Otterbein University news briefs

Otterbein University Theatre Presents “The Diary of Anne Frank”

Westerville — Otterbein University Theatre and Dance presents “The Diary of Anne Frank” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 18; and 8 p.m. on Feb. 16, 17, 22, 23, and 24 in the Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St. Tickets cost $22. Call 614-823-1109 or visit www.otterbein.edu/drama.

In this transcendently powerful new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, Anne Frank emerges from history a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty, wit and determination.

An impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic, “The Diary of Anne Frank” captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence — their fear, their hope, their laughter, their grief. Each day of these two dark years, Anne’s voice shines through:

“When I write I shake off all my cares. But I want to achieve more than that. I want to be useful and bring enjoyment to all people, even those I’ve never met. I want to go on living even after my death!”

This is a new adaptation for a new generation.

Tickets are $22 each and can be reserved by calling the Otterbein University box office at (614) 823-1109 or purchased online at www.otterbein.edu/drama. The box office is open 12-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour prior to performances. The box office is located in Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove Street.

DETAILS:

Otterbein University Theatre and Dance and Department of Music presents:

“The Diary of Anne Frank” By Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett Newly Adapted by Wendy Kesselman Feb. 15-18 and

Feb. 22-24

Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove Street

PRODUCTION TEAM

Director: Mark Mineart

Scenic Designer: Stephanie Gerckens

Costume Designer: Julia Ferreri

Lighting Designer: T.J. Gerckens

Sound Designer: Doc Davis

CAST LIST

Anne Frank …………… Tatum Beck

Otto Frank ……………. Maxwell Bartel

Edith Frank …………… Kara Jobe

Margot Frank …………. Alissa Dellork

Peter Van Daan ………. Kenneth Remaklus

Petronella Van Daan …. Isabel Billinghurst

Putti Van Daan ……….. Christopher Smith

Jan Dussel …………….. Jacob Sundlie

Miep Gies …………….. Kathryn Lee

Mr. Kraler …………….. Daniel Kunkel

Nazi Officers ………… Noah Boger, Desmond Fernandez, Daniel Kunkel

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

All performances at the Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove Street, Westerville.

Thursday, Feb. 15 7:30 p.m. (Opening night performance; includes post-performance reception.)

Friday, Feb. 16 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 18 2 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 22 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24 8 p.m.

Otterbein Choirs to Present Winter Choral Concert

Otterbein University choirs will perform a Winter Choral Concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18, at Riley Auditorium in the Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park Street. This event is free and open to the public.

Each of the choirs — including the Men’s Chorus, directed by Mark Hutsko; the Women’s Chorale, directed by Marla Butke; and the Concert Choir, directed by Gayle Walker — will present a program during the concert. Additionally, the choirs will combine to perform the “Lacrymosa” from W.A. Mozart’s Requiem in D minor, K. 626.

More information about the Otterbein University Department of Music and its concert schedule can be found at http://www.otterbein.edu/music. For more information about this event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2062818560619443/.

“Richard Lopez with Strings” at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church

Westerville, OH—The Otterbein University String Orchestra will host pianist Richard Lopez for a program titled “Richard Lopez with Strings” at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 E. Schrock Road. This event is free and open to the public.

The orchestra will collaborate with Lopez for an evening of music that embraces a wide swath of jazz history. Lopez will premiere a new work for strings and jazz piano by composer Christian Berg, the bassist for the Columbus Jazz Orchestra. Herbie Hancock’s release of Gershwin’s World in 2000 included a reimagining of his Lullaby for Strings performed with The Orpheus Chamber Orchestra. Lopez will deliver his interpretation of that inspired collaboration. Two of Morton Gould’s sumptuous spirituals for strings, a couple of swing era standards and some jazz genre pieces will round out the program.

More information about the Otterbein University Department of Music and its concert schedule can be found at http://www.otterbein.edu/music. For more information about this event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/590081577990277/.

Vernon L. Pack Distinguished Lecture Series

The Vernon L. Pack Distinguished Lecture and Scholar in Residence program was established in 2002 through a generous gift from alumnus Vernon L. Pack, a 1950 graduate of the University. A distinguished lecturer visits campus to address important current issues that will allow the Otterbein community to reflect on ethical, spiritual and social issues. In alternate years, an esteemed scholar is invited to campus to reside for up to one academic year in order to provide an educational enrichment experience for Otterbein students.

2018 Vernon L. Pack Distinguished Lecture: Piper Kerman

The Vernon L. Pack Distinguished Scholar-in-Residence and Lecture Series at Otterbein University is proud to present Piper Kerman: The Real-Life Story of “Orange is the New Black” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20, in the Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., Westerville.

Free tickets are available to the campus community (students, faculty, staff and alumni) starting Jan. 16 at the Cowan Hall box office. The box office is open from 12-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at 614-823-1109.

