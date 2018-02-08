Sunbury Pointe holds open house

Sunbury Pointe, a new apartment complex in Sunbury, was the scene of an open house and ribbon cutting on Feb. 1.

Hundreds of people were on hand to tour the units and check out the apartments’ amenities at 2199 Rushmore Lane, next to General Rosecrans Elementary.

“Summer of last year is when it all started, and the community should be finished in November,” said Jennifer Foote, a community manager for Champion Real Estate Development who has recently moved to Sunbury from Westerville. “They’re (contractor Preferred Living) doing two buildings a month. It’s been a good experience here so far.”

Foote said she is looking forward to meeting prospective renters “and getting some great people in here. We have a really great community feel here.”

“This was literally the first development to be part of Sunbury Mills. It has quite a history and has been years in the making,” said Allen Rothermel, village administrator, who was on hand for the ribbon cutting.

Sunbury Mills Plaza is the shopping center anchored by Kroger at the corner of Cherry Street and State Route 3.

“The multi-family was going to be one of the very first things to be developed, and it turns out to be the last (to go in),” Rothermel said. “There are a number of people wondering how they were going to put apartments here, but in reality, this was to be the first thing to go in to complement Krogers and to get more rooftops here.”

Rothermel said some people who lived contiguous to the apartments thought the land might be used for green space, but it was always dedicated to be for multi-family homes.

“Now that it’s here and we see how nicely it’s developed and how it fits in and is so modern-looking, I’m delighted,” he said. “It’s a great addition.”

There are three floor plans for Sunbury Pointe — a one-story two-bedroom, two-bath garden with den (1,240 square feet); a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath town home with one-car garage (1,126 square feet); and a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath town home with two-car garage (1,459 square feet). When completed in November, there will be 146 units, Foote said.

The apartments include fully-equipped kitchens with islands and stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, closets, patios and balconies, and smart-home technology. The complex has a swimming pool, sundeck, fire pit, grilling area, Starbucks coffee machine, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. It is also a pet-friendly community.

The event was presented by the Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce.

In a photo taken last summer, a corner unit of a Sunbury Pointe apartment is being constructed by Preferred Living. Officials with owner-managers Champion Companies say the work will be completed this fall. http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/web1_Sunbury-pointe-work.jpg In a photo taken last summer, a corner unit of a Sunbury Pointe apartment is being constructed by Preferred Living. Officials with owner-managers Champion Companies say the work will be completed this fall. Employees with Champion Companies look on during the ribbon cutting ceremony for Sunbury Pointe Apartments. http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/web1_sunbury-pointe-ribbon-cutting.jpg Employees with Champion Companies look on during the ribbon cutting ceremony for Sunbury Pointe Apartments. Part of the interior of a two-bedroom, two-bath garden with den apartment at Sunbury Pointe. This is a model — the furniture is not included. http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/web1_sunbury-pointe-interior-copy.jpg Part of the interior of a two-bedroom, two-bath garden with den apartment at Sunbury Pointe. This is a model — the furniture is not included.

For more information: Home Sunbury Pointe Apartments Rental Office/Clubhouse 2199 Rushmore Lane, Sunbury (next to General Rosecrans Elementary)

