in the process of opening the ramps from I-270 east and west to I-71 north. The ramps were open by 3 p.m. I-71 north closed just before 11 this morning due to a crash.

Jan. 23: I-270 Lanes Restricted on West Side pothole

I-270 northbound will be reduced to two lanes between Interstate 70 and Roberts Road through the evening rush hour for emergency pavement repairs.

All lanes of I-270 NB are expected to be open sometime tonight once the permanent repairs are complete.

