Ohio_Festivals

2018 Ohio Festival Schedule

FEBRUARY

2/9-2/11 – Winterfest – Bowling Green

2/10 – Donut Fest – Cleveland

2/10 – Chocolate Extravaganza – Coshocton

2/10 – Cleveland Kurentovanje Winter Festival

2/10-2/11 – Jungle Jim’s Big Cheese Festival – Fairfield

2/10-2/11 – Perrysburg Winterfest

2/16* – Worthington KidsFest

2/16-2/17* – Winter Blues Festival – Findlay

2/16-2/19 – Medina Ice Festival

2/23* – BeatleFest – Kent

2/24 – Burning Snowman Fest – Port Clinton

2/24 – Brite Winter – Cleveland

2/24* – Blues, Brews and Stews Winterfest – Greenfield

2/24 – Lake Erie Folk Fest – Euclid

MARCH

3/1-3/4 – Arnold Sports Festival – Columbus

3/2 – Glass City Beer Fest – Maumee

3/2-3/4 – Bockfest – Cincinnati

3/3 – Winter Warmer Fest – Cleveland

3/3-3/4* – Maple Syrup Festival – Lucas

3/3-3/4* – Maple Syrup Festival – Oxford

3/3-3/17 (Saturdays) – Ice Wine Festival – Madison

3/8* – KidsLinked KidsFest – New Albany

3/8-3/10 – Cincinnati International Wine Festival

3/9* – Art and Ale – Akron

3/10 – Refined Distilled Alcohol Festival – Westlake

3/10 – Dublin Blarney Bash

3/10 – AleFeast Dayton

3/10-3/11* – Spring Festival of Crafts – Toledo

3/10-3/11* – Maple Sugar Festival & Pancake Breakfast – Bath

3/10-3/11* – Maple Syrup Festival – Lucas

3/10-3/11* – Maple Syrup Festival – Oxford

3/11 – Easter Eggstravaganza – Cincinnati

3/17 – Cabin Fever Arts Festival – Hillsboro

3/17-3/18* – Maple Sugar Festival & Pancake Breakfast – Bath

3/17-3/19* – Serpent Mound Spring Seed and Water Peace Summit – Peebles

3/18 – Buzzard Sunday – Hinckley

3/23-3/24* – Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival – Wilmington

3/24* – Maple Syrup Festival – Montpelier

APRIL

4/2 – Dyngus Day – Cleveland

4/5* – Taste of Clintonville – Columbus

4/12-4/14* – Lotsa Music Festival – Canton

4/14 – Ohioana Book Festival – Columbus

4/15* – Oxford Kinetics Festival

4/20* – Spring Bierfest – Dayton

4/20-4/21 – #Fest – Athens

4/20-4/22* – Sugar Maple Festival – Bellbrook

4/21 – Earth Gathering Festival – Chillicothe

4/21* – EarthFest – Berea

4/21* – Earth Day Columbus

4/21 – Earth Day Celebration – Wilmot

4/22* – Starry Night Family Festival – Westerville

4/26-4/29 – Geauga County Maple Festival – Chardon

4/26-4/29* – Dogwood Festival – Piketon

4/28* – Ramp Up Peninsula

4/28 – Lebanon BrewHAHa Craft Beer Festival and Tasting

4/28* – Wine and Art Festival – Wooster

4/28* – Taste of Marysville

4/28* – Taste of Granville

4/28 – Beasts ‘n Brews Chilifest – Lyndhurst

4/28* – Great River Craft Beer Festival – Ironton

4/28 – Arbor Day Festival – Newark

4/28-4/29 – Homecoming – Cincinnati

4/28-4/29* – Ashville Viking Festival

MAY

5/3-5/6* – Wild Turkey Festival – McArthur

5/4-5/5 – Dandelion May Festival – Dover

5/4-5/6* – Cincy Cinco – Cincinnati

5/4-5/6* – May Daze Music Festival – College Corner

5/4-5/13 – The Biggest Week in American Birding – Oak Harbor area

5/5 – Tequila Fest Cleveland – Cleveland

5/5* – Worthington Plant Fest

5/5* – Spring Craft Beer Fest – Grove City

5/5 – Green on the Green – Worthington

5/5-5/6 – Ohio Civil War and Artillery Show – Mansfield

5/5-5/6 – Central Ohio Folk Festival – Galloway

5/11 – Indianola Informal Carnival – Columbus

5/11-5/12* – Testicle Festival – Tiro

5/11-5/13* – Alchemy Rising Music and Arts Festival – Medina

5/11-5/13* – Community Days Festival – Lancaster

5/11-5/13* – Appalachian Festival – Cincinnati

5/12* – Celtic Beltane Festival – Norton

5/12* – Lilac Festival – Defiance

5/12* – Food Truck Festival – Huber Heights

5/12* – Herb Day Festival – Gahanna

5/12* – Brew Ohio – Newark

5/12* – Mini Real Ale Festival – Columbus

5/12* – Schedel Gardens Community Day Festival – Elmore

5/12 – The Hooley – Cleveland

5/12-5/13* – Asian Food Fest – Cincinnati

5/17-5/20 – St. Paschal Baylon Spring Fling Festival – Highland Heights

5/17-5/20* – Grand Valley Festival – Orwell

5/18 – Columbus Psych Fest

5/18* – InterUrban Street Fest – Cleveland

5/18-5/19* – Buckeye BBQ Fest – West Chester

5/18-5/19* – ColorDance Music and Arts Festival – Pomeroy

5/18-5/19 – Hamler Country Fest

5/18-5/19* – Rally by the Rails Festival – Walbridge

5/18-5/19* – St. Francis de Sales Parish Spring Festival – Newark

5/18-5/19 – PigMania BBQ Festival – Lima

5/18-5/20* – Maifest – Colerain Township

5/18-5/20* – St. Al’s Bridgetown Festival – Cincinnati

5/18-5/20* – Food Truck Rally and Campout – Celina

5/18-5/20* – Cherry Blossom Festival – Barberton

5/18-5/20* – A World A’Fair – Dayton

5/18-5/20 – Rock on the Range – Columbus

5/18-5/20* – Mongo Spring Fest – Grafton

5/18-5/20* – St. Brigid Parish Festival – Xenia

5/18-5/20* – Our Lady of Victory Parish Festival – Cincinnati

5/18-5/20* –Arcanum Old Fashioned Days

5/18-5/20* – Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Festival – Mansfield

