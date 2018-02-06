How to Enjoy Smoked Atlantic Salmon

Did you know that just 10 percent of adults eat the weekly recommended amount of fish? Fish provides essential omega-3 fats, and can even help you get a better night’s sleep. Now, Meijer makes it easier for more adults to eat the proper amount of fish by making Smoked Atlantic salmon affordable and accessible. And, Meijer chefs have created easy recipes to take the guess work out of preparation – a Smoked Salmon Sushi Bowl and Smoke Roasted Salmon Tacos with Jicama-Pineapple Salsa.

Meijer expands selection of Smoked Fresh Salmon with the Introduction of Latitude 45

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Smoked Atlantic salmon used to be a rare delicacy only available at gourmet food stores. Thanks to better sustainability methods used in aquaculture, smoked Atlantic salmon is now more affordable and accessible. In fact, Meijer is expanding its selection of Smoked Fresh Salmon by introducing new varieties available through Latitude 45.

The American Heart Association advises adults to eat two fish meals a week. Yet, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture as reported by USA Today in a 2016 article, just 10 percent of adults eat enough fish. One big reason, according to consumer surveys conducted by the USDA: People say they don’t like it.

If you find yourself in this camp, you may want to try smoked Atlantic salmon. A senior scientist with Norway’s National Institute of Nutrition and Seafood Research, who has done extensive studies on the nutrient composition of fresh and smoked salmon, reported that smoked can be a decent source of omega-3 fats. And eating more fish can give you a better night’s sleep, as reported by Newsweek. Smoked Atlantic salmon may be your on ramp to eating salmon in general by way of taste. In 2013, the HuffPost nicknamed smoked Atlantic salmon as “the bacon of the sea.”

Salmon is smoked when it is under three years of age, which preserves the full freshness and flavor of the fish. Most smoked salmon is cold smoked, typically at 99 °F. Cold smoking does not cook the fish, resulting in a delicate texture. Most Midwesterners enjoy smoked salmon for breakfast on a bagel with cream cheese. The Meijer chefs who oversee the retailer’s fresh deli and meal selections say that smoked Atlantic salmon pairs well with both bold and subtle flavors. To help you increase your seafood intake in 2018, the Meijer chefs, prepared two easy-to-make recipes.

Smoked Salmon Sushi Bowl

Finishing the dish with the mayonnaise gives it spiciness and creaminess that compliments the rich salmon. The chefs enjoy the subtle smokiness the salmon gives to the dish as well. This bowl has all the makings of a good sushi roll and can be enjoyed with chopsticks. Eating the cold, crisp vegetables with room temperature rice gives a nice contrast of textures and temperature. The soy sauce is the seasoning for the rice however the furikake is what gives the dish its umami flavor.

Wine pairing suggestion: Best paired with semi-sweet or dry Riesling. Try Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling.

Smoke Roasted Salmon Tacos with Jicama-Pineapple Salsa

The smoke roasted salmon is the perfect fish for a taco because of its cooked yet tender texture and smoky flavor. Salmon pairs great with a bright citrusy salsa and the addition of jalapeno gives the dish a spicy kick.

Adding jicama to a fresh fruit salsa will add additional crunchy texture. Garnish with queso fresco or sour cream if desired.

Wine pairing suggestion: Best paired with semi-dry Rose or Riesling. Try Chloe Rose.

Need a side dish idea?

Napa Cabbage and Apple Slaw with Sambal Dressing

Sambal Oelek is a spicy pepper paste and a little goes a long way. The addition of tart apples in a spicy slaw helps to balance the flavors. Don’t be afraid to use tender cilantro stems in this recipe—they are full of flavor and add an additional crunch.

Wine pairing suggestion: Best paired with an Italian Prosecco. Try Ruffino Prosecco.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 235 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the “one-stop shopping” concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

