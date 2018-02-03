Ohio_Festivals
2018 Ohio Festival Schedule
FEBRUARY
2/9-2/11 – Winterfest – Bowling Green
2/10 – Donut Fest – Cleveland
2/10 – Chocolate Extravaganza – Coshocton
2/10 – Cleveland Kurentovanje Winter Festival
2/10-2/11 – Jungle Jim’s Big Cheese Festival – Fairfield
2/10-2/11 – Perrysburg Winterfest
2/16* – Worthington KidsFest
2/16-2/17* – Winter Blues Festival – Findlay
2/16-2/19 – Medina Ice Festival
2/23* – BeatleFest – Kent
2/24 – Burning Snowman Fest – Port Clinton
2/24 – Brite Winter – Cleveland
2/24* – Blues, Brews and Stews Winterfest – Greenfield
2/24 – Lake Erie Folk Fest – Euclid
MARCH
3/1-3/4 – Arnold Sports Festival – Columbus
3/2 – Glass City Beer Fest – Maumee
3/2-3/4 – Bockfest – Cincinnati
3/3 – Winter Warmer Fest – Cleveland
3/3-3/4* – Maple Syrup Festival – Lucas
3/3-3/4* – Maple Syrup Festival – Oxford
3/3-3/17 (Saturdays) – Ice Wine Festival – Madison
3/8* – KidsLinked KidsFest – New Albany
3/8-3/10 – Cincinnati International Wine Festival
3/9* – Art and Ale – Akron
3/10 – Refined Distilled Alcohol Festival – Westlake
3/10 – Dublin Blarney Bash
3/10 – AleFeast Dayton
3/10-3/11* – Spring Festival of Crafts – Toledo
3/10-3/11* – Maple Sugar Festival & Pancake Breakfast – Bath
3/10-3/11* – Maple Syrup Festival – Lucas
3/10-3/11* – Maple Syrup Festival – Oxford
3/11 – Easter Eggstravaganza – Cincinnati
3/17 – Cabin Fever Arts Festival – Hillsboro
3/17-3/18* – Maple Sugar Festival & Pancake Breakfast – Bath
3/17-3/19* – Serpent Mound Spring Seed and Water Peace Summit – Peebles
3/18 – Buzzard Sunday – Hinckley
3/23-3/24* – Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival – Wilmington
3/24* – Maple Syrup Festival – Montpelier
APRIL
4/2 – Dyngus Day – Cleveland
4/5* – Taste of Clintonville – Columbus
4/12-4/14* – Lotsa Music Festival – Canton
4/14 – Ohioana Book Festival – Columbus
4/15* – Oxford Kinetics Festival
4/20* – Spring Bierfest – Dayton
4/20-4/21 – #Fest – Athens
4/20-4/22* – Sugar Maple Festival – Bellbrook
4/21 – Earth Gathering Festival – Chillicothe
4/21* – EarthFest – Berea
4/21* – Earth Day Columbus
4/21 – Earth Day Celebration – Wilmot
4/22* – Starry Night Family Festival – Westerville
4/26-4/29 – Geauga County Maple Festival – Chardon
4/26-4/29* – Dogwood Festival – Piketon
4/28* – Ramp Up Peninsula
4/28 – Lebanon BrewHAHa Craft Beer Festival and Tasting
4/28* – Wine and Art Festival – Wooster
4/28* – Taste of Marysville
4/28* – Taste of Granville
4/28 – Beasts ‘n Brews Chilifest – Lyndhurst
4/28* – Great River Craft Beer Festival – Ironton
4/28 – Arbor Day Festival – Newark
4/28-4/29 – Homecoming – Cincinnati
4/28-4/29* – Ashville Viking Festival
MAY
5/3-5/6* – Wild Turkey Festival – McArthur
5/4-5/5 – Dandelion May Festival – Dover
5/4-5/6* – Cincy Cinco – Cincinnati
5/4-5/6* – May Daze Music Festival – College Corner
5/4-5/13 – The Biggest Week in American Birding – Oak Harbor area
5/5 – Tequila Fest Cleveland – Cleveland
5/5* – Worthington Plant Fest
5/5* – Spring Craft Beer Fest – Grove City
5/5 – Green on the Green – Worthington
5/5-5/6 – Ohio Civil War and Artillery Show – Mansfield
5/5-5/6 – Central Ohio Folk Festival – Galloway
5/11 – Indianola Informal Carnival – Columbus
5/11-5/12* – Testicle Festival – Tiro
5/11-5/13* – Alchemy Rising Music and Arts Festival – Medina
5/11-5/13* – Community Days Festival – Lancaster
5/11-5/13* – Appalachian Festival – Cincinnati
5/12* – Celtic Beltane Festival – Norton
5/12* – Lilac Festival – Defiance
5/12* – Food Truck Festival – Huber Heights
5/12* – Herb Day Festival – Gahanna
5/12* – Brew Ohio – Newark
5/12* – Mini Real Ale Festival – Columbus
5/12* – Schedel Gardens Community Day Festival – Elmore
5/12 – The Hooley – Cleveland
5/12-5/13* – Asian Food Fest – Cincinnati
5/17-5/20 – St. Paschal Baylon Spring Fling Festival – Highland Heights
5/17-5/20* – Grand Valley Festival – Orwell
5/18 – Columbus Psych Fest
5/18* – InterUrban Street Fest – Cleveland
5/18-5/19* – Buckeye BBQ Fest – West Chester
5/18-5/19* – ColorDance Music and Arts Festival – Pomeroy
5/18-5/19 – Hamler Country Fest
5/18-5/19* – Rally by the Rails Festival – Walbridge
5/18-5/19* – St. Francis de Sales Parish Spring Festival – Newark
5/18-5/19 – PigMania BBQ Festival – Lima
5/18-5/20* – Maifest – Colerain Township
5/18-5/20* – St. Al’s Bridgetown Festival – Cincinnati
5/18-5/20* – Food Truck Rally and Campout – Celina
5/18-5/20* – Cherry Blossom Festival – Barberton
5/18-5/20* – A World A’Fair – Dayton
5/18-5/20 – Rock on the Range – Columbus
5/18-5/20* – Mongo Spring Fest – Grafton
5/18-5/20* – St. Brigid Parish Festival – Xenia
5/18-5/20* – Our Lady of Victory Parish Festival – Cincinnati
5/18-5/20* –Arcanum Old Fashioned Days
5/18-5/20* – Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Festival – Mansfield
5/18-5/20* – Sandusky County Art & Music Festival – Fremont
5/19* – Six One Pour: The Ohio Craft Beer Fest – Columbus
5/19* – Circle Tail Festival – Hamilton
5/19* – New Albany Founders Day
5/19* – Hartwell Arts and Crafts Fair – Cincinnati
5/19* – Craft and Herb Festival – Wadsworth
5/19* – Der Dutchman Heritage Days – Plain City
5/19* – BereArtDay – Berea
5/19* – Oxford Wine Festival
5/19* – The Wildflower Festival – Cincinnati
5/19* – Brick Street & Jazz Festival – Minerva
5/19* – Zanesville Jaycees Food Truck Rally
5/19* – Big Brews and Blues – Dayton
5/19* – Primavara! Romanian Festival — Fairlawn
5/19* – Claire’s Day – Maumee
5/19-5/20 – Downtown Willoughby Rib Burn Off
5/19-5/20 – Delaware Arts Festival
5/19-5/20 – HorseFest – Kirtland
5/19-5/20* – Spring Fling Festival – Miamisburg
5/19-5/20* – St. Rose Parish Festival – Lima
5/19-5/20 – Cleveland Asian Festival
5/20* – OregonFest
5/20* – Paddle on Paint Creek Fest – Greenfield
5/20* – Fleurs et Vin – Dayton
5/20* – Upper Valley Fiber Fest – Troy
5/24* – Vintage Canton
5/24-5/27* – Blossom Time Festival – Chagrin Falls
5/24-5/27 – Feast of the Flowering Moon – Chillicothe
5/24-5/28 – Port Clinton Walleye Festival
5/24-5/28 – Ohio Bike Week – Sandusky
5/24-5/28* – Moonshine Festival – New Straitsville
5/25* – Food Truck Festival – Newark
5/25-5/27* – St. Dominic Parish Festival – Cincinnati
5/25-5/27 – Dark Star Jubilee – Thornville
5/25-5/27* – Taste of Summer – Cleveland
5/25-5/27* – Melanincholy Festival – Columbus
5/25-5/27* – Canal Dover Festival – Dover
5/25-5/28* – Oak Hill Festival of Flags
5/25-5/28* – Norwalk Jaycees Strawberry Festival
5/25-5/28* – Tremont Greek Festival – Cleveland
5/25-5/28* – Grafton Village Firemen’s Festival
5/25-5/28* – Berea’s National Rib Cook-off
5/26 – Mohican Traditions Arts and Crafts Festival – Loudonville
5/26-5/27* – Water’s Edge Art Festival – Novelty
5/26-5/27 – Asian Festival – Columbus
5/26-5/27* – Nowhere Else Festival – Martinsville
5/26-5/27* – Patriot Freedom Festival – Dayton
5/26-5/27* – The Civil War Encampment – Burton
5/26-5/28* – Kenmore Community Days – Akron
5/26-5/28* – Logan Hills Festival – Zanesfield
5/26-5/28 – Taste of Cincinnati
5/26-5/28 – Utica Old Fashioned Ice Cream Festival
5/27 – Dayton Heritage Day Festival
5/29-6/10 – Cincinnati Fringe Festival
5/30-6/2* – Brewster Firemen’s Festival
5/30-6/2* – Deercreek Dam Days Festival – Williamsport
5/31-6/3 – Nelsonville Music Festival
5/31-6/3* – Community Days – Jackson Center
5/31-6/3* – St. Mary Magdalene Homecoming Festival – Willowick
5/31-6/3* – Frontier Days – Milford
5/31-6/3* – Most Blessed Sacrament Parish Festival – Toledo
5/31-6/3* – Church of St. Clare Parish Festival – Lyndhurst
JUNE
6/1-6/2* – Genoa Homecoming
6/1-6/2 – Valley Vineyards Wine and Beer Festival – Morrow
6/1-6/2* – Back in Time Street Festival – Lynchburg
6/1-6/2 – WQKT & Daily Record Music & Ribfest – Wooster
6/1-6/2* – The Gold Wings and Ribs Fest – Pomeroy
6/1-6/2* – Burgers and Beards Festival – Youngstown
6/1-6/2 – Peony Festival – Van Wert
6/1-6/3 – All Saints Parish Festival – Cincinnati
6/1-6/3 – OLPH Festival – Toledo
6/1-6/3* – St. Jude Parish Festival – Cincinnati
6/1-6/3 – Bunbury Music Festival – Cincinnati
6/1-6/3 – Midnight Jam Music and Arts Festival – Marengo
