BWHS is very excited to welcome National Diversity Consultant, Marlena Gross-Taylor to our building Wednesday and Thursday, February 14 and 15. Parents—we will be hosting a parent forum on Wednesday evening at 6:00. We would love for you to join us and share your thoughts on how we can continue to make Big Walnut High School a better place for all students! Additionally, parents please consider filling out this 10 question survey, before Wednesday, to give Marlena some information about developing a diversity plan unique to Big Walnut High School.

While she is here, Marlena will be meeting with staff, students and parents to help us map out a strategic plan and areas of focus for our student body. We sincerely hope you will consider giving us your input and joining us Wednesday night!

Marlena Gross-Taylor is the founder of EduGladiators and a nationally recognized EdLeader with a proven track record of improving educational and operational performance through vision, strategic planning, leadership, and team building. A Nashville transplant originally from southern Louisiana, Marlena’s educational experience spans several states allowing her to have served K-12 students in both rural and urban districts. Because of her sound knowledge of both elementary and secondary education, Marlena has broad-based experience creating and implementing dynamic interactive programs to attain district goals. Marlena is a seasoned presenter keynoting conferences and delivering dynamic professional development sessions. Follow Marlena on Twitter @mgrosstaylor or visit her websites www.marlenagrosstaylor.com & www.edugladiators.com.