5/18-5/20* – Sandusky County Art & Music Festival – Fremont

5/19* – Six One Pour: The Ohio Craft Beer Fest – Columbus

5/19* – Circle Tail Festival – Hamilton

5/19* – New Albany Founders Day

5/19* – Hartwell Arts and Crafts Fair – Cincinnati

5/19* – Craft and Herb Festival – Wadsworth

5/19* – Der Dutchman Heritage Days – Plain City

5/19* – BereArtDay – Berea

5/19* – Oxford Wine Festival

5/19* – The Wildflower Festival – Cincinnati

5/19* – Brick Street & Jazz Festival – Minerva

5/19* – Zanesville Jaycees Food Truck Rally

5/19* – Big Brews and Blues – Dayton

5/19* – Primavara! Romanian Festival — Fairlawn

5/19* – Claire’s Day – Maumee

5/19-5/20 – Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off

5/19-5/20 – Delaware Arts Festival

5/19-5/20 – HorseFest – Kirtland

5/19-5/20* – Spring Fling Festival – Miamisburg

5/19-5/20* – St. Rose Parish Festival – Lima

5/19-5/20 – Cleveland Asian Festival

5/20* – OregonFest

5/20* – Paddle on Paint Creek Fest – Greenfield

5/20* – Fleurs et Vin – Dayton

5/20* – Upper Valley Fiber Fest – Troy

5/24* – Vintage Canton

5/24-5/27* – Blossom Time Festival – Chagrin Falls

5/24-5/27 – Feast of the Flowering Moon – Chillicothe

5/24-5/28 – Port Clinton Walleye Festival

5/24-5/28 – Ohio Bike Week – Sandusky

5/24-5/28* – Moonshine Festival – New Straitsville

5/25* – Food Truck Festival – Newark

5/25-5/27* – St. Dominic Parish Festival – Cincinnati

5/25-5/27 – Dark Star Jubilee – Thornville

5/25-5/27* – Taste of Summer – Cleveland

5/25-5/27* – Melanincholy Festival – Columbus

5/25-5/27* – Canal Dover Festival – Dover

5/25-5/28* – Oak Hill Festival of Flags

5/25-5/28* – Norwalk Jaycees Strawberry Festival

5/25-5/28* – Tremont Greek Festival – Cleveland

5/25-5/28* – Grafton Village Firemen’s Festival

5/25-5/28* – Berea’s National Rib Cook-off

5/26 – Mohican Traditions Arts and Crafts Festival – Loudonville

5/26-5/27* – Water’s Edge Art Festival – Novelty

5/26-5/27 – Asian Festival – Columbus

5/26-5/27* – Nowhere Else Festival – Martinsville

5/26-5/27* – Patriot Freedom Festival – Dayton

5/26-5/27* – The Civil War Encampment – Burton

5/26-5/28* – Kenmore Community Days – Akron

5/26-5/28* – Logan Hills Festival – Zanesfield

5/26-5/28 – Taste of Cincinnati

5/26-5/28 – Utica Old Fashioned Ice Cream Festival

5/27 – Dayton Heritage Day Festival

5/29-6/10 – Cincinnati Fringe Festival

5/30-6/2* – Brewster Firemen’s Festival

5/30-6/2* – Deercreek Dam Days Festival – Williamsport

5/31-6/3 – Nelsonville Music Festival

5/31-6/3* – Community Days – Jackson Center

5/31-6/3* – St. Mary Magdalene Homecoming Festival – Willowick

5/31-6/3* – Frontier Days – Milford

5/31-6/3* – Most Blessed Sacrament Parish Festival – Toledo

5/31-6/3* – Church of St. Clare Parish Festival – Lyndhurst

JUNE

6/1-6/2* – Genoa Homecoming

6/1-6/2 – Valley Vineyards Wine and Beer Festival – Morrow

6/1-6/2* – Back in Time Street Festival – Lynchburg

6/1-6/2 – WQKT & Daily Record Music & Ribfest – Wooster

6/1-6/2* – The Gold Wings and Ribs Fest – Pomeroy

6/1-6/2* – Burgers and Beards Festival – Youngstown

6/1-6/2 – Peony Festival – Van Wert

6/1-6/3 – All Saints Parish Festival – Cincinnati

6/1-6/3 – OLPH Festival – Toledo

6/1-6/3* – St. Jude Parish Festival – Cincinnati

6/1-6/3 – Bunbury Music Festival – Cincinnati

6/1-6/3 – Midnight Jam Music and Arts Festival – Marengo

6/1-6/3* – CincItalia – Cincinnati Italian Festival – Cheviot

6/1-6/3* – Rotary Rib Burn-Off – Bedford

6/1-6/3 – Newark Strawberry Festival

6/1-6/3* – St. Mary Parish Festival – Piqua

6/1-6/3* – June in Olde Williamsburg Festival

6/1-6/3 – Queen of Peace Parish Festival – Hamilton

6/1-6/3* – Junefest – Cincinnati

6/2 – East 200th Street Stroll – Euclid

6/2* – St. Nicholas Romanian Festival – Alliance

6/2* – Summit StateFest – Akron

6/2* – Columbus Chicken and Beer Festival

6/2* – Cleveland VegFest

6/2* – Carpatho-Rusyn Vatra – Burton

6/2* – Railroad Festival – Bradford

6/2 – Art and Wine Festival – Kent

6/2* – Dayton Gay Pride Festival

6/2* – Summer in the 614 – Worthington

6/2 – Whispering Meadow Bluegrass Festival – Columbus

6/2-6/3* – A Taste of Lebanon Mediterranean Food Festival – Cincinnati

6/2-6/3 – Maple and Main Art Fair – Sylvania

6/2-6/3* – Strawberry Spectacular – Lebanon

6/2-6/3 – Art in the Village – Lyndhurst

6/2-6/3* – Historic Old West End Festival – Toledo

6/2-6/3 – Troy Strawberry Festival

6/2-6/3 – Hessler Street Fair – Cleveland

6/2-6/3* – Ohio Valley Frontier Days – Steubenville

6/6-6/9* – Dennison Railroad Festival

6/6-6/9* – Commercial Point Homecoming

6/6-6/10 – St. Anthony of Padua Carnival – Parma

6/7-6/9 – Canton Greek Fest

6/7-6/9 – Frazeysburg Homecoming

6/7-6/9* – Whitehouse Cherry Fest

6/7-6/9* – Dutchtown Hatchery Festival – New Washington

6/7-6/9 – Frontier Power Coshocton Hot Air Balloon Festival

6/7-6/10* – Holy Family Parish Festival – Navarre

6/7-6/10 – Rootwire Transformational Arts Festival – Athens

6/7-6/10 – St. Gabriel Summer Festival – Concord Township

6/7-6/10* – Spirit of Macedonia Community Festival – Macedonia

6/7-6/10* – St. Francis of Assisi Parish Festival – Gates Mills

6/7-6/10* – Rib N Rock Cook Off – Parma

6/8* – Waverly Street Fest

6/8-6/9* – Banana Split Festival – Wilmington

6/8-6/9* – Pioneer Days – Pioneer

6/8-6/9* – German American Festival – Parma

6/8-6/9* – Pork Rind Festival – Harrod

6/8-6/9 – Schwabenfest – Colerain Township

6/8-6/9 – Fabulous 50’s Fling – Sugarcreek

6/8-6/9* – Downtown Canton Blues Festival

6/8-6/10 – Columbus Arts Festival

6/8-6/10* – Church of the Assumption Parish Festival – Mt. Healthy

6/8-6/10* – Ribs on the Strip – Geneva-on-the-Lake

6/8-6/10* – St. James Mediterranean Food Fest – Loveland

6/8-6/10* – Burkettsville Community Picnic

6/8-6/10 – St. Michael Summer Festival – Cincinnati

6/8-6/10* – St. John Church Parish Festival – Deer Park

6/8-6/10* – St. Helen’s Spring Festival – Riverside

6/8-6/10* – St. Wendelin Festival – Fostoria

6/8-6/10* – AngelsFest – Cincinnati

6/8-6/10* – Geek Out – College Corner

6/8-6/10* – St. Bernard Festival – Cincinnati

6/8-6/10* – Bedford Strawberry Festival

6/8-6/10 – Poultry Days – Versailles

6/8-6/10* – St. Max Festival – Liberty Township

6/8-6/10 – Riverfront Irish Festival – Cuyahoga Falls

6/8-6/10 – St. Christopher Parish Festival – Vandalia

6/8-6/10* – St. Gertrude Parish Festival – Cincinnati

6/8-6/10 – The Botkins Carousel – Botkins

6/9 – Dalton Community Historical Society Strawberry Festival

6/9* – Grill for Good – Kent

6/9* – Rock ‘n’ Green Tomato Festival – Miamisburg

6/9* – Springfield Pride Festival

6/9 – Put-in-Bay Music Festival

6/9* – Juneteenth Festival – Oberlin

6/9 – Parade the Circle – Cleveland

6/9 – Shriner’s Chili & Wing Cook Off – Mansfield

6/9* – Tater Tots and Beer Festival – Cleveland

6/9* – Bauman Orchards Strawberry Festival – Rittman

6/9* – St. George Romanian Festival – Canton

6/9* – Sculptures in the Village Art and Wine Festival – Gibsonburg

6/9* – Sayler Park Sustains – Cincinnati

6/9* – World Culture Celebration Festival – Dayton

6/9* – Old Fashioned Strawberry Festival – Shandon

6/9* – Lebanon Country Music Festival

6/9* – Port Clinton Arts and Crafts Festival

6/9 – Yellow Springs Street Fair

6/9-6/10* – Pioneer and Primitive Arts Festival – Marblehead

6/9-6/10* – Elm Grove Days

6/9-6/10* – Buckeye Country Superfest – Columbus

6/9-6/10* – Bavarian Schutzenfest – Deshler

6/9-6/10 – LaureLive Contemporary Music Festival – Novelty

6/9-6/10* – Art by the Falls – Chagrin Falls

6/10* – Dayton Jazz Festival

6/10* – Tater Tots and Beer Festival – Columbus

6/10* – Taste of Lakewood

6/10* – Jewish Cultural Festival – Dayton

6/10* – Bath Art Festival – Akron

6/10 – Strawberry Festival – Napoleon

6/11-6/16 – North Canton Jaycee Fair

6/12-6/15* – Holy Trinity Grecian Food Festival – Steubenville

6/12-6/16* – Bryan Jubilee

6/13-6/16* – Minerva Homecoming

6/13-6/16 – St. Joseph Parish Carnival – Avon Lake

6/13-6/16* –Danville Howard Turkey Festival

6/13-6/17* – Holland Strawberry Festival

6/14-6/16* – Bolivar Strawberry Festival

6/14-6/16 – Tri-State Pottery Festival – East Liverpool

6/14-6/16 – The Country Fest – Canal Fulton

6/14-6/16* – The Homestead Festival – Perrysville

6/14-6/16* – Washboard Music Festival – Logan

6/14-6/17* – Dean Martin Festival – Steubenville

6/14-6/17* – Fort Recovery Harvest Jubilee

6/14-6/17* – Kirtland Kiwanis Strawberry Festival

6/15* – Sommerfest – Columbus

6/15-6/16 – Black Swamp Benefit: A Family Festival – Wauseon

6/15-6/16* – Georgesville Fish Fry and Homecoming – Grove City

6/15-6/16* – Rhythm and Foods Festival – Urbana

6/15-6/16* – Summer Polish Picnic – Oregon

6/15-6/16* – Wine and Arts Festival – Grove City

6/15-6/16 – St. Mary Parish Festival – Delaware

6/15-6/16* – Jungle Jim’s International Beer Fest – Fairfield

6/15-6/16* – Rockford Community Days

6/15-6/16* – Akron Canal Days and Duck Derby

6/15-6/16* – Anna Homecoming Festival

6/15-6/16* – St. Christopher Parish Festival – Columbus

6/15-6/16 – Pride Festival – Columbus

6/15-6/17 – Coshocton Dulcimer Days

6/15-6/17* – Holy Rosary Parish Festival – St. Marys

6/15-6/17 – Duck Creek Log Jam – Logan

6/15-6/17* – Southwind Music Fest – Bellefontaine

6/15-6/17* – Celtic Festival at The Ohio Renaissance Festival – Waynesville

6/15-6/17* – Sarah’s Vineyard Summer Soltice Festival – Cuyahoga Falls

6/15-6/17* – Festival of the Fish – Vermilion

6/15-6/17* – Avon Heritage Duck (Duct) Tape Festival

6/15-6/17 – St. Barnabas Parish Festival – Northfield

6/15-6/17* – Tusky Days Festival – Tuscarawas

6/15-6/17* – Fayetteville Fireman’s Festival

6/15-6/17* – St. Vivian Parish Festival – Cincinnati

6/15-6/17 – Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival – Gahanna

6/15-6/17* – Summer Solstice Celebration – Peebles

6/16* – Simply Slavic Heritage Festival – Youngstown

6/16* – Buckland Firemens Festival – Buckland

6/16* – Digfest – Grandview Heights

6/16* – Wildwood Fine Arts and Crafts Festival – Mentor

6/16 – Founder’s Day – Put-In-Bay

6/16* – Steubenville Hometown Celebration

6/16 – Taste of Twinsburg

6/16* – CTA Street Food Festival – Cincinnati

6/16* – BAYarts Art and Music Festival – Bay Village

6/16 – National Road Bike Show & Ribfest – Cambridge

6/16* – Bridges, Bikes and Blues – Eaton

6/16 – Berlin MooFest

6/16* – Columbus Children’s Festival – Westerville

6/16* – Boogie on the Bricks – Athens

6/16* – Take Me to the Rivers Jazz Festival – Defiance

6/16* – Blues Fest – Kettering

6/16* – Summer Celebration – Cincinnati

6/16* – Clifton Arts and Music Fest – Cleveland

6/16* – Middlefield Community Days

6/16* – Cleveland Summer Beerfest

6/16* – Tusculum Street Fest – Cincinnati

6/16 – Antique & Artisan Show – Tipp City

6/16* – Larchmere Porchfest – Cleveland

6/16-6/17* – Juneteenth Celebration – Columbus

6/16-6/17* – Baby Bison Days Inter-tribal Pow Wow – Cadiz

6/16-6/17 – Worthington Art Festival

6/16-6/17* – Mid-Summer Knights Medieval Faire – Warren

6/16-6/17 – Strawberry Festival – Jefferson

6/16-6/17* – Cincinnati Juneteenth Festival

6/16-6/17* – Summer Solstice Lavender Festival – Martinsville

6/17* – Lorain Juneteenth Bluesfest

6/17* – Strawberry Fest – Brunswick

6/19-6/23* – Blue Tip Festival – Wadsworth

6/20* – Spass Nacht – Kettering

6/20-6/23* – Dresden Homecoming

6/20-6/23* – Heart of Ohio USA Days Festival – Centerburg

6/20-6/24 – Brunswick Summer Celebration

6/21-6/23* – Summer in the City Fest – Middleburg Heights

6/21-6/23* – Strongsville City Club Rib Burnoff

6/21-6/23* – Bellevue Community Days

6/21-6/23* – Columbia Homecoming Festival – Columbia Station

6/21-6/23 – Spencerville Summerfest

6/21-6/23 – Italian American Festival – Canton

6/21-6/23 – London Strawberry Festival

6/21-6/24 – St. Demetrios Greek Festival – Rocky River

6/21-6/24* – St. Jude Parish Festival – Columbiana

6/21-6/24 – St. Ambrose Summer Festival – Brunswick

6/22-6/23 – Powell Festival

6/22-6/23* – West Salem Town and Country Firefighters Festival

6/22-6/23* – Tiro-Auburn Firemens’ Festival

6/22-6/23 – Festival on the Hill – Dayton

6/22-6/23 – Freedom Fest – Green

6/22-6/23 – Badin High School Festival – Hamilton

6/22-6/23* – Summer Fest at Firestone Farms – Columbiana

6/22-6/24 – Cleveland Pizza Fest – Middleburg Heights

6/22-6/24 – Cy Young Days – Newcomerstown

6/22-6/24 – Pyrate Fest – Put-in-Bay

6/22-6/24 – Fenwick Festival – Franklin

6/22-6/24* – Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Festival – Wickliffe

