Heritage Middle School to Represent Ohio at the National Future City Competition in Washington D.C.

Suggest an edit · Own this business?

Teams from 15 Ohio middle schools competed with custom built models of their future cities complete with moving parts, lights, mirrors, four-sided custom models and many more features in Ohio’s regional DiscoverE Future City Competition held January 20, 2018 at Eastland Career & Technical Center in Groveport.

The top five finishers in the Ohio competition are:

· First Place – Heritage Middle School, Westerville;

· Second Place – Batavia Local Schools, Batavia;

· Third Place – Oakwood Middle School, Canton;

· Fourth Place – Indian Hills Middle School, Cincinnati; and

· Fifth Place – Cardinal Middle School, Middlefield.

The Ohio region winning team from Heritage Middle School includes presenters Will Pyle, Kimberlee Welch and Mahad Yusuf who will be traveling to Washington D.C. to participate in national finals during National Engineer’s Week February 17–20, 2018. The students will compete against the winners of over 40 other regional competitions.

The competition provides sixth, seventh and eighth grade students an opportunity to learn about engineering, planning, architecture and project management through a series of deliverables. Teams first design a city using SimCity software that illustrates futuristic ideas and components and write an essay describing their city, focusing on this year’s theme, “The Age-Friendly City.” Each team then constructs a scale model of their city, using recycled material in a creative way, to illustrate how their city will function. Professional engineers judge the teams on their oral presentation, city model, computer design, essay and overall project plan.

In addition, 15 special awards were issued, sponsored by companies and organizations throughout Ohio:

· Best Architectural Model – American Institute of Architects, Columbus

First place – Indian Hills Middle School, Cincinnati

Honorable Mention – Perry Middle School, Perry

· Best Infrastructure – American Society of Civil Engineers

First place – Batavia Middle School, Batavia

Honorable Mention – Walnut Springs Middle School, Westerville

· Best Moving Part – Worthington AM Rotary Club

First place – Batavia Middle School, Batavia

Honorable Mention – St. Ambrose Middle School, Brunswick

· Best Use of Ceramics – Allied Mineral Products

First place – Oakwood Middle School, Canton

Honorable Mention – Lakewood Middle School, Hebron

· Best Use of Energy – Ohio Oil & Gas Energy Education Fund (OOGEEF)

First Place – Indian Hills Middle School, Cincinnati

Honorable Mention – Batavia Middle School, Batavia

· Best Use of Recreation – Worthington AM Rotary Club

First place – Heritage Middle School, Westerville

Honorable Mention – Old Trail Middle School, Bath

· Best Use of Recycled Materials – Hull & Associates Inc.

First place – Metro Early College Middle School, Columbus

Honorable Mention – Crestview Middle School, Ashland

· Best Use of Water Resources Engineering – Sam Chebaro Memorial Award – Ohio EPA Office of Environmental Education

First place – Perry Middle School, Perry

Honorable Mention – Oakwood Middle School, Canton

· Most Environmentally Friendly – Dedicated to the Memory of Rick Noss, P.E., Ph.D. by Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.

First place – Batavia Middle School, Batavia

Honorable Mention – Cardinal Middle School, Middlefield

· Best Use of Transportation – Future City Ohio Competition Committee

First place – Perry Middle School, Perry

Honorable Mention – Liberty Union Middle School, Baltimore

· Best Computer City Design – IBI Group Inc.

First place – Heritage Middle School, Westerville

Honorable Mention – Crestview Middle School, Ashland

· Best Essay – Future City Competition Ohio Committee

First place – Perry Middle School, Perry

Honorable Mention – St. Ambrose Middle School, Brunswick

· Rookie of the Year Award – Future City Competition Ohio Committee

First place – Old Trail Middle School, Bath

Honorable Mention – Crestview Middle School, Ashland

· Best Land Surveying Practices – National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying (NCEES)

First place – Perry Middle School, Perry

Honorable Mention – Heritage Middle School, Westerville

· People’s Choice Award – Battelle Memorial Institute

First place – Oakwood Middle School, Canton

Honorable Mention – Batavia Middle School, Batavia

DiscoverE’s Future City Competition™ is a national, not-for-profit education program. Across the country, typically more than 40,000 students from 1,350 middle schools participate in the competition, with a top prize for the National Finals of $7,500 for the school’s STEM program, plus a trip to U.S. Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama. For more details and photos of Ohio’s competition, visit: https:/futurecity.org/ohio

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/future-city-logo.png

DELAWARE COUNTY

Submitted