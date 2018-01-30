Cintas Kicks-off Fifth-Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest

CINCINNATI (Jan. 29, 2018) – Do you know an amazing school janitor or custodian? Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is now accepting nominations for its fifth-annual Janitor of the Year contest which honors the “best-of-the-best” school janitors and custodians across America.

Created to shine a spotlight on those who work behind the scenes year-round to make schools a clean, safe and positive place, the contest will award $5,000 to the winning janitor and $5,000 in Cintas and Rubbermaid products and services to the school. Nominations will be accepted online at www.cintas.com/JOTY through March 2.

“Many school janitors and custodians do so much more in our schools and communities than maintain the school facilities,” said Jillian Bauer, Assistant Marketing Manager, Cintas. “This contest highlights the valuable role school janitors play in improving the overall well-being of the school, as well as creating a clean and safe place for our children to learn.”

After nearly 900,000 votes were tabulated following last year’s contest, Ted Qualli of Newtown Elementary School in Pennsylvania was crowned the 2017 Janitor of the Year. Described as someone who does everything from the heart, including handing out vegetable seedlings grown in his home garden to every student each spring, Ted was honored during a surprise school-wide assembly filled with his biggest fans – his students.

Cintas’ Janitor of the Year contest is open to all elementary, middle, high school and university janitors and custodians who have worked at their school for at least two years. Nominations must be 500 words or less on why the nominee is deserving of the award.

As a premier sponsor in this year’s contest, Rubbermaid Commercial Products’ Vice President of Trade Marketing and Brand Activation, Mark Jackmore said, “Rubbermaid Commercial Products is proud to partner with Cintas again to recognize the 2018 Janitor of the Year. We know school janitors and custodians are pivotal in creating a clean and safe environment for students, faculty and visitors. RCP is committed to delivering solutions that make the cleaning our nation’s schools easier, safer and more efficient.”

The deadline for Janitor of the Year nominations is March 2. The top 10 finalists will be announced on March 19, at which time the public will be asked to vote for their favorite through April 20. The finalist receiving the most votes will be crowned Janitor of the Year.

