Come Downtown Feb. 2 for First Friday’s ‘Date Night’ and Feb. 10 for ‘Chocolate Walk’

FALL IN LOVE WITH MAIN STREET DELAWARE’S FEBRUARY FESTIVITIES

DELAWARE – You can’t help but fall in love with Main Street Delaware’s duo of February festivities.

On Friday, Feb. 2, Main Street Delaware’s First Friday celebration will feature “Date Night in the Downtown,” with two-for-one and other specials for you and your favorite Valentine. The 6-9 p.m. event is sponsored by Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware. For the latest list of participating businesses, visit www.mainstreetdelaware.com.

And Main Street Delaware’s signature “Chocolate Walk” is moving to Saturday, Feb. 10, with more hours for ticketholders to visit participating businesses and claim your sweet treats. The Chocolate Walk will be held from noon to 6 p.m. and is sponsored by Modern Woodmen of America/Fraternal Financial and agent Amanda Mowry.

Tickets are $20 each for the Chocolate Walk and are on sale online now. On. Feb. 10, you’ll start at the Main Street Delaware office, 20 E. Winter St., where you’ll trade your ticket for a treasure map of participating businesses. (Please print and bring your ticket receipt with you.) You’ll then have up to six hours to visit Chocolate Walk locations, collect your treats, and enjoy time exploring Delaware’s vibrant downtown.

“We’re excited to expand our February events to include both Date Night in the Downtown and the Chocolate Walk,” said Susie Bibler, Main Street Delaware’s executive director. “If you haven’t purchased your Chocolate Walk tickets yet, I encourage you to do so. We sell only 250 tickets total, and the event sells out every year. Don’t miss out!”

Proceeds from the Chocolate Walk will benefit Main Street Delaware and its community programming.

About Main Street Delaware:

Main Street Delaware is a 501(c)(3) member-supported organization that seeks to preserve and promote historic downtown Delaware. In addition to coordinating the First Friday celebrations and downtown Farmers’ Markets, Main Street Delaware oversees the downtown Home for the Holidays celebration, and more. Main Street Delaware is an accredited Ohio Main Street Community. For additional information, contact 740-362-6050 or director@mainstreetdelaware.com. Learn more at www.mainstreetdelaware.com or www.facebook.com/MainStreetDelaware.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/01/web1_first-friday-square-dancing.jpg