6/22-6/24* – Willshire Homecoming Days

6/22-6/24* – Community Unity Days – Mayfield Heights

6/22-6/24 – St. Columban Festival – Loveland

6/22-6/24 – Friendship Days – Pettisville

6/22-6/24 – Maria Stein Country Fest – Maria Stein

6/22-6/24* – Panegyri Greek Festival – Cincinnati

6/22-6/24* – Rapid Fun Fest – Cincinnati

6/22-6/24* – St. Veronica Summer Festival – Cincinnati

6/22-6/24* – Rock the Docks – Akron

6/22-6/24* – St. John the Baptist Festival – Harrison

6/22-6/24* – Lorain International Festival

6/22-6/24* – Garrettsville SummerFest

6/22-6/24 – ComFest – Columbus

6/23* – Pike Lake Appalachian Music Festival – Bainbridge

6/23* – Cleveland Pride Festival

6/23* – Taste of Ironton

6/23 – Rock the Block – South Euclid

6/23* – Waterfront Wine Festival – Avon Lake

6/23* – Party @ the Park – Toledo

6/23* – Sliders, Sides and Suds – Kettering

6/23 – Riverside Wine Festival – Findlay

6/23* – Day-In-The-Park – Bryan

6/23* – Historic Hilltop Bean Dinner – Columbus

6/23* – Houston Community Classic Festival

6/23* – Dublin Kiwanis Frog Jump

6/23 – Ohio Scottish Games (Festival of the Arts) – Wellington

6/23 – Cincinnati Pride

6/23 – Mentor On Tap and Uncorked Festival

6/23* – Irish Family Music Festival – Columbus

6/23* – Holy Ghost Ukrainian Festival – Akron

6/23 – Toast to Summer – Washington Court House

6/23* – Mansfield Children’s Festival

6/23-6/24 – Crosby Festival of the Arts – Toledo

6/23-6/24* – Ashtabula Harbor Beach Glass Festival – Ashtabula

6/23-6/24 – Mulberry Creek Herb Fair – Huron

6/23-6/24 – Old European Days – Brimfield Township

6/23-6/24* – Keeping The Tradition Pow Wow – Dayton

6/23-6/24* – Boston Mills Artfest Show 1 – Boston

6/23-6/24 – Rail Festival – Dayton

6/24* – WellFest – Lakewood

6/24* – Tails of Two Cities: A Dog Day Afternoon – Dayton

6/24* – Portage River Festival – Elmore

6/27-6/30* – Willard’s Festival in the Park

6/27-6/30* – Fireman’s Festival – Johnstown

6/27-6/30* – Jackson Community Celebration – Jackson Township

6/28-6/30 – Ashland Balloonfest

6/28-7/1* – Old Fashioned Farmers Days – Van Wert

6/28-7/1* – Darke County Steam Threshers Annual Reunion – Greenville

6/29 – Napoleon Rib Fest

6/29* – Red, White and Brews Festival – Marietta

6/29-6/30* – Woodville 4th of July Celebration

6/29-6/30* – Paradise on the Point – Cincinnati

6/29-6/30* – Thunder Over Holmes County Independence Day Festival – Millersburg

6/29-6/30* – Gnadenhutten Fireworks Festival

6/29-6/30* – Community Days Festival – Mt. Sterling

6/29-6/30* – Independence Day Festival – New Knoxville

6/29-7/1* – Mesopotamia Ox Roast & Antique Market

6/29-7/1* – Brecksville Home Days

6/29-7/1 – Fairview Park Summerfest

6/29-7/1 – Freedom Days Picnic – Celina

6/29-7/1 – Liberty Days Festival – Fort Loramie

6/29-7/1* – Boston Mills Artfest Show 2 – Boston

6/29-7/1* – Italian American Summer Festival – Middleburg Heights

6/29-7/2* – Conneaut 4th of July Festival

6/29-7/4* – First Town Days Festival – New Philadelphia

6/29-7/4* (not 7/1) – Bay Days – Bay Village

6/29-7/4* – Rib, White and Blue – Akron

6/29-7/4* – Ashville 4th of July Celebration

6/29-7/4* – ValStock Festival – Kitts Hill

6/30* – Larchmere Festival – Cleveland

6/30* – Waterloo Arts Fest – Cleveland

6/30* – Green Springs Fourth of July Celebration – Green Springs

6/30* – Heritage Festival – Kent

6/30 – Celebrate Poland

6/30 – Paint Twp./Mt. Eaton Firemen’s Festival and Fireworks

6/30* – Ceramic City Jazz and BBQ Festival – East Liverpool

6/30* – Olentangy Summer Bash – Lewis Center

6/30* – Ontario Fourth of July Festival

6/30-7/1* – Berry Blast – Lebanon

6/30-7/1* – Pickle Run Festival – Galion

JULY

7/1* – Old Fashioned Independence Day Celebration – Eaton

7/1* – Harry Stevens Hot Dog Day Festival – Niles

7/1-7/4* – Kiwanis 4th of July Celebration – Delphos

7/1-7/4* – Grindstone Festival – Berea

7/2* – Lights in Flight Festival and Fireworks Show – Dayton

7/2* – Red White and Boom! – Columbus

7/2* – Sommerfest III – Columbus

7/2* – Red, Rhythm and Boom – Mason

7/3 – Red, White and Kaboom – Fairfield

7/3 – Oak Harbor Independence Day Celebration

7/3-7/4* – Gallipolis River Recreational Festival

7/3-7/4* – St. Joe 4th of July Festival – Wapakoneta

7/3-7/4* – Red, White and Blanchester Blue Festival – Blanchester

7/4* – Star Spangled Spectacular – Lima

7/4* – Red, White and Boonshoft – Dayton

7/4* – The Doo Dah Parade – Columbus

7/4* – July 4th Fireworks Festival – South Lebanon

7/4 – 4th of July in Hilliard

7/4* – Red, White and Blue Ash – Blue Ash

7/4* – A Community Fourth of July – Columbiana

7/4* – Americana Festival – Centerville

7/4* – Independence Day Celebration – Loveland

7/4 – Wooster Community Fireworks and Festival

7/4* – Piketon July 4th Wing Ding

7/4* – Lancaster 4th of July Celebration

7/4-7/7 – Granville Kiwanis July 4th Celebration

7/4-7/8 – Fairport Mardi Gras – Fairport Harbor

7/4-7/8* – Orrville Firefighters Independence Day Celebration

7/5-7/7* – Ohio Hills Folk Festival – Quaker City

7/5-7/7* – Festival of the Bells – Hillsboro

7/5-7/8* – Home Days on the Green – Broadview Heights

7/5-7/8* – St. Mary’s Church PolishFest – Parma

7/6* – The Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks Festival – Xenia

7/6-7/7* – Fireman’s Festival – New Concord

7/6-7/7* – Brook Park Home Days

7/6-7/8* – St. Thomas More JulyFest – Cincinnati

7/6-7/8* – Tree Town Festival – Forest

7/6-7/8* – St. Joseph Family Festival – Mogadore

7/6-7/8* – Lagrange Street Polish Festival – Toledo

7/6-7/8* – St. Mary Parish Festival – Chardon

7/6-7/8* – Delta Chicken Festival

7/6-7/8* – North Market Ohio Wine Festival – Columbus

7/7* – Fire in Your Mouth, Fire in the Sky – College Corner

7/7* – Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest – Kettering

7/7* – First Christian Church Summer FunFest – Canton

7/7 – Love Fest – Chardon

7/7 – Wyanstock – Upper Sandusky

7/7* – Taco Festival – Cincinnati

7/7* – Our Towne Mechanicsburg Summer Celebration – Mechanicsburg

7/7 – Antique Festival – Loudonville

7/7* – Springsfest Music and Craft Beer Festival – Yellow Springs

7/7* – Koda Bear Fest – Upper Sandusky

7/7* – Sunflower Wine Festival – Rocky River

7/7-7/8* – Music in the Valley Folk & Wine Festival – Bath

7/7-7/8* – St. Lawrence Summer Festival – Cincinnati

7/7-7/8* – Lebanese Food and Music Festival – Parma

7/7-7/8* – Summer Festival of the Arts – Youngstown

7/7-7/8 – Monroe County PowWow – Hannibal

7/7-7/8 – Toledo Lighthouse Waterfront Festival

7/8* – Mid-Summer Antique Festival – Milan

7/8* – Cesky Den (Czech Day) – Auburn

7/10-7/16 – The Starwood Festival – Pomeroy

7/11-7/15 – Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Festival – Cleveland