6/1-6/3* – CincItalia – Cincinnati Italian Festival – Cheviot
6/1-6/3* – Rotary Rib Burn-Off – Bedford
6/1-6/3 – Newark Strawberry Festival
6/1-6/3* – St. Mary Parish Festival – Piqua
6/1-6/3* – June in Olde Williamsburg Festival
6/1-6/3 – Queen of Peace Parish Festival – Hamilton
6/1-6/3* – Junefest – Cincinnati
6/2 – East 200th Street Stroll – Euclid
6/2* – St. Nicholas Romanian Festival – Alliance
6/2* – Summit StateFest – Akron
6/2* – Columbus Chicken and Beer Festival
6/2* – Cleveland VegFest
6/2* – Carpatho-Rusyn Vatra – Burton
6/2* – Railroad Festival – Bradford
6/2 – Art and Wine Festival – Kent
6/2* – Dayton Gay Pride Festival
6/2* – Summer in the 614 – Worthington
6/2 – Whispering Meadow Bluegrass Festival – Columbus
6/2-6/3* – A Taste of Lebanon Mediterranean Food Festival – Cincinnati
6/2-6/3 – Maple and Main Art Fair – Sylvania
6/2-6/3* – Strawberry Spectacular – Lebanon
6/2-6/3 – Art in the Village – Lyndhurst
6/2-6/3* – Historic Old West End Festival – Toledo
6/2-6/3 – Troy Strawberry Festival
6/2-6/3 – Hessler Street Fair – Cleveland
6/2-6/3* – Ohio Valley Frontier Days – Steubenville
6/6-6/9* – Dennison Railroad Festival
6/6-6/9* – Commercial Point Homecoming
6/6-6/10 – St. Anthony of Padua Carnival – Parma
6/7-6/9 – Canton Greek Fest
6/7-6/9 – Frazeysburg Homecoming
6/7-6/9* – Whitehouse Cherry Fest
6/7-6/9* – Dutchtown Hatchery Festival – New Washington
6/7-6/9 – Frontier Power Coshocton Hot Air Balloon Festival
6/7-6/10* – Holy Family Parish Festival – Navarre
6/7-6/10 – Rootwire Transformational Arts Festival – Athens
6/7-6/10 – St. Gabriel Summer Festival – Concord Township
6/7-6/10* – Spirit of Macedonia Community Festival – Macedonia
6/7-6/10* – St. Francis of Assisi Parish Festival – Gates Mills
6/7-6/10* – Rib N Rock Cook Off – Parma
6/8* – Waverly Street Fest
6/8-6/9* – Banana Split Festival – Wilmington
6/8-6/9* – Pioneer Days – Pioneer
6/8-6/9* – German American Festival – Parma
6/8-6/9* – Pork Rind Festival – Harrod
6/8-6/9 – Schwabenfest – Colerain Township
6/8-6/9 – Fabulous 50’s Fling – Sugarcreek
6/8-6/9* – Downtown Canton Blues Festival
6/8-6/10 – Columbus Arts Festival
6/8-6/10* – Church of the Assumption Parish Festival – Mt. Healthy
6/8-6/10* – Ribs on the Strip – Geneva-on-the-Lake
6/8-6/10* – St. James Mediterranean Food Fest – Loveland
6/8-6/10* – Burkettsville Community Picnic
6/8-6/10 – St. Michael Summer Festival – Cincinnati
6/8-6/10* – St. John Church Parish Festival – Deer Park
6/8-6/10* – St. Helen’s Spring Festival – Riverside
6/8-6/10* – St. Wendelin Festival – Fostoria
6/8-6/10* – AngelsFest – Cincinnati
6/8-6/10* – Geek Out – College Corner
6/8-6/10* – St. Bernard Festival – Cincinnati
6/8-6/10* – Bedford Strawberry Festival
6/8-6/10 – Poultry Days – Versailles
6/8-6/10* – St. Max Festival – Liberty Township
6/8-6/10 – Riverfront Irish Festival – Cuyahoga Falls
6/8-6/10 – St. Christopher Parish Festival – Vandalia
6/8-6/10* – St. Gertrude Parish Festival – Cincinnati
6/8-6/10 – The Botkins Carousel – Botkins
6/9 – Dalton Community Historical Society Strawberry Festival
6/9* – Grill for Good – Kent
6/9* – Rock ‘n’ Green Tomato Festival – Miamisburg
6/9* – Springfield Pride Festival
6/9 – Put-in-Bay Music Festival
6/9* – Juneteenth Festival – Oberlin
6/9 – Parade the Circle – Cleveland
6/9 – Shriner’s Chili & Wing Cook Off – Mansfield
6/9* – Tater Tots and Beer Festival – Cleveland
6/9* – Bauman Orchards Strawberry Festival – Rittman
6/9* – St. George Romanian Festival – Canton
6/9* – Sculptures in the Village Art and Wine Festival – Gibsonburg
6/9* – Sayler Park Sustains – Cincinnati
6/9* – World Culture Celebration Festival – Dayton
6/9* – Old Fashioned Strawberry Festival – Shandon
6/9* – Lebanon Country Music Festival
6/9* – Port Clinton Arts and Crafts Festival
6/9 – Yellow Springs Street Fair
6/9-6/10* – Pioneer and Primitive Arts Festival – Marblehead
6/9-6/10* – Elm Grove Days
6/9-6/10* – Buckeye Country Superfest – Columbus
6/9-6/10* – Bavarian Schutzenfest – Deshler
6/9-6/10 – LaureLive Contemporary Music Festival – Novelty
6/9-6/10* – Art by the Falls – Chagrin Falls
6/10* – Dayton Jazz Festival
6/10* – Tater Tots and Beer Festival – Columbus
6/10* – Taste of Lakewood
6/10* – Jewish Cultural Festival – Dayton
6/10* – Bath Art Festival – Akron
6/10 – Strawberry Festival – Napoleon
6/11-6/16 – North Canton Jaycee Fair
6/12-6/15* – Holy Trinity Grecian Food Festival – Steubenville
6/12-6/16* – Bryan Jubilee
6/13-6/16* – Minerva Homecoming
6/13-6/16 – St. Joseph Parish Carnival – Avon Lake
6/13-6/16* –Danville Howard Turkey Festival
6/13-6/17* – Holland Strawberry Festival
6/14-6/16* – Bolivar Strawberry Festival
6/14-6/16 – Tri-State Pottery Festival – East Liverpool
6/14-6/16 – The Country Fest – Canal Fulton
6/14-6/16* – The Homestead Festival – Perrysville
6/14-6/16* – Washboard Music Festival – Logan
6/14-6/17* – Dean Martin Festival – Steubenville
6/14-6/17* – Fort Recovery Harvest Jubilee
6/14-6/17* – Kirtland Kiwanis Strawberry Festival
6/15* – Sommerfest – Columbus
6/15-6/16 – Black Swamp Benefit: A Family Festival – Wauseon
6/15-6/16* – Georgesville Fish Fry and Homecoming – Grove City
6/15-6/16* – Rhythm and Foods Festival – Urbana
6/15-6/16* – Summer Polish Picnic – Oregon
6/15-6/16* – Wine and Arts Festival – Grove City
6/15-6/16 – St. Mary Parish Festival – Delaware
6/15-6/16* – Jungle Jim’s International Beer Fest – Fairfield
6/15-6/16* – Rockford Community Days
6/15-6/16* – Akron Canal Days and Duck Derby
6/15-6/16* – Anna Homecoming Festival
6/15-6/16* – St. Christopher Parish Festival – Columbus
6/15-6/16 – Pride Festival – Columbus
6/15-6/17 – Coshocton Dulcimer Days
6/15-6/17* – Holy Rosary Parish Festival – St. Marys
6/15-6/17 – Duck Creek Log Jam – Logan
6/15-6/17* – Southwind Music Fest – Bellefontaine
6/15-6/17* – Celtic Festival at The Ohio Renaissance Festival – Waynesville
6/15-6/17* – Sarah’s Vineyard Summer Soltice Festival – Cuyahoga Falls
6/15-6/17* – Festival of the Fish – Vermilion
6/15-6/17* – Avon Heritage Duck (Duct) Tape Festival
6/15-6/17 – St. Barnabas Parish Festival – Northfield
6/15-6/17* – Tusky Days Festival – Tuscarawas
6/15-6/17* – Fayetteville Fireman’s Festival
6/15-6/17* – St. Vivian Parish Festival – Cincinnati
6/15-6/17 – Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival – Gahanna
6/15-6/17* – Summer Solstice Celebration – Peebles
6/16* – Simply Slavic Heritage Festival – Youngstown
6/16* – Buckland Firemens Festival – Buckland
6/16* – Digfest – Grandview Heights
6/16* – Wildwood Fine Arts and Crafts Festival – Mentor
6/16 – Founder’s Day – Put-In-Bay
6/16* – Steubenville Hometown Celebration
6/16 – Taste of Twinsburg
6/16* – CTA Street Food Festival – Cincinnati
6/16* – BAYarts Art and Music Festival – Bay Village
6/16 – National Road Bike Show & Ribfest – Cambridge
6/16* – Bridges, Bikes and Blues – Eaton
6/16 – Berlin MooFest
6/16* – Columbus Children’s Festival – Westerville
6/16* – Boogie on the Bricks – Athens
6/16* – Take Me to the Rivers Jazz Festival – Defiance
6/16* – Blues Fest – Kettering
6/16* – Summer Celebration – Cincinnati
6/16* – Clifton Arts and Music Fest – Cleveland
6/16* – Middlefield Community Days
6/16* – Cleveland Summer Beerfest
6/16* – Tusculum Street Fest – Cincinnati
6/16 – Antique & Artisan Show – Tipp City
6/16* – Larchmere Porchfest – Cleveland
6/16-6/17* – Juneteenth Celebration – Columbus
6/16-6/17* – Baby Bison Days Inter-tribal Pow Wow – Cadiz
6/16-6/17 – Worthington Art Festival
6/16-6/17* – Mid-Summer Knights Medieval Faire – Warren
6/16-6/17 – Strawberry Festival – Jefferson
6/16-6/17* – Cincinnati Juneteenth Festival
6/16-6/17* – Summer Solstice Lavender Festival – Martinsville
6/17* – Lorain Juneteenth Bluesfest
6/17* – Strawberry Fest – Brunswick
6/19-6/23* – Blue Tip Festival – Wadsworth
6/20* – Spass Nacht – Kettering
6/20-6/23* – Dresden Homecoming
6/20-6/23* – Heart of Ohio USA Days Festival – Centerburg
6/20-6/24 – Brunswick Summer Celebration
6/21-6/23* – Summer in the City Fest – Middleburg Heights
6/21-6/23* – Strongsville City Club Rib Burnoff
6/21-6/23* – Bellevue Community Days
6/21-6/23* – Columbia Homecoming Festival – Columbia Station
