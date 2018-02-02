Ohio recognizes 125 historic farms in 2017

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (Jan. 10, 2018) – In 2017, the Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized 125 new century, sesquicentennial or bicentennial farms owned by the same family for at least 100, 150 or 200 consecutive years. Nearly 1,500 farms are now registered across the state in the Ohio Historic Family Farms program.

Each family received a certificate signed by Governor John R. Kasich and Ohio Department of Agriculture Director David T. Daniels to keep with their historic documents and pass down to future generations.

“Our historic family farms are an important link to Ohio’s great agricultural history and promising future,” said Director Daniels. “It’s an honor every time we are able to recognize Ohioans who take such great pride in their own agricultural heritage.”

Ohio Historic Family Farms is a voluntary recognition program administered by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Century farms have been recognized since 1993, with the bicentennial farm designation added in 2013, and the sesquicentennial farm designation in 2016.

The attached list of families registered their farms in 2017. A complete list of Ohio’s century, sesquicentennial and bicentennial farms is available here.

Anyone who can verify that a currently owned farm has remained in their family for at least 100 years may register. For more information, visit agri.ohio.gov/divs/cent_farms, or contact Erin Dillon at 614-752-9817 or centuryfarms@agri.ohio.gov.

Below is a list of farms that joined the program in 2017.

Allen County: Hellman, 1897.

Athens County: Enlow, 1917; Lochary-Garguillo, 1816; Stone, 1917.

Auglaize County: Bruns, 1862; Engel, 1894; Topp, 1849; Tostrick, 1849.

Champaign County: Pence, 1909; Shafer, 1865.

Clark County: Ark, 1912; Hemphill Caldwell, 1838; Weber, 1811.

Clinton County: Howland, 1858.

Columbiana County: Bardo, 1917.

Coshocton County: Honabarger, 1862.

Crawford County: Crall-Lohr, 1880; Schimpf, 1888.

Darke County: Barga, 1917; Bergman, 1902; Coppess, 1883; Oliver, 1909; Oswalt, 1873; Sullenbarger, 1917.

Defiance County: Brunner-Crites, 1878; Sims, 1898.

Delaware County: Hughes, 1893; Thompson, 1893.

Fairfield County: Bader, 1904; Bope, 1891.

Fayette County: Jenks, 1848; McGarraugh, 1900; Newell, 1845.

Fulton County: Ernst, 1917.

Geauga County: Ratzenberger, 1915.

Greene County: Jenks, 1857.

Guernsey County: Caldwell, Combs, 1912.

Hancock County: Glick, 1858; Knight Schaller, 1912; Marshall, 1852; Robinson, 1844; Von Stein, 1916.

Henry County: Guyer, 1902; Panning, 1917; Shawber, 1897.

Highland County: Abell, 1832; Roush, 1869; Shaffer, 1896.

Huron County: Phillips, 1916.

Jefferson County: Mercer, 1915.

Knox County: Barber, 1905; Buxton, 1909.

Licking County: Bruce, 1855.

Logan County: Borchers, 1844; LeVan, 1917; Painter, 1867.

Lucas County: Fox, 1914.

Mahoning County: Spencer, 1896.

Marion County: Hastings, 1898; Lill, 1862.

Mercer County: Everman, 1837; Gelhaus, 1863; Giere, 1897; Lennartz, 1884; Moeller, 1859; Schulte, 1913; Smith, Olberding, 1854.

Muskingum County: Bunting, 1909; McCutcheon, 1891.

Ottawa County: Blausey, 1917; Lenz, 1867; Lenz, 1873; Lenz, 1906; Lentz, 1873; Lickert, 1908; Sass, 1858; Sass, 1903.

Pickaway County: Beougher, 1917; Cornwell, 1896; Leist, 1888.

Pike County: Brewster, 1895.

Preble County: Caudill, 1856; Eyler, 1826; Eyler, 1818; Eyler, 1818; Petry, 1864; Ulrich, 1890.

Putnam County: Amstutz, 1848; Bendele, 1860; Carr, 1859; Kaufman, 1862; Knueven, 1870; Liebrecht, 1911; Neill, 1858; Rosengarten, 1903; Schroeder, 1906; Wannemacher, 1912; Wehri, 1911; Wischmeyer, 1915; Zeller, 1899.

Richland County: Hamman, 1841.

Ross County: Beatty, 1883; Peterson, 1813.

Sandusky County: Geyman, 1903; Hirt, 1904; Rathbun, 1876.

Seneca County: Hipsher, 1895; Steinmetz, 1911.

Stark County: Ickes, 1917.

Tuscarawas County: Liggett, 1823.

Union County: Dellinger, 1913; John, 1917.

Van Wert County: Harter, 1914.

Wayne County: Shoup, 1868.

Williams County: Stark, 1917.

Wood County: Abke, 1895; Ayers, 1908; Potter, 1863; Schulte, 1896; Welling, 1901; Zepernick King, 1865.

Wyandot County: Althouse, 1888; Leighty Pahl, 1891; Stief, 1846; Stief, 1900.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/web1_logo_HistoricFarm_500w.jpg