7/11-7/15* – Mt. Carmel Festival – Lowellville

7/11-7/15* – Sheffield Lake Community Days

7/11-7/15* – St. Charles Borromeo Homecoming Carnival – Parma

7/12-7/14 – Olde Canal Days Festival – Canal Fulton

7/12-7/14* – Shelby Bicycle Days

7/12-7/14* – Summit County Italian American Festival – Akron

7/12-7/14* – Alexandria Fun Days

7/12-7/14* – Crooksville-Roseville Pottery Festival – Crooksville

7/12-7/15* – Picktown Palooza – Pickerington

7/12-7/15 – St. John Vianney Summer Festival – Mentor

7/13* – Agumboot Music Festival – Cleveland

7/13* – Kent Blues Fest

7/13-7/14* – Shreve Fest

7/13-7/14* – Electronic Dayton Music Festival – Middletown

7/13-7/14 – Cridersville Fireman’s Jamboree

7/13-7/14* – John Paulding Days – Paulding

7/13-7/14 – Cain Park Arts Festival – Cleveland Heights

7/13-7/14* – Rockin’ RibFest – Huber Heights

7/13-7/14* – Festival in Sycamore – Cincinnati

7/13-7/14* – Amesville Fireman’s Festival

7/13-7/14* – Marietta Sweet Corn Festival

7/13-7/15 – Huron River Fest

7/13-7/15* – Lilyfest – Rockbridge

7/13-7/15 – Painesville Party in the Park

7/13-7/15* – PromoWest Fest – Columbus

7/13-7/15 – St. John’s Festival – Tipp City

7/13-7/15* – St. Gabriel Summer Fest – Glendale

7/13-7/15* – Ink in the Clink – Mansfield

7/13-7/15* – Sacred Heart Festival (Las Fiestas Patronales) – Lorain

7/13-7/15 – Islandfest – Kelleys Island

7/13-7/15 – The Great Mohican Indian Pow-Wow – Loudonville

7/13-7/15* – St. Louis Parish Festival – Louisville

7/13-7/15* – Greene Countrie Towne Festival – Greenfield

7/14 – Toast of Ohio Wine Festival – Sandusky

7/14 – Summer Meltdown Festival – Lakewood

7/14 – Malinta Fest

7/14* – Blues, Brews and BBQ – Hamilton

7/14* – Crazy Cardboard Regatta – West Chester

7/14 – Summer Jam West – Columbus

7/14 – Art on the Hill Festival – Mantua

7/14* – Tunes and Trains – Findlay

7/14* – Get Out and Play – Hartville

7/14* – Kansas Firemen’s Festival

7/14* – BBQfest – Sidney

7/14* – Art in the Park – Tipp City

7/14* – SerbFest – North Canton

7/14* – Art Affair on the Square – Urbana

7/14* – Gardening and Arts Festival at Scioto Gardens – Delaware

7/14-7/15* – Serbian Festival – Parma

7/14-7/15 – Westerville Music and Arts Festival

7/14-7/15 – Early America LIVE, an 1890 Re-enactment – Jefferson

7/14-7/15* – River Days – Rocky River

7/14-8/19 (weekends) – The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace – Rock Creek

7/15* – Taste of Tremont – Cleveland

7/15* – Dayton Blues Festival

7/18-7/21* – Fireman’s Old Time Festival – Laurelville

7/18-7/21* – Strongsville Homecoming Festival

7/18-7/22* – Summer Moon Festival – Wapakoneta

7/18-7/22* – St. Demetrios Grecian Festival – Warren

7/18-7/22* – Chautauqua Rossford and Riverfest – Rossford

7/18-7/28 – Lancaster Festival

7/19* – Elevate Akron: Outdoor Yoga Festival – Akron

7/19-7/21* – Rittman Sleepwalker Festival

7/19-7/21* – Lodi Sweet Corn Festival

7/19-7/21* – Lagrange Lions Festival

7/19-7/22 – Jamboree in the Hills – Belmont

7/19-7/22* – St. Paul Grecian Festival – North Royalton

7/19-7/22* – Lambert Days – Ohio City

7/20* – A Taste of Worthington – Summer Food Festival

7/20-7/21* – The Ohio Challenge – Middletown

7/20-7/21* – Hudson Wine Festival

7/20-7/21 – Montpelier Bean Days Balloon Festival

7/20-7/21* – Miami Valley Music Fest – Troy

7/20-7/21* – Our Lady of Peace Parish Festival – Columbus

7/20-7/21* – The Dawg Daze Festival – Plain City

7/20-7/21* – Sweet Corn Festival – Mt. Gilead

7/20-7/22 – Plein Air Art Festival – Lakeside

7/20-7/22* – Kolping Schutzenfest – Cincinnati

7/20-7/22* – Festa Italiana – Cuyahoga Falls

7/20-7/22 – Columbus Jazz and Rib Fest

7/20-7/22 – Sacred Heart Summer Fest – Fremont

7/20-7/22* – Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Festival – Cincinnati

7/20-7/22 – Alive Christian Music Festival – Mineral City

7/20-7/22 – JamGrass Arts and Music Festival – Medina

7/20-7/22* – St. James the Greater Parish Festival – Cincinnati

7/20-7/22* – Cleveland Irish Cultural Festival – Middleburg Heights

7/20-7/22* – Oktoberfest in July – Willoughby

7/20-7/22 – St. Joseph’s Ox Roast Fair – Mantua

7/20-7/22* – Marblehead Summerfest

7/20-7/22* – Castalia Cold Creek Festival

7/21* – Mansfield Gay Pride

7/21 – Willoughby ArtsFest

7/21* – Beach City Firemen’s Chicken BBQ and Festival

7/21 – Rawson Proud Festival

7/21* – Garlic Fest – Dayton

7/21* – Taste of Hungary Festival – Columbus

7/21* – Folk Festival – Cortland

7/21* – Dragon Boat Summer Learning Festival – Toledo

7/21* – 2X2 Hip-Hop Festival – Columbus

7/21 – The Last Call Street Festival – Athens

7/21 – Headlands BeachFest – Mentor

7/21* – Swamp Romp – Kettering

7/21* – Ukrainian Village Festival – Parma

7/21-7/22 – Oak Ridge Festival – Attica

7/21-7/22* – Akron African Festival

7/22* – Old Brooklyn Summer Smorgasbord Street Fest – Cleveland

7/22* – Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Festival – Shelby

7/25-7/28* – Gathering of the Juggalos – Thornville

7/26* – Taste of Akron

7/26-7/28* – Wauseon Homecoming

7/26-7/28 – Brookville Community Picnic

7/26-7/28 – Cincinnati Music Festival

7/26-7/29 – Streetsboro Family Days

7/27-7/28 – The Summer Market – Avon Lake

7/27-7/28* – Vanlue Fest

7/27-7/28* – Strasburg Corn Festival

7/27-7/28* – All Saints Festival – Rossford

7/27-7/28 – St. Ann Parish Festival – Hamilton

7/27-7/28* – Shiloh Ox Roast

7/27-7/28* – Dellroy Volunteer Fire Dept Homecoming – Dellroy

7/27-7/28* – St. Elizabeth Parish Festival & Classic Car Show – Columbus

7/27-7/28* – Johnny Appleseed Festival – Apple Creek

7/27-7/28* – St. Margaret Parish Festival – Columbus

7/27-7/28* – Seven Hills Home Days Festival

7/27-7/28* – Canal Winchester Blues and Ribfest

7/27-7/28* – Sharon Fest – Sharonville

7/27-7/29* – Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Festival – Cincinnati

7/27-7/29* – Wine and Walleye Festival – Ashtabula

7/27-7/29* – GreekFest at Sts. Constantine and Helen – Middletown

7/27-7/29* – St. Justin Martyr Parish Festival – Eastlake

7/27-7/29 – Dayton Celtic Festival

7/27-7/29* – SMOY Fest – Loveland

7/27-7/29 – Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival (Balloon Classic/Jackson-Belden Music Fest and Fireworks) – Canton

7/27-7/29* – Russian Festival – Parma

7/27-7/29* – Solon Home Days

7/27-7/29* – Concord Community Center’s Summerfest – Urbana

7/27-7/29* – Holy Trinity Parish Festival – Norwood

7/27-7/29* – Celina Lake Festival – Celina

7/27-7/29* – Immaculate Conception Parish Festival – Celina

7/27-7/29* – Hamler Summerfest

7/27-7/29* – Ilinden Macedonian Festival – Avon

7/27-7/29 – Ohio River Ferryboat Festival – Fly (with Sistersville, West Virginia)

7/27-7/29* – Greater Anderson Days – Cincinnati

7/27-7/29* – International Sunflower Festival – Frankfort

7/27-7/29 – Annie Oakley Festival – Ansonia

7/28 – Good Ole Summertime Festival – North Baltimore

7/28* – Whitehall Food Truck and Fun Festival

7/28* – Youngstown Pride Festival

7/28* – St. Mary of the Woods Church Festival – Russells Point

7/28* – Signal Tree Fest – Akron

7/28* – JeromeFest – Jeromesville

7/28* – Zucchini Festival – Chardon

7/28* – Serbian Festival – Columbus

7/28* – Family Unity in the Park – Cleveland

7/28-7/29 – Zoar Harvest Festival and Antique Show

7/28-7/29* – Serbian Festival – Akron

7/28-7/29* – Harmar Days Street Festival – Marietta

7/28-7/29* – The Gathering at Garst – Greenville

7/29* – Boulevard Bash – Kettering

7/29 – St. Mary Oktoberfest – Avon

AUGUST

8/1-8/4* – Roy Rogers Festival – Portsmouth

8/1-8/4* – St Nicholas Festival – Zanesville

8/1-8/6* – Holy Family Festival – Parma

8/2* – Taste of Tri-Village – Upper Arlington

8/2-8/4* – Ashley Corn Show

8/2-8/4* – The Werk Out Music and Arts Festival – Thornville

8/2-8/4* – Carnation Festival (Rib Fest) – Alliance

8/2-8/4* – Baltimore Festival

8/2-8/4* – Belpre Homecoming

8/2-8/4* – Our Lady Queen of Peace Home Days Festival – Grafton

8/2-8/5* – Coldwater Community Picnic

8/2-8/5* – St. Mary’s Parish Festival – Mentor

8/2-8/5* – Canoegrass Festival – Tipp City

8/2-8/5* – St. Patrick Parish Festival – Hubbard

8/2-8/5* – Olmsted Heritage Days – Olmsted Falls

8/3-8/4* – Kilgore (Loudon Township) Homecoming

8/3-8/4* – Holy Cross Immaculata Festival – Cincinnati

8/3-8/4* – Plymouth Fireman’s Festival and Chicken Dinner

8/3-8/4* – Independence Home Days

8/3-8/4* – Carey Fest

8/3-8/4* – Brown County SummerFest – Mt. Orab

8/3-8/4* – Vintage Ohio Wine Fest – Kirtland

8/3-8/4* – Newark Catholic High School Summer Festival

8/3-8/4* – Y Bridge Arts Festival – Zanesville

8/3-8/4 – Rogues Hollow Festival – Doylestown

8/3-8/4* – Berlin Heights Basket Festival

8/3-8/4* – London Rib and Jazz Fest

8/3-8/4* – Van Wert Ribfest

8/3-8/5* – Pokrova Ukrainian Festival – Parma

8/3-8/5* – Sabina Family Fun Days

8/3-8/5* – Meigs County Rockin’ Rally – Langsville

8/3-8/5* – Greater Youngstown Italian Fest

8/3-8/5* – Farm Days Show – Mt. Gilead

8/3-8/5* – Taste of St. Casimir’s – Cleveland

8/3-8/5* – St. John Family Festival – West Chester

8/3-8/5* – Dublin Irish Festival

8/3-8/5* – Lorain County Music Festival – Grafton

8/3-8/5* – St. Louis Homecoming Festival – Owensville

8/3-8/5* – Days in the Park – Deer Park

8/3-8/5* – Brats and Crafts Festival – Columbus

8/3-8/5* – Latino Art and Culture Celebration of Greater Cleveland and Puerto Rican Parade and Latino Fest – Cleveland