6/21-6/23 – Spencerville Summerfest
6/21-6/23 – Italian American Festival – Canton
6/21-6/23 – London Strawberry Festival
6/21-6/24 – St. Demetrios Greek Festival – Rocky River
6/21-6/24* – St. Jude Parish Festival – Columbiana
6/21-6/24 – St. Ambrose Summer Festival – Brunswick
6/22-6/23 – Powell Festival
6/22-6/23* – West Salem Town and Country Firefighters Festival
6/22-6/23* – Tiro-Auburn Firemens’ Festival
6/22-6/23 – Festival on the Hill – Dayton
6/22-6/23 – Freedom Fest – Green
6/22-6/23 – Badin High School Festival – Hamilton
6/22-6/23* – Summer Fest at Firestone Farms – Columbiana
6/22-6/24 – Cleveland Pizza Fest – Middleburg Heights
6/22-6/24 – Cy Young Days – Newcomerstown
6/22-6/24 – Pyrate Fest – Put-in-Bay
6/22-6/24 – Fenwick Festival – Franklin
6/22-6/24* – Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Festival – Wickliffe
6/22-6/24* – Willshire Homecoming Days
6/22-6/24* – Community Unity Days – Mayfield Heights
6/22-6/24 – St. Columban Festival – Loveland
6/22-6/24 – Friendship Days – Pettisville
6/22-6/24 – Maria Stein Country Fest – Maria Stein
6/22-6/24* – Panegyri Greek Festival – Cincinnati
6/22-6/24* – Rapid Fun Fest – Cincinnati
6/22-6/24* – St. Veronica Summer Festival – Cincinnati
6/22-6/24* – Rock the Docks – Akron
6/22-6/24* – St. John the Baptist Festival – Harrison
6/22-6/24* – Lorain International Festival
6/22-6/24* – Garrettsville SummerFest
6/22-6/24 – ComFest – Columbus
6/23* – Pike Lake Appalachian Music Festival – Bainbridge
6/23* – Cleveland Pride Festival
6/23* – Taste of Ironton
6/23 – Rock the Block – South Euclid
6/23* – Waterfront Wine Festival – Avon Lake
6/23* – Party @ the Park – Toledo
6/23* – Sliders, Sides and Suds – Kettering
6/23 – Riverside Wine Festival – Findlay
6/23* – Day-In-The-Park – Bryan
6/23* – Historic Hilltop Bean Dinner – Columbus
6/23* – Houston Community Classic Festival
6/23* – Dublin Kiwanis Frog Jump
6/23 – Ohio Scottish Games (Festival of the Arts) – Wellington
6/23 – Cincinnati Pride
6/23 – Mentor On Tap and Uncorked Festival
6/23* – Irish Family Music Festival – Columbus
6/23* – Holy Ghost Ukrainian Festival – Akron
6/23 – Toast to Summer – Washington Court House
6/23* – Mansfield Children’s Festival
6/23-6/24 – Crosby Festival of the Arts – Toledo
6/23-6/24* – Ashtabula Harbor Beach Glass Festival – Ashtabula
6/23-6/24 – Mulberry Creek Herb Fair – Huron
6/23-6/24 – Old European Days – Brimfield Township
6/23-6/24* – Keeping The Tradition Pow Wow – Dayton
6/23-6/24* – Boston Mills Artfest Show 1 – Boston
6/23-6/24 – Rail Festival – Dayton
6/24* – WellFest – Lakewood
6/24* – Tails of Two Cities: A Dog Day Afternoon – Dayton
6/24* – Portage River Festival – Elmore
6/27-6/30* – Willard’s Festival in the Park
6/27-6/30* – Fireman’s Festival – Johnstown
6/27-6/30* – Jackson Community Celebration – Jackson Township
6/28-6/30 – Ashland Balloonfest
6/28-7/1* – Old Fashioned Farmers Days – Van Wert
6/28-7/1* – Darke County Steam Threshers Annual Reunion – Greenville
6/29 – Napoleon Rib Fest
6/29* – Red, White and Brews Festival – Marietta
6/29-6/30* – Woodville 4th of July Celebration
6/29-6/30* – Paradise on the Point – Cincinnati
6/29-6/30* – Thunder Over Holmes County Independence Day Festival – Millersburg
6/29-6/30* – Gnadenhutten Fireworks Festival
6/29-6/30* – Community Days Festival – Mt. Sterling
6/29-6/30* – Independence Day Festival – New Knoxville
6/29-7/1* – Mesopotamia Ox Roast & Antique Market
6/29-7/1* – Brecksville Home Days
6/29-7/1 – Fairview Park Summerfest
6/29-7/1 – Freedom Days Picnic – Celina
6/29-7/1 – Liberty Days Festival – Fort Loramie
6/29-7/1* – Boston Mills Artfest Show 2 – Boston
6/29-7/1* – Italian American Summer Festival – Middleburg Heights
6/29-7/2* – Conneaut 4th of July Festival
6/29-7/4* – First Town Days Festival – New Philadelphia
6/29-7/4* (not 7/1) – Bay Days – Bay Village
6/29-7/4* – Rib, White and Blue – Akron
6/29-7/4* – Ashville 4th of July Celebration
6/29-7/4* – ValStock Festival – Kitts Hill
6/30* – Larchmere Festival – Cleveland
6/30* – Waterloo Arts Fest – Cleveland
6/30* – Green Springs Fourth of July Celebration – Green Springs
6/30* – Heritage Festival – Kent
6/30 – Celebrate Poland
6/30 – Paint Twp./Mt. Eaton Firemen’s Festival and Fireworks
6/30* – Ceramic City Jazz and BBQ Festival – East Liverpool
6/30* – Olentangy Summer Bash – Lewis Center
6/30* – Ontario Fourth of July Festival
6/30-7/1* – Berry Blast – Lebanon
6/30-7/1* – Pickle Run Festival – Galion
JULY
7/1* – Old Fashioned Independence Day Celebration – Eaton
7/1* – Harry Stevens Hot Dog Day Festival – Niles
7/1-7/4* – Kiwanis 4th of July Celebration – Delphos
7/1-7/4* – Grindstone Festival – Berea
7/2* – Lights in Flight Festival and Fireworks Show – Dayton
7/2* – Red White and Boom! – Columbus
7/2* – Sommerfest III – Columbus
7/2* – Red, Rhythm and Boom – Mason
7/3 – Red, White and Kaboom – Fairfield
7/3 – Oak Harbor Independence Day Celebration
7/3-7/4* – Gallipolis River Recreational Festival
7/3-7/4* – St. Joe 4th of July Festival – Wapakoneta
7/3-7/4* – Red, White and Blanchester Blue Festival – Blanchester
7/4* – Star Spangled Spectacular – Lima
7/4* – Red, White and Boonshoft – Dayton
7/4* – The Doo Dah Parade – Columbus
7/4* – July 4th Fireworks Festival – South Lebanon
7/4 – 4th of July in Hilliard
7/4* – Red, White and Blue Ash – Blue Ash
7/4* – A Community Fourth of July – Columbiana
7/4* – Americana Festival – Centerville
7/4* – Independence Day Celebration – Loveland
7/4 – Wooster Community Fireworks and Festival
7/4* – Piketon July 4th Wing Ding
7/4* – Lancaster 4th of July Celebration
7/4-7/7 – Granville Kiwanis July 4th Celebration
7/4-7/8 – Fairport Mardi Gras – Fairport Harbor
7/4-7/8* – Orrville Firefighters Independence Day Celebration
7/5-7/7* – Ohio Hills Folk Festival – Quaker City
7/5-7/7* – Festival of the Bells – Hillsboro
7/5-7/8* – Home Days on the Green – Broadview Heights
7/5-7/8* – St. Mary’s Church PolishFest – Parma
7/6* – The Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks Festival – Xenia
7/6-7/7* – Fireman’s Festival – New Concord
7/6-7/7* – Brook Park Home Days
7/6-7/8* – St. Thomas More JulyFest – Cincinnati
7/6-7/8* – Tree Town Festival – Forest
7/6-7/8* – St. Joseph Family Festival – Mogadore
7/6-7/8* – Lagrange Street Polish Festival – Toledo
7/6-7/8* – St. Mary Parish Festival – Chardon
7/6-7/8* – Delta Chicken Festival
7/6-7/8* – North Market Ohio Wine Festival – Columbus
7/7* – Fire in Your Mouth, Fire in the Sky – College Corner
7/7* – Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest – Kettering
7/7* – First Christian Church Summer FunFest – Canton
7/7 – Love Fest – Chardon
7/7 – Wyanstock – Upper Sandusky
7/7* – Taco Festival – Cincinnati
7/7* – Our Towne Mechanicsburg Summer Celebration – Mechanicsburg
7/7 – Antique Festival – Loudonville
7/7* – Springsfest Music and Craft Beer Festival – Yellow Springs
7/7* – Koda Bear Fest – Upper Sandusky
7/7* – Sunflower Wine Festival – Rocky River
7/7-7/8* – Music in the Valley Folk & Wine Festival – Bath
7/7-7/8* – St. Lawrence Summer Festival – Cincinnati
7/7-7/8* – Lebanese Food and Music Festival – Parma
7/7-7/8* – Summer Festival of the Arts – Youngstown
7/7-7/8 – Monroe County PowWow – Hannibal
7/7-7/8 – Toledo Lighthouse Waterfront Festival
7/8* – Mid-Summer Antique Festival – Milan
7/8* – Cesky Den (Czech Day) – Auburn
7/10-7/16 – The Starwood Festival – Pomeroy
7/11-7/15 – Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Festival – Cleveland
7/11-7/15* – Mt. Carmel Festival – Lowellville
7/11-7/15* – Sheffield Lake Community Days
7/11-7/15* – St. Charles Borromeo Homecoming Carnival – Parma
7/12-7/14 – Olde Canal Days Festival – Canal Fulton
7/12-7/14* – Shelby Bicycle Days
7/12-7/14* – Summit County Italian American Festival – Akron
7/12-7/14* – Alexandria Fun Days
7/12-7/14* – Crooksville-Roseville Pottery Festival – Crooksville
7/12-7/15* – Picktown Palooza – Pickerington
7/12-7/15 – St. John Vianney Summer Festival – Mentor
7/13* – Agumboot Music Festival – Cleveland
7/13* – Kent Blues Fest
7/13-7/14* – Shreve Fest
7/13-7/14* – Electronic Dayton Music Festival – Middletown
