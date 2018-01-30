PUCO Nominating Council makes recommendations to Gov. Kasich

COLUMBUS (Jan. 25, 2018) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) Nominating Council today submitted the names of four finalists to be considered by Gov. John R. Kasich for the position of commissioner of the PUCO to fill a five-year term commencing on April 11, 2018. After considering many highly qualified applicants, the Nominating Council recommended the following individuals:

M. Beth Trombold

David W. Wade

Stephen R. Serraino

Ronald Russo

The PUCO Nominating Council is a broad-based 12-member panel charged with screening candidates for the position of commissioner. For additional information about the PUCO commissioner appointment process visit www.PUCO.ohio.gov.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) is the sole agency charged with regulating public utility service. The role of the PUCO is to assure all residential, business and industrial consumers have access to adequate, safe and reliable utility services at fair prices while facilitating an environment that provides competitive choices. Consumers with utility-related questions or concerns can call the PUCO Call Center at (800) 686-PUCO (7826) and speak with a representative.

