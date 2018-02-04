Local residents honored for support of fairs

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (Jan. 11, 2018) – Thirty-six individuals were recently recognized at the 93rd Ohio Fair Managers Association annual convention at the Greater Columbus Convention Center for outstanding service to their local fairs. Of this group, eight received the Director’s Award for Innovation and Excellence for their progressive ideas and actions to improve and strengthen their fairs. Ohio Department of Agriculture Director David T. Daniels presented each winner with a certificate. Those chosen for the special honor (denoted by an asterisk below) received plaques.
The award recipients were:
Allen County Harold Stoner
Adams County Tom White+
Ashland County Rondal Bostic
Ashtabula County Tom Mazzaro*
Belmont County Matt Mowrer
Brown County Chris Neal*
Clark County Don Swensen+
Clermont County Jim Parker
Columbiana County Bert Dawson*
Coshocton County Charles W. Karr+
Crawford County Jack Scott+
Delaware County Chip Thomson*
Delaware County Larry Moreland
Greene County Jay Clements
Hamilton County Kim Hammond
Hardin County Ray Davis
Harrison County Ronald Myers
Henry County Leo Zenz
Jefferson County Esther McCoy*
Marion County Candy Tripp
Medina County Dr. Kelly Parker
Miami County Steve Leffel
Monroe County Tom Winkler; Alberta Winkler
Montgomery County Janet Hawvermale
Muskingum County Fred Wilson; George Wilson
Preble County Wayne Schroeder
Putnam County Dennis Schroeder*
Seneca County Chuck Clouse
Shelby County Robert Geuy
Stark County Ralph S. Regula+
Summit County Cathy Cunningham*; Theresa Call*
Wayne County Glenn Harmon
Williams County Florian Chirra+
(+ posthumous recognition)
Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair support the local economy and help educate the public about the importance of agriculture and the many necessities it provides, including food, clothing, shelter, fuel and energy. In addition to setting and approving the dates for the independent and county fairs, the department is responsible for helping to assure the safety of amusement rides, for monitoring livestock shows to help assure honest competition, and for coordinating animal health efforts with designated local veterinarians.
For more information on Ohio’s fairs, including a listing of fair dates for the 2018 season, visit www.agri.ohio.gov.