7/13-7/14 – Cridersville Fireman’s Jamboree
7/13-7/14* – John Paulding Days – Paulding
7/13-7/14 – Cain Park Arts Festival – Cleveland Heights
7/13-7/14* – Rockin’ RibFest – Huber Heights
7/13-7/14* – Festival in Sycamore – Cincinnati
7/13-7/14* – Amesville Fireman’s Festival
7/13-7/14* – Marietta Sweet Corn Festival
7/13-7/15 – Huron River Fest
7/13-7/15* – Lilyfest – Rockbridge
7/13-7/15 – Painesville Party in the Park
7/13-7/15* – PromoWest Fest – Columbus
7/13-7/15 – St. John’s Festival – Tipp City
7/13-7/15* – St. Gabriel Summer Fest – Glendale
7/13-7/15* – Ink in the Clink – Mansfield
7/13-7/15* – Sacred Heart Festival (Las Fiestas Patronales) – Lorain
7/13-7/15 – Islandfest – Kelleys Island
7/13-7/15 – The Great Mohican Indian Pow-Wow – Loudonville
7/13-7/15* – St. Louis Parish Festival – Louisville
7/13-7/15* – Greene Countrie Towne Festival – Greenfield
7/14 – Toast of Ohio Wine Festival – Sandusky
7/14 – Summer Meltdown Festival – Lakewood
7/14 – Malinta Fest
7/14* – Blues, Brews and BBQ – Hamilton
7/14* – Crazy Cardboard Regatta – West Chester
7/14 – Summer Jam West – Columbus
7/14 – Art on the Hill Festival – Mantua
7/14* – Tunes and Trains – Findlay
7/14* – Get Out and Play – Hartville
7/14* – Kansas Firemen’s Festival
7/14* – BBQfest – Sidney
7/14* – Art in the Park – Tipp City
7/14* – SerbFest – North Canton
7/14* – Art Affair on the Square – Urbana
7/14* – Gardening and Arts Festival at Scioto Gardens – Delaware
7/14-7/15* – Serbian Festival – Parma
7/14-7/15 – Westerville Music and Arts Festival
7/14-7/15 – Early America LIVE, an 1890 Re-enactment – Jefferson
7/14-7/15* – River Days – Rocky River
7/14-8/19 (weekends) – The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace – Rock Creek
7/15* – Taste of Tremont – Cleveland
7/15* – Dayton Blues Festival
7/18-7/21* – Fireman’s Old Time Festival – Laurelville
7/18-7/21* – Strongsville Homecoming Festival
7/18-7/22* – Summer Moon Festival – Wapakoneta
7/18-7/22* – St. Demetrios Grecian Festival – Warren
7/18-7/22* – Chautauqua Rossford and Riverfest – Rossford
7/18-7/28 – Lancaster Festival
7/19* – Elevate Akron: Outdoor Yoga Festival – Akron
7/19-7/21* – Rittman Sleepwalker Festival
7/19-7/21* – Lodi Sweet Corn Festival
7/19-7/21* – Lagrange Lions Festival
7/19-7/22 – Jamboree in the Hills – Belmont
7/19-7/22* – St. Paul Grecian Festival – North Royalton
7/19-7/22* – Lambert Days – Ohio City
7/20* – A Taste of Worthington – Summer Food Festival
7/20-7/21* – The Ohio Challenge – Middletown
7/20-7/21* – Hudson Wine Festival
7/20-7/21 – Montpelier Bean Days Balloon Festival
7/20-7/21* – Miami Valley Music Fest – Troy
7/20-7/21* – Our Lady of Peace Parish Festival – Columbus
7/20-7/21* – The Dawg Daze Festival – Plain City
7/20-7/21* – Sweet Corn Festival – Mt. Gilead
7/20-7/22 – Plein Air Art Festival – Lakeside
7/20-7/22* – Kolping Schutzenfest – Cincinnati
7/20-7/22* – Festa Italiana – Cuyahoga Falls
7/20-7/22 – Columbus Jazz and Rib Fest
7/20-7/22 – Sacred Heart Summer Fest – Fremont
7/20-7/22* – Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Festival – Cincinnati
7/20-7/22 – Alive Christian Music Festival – Mineral City
7/20-7/22 – JamGrass Arts and Music Festival – Medina
7/20-7/22* – St. James the Greater Parish Festival – Cincinnati
7/20-7/22* – Cleveland Irish Cultural Festival – Middleburg Heights
7/20-7/22* – Oktoberfest in July – Willoughby
7/20-7/22 – St. Joseph’s Ox Roast Fair – Mantua
7/20-7/22* – Marblehead Summerfest
7/20-7/22* – Castalia Cold Creek Festival
7/21* – Mansfield Gay Pride
7/21 – Willoughby ArtsFest
7/21* – Beach City Firemen’s Chicken BBQ and Festival
7/21 – Rawson Proud Festival
7/21* – Garlic Fest – Dayton
7/21* – Taste of Hungary Festival – Columbus
7/21* – Folk Festival – Cortland
7/21* – Dragon Boat Summer Learning Festival – Toledo
7/21* – 2X2 Hip-Hop Festival – Columbus
7/21 – The Last Call Street Festival – Athens
7/21 – Headlands BeachFest – Mentor
7/21* – Swamp Romp – Kettering
7/21* – Ukrainian Village Festival – Parma
7/21-7/22 – Oak Ridge Festival – Attica
7/21-7/22* – Akron African Festival
7/22* – Old Brooklyn Summer Smorgasbord Street Fest – Cleveland
7/22* – Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Festival – Shelby
7/25-7/28* – Gathering of the Juggalos – Thornville
7/26* – Taste of Akron
7/26-7/28* – Wauseon Homecoming
7/26-7/28 – Brookville Community Picnic
7/26-7/28 – Cincinnati Music Festival
7/26-7/29 – Streetsboro Family Days
7/27-7/28 – The Summer Market – Avon Lake
7/27-7/28* – Vanlue Fest
7/27-7/28* – Strasburg Corn Festival
7/27-7/28* – All Saints Festival – Rossford
7/27-7/28 – St. Ann Parish Festival – Hamilton
7/27-7/28* – Shiloh Ox Roast
7/27-7/28* – Dellroy Volunteer Fire Dept Homecoming – Dellroy
7/27-7/28* – St. Elizabeth Parish Festival & Classic Car Show – Columbus
7/27-7/28* – Johnny Appleseed Festival – Apple Creek
7/27-7/28* – St. Margaret Parish Festival – Columbus
7/27-7/28* – Seven Hills Home Days Festival
7/27-7/28* – Canal Winchester Blues and Ribfest
7/27-7/28* – Sharon Fest – Sharonville
7/27-7/29* – Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Festival – Cincinnati
7/27-7/29* – Wine and Walleye Festival – Ashtabula
7/27-7/29* – GreekFest at Sts. Constantine and Helen – Middletown
7/27-7/29* – St. Justin Martyr Parish Festival – Eastlake
7/27-7/29 – Dayton Celtic Festival
7/27-7/29* – SMOY Fest – Loveland
7/27-7/29 – Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival (Balloon Classic/Jackson-Belden Music Fest and Fireworks) – Canton
7/27-7/29* – Russian Festival – Parma
7/27-7/29* – Solon Home Days
7/27-7/29* – Concord Community Center’s Summerfest – Urbana
7/27-7/29* – Holy Trinity Parish Festival – Norwood
7/27-7/29* – Celina Lake Festival – Celina
7/27-7/29* – Immaculate Conception Parish Festival – Celina
7/27-7/29* – Hamler Summerfest
7/27-7/29* – Ilinden Macedonian Festival – Avon
7/27-7/29 – Ohio River Ferryboat Festival – Fly (with Sistersville, West Virginia)
7/27-7/29* – Greater Anderson Days – Cincinnati
7/27-7/29* – International Sunflower Festival – Frankfort
7/27-7/29 – Annie Oakley Festival – Ansonia
7/28 – Good Ole Summertime Festival – North Baltimore
7/28* – Whitehall Food Truck and Fun Festival
7/28* – Youngstown Pride Festival
7/28* – St. Mary of the Woods Church Festival – Russells Point
7/28* – Signal Tree Fest – Akron
7/28* – JeromeFest – Jeromesville
7/28* – Zucchini Festival – Chardon
7/28* – Serbian Festival – Columbus
7/28* – Family Unity in the Park – Cleveland
7/28-7/29 – Zoar Harvest Festival and Antique Show
7/28-7/29* – Serbian Festival – Akron
7/28-7/29* – Harmar Days Street Festival – Marietta
7/28-7/29* – The Gathering at Garst – Greenville
7/29* – Boulevard Bash – Kettering
7/29 – St. Mary Oktoberfest – Avon
AUGUST
8/1-8/4* – Roy Rogers Festival – Portsmouth
8/1-8/4* – St Nicholas Festival – Zanesville
8/1-8/6* – Holy Family Festival – Parma
8/2* – Taste of Tri-Village – Upper Arlington
8/2-8/4* – Ashley Corn Show
8/2-8/4* – The Werk Out Music and Arts Festival – Thornville
8/2-8/4* – Carnation Festival (Rib Fest) – Alliance
8/2-8/4* – Baltimore Festival
8/2-8/4* – Belpre Homecoming
8/2-8/4* – Our Lady Queen of Peace Home Days Festival – Grafton
8/2-8/5* – Coldwater Community Picnic
8/2-8/5* – St. Mary’s Parish Festival – Mentor
8/2-8/5* – Canoegrass Festival – Tipp City
8/2-8/5* – St. Patrick Parish Festival – Hubbard
8/2-8/5* – Olmsted Heritage Days – Olmsted Falls
8/3-8/4* – Kilgore (Loudon Township) Homecoming
8/3-8/4* – Holy Cross Immaculata Festival – Cincinnati
8/3-8/4* – Plymouth Fireman’s Festival and Chicken Dinner
8/3-8/4* – Independence Home Days
8/3-8/4* – Carey Fest
8/3-8/4* – Brown County SummerFest – Mt. Orab
8/3-8/4* – Vintage Ohio Wine Fest – Kirtland
8/3-8/4* – Newark Catholic High School Summer Festival
8/3-8/4* – Y Bridge Arts Festival – Zanesville
8/3-8/4 – Rogues Hollow Festival – Doylestown
8/3-8/4* – Berlin Heights Basket Festival
8/3-8/4* – London Rib and Jazz Fest
8/3-8/4* – Van Wert Ribfest
8/3-8/5* – Pokrova Ukrainian Festival – Parma
8/3-8/5* – Sabina Family Fun Days
8/3-8/5* – Meigs County Rockin’ Rally – Langsville
8/3-8/5* – Greater Youngstown Italian Fest
