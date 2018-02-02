Author to Visit Villa Milano

Author, screenwriter and Ashland, Ohio native Ernest Cline will talk about his life and career, followed by a book signing. Cline is the internationally best-selling author of Ready Player One, and the co-screenwriter of the soon to be released big budget adaptation, directed by Steven Spielberg. The movie, set in Columbus, Ohio, in the year 2044, premieres in theaters March 30, 2018.

Westerville Public Library presents Ernest Cline, Author Visit: Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 7 PM.

Seats are first come, first served (not assigned). This ticket includes admission to the presentation and book signing at 7 pm at Villa Milano. (For handicap-accessible seating or other accommodations, PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS and then call 614-882-7277 ext. 5023 or email programoffice@westervillelibrary.org.) Upon arrival, you will receive an event program with a letter on it that corresponds to your place in the book signing line. The earlier you arrive, the earlier you will be released for the book signing. Limit of 3 books per person. Photos are not permitted during the book signing. Please note that book signings take time. These are large events and the author is given the opportunity to interact with guests as they choose. Staff are trained to keep the line moving as efficiently as possible. Restrictions for signing are subject to the author, their management or event circumstances.

Mar 1, 2018 $20

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/web1_ErnestCline_1058x692.jpg