This Restaurant Near Cincinnati Is Located In The Most Unforgettable Setting

Mealtime is all about the food, but an amazing atmosphere and beautiful surroundings never hurt. In fact, they only make the dining experience that much more unique and special. Cincinnati has many restaurants with lovely decor and stunning views, but if you travel just over an hour northeast to the town of Clifton, you’ll find a magical destination that stands timeless and charming. Clifton Mill Restaurant is located in the most unforgettable setting where you’ll enjoy a delicious meal at this historic eatery.

If you’ve lived in Cincinnati for a number of years and have yet to pay a visit to the historic Clifton Mill, then it really should be added to your list to experience as soon as possible.

It’s located just east of Dayton and a short drive from Cincinnati. This Mill property includes a restaurant that is nestled among the unforgettable setting of one of the last remaining mills in existence. Clifton Mill was first used in 1802 and is filled with stunningly preserved buildings, natural beauty, and historic relics. During the warmer months, you can schedule a tour of the property, which goes along perfectly with a meal at the restaurant.

As for the restaurant, it’s a unique dining experience set in an era gone by.

Clifton Mill

The dining room is simple, inviting, and overlooks the Mill and churning water. The sights and sounds you will enjoy while dining here are unforgettable.

The restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch (dinner service returns in February) and the food is made from scratch and simply delicious.

Choose from all of your breakfast favorites, which are served all day. You must try the pancakes, as they are made from the grain milled on site, and you can even take home a bag of the mix to recreate this scrumptious breakfast at home!

Lunch includes a number of sandwiches, soups, salads, and entrees, all of which pair perfectly with the country setting and historic views.

When you dine at the restaurant, you must take time to explore the property as well. The bright red buildings stand out and look lovely during all four seasons. The working mill is fascinating to watch and fun to explore. The property also has a historic covered bridge that allows you to step back in time.

Also be sure to wander through the charming gift shop, adjacent to the restaurant. Right next to the Mill, you’ll find their 1940s Gas Station Museum (shown above) with even more history to discover.

While Clifton Mill is a popular Ohio destination, it still feels like a hidden gem to those who live in Cincinnati. After just a quick drive, you can dine in a landmark from the past and enjoy the sights and sounds of the unforgettable Clifton Mill.

The Clifton Mill Restaurant is a delicious feature of this historic property, though all of the attractions warrant a trip to visit. Have you enjoyed a meal at this timeless restaurant? What other restaurants around our city do you think have a beautiful setting? Let us know in the comments!

Clifton Mill Restaurant is located at 75 Water St., Clifton, Ohio 45316. For more information, visit its website here and follow along with them on Facebook here.

