Camp Kesem at the Ohio State University Celebrates the Opening of Free Summer Camp Registration

Camp Kesem at the Ohio State University, a nationwide community driven by passionate college student leaders that supports children through and beyond their parent’s cancer, is pleased to announce that it is now accepting online applications for its free summer camp sessions. To learn more or to register a child, visit www.kesem.org.

In the summer of 2017, over 7,200 children attended free summer camps during over 100 week-long sessions of Camp Kesem held at fun and exciting sites from coast-to-coast. Camp Kesem is organized locally in Columbus by dedicated students from the Ohio State University. In summer 2018, Camp Kesem at the Ohio State University will host 175 kids from July 22, 2018 through July 27, 2018 and July 30, 2018 through August 4, 2018 at Camp Kern in Oregonia Ohio.

Over 5 million children have been impacted by a parent’s cancer and Camp Kesem is the largest national organization dedicated to this unique population. This camping experience and Kesem’s year-round support has a lasting impact on children by providing them a peer-support network that understands their unique needs, builds confidence and strengthens their communication skills.

Children attending Camp Kesem at the Ohio State University will participate in a host of fun activities including Messy Games and Color Wars. Nightly “Cabin Chats” allow campers to open up to their peers and counselors.

Camp Kesem at the Ohio State University is organized by dedicated students at the Ohio State University who work year long to plan and fundraise for an impactful week of camp. Student volunteers and counselors experience leadership development and undergo extensive training prior to camp. Camp Kesem is provided free of charge to all participating families and is therefore supported by private donations and community support.

ABOUT CAMP KESEM

Camp Kesem is a nationwide community, driven by passionate college student leaders, that supports children through and beyond their parent’s cancer. Camp Kesem operates over 100 free summer camps in 40 states for children ages 6 to 18 who have been impacted by a parent’s cancer. This camping experience and Kesem’s year-long programs have a lasting impact on children by providing them a peer-support network that understands their unique needs, builds confidence, and strengthens their communication skills. In 2017, Camp Kesem served over 7,200 children coast-to-coast, all funded by generous donations from individuals and corporate support. For more information on Camp Kesem, please visit www.kesem.org, Facebook.com/CampKesem, and @CampKesem on Twitter & Instagram.

ABOUT CAMP KESEM AT THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY

Camp Kesem at the Ohio State University was founded in 2011 and supports children in the central Ohio community by providing two week-long summer camp experiences and year-long peer support. Camp Kesem at the Ohio State University is operated by 120 student volunteers and serves 175 campers ages 6-18 per year. For more information about Camp Kesem at the Ohio State University please visit www.campkesem.org/ohio-state or Facebook.com/CampKesematOSU.