8/3-8/5 – Twins Day Festival – Twinsburg

8/4* – Harvey S. Firestone Park Festival – Columbiana

8/4* – Charlestown Festival – Charlestown Township

8/4* – Copley Heritage Day

8/4* – The Best Dam Festival in Ohio – Glouster

8/4* – Scene Ale Fest – Cleveland

8/4* – Ohio River Paddlefest – Cincinnati

8/4* – Milford Street Eats Food Truck Rally and Music Festival

8/4* – Harborfest – Russells Point

8/4* – The Baby Boomer Festival – Dayton

8/4* – Street Feast – Findlay

8/4* – Blues and Brews – Akron

8/4* – KidsLinked KidsFest – Powell

8/4* – Lebanon Blues Festival

8/4 – Lakewood Arts Festival

8/4* – Bull Thistle Arts Festival – Fayette

8/4* – Dresden Melon Festival

8/4* – Oberlin Family Fun Fair and Classic Car Show

8/4* – Glenmont Homecoming

8/4* – Defiance County Hot Air Balloon Festival – Defiance

8/4-8/5* – Peach Daze – Lebanon

8/4-8/5 – Hippie Fest Weekend 2 – Logan

8/4-8/5* – Deshler Corn City Festival

8/4-8/5* – Gnadenhutten Pioneer Days

8/4-8/5* – Pymatuning Lake Festival – Andover

8/4-8/5* – McComb Cookie Festival

8/4-8/5* – Kent Lions Sweet Corn Festival

8/4-8/5* – Arts in the Park – Port Clinton

8/4-8/5* – St. Peter Parish Festival – Lorain

8/4-8/5* – Rock the Lake – Lakeview

8/5* – Nature Arts Festival – Russell Township/Novelty

8/5 – The FEST – Wickliffe

8/5* – Hungarian Day – Lorain

8/5* – St. Aloysius Summer Festival – Shandon

8/5* – Peach Festival and Car Show – Brunswick

8/5* – Festival of India – Toledo

8/5* – Polish Summer Fest – Dayton

8/5* – Warehouse District Street Festival – Cleveland

8/5* – Chardon Arts Festival

8/5* – St. Louis Parish Festival – Custar

8/8-8/11* – Scio Fall Festival

8/8-8/11* – Carnation Festival (Days in the Park) – Alliance

8/9-8/11* – All Ohio Balloon Fest – Marysville

8/9-8/12* – Rivers, Trails and Ales Festival – Marietta

8/9-8/12* – Italian-American Heritage Festival – Warren

8/9-8/12* – Dan Emmett Music and Arts Festival – Mount Vernon

8/9-8/12* – Ss. Robert and William Catholic Parish Oktoberfest – Euclid

8/10* – Runway Fest – Miamisburg

8/10* – Cheese Fest Cleveland

8/10-8/11* – St. Mary Homecoming Festival – Columbus

8/10-8/11 – Creston Homecoming

8/10-8/11 – Festa Italiana – Wooster

8/10-8/11* – St. Cecilia Festival – Columbus

8/10-8/11* – Arlington Village Festival

8/10-8/11* – St. Brendan Parish Festival – Hilliard

8/10-8/11* – White Oak Jamboree – Fort Loramie

8/10-8/11* – Maumee Summer Fair

8/10-8/11* – Adena Heritage Days

8/10-8/11* – The Freakstomp Music Festival – Medina

8/10-8/11* – Cincy Blues Fest – Cincinnati

8/10-8/12* – EST Fest – Butler

8/10-8/12* – Ohio Celtic Fest – Eastlake

8/10-8/12* – Feast of the Assumption West – Broadview Heights

8/10-8/12* – St. Marys Summerfest

8/10-8/12* – Flag City BalloonFest – Findlay

8/11-8/13 – Huron Rotary Fine Art and Food Festival

8/10-8/12* – Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival – Cambridge

8/10-8/12* – North Ridgeville Corn Festival

8/10-8/12* – Sacred Heart Festival – Fairfield

8/10-8/12* – Miskito Lake Pirate Fest – Cortland

8/10-8/12* – Germanfest Picnic – Dayton

8/10-8/12* – Sandy-Beaver Canal Days – Magnolia

8/11* – Downtown Massillon FunFest

8/11* – Highlander Festival: Women’s World Highland Games Championships – Vermilion

8/11* – Akron Ale Fest

8/11* – 90sFest – Columbus

8/11* – Chardon Brewfest

8/11* – Macedonian Food Festival – North Canton

8/11 – Sonnenberg Homecoming – Apple Creek

8/11* – Hillbilly Festival and Classic Car Show – Broadview Heights

8/11* – Cleveland Dragon Boat Festival

8/11* – Madden Road MusicFest – Mutual

8/11* – Raccoon(Geauga)County Music Festival – Burton

8/11* – German Fest – Amherst

8/11* – Beaverdam Fire and Rescue Summerfest – Beaverdam

8/11* – Festival of the Vine – Kettering

8/11* – Day in the Park – Antwerp

8/11* – Brewfest Waterfront District – Lorain

8/11-8/12* – Festival Latino – Columbus

8/11-8/12* – Englewood Arts Festival

8/11-8/12* – Hale Farm Civil War Reenactment – Bath

8/11-8/12* – National Hamburger Festival – Akron

8/11-8/14* – Feast of the Assumption – Cleveland

8/11-8/26* (weekends) – Shaker Woods Festival – Columbiana

8/12* – Obzinky (Harvest Festival) – Chagrin Falls

8/12* – Richfield Community Day

8/12* – An Affair on the Square Craft Fest – Medina

8/12* – Art on the Commons – Kettering

8/15-8/18* – The Parade of the Hills – Nelsonville

8/15-8/18* – Pataskala Street Fair

8/16-8/18* – Rally on the River – Ironton

8/16-8/18* – Sherrodsville Community Fire & Rescue Homecoming

8/16-8/18* – D-Day Conneaut

8/16-8/18* – Bellbrook Lions Club Festival – Bellbrook

8/16-8/18* – Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival

8/16-8/19* – Saint John Bosco International Festival – Parma Heights

8/16-8/19* – Northwest Ohio Rib-Off – Maumee

8/16-8/19* – Grecian Festival – Canton

8/16-8/19* – Lexington Blueberry Festival

8/17-8/18 – Orrville Lions Club Rib and Music Fest

8/17-8/18* – Honor and Remember Music Festival – Hamilton

8/17-8/18* – Hanover Wine Festival – Hamilton

8/17-8/18* – Burning River Fest – Cleveland

8/17-8/18* – Toledo Pride

8/17-8/18 – Marshallville Historical Days

8/17-8/18* – Columbus Food Truck Festival

8/17-8/18* – Russian Food Festival – Lorain

8/17-8/18* – Fashion Meets Music Festival – Columbus

8/17-8/18* – Carroll Community Festival (formerly Old Timer’s)