8/3-8/5* – Farm Days Show – Mt. Gilead
8/3-8/5* – Taste of St. Casimir’s – Cleveland
8/3-8/5* – St. John Family Festival – West Chester
8/3-8/5* – Dublin Irish Festival
8/3-8/5* – Lorain County Music Festival – Grafton
8/3-8/5* – St. Louis Homecoming Festival – Owensville
8/3-8/5* – Days in the Park – Deer Park
8/3-8/5* – Brats and Crafts Festival – Columbus
8/3-8/5* – Latino Art and Culture Celebration of Greater Cleveland and Puerto Rican Parade and Latino Fest – Cleveland
8/3-8/5 – Twins Day Festival – Twinsburg
8/4* – Harvey S. Firestone Park Festival – Columbiana
8/4* – Charlestown Festival – Charlestown Township
8/4* – Copley Heritage Day
8/4* – The Best Dam Festival in Ohio – Glouster
8/4* – Scene Ale Fest – Cleveland
8/4* – Ohio River Paddlefest – Cincinnati
8/4* – Milford Street Eats Food Truck Rally and Music Festival
8/4* – Harborfest – Russells Point
8/4* – The Baby Boomer Festival – Dayton
8/4* – Street Feast – Findlay
8/4* – Blues and Brews – Akron
8/4* – KidsLinked KidsFest – Powell
8/4* – Lebanon Blues Festival
8/4 – Lakewood Arts Festival
8/4* – Bull Thistle Arts Festival – Fayette
8/4* – Dresden Melon Festival
8/4* – Oberlin Family Fun Fair and Classic Car Show
8/4* – Glenmont Homecoming
8/4* – Defiance County Hot Air Balloon Festival – Defiance
8/4-8/5* – Peach Daze – Lebanon
8/4-8/5 – Hippie Fest Weekend 2 – Logan
8/4-8/5* – Deshler Corn City Festival
8/4-8/5* – Gnadenhutten Pioneer Days
8/4-8/5* – Pymatuning Lake Festival – Andover
8/4-8/5* – McComb Cookie Festival
8/4-8/5* – Kent Lions Sweet Corn Festival
8/4-8/5* – Arts in the Park – Port Clinton
8/4-8/5* – St. Peter Parish Festival – Lorain
8/4-8/5* – Rock the Lake – Lakeview
8/5* – Nature Arts Festival – Russell Township/Novelty
8/5 – The FEST – Wickliffe
8/5* – Hungarian Day – Lorain
8/5* – St. Aloysius Summer Festival – Shandon
8/5* – Peach Festival and Car Show – Brunswick
8/5* – Festival of India – Toledo
8/5* – Polish Summer Fest – Dayton
8/5* – Warehouse District Street Festival – Cleveland
8/5* – Chardon Arts Festival
8/5* – St. Louis Parish Festival – Custar
8/8-8/11* – Scio Fall Festival
8/8-8/11* – Carnation Festival (Days in the Park) – Alliance
8/9-8/11* – All Ohio Balloon Fest – Marysville
8/9-8/12* – Rivers, Trails and Ales Festival – Marietta
8/9-8/12* – Italian-American Heritage Festival – Warren
8/9-8/12* – Dan Emmett Music and Arts Festival – Mount Vernon
8/9-8/12* – Ss. Robert and William Catholic Parish Oktoberfest – Euclid
8/10* – Runway Fest – Miamisburg
8/10* – Cheese Fest Cleveland
8/10-8/11* – St. Mary Homecoming Festival – Columbus
8/10-8/11 – Creston Homecoming
8/10-8/11 – Festa Italiana – Wooster
8/10-8/11* – St. Cecilia Festival – Columbus
8/10-8/11* – Arlington Village Festival
8/10-8/11* – St. Brendan Parish Festival – Hilliard
8/10-8/11* – White Oak Jamboree – Fort Loramie
8/10-8/11* – Maumee Summer Fair
8/10-8/11* – Adena Heritage Days
8/10-8/11* – The Freakstomp Music Festival – Medina
8/10-8/11* – Cincy Blues Fest – Cincinnati
8/10-8/12* – EST Fest – Butler
8/10-8/12* – Ohio Celtic Fest – Eastlake
8/10-8/12* – Feast of the Assumption West – Broadview Heights
8/10-8/12* – St. Marys Summerfest
8/10-8/12* – Flag City BalloonFest – Findlay
8/11-8/13 – Huron Rotary Fine Art and Food Festival
8/10-8/12* – Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival – Cambridge
8/10-8/12* – North Ridgeville Corn Festival
8/10-8/12* – Sacred Heart Festival – Fairfield
8/10-8/12* – Miskito Lake Pirate Fest – Cortland
8/10-8/12* – Germanfest Picnic – Dayton
8/10-8/12* – Sandy-Beaver Canal Days – Magnolia
8/11* – Downtown Massillon FunFest
8/11* – Highlander Festival: Women’s World Highland Games Championships – Vermilion
8/11* – Akron Ale Fest
8/11* – 90sFest – Columbus
8/11* – Chardon Brewfest
8/11* – Macedonian Food Festival – North Canton
8/11 – Sonnenberg Homecoming – Apple Creek
8/11* – Hillbilly Festival and Classic Car Show – Broadview Heights
8/11* – Cleveland Dragon Boat Festival
8/11* – Madden Road MusicFest – Mutual
8/11* – Raccoon(Geauga)County Music Festival – Burton
8/11* – German Fest – Amherst
8/11* – Beaverdam Fire and Rescue Summerfest – Beaverdam
8/11* – Festival of the Vine – Kettering
8/11* – Day in the Park – Antwerp
8/11* – Brewfest Waterfront District – Lorain
8/11-8/12* – Festival Latino – Columbus
8/11-8/12* – Englewood Arts Festival
8/11-8/12* – Hale Farm Civil War Reenactment – Bath
8/11-8/12* – National Hamburger Festival – Akron
8/11-8/14* – Feast of the Assumption – Cleveland
8/11-8/26* (weekends) – Shaker Woods Festival – Columbiana
8/12* – Obzinky (Harvest Festival) – Chagrin Falls
8/12* – Richfield Community Day
8/12* – An Affair on the Square Craft Fest – Medina
8/12* – Art on the Commons – Kettering
8/15-8/18* – The Parade of the Hills – Nelsonville
8/15-8/18* – Pataskala Street Fair
8/16-8/18* – Rally on the River – Ironton
8/16-8/18* – Sherrodsville Community Fire & Rescue Homecoming
8/16-8/18* – D-Day Conneaut
8/16-8/18* – Bellbrook Lions Club Festival – Bellbrook
8/16-8/18* – Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival
8/16-8/19* – Saint John Bosco International Festival – Parma Heights
8/16-8/19* – Northwest Ohio Rib-Off – Maumee
8/16-8/19* – Grecian Festival – Canton
8/16-8/19* – Lexington Blueberry Festival
8/17-8/18 – Orrville Lions Club Rib and Music Fest
8/17-8/18* – Honor and Remember Music Festival – Hamilton
8/17-8/18* – Hanover Wine Festival – Hamilton
8/17-8/18* – Burning River Fest – Cleveland
8/17-8/18* – Toledo Pride
8/17-8/18 – Marshallville Historical Days
8/17-8/18* – Columbus Food Truck Festival
8/17-8/18* – Russian Food Festival – Lorain
8/17-8/18* – Fashion Meets Music Festival – Columbus
8/17-8/18* – Carroll Community Festival (formerly Old Timer’s)
8/17-8/18 – Wren Homecoming
8/17-8/18* – Immaculate Conception Music, Food and Cruise-In Festival – Ravenna
8/17-8/18* – Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival
8/17-8/19* – Midwest Regional Black Family Reunion Celebration – Cincinnati
8/17-8/19* – St. Bernadette Parish Festival – Amelia
8/17-8/19* – Akita Folk Festival – Logan
8/17-8/19* – Bremenfest – New Bremen
8/17-8/19* – Wham Bam Thank You Jam Music & Art Celebration – College Corner
8/17-8/19* – St. William Parish Festival – Cincinnati
8/17-8/19* – Riverdays – New Richmond
8/17-8/19* – North Royalton Community Festival
8/17-8/19* – Cleveland Donauschwaben Sommer Oktoberfest – Olmsted Township
8/17-8/19* – St. John the Baptist Summer Festival – Cincinnati
8/17-8/19* – Fort Jennings Fort Fest
8/17-8/19* – Weapons of Mass Creation Fest – Cleveland
8/17-8/19* – St. Mary Romanian Festival – Cleveland
8/17-8/19* – Valley City Street Fair
8/18* – Art in the Park – Painesville
8/18* – Heritage Day – Mt. Blanchard
8/18* – Grove City EcoFest
8/18* – African Village Arts Festival – Columbus
8/18* – New Pittsburg Homecoming
8/18* – Sangria Festival – Columbus
8/18* – Weinland Park Community Festival – Columbus
8/18* – HeartFest Dayton – Beavercreek
8/18* – WAG! Fest – Columbus
8/18* – CrestFest – Columbus
8/18* – Last Stop Willoughby (Train) Festival
8/18* – Festival of Nations – Troy
8/18* – Porch Rokr Festival – Akron
8/18* – Picnic in the Park – Brooklyn
8/18* – FareFest – Versailles
8/18* – The Sunflower Festival – New Lebanon
8/18* – Homecoming – Kelleys Island
8/18* – Lilly Chapel Homecoming – London
8/18 – art-A-palooza – Green
8/18* – Swanton Corn Festival
8/18* – Wellington BalloonFest
8/18* – Medina International Fest
8/18-8/19* – Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival
8/18-8/19* – Birmingham Ethnic Festival – Toledo
8/18-8/19* – North Canton Main Street Festival
8/18-8/19 – The Flats Festival of the Arts – Cleveland
8/18-8/19* – St. Maron Festival – Independence
8/18-8/19* – Dayton African American Cultural Festival
8/18-8/19* – Harlem Township Days
8/19* – Bacon Fest – Kettering
8/19* – Krakusy Society’s Polish Summer Picnic – Poland
8/19* – Valley City Frog Jump Festival
8/19* – Halupki Festival – Marblehead
8/23-8/25* – Arch City Comedy Festival – Columbus
8/23-8/25 – De Graff Country Fair
8/23-8/26* – Ohio Rural Heritage Festival – Ripley
