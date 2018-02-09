CSO to Perform Mendelssohn’s “Scottish,” Copland, and Beethoven March 16 & 17

In this program led by guest conductor Jayce Ogren, the rustic romanticism of Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 (“Scottish”) and the coarseness of youthful Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 are juxtaposed with a virtuosic concerto written by Aaron Copland for the legendary jazz clarinetist Benny Goodman. Copland’s Clarinet Concerto will showcase the talents of CSO Principal Clarinetist David Thomas.

The Columbus Symphony presents Mendelssohn’s “Scottish,” Copland, and Beethoven at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday and Saturday, March 16 and 17, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. The CAPA Ticket Center will also be open two hours prior to each performance.

Prelude – Patrons are invited to join Christopher Purdy in the theatre at 7 p.m. for a 30-minute, pre-concert discussion about the works to be performed.

About guest conductor Jayce Ogren

With mounting success in both symphonic and operatic repertoire, Jayce Ogren is building a reputation as one of the finest young conductors to emerge from the US in recent seasons, and was recently named artistic director of Philadelphia’s Orchestra 2001. In the 2017-18 season, return engagements for Ogren include the Colorado Symphony, the National Arts Centre Orchestra (Ottawa), and the Breckenridge Festival, as well as the Dallas, Indianapolis, and Edmonton Symphonies, and debuts with the Nashville, Columbus, and Asheville Symphonies and with the Louisville Orchestra. Additional debuts for Ogren this season include the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and Chorus for Terence Malick’s The Voyage of Time at the Melbourne Festival (Wordless Music project), and with the Hong Kong Philharmonic, leading the orchestra with film in Bernstein’s West Side Story. As a composer, Ogren’s works have been performed at the Royal Danish Conservatory of Music, the Brevard Music Center, the American Choral Directors Association Conference, and the World Saxophone Congress. His Symphonies of Gaia has been performed by ensembles on three continents and is the title track on a DVD featuring the Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra.

About CSO Principal Clarinetist David Thomas

Principal clarinetist of the CSO since 1989, Thomas has had an outstanding career as a soloist and orchestral player. During his previous position as principal clarinetist of the Kennedy Center Orchestra (Washington, DC), he was well-known for his numerous solo and chamber music recitals. Beyond his many appearances as soloist with the Columbus Symphony, Thomas has performed concertos with the Baltimore Symphony, the National Symphony, and the National Chamber Orchestra. At age 18, he won first prize in competitions sponsored by the International Clarinet Society and the Music Teacher National Association.

About composer Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

German composer and pianist Ludwig van Beethoven was a crucial figure in the transition between the Classical and Romantic eras of Western art music, and remains one of the most famous and influential of all composers. His Symphony No. 1 was dedicated to Baron Gottfried van Swieten, an early patron of the composer. The premiere took place in Vienna on April 2, 1800. The concert program also included his Septet and Piano Concerto No. 2, as well as a symphony by Mozart and an aria and a duet from Haydn’s oratorio, The Creation. This concert effectively served to announce Beethoven’s talents to Vienna.

About composer Aaron Copland (1900–90)

Aaron Copland was an American composer, composition teacher, writer, and later conductor of his own and other American music. Referred to by his peers and critics as “the Dean of American Composers,” the open, slowly changing harmonies of Copland’s music are what many consider to be the sound of American music, evoking the vast American landscape and pioneer spirit. His Clarinet Concerto was written between 1947 and 1949, after being commissioned in 1947 by jazz clarinetist Benny Goodman to compose a concerto for clarinet. Goodman premiered the concerto on an NBC radio broadcast with the NBC Symphony Orchestra on November 6, 1950.