8/17-8/18 – Wren Homecoming

8/17-8/18* – Immaculate Conception Music, Food and Cruise-In Festival – Ravenna

8/17-8/18* – Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival

8/17-8/19* – Midwest Regional Black Family Reunion Celebration – Cincinnati

8/17-8/19* – St. Bernadette Parish Festival – Amelia

8/17-8/19* – Akita Folk Festival – Logan

8/17-8/19* – Bremenfest – New Bremen

8/17-8/19* – Wham Bam Thank You Jam Music & Art Celebration – College Corner

8/17-8/19* – St. William Parish Festival – Cincinnati

8/17-8/19* – Riverdays – New Richmond

8/17-8/19* – North Royalton Community Festival

8/17-8/19* – Cleveland Donauschwaben Sommer Oktoberfest – Olmsted Township

8/17-8/19* – St. John the Baptist Summer Festival – Cincinnati

8/17-8/19* – Fort Jennings Fort Fest

8/17-8/19* – Weapons of Mass Creation Fest – Cleveland

8/17-8/19* – St. Mary Romanian Festival – Cleveland

8/17-8/19* – Valley City Street Fair

8/18* – Art in the Park – Painesville

8/18* – Heritage Day – Mt. Blanchard

8/18* – Grove City EcoFest

8/18* – African Village Arts Festival – Columbus

8/18* – New Pittsburg Homecoming

8/18* – Sangria Festival – Columbus

8/18* – Weinland Park Community Festival – Columbus

8/18* – HeartFest Dayton – Beavercreek

8/18* – WAG! Fest – Columbus

8/18* – CrestFest – Columbus

8/18* – Last Stop Willoughby (Train) Festival

8/18* – Festival of Nations – Troy

8/18* – Porch Rokr Festival – Akron

8/18* – Picnic in the Park – Brooklyn

8/18* – FareFest – Versailles

8/18* – The Sunflower Festival – New Lebanon

8/18* – Homecoming – Kelleys Island

8/18* – Lilly Chapel Homecoming – London

8/18 – art-A-palooza – Green

8/18* – Swanton Corn Festival

8/18* – Wellington BalloonFest

8/18* – Medina International Fest

8/18-8/19* – Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival

8/18-8/19* – Birmingham Ethnic Festival – Toledo

8/18-8/19* – North Canton Main Street Festival

8/18-8/19 – The Flats Festival of the Arts – Cleveland

8/18-8/19* – St. Maron Festival – Independence

8/18-8/19* – Dayton African American Cultural Festival

8/18-8/19* – Harlem Township Days

8/19* – Bacon Fest – Kettering

8/19* – Krakusy Society’s Polish Summer Picnic – Poland

8/19* – Valley City Frog Jump Festival

8/19* – Halupki Festival – Marblehead

8/23-8/25* – Arch City Comedy Festival – Columbus

8/23-8/25 – De Graff Country Fair

8/23-8/26* – Ohio Rural Heritage Festival – Ripley

8/23-8/26* – Cincy Brew Ha-Ha – Cincinnati

8/23-8/26* – Greek Festival – Cleveland Heights

8/23-8/26* – North Olmsted Homecoming Festival

8/24-8/25* – St. Anthony Corn Roast and Festival – Columbus

8/24-8/25* – Park Street Festival – Columbus

8/24-8/25* – Clifton Gorge Music and Arts Festival

8/24-8/25* – Columbus Summer Beerfest

8/24-8/25* – Taste – Blue Ash Food and Music Festival

8/24-8/25* – Tiffin Music and Art Festival

8/24-8/25 – Mentor CityFest

8/24-8/26* – Winchester Homecoming Festival

8/24-8/26* – Hog Jam Music Festival – Franklin

8/24-8/26* – St. Ignatius Parish Festival – Cincinnati

8/24-8/26* – Germania Society Oktoberfest – Cincinnati

8/24-8/26* – Austinburg Country Days

8/24-8/26* – Egyptian Festival – Seven Hills

8/24-8/26* – The Lebanese Festival – Dayton

8/24-8/26* – Ohmstead Music Festival – College Corner

8/24-8/26* – German-American Festival – Oregon

8/25* – AleFest Dayton

8/25* – VetFest Ohio – Dayton

8/25* – Tiffin Art Fair

8/25* – St. Josaphat Ukrainian Festival – Parma

8/25* – Akron Pride Festival

8/25* – Backyard Biodiversity Bash – Parma

8/25* – Food Truck Festival on the Lake – Springfield

8/25* – Blessed Sacrament Parish Festival – Newark

8/25* – India Festival – Columbus

8/25* – Dayton Porchfest

8/25* – Blendon Township’s Heritage Day Celebration – Westerville

8/25* – Columbus VegFest

8/25* – Celtic Feis – Geneva-on-the-Lake

8/25* – Galena Summerfest

8/25* – Sunbury Sizzle and Sounds

8/25-8/26* – Cleveland Area Pagan Pride Days – Bedford

8/25-8/26* – Fulton Farm Sweet Corn Festival – Troy

8/25-8/26* – Crafts and Antiques Festival – Findlay

8/25-8/26* – Latino Heritage Festival – Campbell

8/25-8/26* – Pierogi Fest – North Royalton

8/25-8/26* – Uncork’d WineFest (formerly Wine and Walleye Festival) – Ashtabula

8/25-8/26* – The Grape Escape – Lebanon

8/25-8/26* – Cleveland Garlic Festival

8/25-8/26* – Art on the Green – Hudson

8/25-8/26* – Perry Community Days

8/25-8/26* – The Ohio Valley Indigenous Music Festival – Springboro

8/25-8/26* – The Arts on Bridge Street – Ashtabula

8/25-8/26* – St. Bernard Church Summer Festival – New Washington

8/25-8/26* – Urban Scrawl – Columbus

8/25-9/3* (weekends) – Great Trail Festival – Malvern

8/26* – Polish Day – Youngstown

8/26* – St. George Romanian Heritage Festival – Canton

8/26* – One World Day – Cleveland

8/29-9/1* – Sweet Corn Festival – Millersport

8/29-9/2 – SamJam Bluegrass Festival – Piketon

8/29-9/3* – Old Settlers Reunion – Jacksonville

8/30-9/2* – Portsmouth River Days

8/30-9/3* – Festival of Saint Rocco – Cleveland

8/31-9/1* – Glandorf Park Festival

8/31-9/1* – Breakaway Music Festival – Columbus

8/31-9/1 – PigMania Lebanon BBQ and Music Festival

8/31-9/1* – Appalachian Bacon Nation – Coshocton

8/31-9/2* – Perch, Peach, Pierogi and Polka Festival – Port Clinton

8/31-9/2* – St. Michael Festival – Worthington

8/31-9/2 – The Made in Ohio Craft Festival – Bath

8/31-9/2* – Liberty Home Oktoberfest – Hamilton

8/31-9/3* – St. Elias Middle Eastern Festival – Brooklyn

8/31-9/3* – Athens Harvest Festival and Bluegrass Jamboree – Albany

8/31-9/3 – Obetz Zucchinifest

8/31-9/3* – Alterfest – Kettering

8/31-9/3* – Kamm’s Corners Greek Festival – Cleveland

8/31-9/3* – Greek Festival – Columbus

8/31-9/3* – Firelands Labor Day Festival – New London

8/31-9/3* – Cleveland Labor Day Oktoberfest – Middleburg Heights

SEPTEMBER

9/1 – Fredericksburg Homecoming

9/1* – Jammin’ Food truck Fest – New Philadelphia

9/1* – HotLicks Bluesfest – Granville

9/1* – Labor Day Celebration – Barberton

9/1-9/2* – Serbian Cultural Festival – Broadview Heights

9/1-9/2* – Toronto Festival of the Arts

9/1-9/2* – St. Margaret Mary Church Labor Day Weekend Festival – Cincinnati

9/1-9/2* – Downtown Willoughby Corn Roast

9/1-9/2* – Russia Homecoming Festival

9/1-9/2* – St. Andrew Ukrainian Fall Festival – Parma

9/1-9/2* – CedarFest – Cedarville

9/1-9/2* – St. John Cantius Polish Festival – Cleveland

9/1-9/2* – Ohio Cup Vintage Base Ball Festival – Columbus

9/1-9/2* – Ottoville Park Carnival

9/1-9/2* – Summer Sunset Blast – Stow

9/1-9/2* – Fair at New Boston – Springfield

9/1-9/3* – West Liberty Labor Day Festival

9/1-9/3* – West Jefferson Ox Roast Festival

9/1-9/3* – Holiday at Home – Kettering

9/1-9/3* – Canal Winchester Labor Day Festival

9/1-9/3* – Milan Melon Festival

9/1-9/3* – Fort Rowdy Gathering – Covington

9/1-10/28* (weekends) – Ohio Renaissance Festival – Waynesville

9/2* – Hungarian Scout Festival – Parma

9/2* – Fryburg Homecoming – Wapakoneta

9/2* – Vine Arts Show: Fine Art and Wine Festival – Avon Lake

9/2* – St. Jude Parish Festival – Elyria

9/2* – Riverfest – Cincinnati

9/2* – Lorain County Labor Day Celebration – Lorain

9/2* – Dayton Reggae Festival

9/2-9/3* – Taste of Hudson

9/3* – Totally Kosher Rib Burn Off – Pepper Pike

9/3* – Upper Arlington Labor Day Arts Festival

9/4-9/8* – Wellston Coal Festival

9/5-9/8* – Fredericktown Tomato Show

9/6* – Massillon Fall Fest

9/6-9/8* – Pony Wagon Days – St. Paris

9/6-9/8* – Marion Popcorn Festival

9/6-9/8* – Columbiana Street Fair

9/6-9/9* – Pioneer Days – Kalida

9/6-9/9* – Laniakea Transformational Arts Festival – College Corner

9/7* – Ohio Bacon Fest – Columbus

9/7-9/8* – Springboro Oktoberfest

9/7-9/8* – Oktoberfest – Parma

9/7-9/8* – Our Lady of Angels Fall Festival – Cleveland

9/7-9/8* – Fiesta in Sylvania

9/7-9/8* – Vandalia Oktoberfest

9/7-9/8* – Lithopolis Honeyfest

9/7-9/9* – Rarden Whitetail Deer Festival

9/7-9/9* – St. Nicholas Greek Festival – Lorain

9/7-9/9* – Greek-American Festival – Toledo

9/7-9/9* – Grand Lake St. Marys Fall Festival

9/7-9/9* – Lyndhurst Home Days

9/7-9/9* – Egyptian Festival – Columbus

9/7-9/9* – Macedonian Festival – Reynoldsburg

9/7-9/9* – St. Saviour Fall Festival – Cincinnati

9/7-9/9* – St. Susanna Family Festival – Mason

9/7-9/9* – Hot Times Festival – Columbus

9/7-9/9* – Bentonville Harvest Festival

9/7-9/9* – Mantua Potato Festival

9/7-9/9* – NEOCycle Urban Cycling Festival – Cleveland

9/7-9/9* – St. Clement Festival and Pig Roast – Cincinnati

9/7-9/9* – Dayton Greek Festival

9/7-9/9* – Salt Creek Valley Festival – Richmond Dale

9/7-9/9* – German Family Society Oktoberfest – Kent

9/7-9/9* – Italian Fall Festa – Kettering

9/7-9/9* – Black Swamp Arts Festival – Bowling Green

9/7-9/9* – South Vienna Corn Festival

9/7-9/9* – Constitution Festival – Louisville

9/7-9/9 – Ohio River Sternwheel Festival – Marietta

9/7-9/9* – Weekend of the Pooka – Bedford

9/7-9/9* – Clinton County Corn Festival – Wilmington

9/7-9/9* – Midvale Miners Festival

9/8* – Skunkfest – North Ridgeville

9/8* – Septemberfest – Madison

9/8* – Festival Latino Springfield

9/8* – FestiFair Arts & Crafts Festival – Marysville

9/8* – Lakewood Community Festival

9/8* – Cyclops Fest – Yellow Springs

9/8* – St. Mary Magdalene European Festival – Fairview Park

9/8* – Willard Trainfest

9/8* – Middletown Arts Festival

9/8* – Strut Your Mutt and Canine Festival – Mansfield

9/8* – Columbus South Side Homecoming Festival

9/8* – Hartford Village Day – Croton

9/8 – Harvest Festival and Rib Cook Off – Berlin

9/8* – New American Festival – Columbus

9/8* – BBQ and Brew Festival – Mentor-on-the-Lake

9/8* – Cleveland Taco Festival – North Randall

9/8* – The Taste of India – Cincinnati

9/8* – Marigold Festival – Huber Heights

9/8* – Cincinnati Street Food Festival

9/8* – Columbus Caribbean Festival

9/8* – Cincinnati Jazz and BBQ Festival

9/8* – Old Hilliardfest – Hilliard

9/8* – Napoleon Fall Festival

9/8* – India Festival USA – Independence

9/8-9/9* – Vinoklet Art and Wine Festival – Cincinnati

9/8-9/9* – The Vintage Market’s Boho Bliss – Bowling Green

9/8-9/9 – Perch and Pilsner Festival – Conneaut

9/8-9/9* – Pioneer Days – Bellevue

9/8-9/9* – Fall Festival – Sardis

9/8-9/9* – Darrtown Fall Festival Reunion

9/8-9/9* – Art in the Park Festival – Kent

9/8-9/9* – Fall into Avon Festival

9/8-9/9* – Beavercreek Popcorn Festival

9/8-9/9* – Cincinnati Hispanic Fest

9/8-9/9* – International Festival of the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo – Perrysburg

