Local residents honored for support of fairs

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (Jan. 11, 2018) – Thirty-six individuals were recently recognized at the 93rd Ohio Fair Managers Association annual convention at the Greater Columbus Convention Center for outstanding service to their local fairs. Of this group, eight received the Director’s Award for Innovation and Excellence for their progressive ideas and actions to improve and strengthen their fairs. Ohio Department of Agriculture Director David T. Daniels presented each winner with a certificate. Those chosen for the special honor (denoted by an asterisk below) received plaques.

The award recipients were:

Allen County Harold Stoner

Adams County Tom White+

Ashland County Rondal Bostic

Ashtabula County Tom Mazzaro*

Belmont County Matt Mowrer

Brown County Chris Neal*

Clark County Don Swensen+

Clermont County Jim Parker

Columbiana County Bert Dawson*

Coshocton County Charles W. Karr+

Crawford County Jack Scott+

Delaware County Chip Thomson*

Delaware County Larry Moreland

Greene County Jay Clements

Hamilton County Kim Hammond

Hardin County Ray Davis

Harrison County Ronald Myers

Henry County Leo Zenz

Jefferson County Esther McCoy*

Marion County Candy Tripp

Medina County Dr. Kelly Parker

Miami County Steve Leffel

Monroe County Tom Winkler; Alberta Winkler

Montgomery County Janet Hawvermale

Muskingum County Fred Wilson; George Wilson

Preble County Wayne Schroeder

Putnam County Dennis Schroeder*

Seneca County Chuck Clouse

Shelby County Robert Geuy

Stark County Ralph S. Regula+

Summit County Cathy Cunningham*; Theresa Call*

Wayne County Glenn Harmon

Williams County Florian Chirra+

(+ posthumous recognition)

Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair support the local economy and help educate the public about the importance of agriculture and the many necessities it provides, including food, clothing, shelter, fuel and energy. In addition to setting and approving the dates for the independent and county fairs, the department is responsible for helping to assure the safety of amusement rides, for monitoring livestock shows to help assure honest competition, and for coordinating animal health efforts with designated local veterinarians.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/ohio-fair.gif

Sunbury News Staff Report

For more information on Ohio’s fairs, including a listing of fair dates for the 2018 season, visit www.agri.ohio.gov.