8/23-8/26* – Cincy Brew Ha-Ha – Cincinnati
8/23-8/26* – Greek Festival – Cleveland Heights
8/23-8/26* – North Olmsted Homecoming Festival
8/24-8/25* – St. Anthony Corn Roast and Festival – Columbus
8/24-8/25* – Park Street Festival – Columbus
8/24-8/25* – Clifton Gorge Music and Arts Festival
8/24-8/25* – Columbus Summer Beerfest
8/24-8/25* – Taste – Blue Ash Food and Music Festival
8/24-8/25* – Tiffin Music and Art Festival
8/24-8/25 – Mentor CityFest
8/24-8/26* – Winchester Homecoming Festival
8/24-8/26* – Hog Jam Music Festival – Franklin
8/24-8/26* – St. Ignatius Parish Festival – Cincinnati
8/24-8/26* – Germania Society Oktoberfest – Cincinnati
8/24-8/26* – Austinburg Country Days
8/24-8/26* – Egyptian Festival – Seven Hills
8/24-8/26* – The Lebanese Festival – Dayton
8/24-8/26* – Ohmstead Music Festival – College Corner
8/24-8/26* – German-American Festival – Oregon
8/25* – AleFest Dayton
8/25* – VetFest Ohio – Dayton
8/25* – Tiffin Art Fair
8/25* – St. Josaphat Ukrainian Festival – Parma
8/25* – Akron Pride Festival
8/25* – Backyard Biodiversity Bash – Parma
8/25* – Food Truck Festival on the Lake – Springfield
8/25* – Blessed Sacrament Parish Festival – Newark
8/25* – India Festival – Columbus
8/25* – Dayton Porchfest
8/25* – Blendon Township’s Heritage Day Celebration – Westerville
8/25* – Columbus VegFest
8/25* – Celtic Feis – Geneva-on-the-Lake
8/25* – Galena Summerfest
8/25* – Sunbury Sizzle and Sounds
8/25-8/26* – Cleveland Area Pagan Pride Days – Bedford
8/25-8/26* – Fulton Farm Sweet Corn Festival – Troy
8/25-8/26* – Crafts and Antiques Festival – Findlay
8/25-8/26* – Latino Heritage Festival – Campbell
8/25-8/26* – Pierogi Fest – North Royalton
8/25-8/26* – Uncork’d WineFest (formerly Wine and Walleye Festival) – Ashtabula
8/25-8/26* – The Grape Escape – Lebanon
8/25-8/26* – Cleveland Garlic Festival
8/25-8/26* – Art on the Green – Hudson
8/25-8/26* – Perry Community Days
8/25-8/26* – The Ohio Valley Indigenous Music Festival – Springboro
8/25-8/26* – The Arts on Bridge Street – Ashtabula
8/25-8/26* – St. Bernard Church Summer Festival – New Washington
8/25-8/26* – Urban Scrawl – Columbus
8/25-9/3* (weekends) – Great Trail Festival – Malvern
8/26* – Polish Day – Youngstown
8/26* – St. George Romanian Heritage Festival – Canton
8/26* – One World Day – Cleveland
8/29-9/1* – Sweet Corn Festival – Millersport
8/29-9/2 – SamJam Bluegrass Festival – Piketon
8/29-9/3* – Old Settlers Reunion – Jacksonville
8/30-9/2* – Portsmouth River Days
8/30-9/3* – Festival of Saint Rocco – Cleveland
8/31-9/1* – Glandorf Park Festival
8/31-9/1* – Breakaway Music Festival – Columbus
8/31-9/1 – PigMania Lebanon BBQ and Music Festival
8/31-9/1* – Appalachian Bacon Nation – Coshocton
8/31-9/2* – Perch, Peach, Pierogi and Polka Festival – Port Clinton
8/31-9/2* – St. Michael Festival – Worthington
8/31-9/2 – The Made in Ohio Craft Festival – Bath
8/31-9/2* – Liberty Home Oktoberfest – Hamilton
8/31-9/3* – St. Elias Middle Eastern Festival – Brooklyn
8/31-9/3* – Athens Harvest Festival and Bluegrass Jamboree – Albany
8/31-9/3 – Obetz Zucchinifest
8/31-9/3* – Alterfest – Kettering
8/31-9/3* – Kamm’s Corners Greek Festival – Cleveland
8/31-9/3* – Greek Festival – Columbus
8/31-9/3* – Firelands Labor Day Festival – New London
8/31-9/3* – Cleveland Labor Day Oktoberfest – Middleburg Heights
SEPTEMBER
9/1 – Fredericksburg Homecoming
9/1* – Jammin’ Food truck Fest – New Philadelphia
9/1* – HotLicks Bluesfest – Granville
9/1* – Labor Day Celebration – Barberton
9/1-9/2* – Serbian Cultural Festival – Broadview Heights
9/1-9/2* – Toronto Festival of the Arts
9/1-9/2* – St. Margaret Mary Church Labor Day Weekend Festival – Cincinnati
9/1-9/2* – Downtown Willoughby Corn Roast
9/1-9/2* – Russia Homecoming Festival
9/1-9/2* – St. Andrew Ukrainian Fall Festival – Parma
9/1-9/2* – CedarFest – Cedarville
9/1-9/2* – St. John Cantius Polish Festival – Cleveland
9/1-9/2* – Ohio Cup Vintage Base Ball Festival – Columbus
9/1-9/2* – Ottoville Park Carnival
9/1-9/2* – Summer Sunset Blast – Stow
9/1-9/2* – Fair at New Boston – Springfield
9/1-9/3* – West Liberty Labor Day Festival
9/1-9/3* – West Jefferson Ox Roast Festival
9/1-9/3* – Holiday at Home – Kettering
9/1-9/3* – Canal Winchester Labor Day Festival
9/1-9/3* – Milan Melon Festival
9/1-9/3* – Fort Rowdy Gathering – Covington
9/1-10/28* (weekends) – Ohio Renaissance Festival – Waynesville
9/2* – Hungarian Scout Festival – Parma
9/2* – Fryburg Homecoming – Wapakoneta
9/2* – Vine Arts Show: Fine Art and Wine Festival – Avon Lake
9/2* – St. Jude Parish Festival – Elyria
9/2* – Riverfest – Cincinnati
9/2* – Lorain County Labor Day Celebration – Lorain
9/2* – Dayton Reggae Festival
9/2-9/3* – Taste of Hudson
9/3* – Totally Kosher Rib Burn Off – Pepper Pike
9/3* – Upper Arlington Labor Day Arts Festival
9/4-9/8* – Wellston Coal Festival
9/5-9/8* – Fredericktown Tomato Show
9/6* – Massillon Fall Fest
9/6-9/8* – Pony Wagon Days – St. Paris
9/6-9/8* – Marion Popcorn Festival
9/6-9/8* – Columbiana Street Fair
9/6-9/9* – Pioneer Days – Kalida
9/6-9/9* – Laniakea Transformational Arts Festival – College Corner
9/7* – Ohio Bacon Fest – Columbus
9/7-9/8* – Springboro Oktoberfest
9/7-9/8* – Oktoberfest – Parma
9/7-9/8* – Our Lady of Angels Fall Festival – Cleveland
9/7-9/8* – Fiesta in Sylvania
9/7-9/8* – Vandalia Oktoberfest
9/7-9/8* – Lithopolis Honeyfest
9/7-9/9* – Rarden Whitetail Deer Festival
9/7-9/9* – St. Nicholas Greek Festival – Lorain
9/7-9/9* – Greek-American Festival – Toledo
9/7-9/9* – Grand Lake St. Marys Fall Festival
9/7-9/9* – Lyndhurst Home Days
9/7-9/9* – Egyptian Festival – Columbus
9/7-9/9* – Macedonian Festival – Reynoldsburg
9/7-9/9* – St. Saviour Fall Festival – Cincinnati
9/7-9/9* – St. Susanna Family Festival – Mason
9/7-9/9* – Hot Times Festival – Columbus
9/7-9/9* – Bentonville Harvest Festival
9/7-9/9* – Mantua Potato Festival
9/7-9/9* – NEOCycle Urban Cycling Festival – Cleveland
9/7-9/9* – St. Clement Festival and Pig Roast – Cincinnati
9/7-9/9* – Dayton Greek Festival
9/7-9/9* – Salt Creek Valley Festival – Richmond Dale
9/7-9/9* – German Family Society Oktoberfest – Kent
9/7-9/9* – Italian Fall Festa – Kettering
9/7-9/9* – Black Swamp Arts Festival – Bowling Green
9/7-9/9* – South Vienna Corn Festival
9/7-9/9* – Constitution Festival – Louisville
9/7-9/9 – Ohio River Sternwheel Festival – Marietta
9/7-9/9* – Weekend of the Pooka – Bedford
9/7-9/9* – Clinton County Corn Festival – Wilmington
9/7-9/9* – Midvale Miners Festival
9/8* – Skunkfest – North Ridgeville
9/8* – Septemberfest – Madison
9/8* – Festival Latino Springfield
9/8* – FestiFair Arts & Crafts Festival – Marysville
9/8* – Lakewood Community Festival
9/8* – Cyclops Fest – Yellow Springs
9/8* – St. Mary Magdalene European Festival – Fairview Park
9/8* – Willard Trainfest
9/8* – Middletown Arts Festival
9/8* – Strut Your Mutt and Canine Festival – Mansfield
9/8* – Columbus South Side Homecoming Festival
9/8* – Hartford Village Day – Croton
9/8 – Harvest Festival and Rib Cook Off – Berlin
9/8* – New American Festival – Columbus
9/8* – BBQ and Brew Festival – Mentor-on-the-Lake
9/8* – Cleveland Taco Festival – North Randall
9/8* – The Taste of India – Cincinnati
9/8* – Marigold Festival – Huber Heights
9/8* – Cincinnati Street Food Festival
9/8* – Columbus Caribbean Festival
9/8* – Cincinnati Jazz and BBQ Festival
9/8* – Old Hilliardfest – Hilliard
9/8* – Napoleon Fall Festival
9/8* – India Festival USA – Independence
9/8-9/9* – Vinoklet Art and Wine Festival – Cincinnati
9/8-9/9* – The Vintage Market’s Boho Bliss – Bowling Green
9/8-9/9 – Perch and Pilsner Festival – Conneaut
9/8-9/9* – Pioneer Days – Bellevue
9/8-9/9* – Fall Festival – Sardis
9/8-9/9* – Darrtown Fall Festival Reunion
9/8-9/9* – Art in the Park Festival – Kent
9/8-9/9* – Fall into Avon Festival
9/8-9/9* – Beavercreek Popcorn Festival
9/8-9/9* – Cincinnati Hispanic Fest
9/8-9/9* – International Festival of the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo – Perrysburg
9/8-9/9* – St. Bernadette Heart and Harvest Festival – Westlake
9/8-9/23* (weekends) – Yankee Peddler Festival – Canal Fulton
9/8-10/14* (weekends) – Old West Festival – Mt. Orab/Williamsburg