9/8-9/9* – St. Bernadette Heart and Harvest Festival – Westlake

9/8-9/23* (weekends) – Yankee Peddler Festival – Canal Fulton

9/8-10/14* (weekends) – Old West Festival – Mt. Orab/Williamsburg

9/9* – Merion Village Festival – Columbus

9/9* – Fall Harvest Fest – Hudson

9/9* – Woofstock – Chagrin Falls

9/9* – The Great Westerville Food Truck Fest – Westerville

9/9* – Berea Arts Fest

9/9* – Hungarian Fall Festival – Hiram

9/12* – Slovenian Sausage Festival – Kirtland

9/13-9/15* – Crestline Harvest Festival

9/13-9/15* – Mohican Bluegrass Festival – Glenmont

9/13-9/15* – Pomeroy Sternwheel Riverfest

9/13-9/16* – Old Machinery Days – Morrow

9/13-9/16* – Ohio Lesbian Festival – Thornville

9/13-9/16* – Old Timers Day Festival – Peebles

9/14* – ‘Round Town Music Festival – Kent

9/14-9/15* – New Vienna Oktoberfest

9/14-9/15* – Lions Club Bean Festival – Jamestown

9/14-9/15* – Dutch Valley Fall Festival – Sugarcreek

9/14-9/15* – Cleveland Eats – Tri-C Culinary Festival – Cleveland

9/14-9/15* – Crocker Park Wine Festival – Westlake

9/14-9/15* – Ohiolina Music Festival – Mt. Vernon

9/14-9/15* – Piqua BikeFest

9/14-9/15* – Xenia Community Festival

9/14-9/16* – Washington Township’s Autumn Bash Festival – Moscow

9/14-9/16* – Lake Shore Park Rib Burn-Off – Ashtabula

9/14-9/16* – Clyde Fair

9/14-9/16* – Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, USA – Cincinnati

9/14-9/16* – Backwoods Fest – Thornville

9/14-9/16* – Old Fashioned Canal Days – Delphos

9/14-9/16* – Mountain Heritage Fall Festival – Laurelville

9/14-9/16* – Fish Festival Perch Tournament – Mentor

9/14-9/16* – Lake Loramie Harvest Festival – Minster

9/14-9/16* – Tiffin Seneca Heritage Festival

9/14-9/16 – Ohio Pawpaw Festival – Albany

9/14-9/16* – Oktoberfest – Columbus

9/14-9/16 – Lost Lands Music Festival – Thornville

9/14-9/16* – St. Mary of the Annunciation International Festival – Portsmouth

9/14-9/16* – Elyria Apple Festival

9/14-9/16 – The Great Mohican Indian Pow-Wow – Loudonville

9/14-9/16* – Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival – Urbana

9/14-9/16* – Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival – Paulding

9/14-9/16* – Leesburg Fall Fest (Candle-Lite Fest)

9/14-9/16* – Scarecrow Festival – Washington Court House

9/15* – Leipsic Fall Festival

9/15* – Harrison Rally Day Festival – Perrysburg

9/15* – Russian Festival – Loveland

9/15* – Dayton Pagan Pride Day – Dayton

9/15* – HoneyFest – Kettering

9/15* – Hispanic Heritage Festival – Dayton

9/15* – Rocky River Fall Arts Festival

9/15* – Dayton Nurseries Fall Festival – Norton

9/15* – Mason Heritage Festival

9/15* – Miami Valley Bluegrass Heritage Festival – Miamisburg

9/15* – Blue Sky Folk Festival – Kirtland

9/15* – Global Village Festival of Greater Akron

9/15 – Wooster Arts Jazz Fest

9/15* – Family Fall Fun Fest at the Farm – Richmond Heights

9/15* – Liberty Center Fall Festival

9/15* – Mansfield Liederkranz Oktoberfest

9/15* – Illumination Festival – Greenville

9/15* – Harvest and Herb Festival – Ada

9/15-9/16* – Artisans Festival – Leetonia

9/15-9/16* – Arts in the Alley – Grove City

9/15-9/16* – St. Augustine Turtle Fest – Napoleon

9/15-9/16* – Oldtime Farming Festival – Centerburg

9/15-9/16* – Village Peddler Festival – Kirtland

9/15-9/16* – Apple Daze – Lebanon

9/15-9/16* – Ravenna Balloon A-Fair

9/15-9/16* – Chalk Festival – Cleveland

9/15-9/16* – Tremont Arts and Cultural Festival – Cleveland

9/15-9/16* – Johnny Appleseed Festival – Lisbon

9/15-9/16 – Preble County Pork Festival – Eaton

9/15-10/30* (Food weekends) – Nickajack Farms Fall Festival – North Lawrence

9/16* – Polish Fall Fest – Dayton

9/16* – Ish: Jewish and Israeli Arts and Cultural Festival – Cincinnati

9/16* – Clinton AppleFest

9/18-9/22* – Jackson Apple Festival

9/19-9/22* – Utica Homecoming Fall Festival

9/19-9/22* – Seaman Fall Festival

9/20* – Oktoberfest – Canton

9/20-9/22* – Resonance Music and Arts Festival – Thornville

9/20-9/22* – Greek Festival – Akron

9/20-9/23* – Brimfest – Brimfield

9/20-9/23* – Barnesville Pumpkin Festival

9/21* – CFTA Street Food Festival – Cincinnati

9/21-9/22* – Fort Loramie German Heritage Days

9/21-9/22* – The Longaberger Homestead Heritage Days – Frazeysburg

9/21-9/22* – St. Boniface Oktoberfest – Piqua

9/21-9/22* – New Bremen Pumpkinfest

9/21-9/23* – Armenian Food Festival – Richmond Heights

9/21-9/23 – Cuyahoga Falls Oktoberfest

9/21-9/23* – Family Forest Fest Ohio – Franklin

9/21-9/23* – Fall Festival – Indian Lake

9/21-9/23* – North Coast Oktoberfest – Sandusky

9/21-9/23* – Continental Fall Festival

9/21-9/23* – Ingenuityfest – Cleveland

9/21-9/23* – Lordstown Apple Cider Festival

9/21-9/23* – Old Timers Days – Xenia

9/21-9/23* – Tipp City Mum Festival

9/21-9/23* – Sebring Harvest Festival

9/21-9/23* – New Paris Applefest

9/21-9/23* – Luckey Fall Festival

9/21-9/23* – Red’s Memorial Music Reunion – Grafton

9/21-9/23* – Columbus Oktoberfest

9/22* – Route 40 Festival – Hebron

9/22* – ArtFest at the University of Mount Union – Alliance

9/22* – Fall Festival – Lancaster

9/22* – Garlic Fest – Huron

9/22* – Main Street Kent Oktoberfest – Kent

9/22* – Hops & Vines Fest – Gahanna

9/22* – St. Ann Oktoberfest – Hamilton

9/22* – Minerva Oktoberfest

9/22* – Zion Lutheran Church Oktoberfest – Hamilton

9/22* – Simon Kenton Chili Festival of Urbana

9/22* – CultureFest – Springfield

9/22* – Old Worthington Market Day – Worthington

9/22* – Music on the Porches – Peninsula

9/22 – Fall Festival at Lehman’s – Kidron

9/22* – Soul Shine Blues Festival – Bascom

9/22* – Oktoberfest – Findlay

9/22* – Fall Arts and Crafts Festival – Hartville

9/22* – Convoy Community Days

9/22* – Fostoria Rail Festival

9/22* – Bluffton Fall Festival

9/22* – Roche de Boeuf Festival – Waterville

9/22-9/23* – St. Jude Oktoberfest – Cincinnati

9/22-9/23* – Aullwood Apple Fest – Dayton

9/22-9/23* – Oktoberfest – Dayton

9/22-9/23* – Harvest Festival at Historical Village – Strongsville

9/22-9/23* – Sims Fall Festival – Amanda

9/22-9/23* – MidPoint Music Festival – Cincinnati

9/22-9/23* – Wool Jamboree and Antique Tractor Show – Kirtland

9/22-9/23* – Johnny Appleseed Festival – Brunswick

9/22-9/23* – Heritage Days Festival – South Charleston

9/22-9/23* – Union County Covered Bridge Bluegrass Festival – North Lewisburg

9/22-9/23* – St. Vincent Ferrer Festival – Cincinnati

9/22-9/23* – Ohio Wizard of Oz Festival – Macedonia

9/22-9/23* – Ohio Heritage Days Festival – Lucas

9/22-9/23* – Germantown Pretzel Festival

9/22-9/23* – Barberton Mum Fest

9/22-9/23* – Prairie Days – Greenville

9/22-9/23* – Geneva Grape Jamboree

9/22-9/30 (weekends) – Prairie Peddler Festival – Butler

9/22-10/6* (Saturdays) – Apple Festival Days – Rittman

9/22-10/7* (weekends) – Reformation Renaissance Faire – Plain City

9/22-10/28* (weekends) – Old West Pumpkin Fest – Columbia Station

9/22-10/28* (weekends) – Fall Festival Weekends – Wooster

9/22-10/28* (weekends) – Red Wagon Farm Pumpkin Fest – Columbia Station

9/22-10/28* (weekends) – Fall Harvest Weekends – Berlin Heights

9/23* – Taste of Hubbard

9/23* – Sharonville Arts and Crafts Festival

9/23* – Festa Gervasi! Grape Harvest Festival – Canton

9/23* – Fall Fest at Bremecs – Chesterland

9/23* – FallFest: 18th Century Festival – Brecksville

9/23* – Woollybear Festival – Vermilion

9/23* – Ohio City Street Festival – Cleveland

9/28* – Apple Dumpling Festival – Shreve

9/28-9/29 – Woosterfest

9/28-9/29* – Oktoberfest – Wilmington

9/28-9/29 – Ohio Swiss Festival – Sugarcreek

9/28-9/29* – The North Market Festival for Good – Columbus

9/28-9/30* – Norton Cider Festival

9/28-9/30* – Heritage of Flight Festival and Parade – New Carlisle

9/29* – Oktoberfest at the Mill – Loudonville

9/29* – Kent Creativity Festival

9/29* – Brooklyn Fall Festival

9/29* – Adams County Heritage Day – Peebles

9/29* – Applefest – Marion

9/29* – Blues and BBQ Festival – Marion

9/29* – Ohio River Wine Festival – Ironton

9/29* – Country Applefest – Lebanon

9/29* – BARK-Tober Fest – Franklin

9/29* – Delta Apple Dumpling Festival

9/29* – Harvestfest – Kelleys Island

9/29* – Rockin’ the Rivers Music and Rib Fest – Defiance

9/29-9/30* – Columbus CoffeeFest

9/29-9/30* – Huber Heights Family Fallfest

9/29-9/30 – Colonial Williamsburg Festival – Wooster

9/29-9/30* – John R. Simon’s Sorghum Festival – West Portsmouth

9/29-9/30* – Harvest Festival – Stow

9/29-10/28* (weekends) – Pumpkin Pandemonium – Peninsula

9/30* – North Auburn Harvest Festival – Tiro

9/30* – Boardman Rotary Oktoberfestival

OCTOBER

10/2-10/3* – Something Russian Festival -Mogadore

10/4-10/6* – Greek Oktoberfest Festival – Massillon

10/4-10/7* – Beaver Oktoberfest

10/5-10/6* – CliftonFest – Cincinnati

10/5-10/6* – FireFish Festival – Lorain

10/5-10/6 & 10/8 (not 7th)* – The Farm at Walnut Creek Fall Festival – Sugarcreek