About composer Felix Mendelssohn (1809–47)

Mendelssohn was a German composer, pianist, organist, and conductor of the early Romantic period. He wrote symphonies, concertos, oratorios, piano music and chamber music, and is among the most popular composers of that era. Composed between 1829 and 1842, his Symphony No. 3 (“Scottish”) was inspired by a visit to the ruins of Holyrood Chapel at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh, on July 30, 1829. Holyrood Palace has served as the principal residence of the Kings and Queens of the Scots since the 16th century, and from 1561-67, the royal apartments in the northwest tower were occupied by Mary, Queen of Scots. After visiting, Mendelssohn wrote to his family, “In the deep twilight we went today to the palace were Queen Mary lived and loved…The chapel below is now roofless. Grass and ivy thrive there and at the broken altar where Mary was crowned Queen of Scotland. Everything is ruined, decayed, and the clear heavens pour in. I think I have found there the beginning of my ‘Scottish’ Symphony.”

The Columbus Symphony presents MENDELSSOHN’S “SCOTTISH,” COPLAND, AND BEETHOVEN

Friday & Saturday, March 16 & 17, 8 pm

Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.)

The 2017-18 season is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. The CSO also appreciates the support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council, supporting the city’s artists and arts organizations since 1973, and the Robert W. Stevenson, Preston Davis, and Kenneth L. Coe and Jack Barrow funds of The Columbus Foundation, assisting donors and others in strengthening our community for the benefit of all its citizens.

About the Columbus Symphony Orchestra

Founded in 1951, the Columbus Symphony is the only full-time, professional symphony in central Ohio. Through an array of innovative artistic, educational, and community outreach programming, the Columbus Symphony is reaching an expanding, more diverse audience each year. This season, the Columbus Symphony will share classical music with more than 200,000 people in central Ohio through concerts, radio broadcasts, and special programming. For more information, visit www.columbussymphony.com.

The Columbus Symphony, with Additional Support from CAPA and Opera Columbus, Adopts MINDFUL MUSIC MOMENTS Program as it Debuts in Central Ohio

Pickerington Elementary First to Implement Program That Utilizes Daily Classical Music Exposure to Promote Student Focus

On January 16, Pickerington Elementary became the first central Ohio school to implement Mindful Music Moments, a daily mindfulness and classical music program that promotes student focus. Backed by the Columbus Symphony, with additional support from CAPA and Opera Columbus, 460 students in grades K-6 listen to four minutes of recorded classical music and relaxation prompts at the start of each school day during morning announcements. Part music appreciation and part stress-reduction techniques, the program offers insight on the composers and music history while taking a moment to calm students’ minds and prepare them to learn.

“This is a daily mindfulness and classical music program that creates a more calm, focused, and balanced start to the school day,” explains Stacy Sims, founder of Mindful Music Moments. “Many children never get the chance to disengage from the constant, stress-inducing stimuli surrounding them. Finding inner calmness helps students access healthy brain processes, and as a result, they are better prepared to focus on schoolwork, discipline issues are reduced, and overall health is improved.”

Each week begins with a new classical music composition carefully selected by the Columbus Symphony, CAPA, or Opera Columbus. Selections may reflect upcoming performances of those organizations or works incorporated into their own youth music education programs.

“The Columbus Symphony, CAPA, and Opera Columbus are very excited to help spearhead the development and implementation of this exciting program in central Ohio,” stated Jeani Stahler, director of education for the Columbus Symphony and CAPA. “We believe that enabling students and their teachers to begin the school day with focused music-listening and a quiet look inward will set the stage for success – and we are proud to be a part of it.”

Already in place in nearly 60 schools in Cincinnati and Cleveland, Pickerington Elementary is the first central Ohio school to implement Mindful Music Moments. The program was recommended by a school counselor after attending a recent conference at which Sims was a speaker.

“We feel this is going to be a great way to get these kids started on the right foot each and every school day so they can relax, be calm, and take stress off their minds,” said Pickerington Elementary Principal Melissa Moriarty. “Teaching students and staff members how to slow down and clear stress from their minds will promote mental tranquility and focus.”

For more information on Mindful Music Moments, visit www.CitySilence.org.