9/9* – Merion Village Festival – Columbus
9/9* – Fall Harvest Fest – Hudson
9/9* – Woofstock – Chagrin Falls
9/9* – The Great Westerville Food Truck Fest – Westerville
9/9* – Berea Arts Fest
9/9* – Hungarian Fall Festival – Hiram
9/12* – Slovenian Sausage Festival – Kirtland
9/13-9/15* – Crestline Harvest Festival
9/13-9/15* – Mohican Bluegrass Festival – Glenmont
9/13-9/15* – Pomeroy Sternwheel Riverfest
9/13-9/16* – Old Machinery Days – Morrow
9/13-9/16* – Ohio Lesbian Festival – Thornville
9/13-9/16* – Old Timers Day Festival – Peebles
9/14* – ‘Round Town Music Festival – Kent
9/14-9/15* – New Vienna Oktoberfest
9/14-9/15* – Lions Club Bean Festival – Jamestown
9/14-9/15* – Dutch Valley Fall Festival – Sugarcreek
9/14-9/15* – Cleveland Eats – Tri-C Culinary Festival – Cleveland
9/14-9/15* – Crocker Park Wine Festival – Westlake
9/14-9/15* – Ohiolina Music Festival – Mt. Vernon
9/14-9/15* – Piqua BikeFest
9/14-9/15* – Xenia Community Festival
9/14-9/16* – Washington Township’s Autumn Bash Festival – Moscow
9/14-9/16* – Lake Shore Park Rib Burn-Off – Ashtabula
9/14-9/16* – Clyde Fair
9/14-9/16* – Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, USA – Cincinnati
9/14-9/16* – Backwoods Fest – Thornville
9/14-9/16* – Old Fashioned Canal Days – Delphos
9/14-9/16* – Mountain Heritage Fall Festival – Laurelville
9/14-9/16* – Fish Festival Perch Tournament – Mentor
9/14-9/16* – Lake Loramie Harvest Festival – Minster
9/14-9/16* – Tiffin Seneca Heritage Festival
9/14-9/16 – Ohio Pawpaw Festival – Albany
9/14-9/16* – Oktoberfest – Columbus
9/14-9/16 – Lost Lands Music Festival – Thornville
9/14-9/16* – St. Mary of the Annunciation International Festival – Portsmouth
9/14-9/16* – Elyria Apple Festival
9/14-9/16 – The Great Mohican Indian Pow-Wow – Loudonville
9/14-9/16* – Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival – Urbana
9/14-9/16* – Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival – Paulding
9/14-9/16* – Leesburg Fall Fest (Candle-Lite Fest)
9/14-9/16* – Scarecrow Festival – Washington Court House
9/15* – Leipsic Fall Festival
9/15* – Harrison Rally Day Festival – Perrysburg
9/15* – Russian Festival – Loveland
9/15* – Dayton Pagan Pride Day – Dayton
9/15* – HoneyFest – Kettering
9/15* – Hispanic Heritage Festival – Dayton
9/15* – Rocky River Fall Arts Festival
9/15* – Dayton Nurseries Fall Festival – Norton
9/15* – Mason Heritage Festival
9/15* – Miami Valley Bluegrass Heritage Festival – Miamisburg
9/15* – Blue Sky Folk Festival – Kirtland
9/15* – Global Village Festival of Greater Akron
9/15 – Wooster Arts Jazz Fest
9/15* – Family Fall Fun Fest at the Farm – Richmond Heights
9/15* – Liberty Center Fall Festival
9/15* – Mansfield Liederkranz Oktoberfest
9/15* – Illumination Festival – Greenville
9/15* – Harvest and Herb Festival – Ada
9/15-9/16* – Artisans Festival – Leetonia
9/15-9/16* – Arts in the Alley – Grove City
9/15-9/16* – St. Augustine Turtle Fest – Napoleon
9/15-9/16* – Oldtime Farming Festival – Centerburg
9/15-9/16* – Village Peddler Festival – Kirtland
9/15-9/16* – Apple Daze – Lebanon
9/15-9/16* – Ravenna Balloon A-Fair
9/15-9/16* – Chalk Festival – Cleveland
9/15-9/16* – Tremont Arts and Cultural Festival – Cleveland
9/15-9/16* – Johnny Appleseed Festival – Lisbon
9/15-9/16 – Preble County Pork Festival – Eaton
9/15-10/30* (Food weekends) – Nickajack Farms Fall Festival – North Lawrence
9/16* – Polish Fall Fest – Dayton
9/16* – Ish: Jewish and Israeli Arts and Cultural Festival – Cincinnati
9/16* – Clinton AppleFest
9/18-9/22* – Jackson Apple Festival
9/19-9/22* – Utica Homecoming Fall Festival
9/19-9/22* – Seaman Fall Festival
9/20* – Oktoberfest – Canton
9/20-9/22* – Resonance Music and Arts Festival – Thornville
9/20-9/22* – Greek Festival – Akron
9/20-9/23* – Brimfest – Brimfield
9/20-9/23* – Barnesville Pumpkin Festival
9/21* – CFTA Street Food Festival – Cincinnati
9/21-9/22* – Fort Loramie German Heritage Days
9/21-9/22* – The Longaberger Homestead Heritage Days – Frazeysburg
9/21-9/22* – St. Boniface Oktoberfest – Piqua
9/21-9/22* – New Bremen Pumpkinfest
9/21-9/23* – Armenian Food Festival – Richmond Heights
9/21-9/23 – Cuyahoga Falls Oktoberfest
9/21-9/23* – Family Forest Fest Ohio – Franklin
9/21-9/23* – Fall Festival – Indian Lake
9/21-9/23* – North Coast Oktoberfest – Sandusky
9/21-9/23* – Continental Fall Festival
9/21-9/23* – Ingenuityfest – Cleveland
9/21-9/23* – Lordstown Apple Cider Festival
9/21-9/23* – Old Timers Days – Xenia
9/21-9/23* – Tipp City Mum Festival
9/21-9/23* – Sebring Harvest Festival
9/21-9/23* – New Paris Applefest
9/21-9/23* – Luckey Fall Festival
9/21-9/23* – Red’s Memorial Music Reunion – Grafton
9/21-9/23* – Columbus Oktoberfest
9/22* – Route 40 Festival – Hebron
9/22* – ArtFest at the University of Mount Union – Alliance
9/22* – Fall Festival – Lancaster
9/22* – Garlic Fest – Huron
9/22* – Main Street Kent Oktoberfest – Kent
9/22* – Hops & Vines Fest – Gahanna
9/22* – St. Ann Oktoberfest – Hamilton
9/22* – Minerva Oktoberfest
9/22* – Zion Lutheran Church Oktoberfest – Hamilton
9/22* – Simon Kenton Chili Festival of Urbana
9/22* – CultureFest – Springfield
9/22* – Old Worthington Market Day – Worthington
9/22* – Music on the Porches – Peninsula
9/22 – Fall Festival at Lehman’s – Kidron
9/22* – Soul Shine Blues Festival – Bascom
9/22* – Oktoberfest – Findlay
9/22* – Fall Arts and Crafts Festival – Hartville
9/22* – Convoy Community Days
9/22* – Fostoria Rail Festival
9/22* – Bluffton Fall Festival
9/22* – Roche de Boeuf Festival – Waterville
9/22-9/23* – St. Jude Oktoberfest – Cincinnati
9/22-9/23* – Aullwood Apple Fest – Dayton
9/22-9/23* – Oktoberfest – Dayton
9/22-9/23* – Harvest Festival at Historical Village – Strongsville
9/22-9/23* – Sims Fall Festival – Amanda
9/22-9/23* – MidPoint Music Festival – Cincinnati
9/22-9/23* – Wool Jamboree and Antique Tractor Show – Kirtland
9/22-9/23* – Johnny Appleseed Festival – Brunswick
9/22-9/23* – Heritage Days Festival – South Charleston
9/22-9/23* – Union County Covered Bridge Bluegrass Festival – North Lewisburg
9/22-9/23* – St. Vincent Ferrer Festival – Cincinnati
9/22-9/23* – Ohio Wizard of Oz Festival – Macedonia
9/22-9/23* – Ohio Heritage Days Festival – Lucas
9/22-9/23* – Germantown Pretzel Festival
9/22-9/23* – Barberton Mum Fest
9/22-9/23* – Prairie Days – Greenville
9/22-9/23* – Geneva Grape Jamboree
9/22-9/30 (weekends) – Prairie Peddler Festival – Butler
9/22-10/6* (Saturdays) – Apple Festival Days – Rittman
9/22-10/7* (weekends) – Reformation Renaissance Faire – Plain City
9/22-10/28* (weekends) – Old West Pumpkin Fest – Columbia Station
9/22-10/28* (weekends) – Fall Festival Weekends – Wooster
9/22-10/28* (weekends) – Red Wagon Farm Pumpkin Fest – Columbia Station
9/22-10/28* (weekends) – Fall Harvest Weekends – Berlin Heights
9/23* – Taste of Hubbard
9/23* – Sharonville Arts and Crafts Festival
9/23* – Festa Gervasi! Grape Harvest Festival – Canton
9/23* – Fall Fest at Bremecs – Chesterland
9/23* – FallFest: 18th Century Festival – Brecksville
9/23* – Woollybear Festival – Vermilion
9/23* – Ohio City Street Festival – Cleveland
9/28* – Apple Dumpling Festival – Shreve
9/28-9/29 – Woosterfest
9/28-9/29* – Oktoberfest – Wilmington
9/28-9/29 – Ohio Swiss Festival – Sugarcreek
9/28-9/29* – The North Market Festival for Good – Columbus
9/28-9/30* – Norton Cider Festival
9/28-9/30* – Heritage of Flight Festival and Parade – New Carlisle
9/29* – Oktoberfest at the Mill – Loudonville
9/29* – Kent Creativity Festival
9/29* – Brooklyn Fall Festival
9/29* – Adams County Heritage Day – Peebles
9/29* – Applefest – Marion
9/29* – Blues and BBQ Festival – Marion
9/29* – Ohio River Wine Festival – Ironton
9/29* – Country Applefest – Lebanon
9/29* – BARK-Tober Fest – Franklin
9/29* – Delta Apple Dumpling Festival
9/29* – Harvestfest – Kelleys Island
9/29* – Rockin’ the Rivers Music and Rib Fest – Defiance
9/29-9/30* – Columbus CoffeeFest
9/29-9/30* – Huber Heights Family Fallfest
9/29-9/30 – Colonial Williamsburg Festival – Wooster
9/29-9/30* – John R. Simon’s Sorghum Festival – West Portsmouth
9/29-9/30* – Harvest Festival – Stow
