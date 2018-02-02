More than $240,000 Awarded to Local Communities for Boating Safety Education

Funding comes from Waterways Safety Fund

COLUMBUS – More than $240,000 from Ohio’s Waterways Safety Fund is being provided to support 10 community boating safety education programs this year, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

Individual grant awards provided through the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft’s Boating Safety Education Grant program range from $8,875.23 to $30,000. The grants are funded by Ohio’s recreational boaters through the Waterways Safety Fund, which is comprised of a share of the state motor fuel tax, watercraft registration and titling fees, and funding from the U.S. Coast Guard. A total of $240,003.36 is being awarded to 10 community boating safety education programs.

The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft is responsible for providing boating safety education and is committed to supporting safe boating programs. The division accomplishes this mission by providing annual funding assistance to local communities and nonprofit organizations through a competitive grant program.

Ohio law requires any person born on or after Jan. 1, 1982, to be able to show proof they have successfully completed an approved boating safety education course if they are to operate any powered watercraft greater than 10 horsepower. Many of the programs also focus on boating skills development and basic water safety.

A listing of the 2018 Boating Safety Education grant program awards can be found online at watercraft.ohiodnr.gov.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

A complete list of the 2018 Boating Safety Education grant recipients is below.

Boating Safety Education Grants 2018 Recipients

County: Agency; Grant Amount

Butler: Great Miami Rowing Center; $20,425.80.

Cuyahoga: Berea Power Squadron; $8,875.23. Mayfield Village Parks and Recreation; $28,027.

Delaware: The Adaptive Adventure Sports Coalition; $29,791.44.

Franklin: American Kayaking Association; $22,320.60. HERO USA; $28,696.28.

Hocking: Hocking College; $30,000.

Mercer: U.S. Freshwater Boaters Alliance; $17,889.26.

Preble: Miami Valley Boy Scout Council; $24,000.

Summit: Barberton Parks and Recreation; $29,977.75

TOTAL: $240,003.36

Sunbury News Staff Report

This document is available online at watercraft.ohiodnr.gov/grants

