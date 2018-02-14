OhioLovesTeachers — Share Stories about the Great Educators in Your Life

Wow creator. Inspiration producer. Difference maker. Miracle worker. Teacher.

Ohio’s teachers make a deep and profound impact on the lives of their students. The countless ways in which teachers make a difference form the foundation for a lifetime of learning and exploring.

It’s time to celebrate the individuals and teams who create, motivate and inspire.

Join us in delivering a standing ovation to a remarkable educator in your life…Introducing the #OhioLovesTeachers campaign on Twitter and Instagram! #OhioLovesTeachers brings our educators to center stage and shines a spotlight on their work and the meaningful ways they are changing lives.

We want to hear from everyone — school and district leaders, parents, family members, fellow teachers, community members and, of course, students! To participate, simply share a picture with your story using #OhioLovesTeachers and tag @OHEducation on Twitter and Instagram. We will pick our favorites and re-share those stories with our statewide social media network of followers.

Be sure to include the teacher’s name(s), district and school names, subject(s) taught and any social media handles.

Don’t forget to include the reason this teacher(s) is an example of why #OhioLovesTeachers. Need some inspiration? Write your own or include these items in your posts:

Photos and videos from the classroom;

Video testimonials;

Links to district write-ups (blogs, announcements, newsletters, etc.);

News articles from your local media; and

Anything else that helps tell their story.

#OhioLovesTeachers shares these untold stories and recognizes the individuals whose actions shape the future for Ohio’s students. Instilling a passion to learn is a remarkable gift – one that our teachers give each day to their students.

This is the perfect chance to recognize educators whose passion for teaching has no limits. Ohio has a lot to love about its teachers. We are excited to share your stories about our state’s incredible educators!

For more information, please visit education.ohio.gov/OhioLovesTeachers.