9/29-10/28* (weekends) – Pumpkin Pandemonium – Peninsula
9/30* – North Auburn Harvest Festival – Tiro
9/30* – Boardman Rotary Oktoberfestival
OCTOBER
10/2-10/3* – Something Russian Festival -Mogadore
10/4-10/6* – Greek Oktoberfest Festival – Massillon
10/4-10/7* – Beaver Oktoberfest
10/5-10/6* – CliftonFest – Cincinnati
10/5-10/6* – FireFish Festival – Lorain
10/5-10/6 & 10/8 (not 7th)* – The Farm at Walnut Creek Fall Festival – Sugarcreek
10/5-10/7* – Indian Mound Festival – The Plains
10/5-10/7* – Youngstown Oktoberfest
10/5-10/7 – Atwood Area Fall Festival – Mineral City
10/5-10/7* – Ohio Gourd Show – Delaware
10/5-10/7 – Donauschwaben Oktoberfest – Cincinnati
10/5-10/7 – Minster Oktoberfest
10/5-10/7* – Columbus Italian Festival
10/5-10/7* – St. Stanislaus Polish Festival – Cleveland
10/6* – Hands on Heritage – North Olmsted
10/6 – Island Wine Festival – Put-in-Bay
10/6* – Jeromesville Sycamore Festival
10/6* – Chocolate Festival – Dayton
10/6* – Grove City Oktoberfest
10/6* – Marietta Zombie Festival
10/6* – Bend in the River Art and Music Festival – Cincinnati
10/6* – Fall Festival – Wyoming
10/6* – Fall Harvest Festival – Tallmadge
10/6* – Whistling Goat Music and Arts Festival – Versailles
10/6* – East Bank Bacon Festival – Cleveland
10/6* – Fall Family Fun Fest – Aurora
10/6-10/7* – Spring Valley Potato Festival
10/6-10/7* – Sts. Peter and George Egyptian Fall Festival – Westlake
10/6-10/7* – Harvest Happenings – Huron
10/6-10/7* – Sunflower Festival – Evendale
10/6-10/7* – A Day in the Country Handmade and Vintage Market – Atwater
10/6-10/7* – Lowell Octoberfest
10/6-10/7* – Ohio Cider Fest – Lebanon
10/6-10/7* – Apple Butter Festival – Oxford
10/6-10/7* – Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience – Dayton
10/6-10/7* – Huntsburg Pumpkin Festival
10/6-10/7* – Young’s Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival – Yellow Springs
10/6-10/7* – Jungle Jim’s Weekend of Fire – Fairfield
10/6-10/7* – Holmes County Antique Festival – Millersburg
10/6-10/7* – Oakland Nurseries Fall Festival – Columbus
10/6-10/14* (weekends) – Sirna’s Fall Festival – Chagrin Falls
10/6-10/14* (weekends) – Harvest Festival – Bath
10/6-10/28* (weekends) – Fall Farm Days – Clarksville
10/7* – Lutheran Memorial Camp Apple Butter Festival – Fulton
10/7* – Miller’s Country Gardens Fall Festival – Delaware
10/7* – Beachwood Fall Festival
10/7* – Hiram House Camp Pumpkin Festival – Moreland Hills
10/7* – Green Springs Harvest Festival
10/9-10/13* – Bradford Pumpkin Show
10/11-10/13* – Butler Apple Fest
10/11-10/13* – Vintage Market Days of West Columbus – Hilliard
10/12-10/13* – Bath United Church of Christ’s Fall Festival – Bath
10/12-10/13* – The Farm at Walnut Creek Fall Festival – Sugarcreek
10/12-10/13* – Beer, Wine & Food Festival – Wyoming
10/12-10/13* – Charm Days – Charm
10/12-10/14* – Bob Evans Farm Festival – Rio Grande
10/12-10/14* – The Chillicothe Halloween Festival
10/12-10/14* – Algonquin Mill Fall Festival – Carrollton
10/12-10/14* – Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Festival & Harvest Celebration – West Union
10/12-10/14* – Operation Pumpkin – Hamilton
10/12-10/14* – Monroe County Fall Festival – Woodsfield
10/12-10/14* – Foothills Art Festival – Jackson
10/13* – Autumn Fiber Festival – Ashland
10/13* – Lakeside-Marblehead Lighthouse Festival
10/13* – Harvest Moon Festival – Van Wert
10/13* – Twin City Fall Festival – Uhrichsville
10/13* – Oktoberfest – Painesville
10/13* – Fall Festival – Northwood
10/13* – DeBord’s Halloween Festival – Akron
10/13* – Lebanon Oktoberfest
10/13* – Dayton German Club Oktoberfest
10/13* – Pioneer Harvest Fest – Trotwood
10/13* – Apple Butter Day – Groveport
10/13* – The Great Pumpkin Fest – West Chester
10/13* – Pumpkin Festival and Huron River Craft Fest
10/13* – Yellow Springs Street Fair
10/13* – Ironton Heritage Festival
10/13-10/14 – Put-In-Bay’s Island Oktoberfest
10/13-10/14* – Chatham Apple Butter Festival
10/13-10/14* – Appalachian Color in the Hills Festival – Glouster
10/13-10/14* – Enon Apple Butter Festival
10/13-10/14* – Fairborn Fall Festival
10/13-10/14* – Oak Harbor Apple Festival
10/13-10/14* – Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Festival – Jefferson
10/13-10/14* – Apple Butter Festival – Burton
10/13-10/14* – Kiwanis Oktoberfest – West Alexandria
10/13-10/14* – Sauerkraut Festival – Waynesville
10/13-10/14* – Fall Fest at Snyder Park – Springfield
10/13-10/14* – Oxtoberfest – Burton
10/13-10/14* – Fall Farm Fest – Troy
10/13-10/14* – Jerseyville Festival – Shade
10/13-10/21* (weekends) – Christmas in the Woods – Columbiana
10/14 – Applebutter Fest – Grand Rapids
10/14* – Fall Festival and Benefit Auction – Mansfield
10/14* – Little Cities of Black Diamonds Day – Shawnee
10/17-10/20 – Circleville Pumpkin Show
10/19-10/20* – Van Wert Apple Festival
10/19-10/20* – Ohio Smoked Meat and BBQ Festival – Nelsonville
10/19-10/21* – St. Leo the Great Fall Festival – Cleveland
10/19-10/21* – Fall Festival of Leaves – Bainbridge
10/19-10/21* – Apple Butter Stirrin’ Festival – Coshocton
10/20* – B.R.E.A.D. – Dublin
10/20* – Pug Bug Crawl – Cincinnati
10/20* – Festival of Italian Heritage – Lorain
10/20 – Spooky Pooch Parade – Lakewood
10/20* – KidsLinked.com’s TreatFest – Columbus
10/20* – Creepside Festival – Gahanna
10/20* – International Food and Culture Festival – Cleveland
10/20* – Morgan County Heritage Day – McConnelsville
10/20* – Pumpkin Palooza – Milan
10/20* – Kidron Beet Festival
10/20-10/21* – Black Walnut Festival – Camden
10/20-10/21 – Oak Ridge Festival – Attica
10/20-10/21* – Minges and Weber Family Pumpkin Festival – Harrison
10/26* – Haunted Fest – Columbus
10/26-10/27* – FallFest – Franklin
10/26-10/28* – Ghoulardifest – Cleveland
10/26-10/28* – Vintage Market Days of Central Cleveland – Middleburg Heights
10/27* – R.O.A.R. Days – McArthur
10/27* – Harmony Creek Church Harvest Hoopla – Dayton
10/27* – Count Krumnow’s Tombstone Derby – Elmore
10/27* – Yellow Springs Zombie Walk Festival, Food Drive and Fundraiser
10/27* – Books by the Bank – Cincinnati
10/27-10/28* – Pumpkin Days – Lebanon
10/27-10/28* – Fall Fest at Washington Park – Cincinnati
NOVEMBER
11/2-11/4* – Vintage Market Days of Metro Dayton – Xenia
11/9-11/10* – Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival – Wilmington
11/9-11/10* – Jungle Jim’s International Wine Festival – Fairfield
11/10-11/11* – Columbus International Festival
11/10-11/18* – Warther’s Auxiliary Hospital Christmas Tree Show – Dover
11/11* – Art and Jewish Food Festival – Akron
11/16-11/18* – Christmas in Historic Springboro Festival
11/16-11/18* – Christkindlmarkt – Cincinnati
11/16-11/18* – Sugarplum Festival of Trees – Dayton
11/16-1/6* – Ohio Chinese Lantern Festival – Columbus
11/17* – Brew and Wine Fest – Newark
11/17* – Winterfest at Firestone Farms – Columbiana
11/17-11/25* – Holiday Tree Festival – Akron
11/18* – A Taste of Lebanon (Fall) Mediterranean Food Festival – Cincinnati
11/18* – St. Boniface Fall Festival – Cincinnati
11/18* – Holiday Lights Parade and Celebration – Gahanna
11/23* – Dayton Holiday Festival
11/23* – Winterfest – Fairview Park
11/23-12/15* (Fri/Sat) – Steubenville Nutcracker Village, Advent Market & Christmas Wonderland
11/24* – Winterfest – Cleveland
11/24* – Hometown HoliDazzle Illuminated Parade and Festival – Wilmington
11/24* – Holiday in the City – Springfield
11/24* – Waterfront Winterfest – Lorain
11/24-11/25* – Shandon Christmas in the Country
11/28-12/2* – Christmas Tree Festival – Lima
11/30-12/2* – Christkindlmarkt – Hamilton
11/30-12/2* – Christmas in the Village – Waynesville
DECEMBER
12/1* – The Moonlight & Mistletoe Festival – Carlisle
12/1* – Christmas in the Village – Plymouth
12/1* – Mt. Blanchard Christmas in the Village
12/1* – Christmas in the Village Festival and Parade – Coolville
12/1* – Lebanon Carriage Parade and Christmas Festival
12/1 – Light Up Lakewood
12/1* – Christmas on the Canal – Canal Fulton
12/1-12/2* – Dalton Holidays Festival
12/1-12/2 – Christmas in Zoar
12/2* – Holiday CircleFest – Cleveland
12/8* – Christmas in the Village – Mechanicsburg
12/15* – Christmas in Loveland
