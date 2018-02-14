Veterans Career Accelerator March 5th

Join Us Monday, March 5th!

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM EST

The Point at Otterbein University

60 Collegeview Road

Westerville, OH 43081

Ohio veterans, military members and military spouses are invited to advance their careers, broaden their networks and support entrepreneurial veterans at the Veterans Career Accelerator event on Monday, March 5th. Veterans are also encouraged to submit their best idea for a new small business in our business pitch competition (entries are due February 15th). Finalists will present at the March 5th event.

March 5th Agenda:

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Facilitated speed networking geared towards: veterans seeking employment or career advancement, veterans interested in mentoring, veterans seeking a mentor, veterans with entrepreneurial interests, members of the military preparing to transition to civilian status, military spouses

Job recruitment opportunities from Central Ohio employers

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Informal reception featuring high-tech equipment demonstrations and representatives from veteran-focused organizations

Watch finalists from the business pitch competition present their ideas before a panel of small business and startup experts

Business Pitch Competition

Are you interested in presenting your business idea before a panel of small business experts?

Submit the information below to OhioVet@dvs.ohio.gov by Thursday, February 15th.

Finalists will be notified by February 20th that they have been selected to present their business pitch at the Veterans Career Accelerator on March 5th. In no more than three pages, please provide the following information:

1. Team members and contact information

2. Branch, rank and years of military service

3. Problem being solved – Why is your company/idea necessary?

4. How the problem is solved – What does your company/idea do?

5. Example or demonstration (if applicable)

6. Market – How big is your market and where is it heading?

7. Who is your competition and why is your company/idea better?

8. Business Model – How do you become profitable?

9. Key Partnerships and/or customer testimonials (if applicable)

10. Next steps – What are your goals for the next 12 to 24 months?

*The State of Ohio and the Ohio Department of Veterans Services support the creation of business opportunities in Ohio. We do not endorse or support any individual effort or proposal in this competition.

Registration required https://www.eventbrite.com/e/veterans-career-accelerator-presented-by-ohio-department-of-veterans-services-tickets-42681196608