10/5-10/7* – Indian Mound Festival – The Plains

10/5-10/7* – Youngstown Oktoberfest

10/5-10/7 – Atwood Area Fall Festival – Mineral City

10/5-10/7* – Ohio Gourd Show – Delaware

10/5-10/7 – Donauschwaben Oktoberfest – Cincinnati

10/5-10/7 – Minster Oktoberfest

10/5-10/7* – Columbus Italian Festival

10/5-10/7* – St. Stanislaus Polish Festival – Cleveland

10/6* – Hands on Heritage – North Olmsted

10/6 – Island Wine Festival – Put-in-Bay

10/6* – Jeromesville Sycamore Festival

10/6* – Chocolate Festival – Dayton

10/6* – Grove City Oktoberfest

10/6* – Marietta Zombie Festival

10/6* – Bend in the River Art and Music Festival – Cincinnati

10/6* – Fall Festival – Wyoming

10/6* – Fall Harvest Festival – Tallmadge

10/6* – Whistling Goat Music and Arts Festival – Versailles

10/6* – East Bank Bacon Festival – Cleveland

10/6* – Fall Family Fun Fest – Aurora

10/6-10/7* – Spring Valley Potato Festival

10/6-10/7* – Sts. Peter and George Egyptian Fall Festival – Westlake

10/6-10/7* – Harvest Happenings – Huron

10/6-10/7* – Sunflower Festival – Evendale

10/6-10/7* – A Day in the Country Handmade and Vintage Market – Atwater

10/6-10/7* – Lowell Octoberfest

10/6-10/7* – Ohio Cider Fest – Lebanon

10/6-10/7* – Apple Butter Festival – Oxford

10/6-10/7* – Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience – Dayton

10/6-10/7* – Huntsburg Pumpkin Festival

10/6-10/7* – Young’s Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival – Yellow Springs

10/6-10/7* – Jungle Jim’s Weekend of Fire – Fairfield

10/6-10/7* – Holmes County Antique Festival – Millersburg

10/6-10/7* – Oakland Nurseries Fall Festival – Columbus

10/6-10/14* (weekends) – Sirna’s Fall Festival – Chagrin Falls

10/6-10/14* (weekends) – Harvest Festival – Bath

10/6-10/28* (weekends) – Fall Farm Days – Clarksville

10/7* – Lutheran Memorial Camp Apple Butter Festival – Fulton

10/7* – Miller’s Country Gardens Fall Festival – Delaware

10/7* – Beachwood Fall Festival

10/7* – Hiram House Camp Pumpkin Festival – Moreland Hills

10/7* – Green Springs Harvest Festival

10/9-10/13* – Bradford Pumpkin Show

10/11-10/13* – Butler Apple Fest

10/11-10/13* – Vintage Market Days of West Columbus – Hilliard

10/12-10/13* – Bath United Church of Christ’s Fall Festival – Bath

10/12-10/13* – The Farm at Walnut Creek Fall Festival – Sugarcreek

10/12-10/13* – Beer, Wine & Food Festival – Wyoming

10/12-10/13* – Charm Days – Charm

10/12-10/14* – Bob Evans Farm Festival – Rio Grande

10/12-10/14* – The Chillicothe Halloween Festival

10/12-10/14* – Algonquin Mill Fall Festival – Carrollton

10/12-10/14* – Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Festival & Harvest Celebration – West Union

10/12-10/14* – Operation Pumpkin – Hamilton

10/12-10/14* – Monroe County Fall Festival – Woodsfield

10/12-10/14* – Foothills Art Festival – Jackson

10/13* – Autumn Fiber Festival – Ashland

10/13* – Lakeside-Marblehead Lighthouse Festival

10/13* – Harvest Moon Festival – Van Wert

10/13* – Twin City Fall Festival – Uhrichsville

10/13* – Oktoberfest – Painesville

10/13* – Fall Festival – Northwood

10/13* – DeBord’s Halloween Festival – Akron

10/13* – Lebanon Oktoberfest

10/13* – Dayton German Club Oktoberfest

10/13* – Pioneer Harvest Fest – Trotwood

10/13* – Apple Butter Day – Groveport

10/13* – The Great Pumpkin Fest – West Chester

10/13* – Pumpkin Festival and Huron River Craft Fest

10/13* – Yellow Springs Street Fair

10/13* – Ironton Heritage Festival

10/13-10/14 – Put-In-Bay’s Island Oktoberfest

10/13-10/14* – Chatham Apple Butter Festival

10/13-10/14* – Appalachian Color in the Hills Festival – Glouster

10/13-10/14* – Enon Apple Butter Festival

10/13-10/14* – Fairborn Fall Festival

10/13-10/14* – Oak Harbor Apple Festival

10/13-10/14* – Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Festival – Jefferson

10/13-10/14* – Apple Butter Festival – Burton

10/13-10/14* – Kiwanis Oktoberfest – West Alexandria

10/13-10/14* – Sauerkraut Festival – Waynesville

10/13-10/14* – Fall Fest at Snyder Park – Springfield

10/13-10/14* – Oxtoberfest – Burton

10/13-10/14* – Fall Farm Fest – Troy

10/13-10/14* – Jerseyville Festival – Shade

10/13-10/21* (weekends) – Christmas in the Woods – Columbiana

10/14 – Applebutter Fest – Grand Rapids

10/14* – Fall Festival and Benefit Auction – Mansfield

10/14* – Little Cities of Black Diamonds Day – Shawnee

10/17-10/20 – Circleville Pumpkin Show

10/19-10/20* – Van Wert Apple Festival

10/19-10/20* – Ohio Smoked Meat and BBQ Festival – Nelsonville

10/19-10/21* – St. Leo the Great Fall Festival – Cleveland

10/19-10/21* – Fall Festival of Leaves – Bainbridge

10/19-10/21* – Apple Butter Stirrin’ Festival – Coshocton

10/20* – B.R.E.A.D. – Dublin

10/20* – Pug Bug Crawl – Cincinnati

10/20* – Festival of Italian Heritage – Lorain

10/20 – Spooky Pooch Parade – Lakewood

10/20* – KidsLinked.com’s TreatFest – Columbus

10/20* – Creepside Festival – Gahanna

10/20* – International Food and Culture Festival – Cleveland

10/20* – Morgan County Heritage Day – McConnelsville

10/20* – Pumpkin Palooza – Milan

10/20* – Kidron Beet Festival

10/20-10/21* – Black Walnut Festival – Camden

10/20-10/21 – Oak Ridge Festival – Attica

10/20-10/21* – Minges and Weber Family Pumpkin Festival – Harrison

10/26* – Haunted Fest – Columbus

10/26-10/27* – FallFest – Franklin

10/26-10/28* – Ghoulardifest – Cleveland

10/26-10/28* – Vintage Market Days of Central Cleveland – Middleburg Heights

10/27* – R.O.A.R. Days – McArthur

10/27* – Harmony Creek Church Harvest Hoopla – Dayton

10/27* – Count Krumnow’s Tombstone Derby – Elmore

10/27* – Yellow Springs Zombie Walk Festival, Food Drive and Fundraiser

10/27* – Books by the Bank – Cincinnati

10/27-10/28* – Pumpkin Days – Lebanon

10/27-10/28* – Fall Fest at Washington Park – Cincinnati

NOVEMBER

11/2-11/4* – Vintage Market Days of Metro Dayton – Xenia

11/9-11/10* – Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival – Wilmington

11/9-11/10* – Jungle Jim’s International Wine Festival – Fairfield

11/10-11/11* – Columbus International Festival

11/10-11/18* – Warther’s Auxiliary Hospital Christmas Tree Show – Dover

11/11* – Art and Jewish Food Festival – Akron

11/16-11/18* – Christmas in Historic Springboro Festival

11/16-11/18* – Christkindlmarkt – Cincinnati

11/16-11/18* – Sugarplum Festival of Trees – Dayton

11/16-1/6* – Ohio Chinese Lantern Festival – Columbus

11/17* – Brew and Wine Fest – Newark

11/17* – Winterfest at Firestone Farms – Columbiana

11/17-11/25* – Holiday Tree Festival – Akron

11/18* – A Taste of Lebanon (Fall) Mediterranean Food Festival – Cincinnati

11/18* – St. Boniface Fall Festival – Cincinnati

11/18* – Holiday Lights Parade and Celebration – Gahanna

11/23* – Dayton Holiday Festival

11/23* – Winterfest – Fairview Park

11/23-12/15* (Fri/Sat) – Steubenville Nutcracker Village, Advent Market & Christmas Wonderland

11/24* – Winterfest – Cleveland

11/24* – Hometown HoliDazzle Illuminated Parade and Festival – Wilmington

11/24* – Holiday in the City – Springfield

11/24* – Waterfront Winterfest – Lorain

11/24-11/25* – Shandon Christmas in the Country

11/28-12/2* – Christmas Tree Festival – Lima

11/30-12/2* – Christkindlmarkt – Hamilton

11/30-12/2* – Christmas in the Village – Waynesville

DECEMBER

12/1* – The Moonlight & Mistletoe Festival – Carlisle

12/1* – Christmas in the Village – Plymouth

12/1* – Mt. Blanchard Christmas in the Village

12/1* – Christmas in the Village Festival and Parade – Coolville

12/1* – Lebanon Carriage Parade and Christmas Festival

12/1 – Light Up Lakewood

12/1* – Christmas on the Canal – Canal Fulton

12/1-12/2* – Dalton Holidays Festival

12/1-12/2 – Christmas in Zoar

12/2* – Holiday CircleFest – Cleveland

12/8* – Christmas in the Village – Mechanicsburg

12/15* – Christmas in Loveland

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/web1_parish-clipart-efhf1002.jpg

Sunbury News Staff Report

https://ohiofestivals.net/2017-ohio-schedule/

https://ohiofestivals.net/2017-ohio-schedule/