Piper Kerman’s bestselling memoir, Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison, chronicles what the author calls her “crucible experience”— the 13 months she spent in the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut. A brief involvement with the drug trade when she was in her early twenties sent Kerman to prison ten years later on money laundering charges. In her compelling, moving, and often hilarious book, she explores the experience of incarceration and the intersection of her life with the lives of the women she met while in prison: their friendships and families, mental illnesses and substance abuse issues, cliques and codes of behavior. What has stuck with her the most from her experience, Kerman says, is the power of women’s communities, “the incredible ability of women to step up for each other, and to be resilient and to share their resiliency with other people.” The book also raises provocative questions about the state of criminal justice in America, and how incarceration affects individuals and communities throughout the nation.

Kerman’s memoir was adapted into a critically acclaimed Netflix series of the same name by Jenji Kohan. The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning show has been called “the best TV show about prison ever made” by The Washington Post, and was lauded by Time’s TV critic James Poniewozik for “the stunningly matter-of-fact way it uses the prison to create one of TV’s most racially and sexually diverse–and as important, complex–dramas [and] contrasts the power and class dynamics inside the prison with those outside the prison.”

Since her release, Kerman has worked tirelessly to promote the cause of prison and criminal justice reform. She works with nonprofits, philanthropies, and other organizations working in the public interest and serves on the board of directors of the Women’s Prison Association and the advisory boards of InsideOUT Writers and JustLeadershipUSA. She has been called as a witness by the US Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Human Rights to testify on solitary confinement and women prisoners, and by the US Senate Governmental Affairs and Homeland Security Committee to testify about the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Kerman has spoken at the White House on re-entry and employment as a Champion of Change, as well as the importance of the arts in prisons and the unique challenges faced by women in the criminal justice system. In 2014 she was awarded the Justice Trailblazer Award from John Jay College’s Center on Media, Crime & Justice and the Constitutional Commentary Award from the Constitution Project. The Equal Justice Initiative recognized her as a Champion of Justice in 2015.

Kerman is a frequent invited speaker to students of law, criminology, gender and women’s studies, sociology, and creative writing, as well as groups including the International Association of Women Judges, the American Correctional Association’s Disproportionate Minority Confinement Task Force, the National Conference of State Legislatures, the National Criminal Justice Association, federal probation officers, public defenders, justice reform advocates and volunteers, and formerly and currently incarcerated people.

Kerman is a graduate of Smith College. For the last several years, she has taught writing to incarcerated men and women in Ohio. She lives in Columbus with her family. For more information on Piper Kerman, please visit piperkerman.com.

Watch the 2016 lecture by award-winning journalist Amy Goodman,

Role of Independent Media in Promoting Social Change, Peace and Justice.

Previous Lectures

2002 – Doris Kerns Goodwin, acclaimed historian and Pulitzer Prize in history winner for No Ordinary Time: Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt: The Home Front in World War II.

2004 – Fareed Zakaria, editor of Newsweek International and host of CNN’s international affairs program Fareed Zakaria GPS.

2005 – Alan Lightman, noted physicist and critically acclaimed author of Einstein’s Dreams.

2008 – Ed Begley, Jr., actor and environmentalist.

2010 – Dee Dee Myers, White House press secretary under President Clinton from 1993-1994, political analyst and commentator, and author of Why Women Should Rule the World. Myers is an expert on the issues facing women in Washington and in leadership positions of all kinds.

2012 – Dr. Steven Pinker, Harvard University professor, best-selling author and Pulitzer Prize finalist. He has been listed on TIME magazine’s “100 Most Influential People in The World” and Foreign Policy magazine’s list of “The World’s Top 100 Public Intellectuals.”

2014 – Sir Salman Rushdie, one of the most celebrated authors of our time. He penned a handful of classic novels, influenced a generation of writers, and received a Queen’s Knighthood for “services to literature.” He stands as both a pop culture icon and one of the most thought-provoking proponents for free speech today. His novels include Midnight’s Children, The Satanic Verses, The Moor’s Last Sigh, The Ground Beneath Her Feet and The Enchantress of Florence.

2016 – Amy Goodman, award-winning investigative journalist, author, and syndicated columnist. She is the host of Democracy Now!, airing on more than 1400 public television and radio stations worldwide.

Distinguished Scholars in Residence

2003 – Dr. Valentine Moghadam, a professor born in Iran, who conducts research regarding development, social change, and gender in the Middle East, North Africa, and Afghanistan.

2005- Lois Raimondo, an internationally-known photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize finalist nominee for her work on the New York City Mitchell Lama housing project for New York Newsday.

2007 – Wande Abimbola, President of the International Congress of Orisa Tradition and Culture, and world-renowned expert on Ifa, a West African sacred divinatory and literary system.

2009 – Dr. Richard Alley, an acclaimed geologist who conducts research on environmental issues including abrupt climate changes, glaciers, ice sheet collapse and sea level change.

2011 – Harrell Fletcher, renowned visual and conceptual artist and recipient of the 2005 Alpert Award in Visual Arts.

2013 – Dr. Robert Fefferman, acclaimed mathematician in the field of harmonic analysis and its applications to elliptic partial differential equations and its relationship to probability theory.

2015 – Bonny Norton, Professor and Distinguished University Scholar in the Department of Language and Literacy Education at the University of British Columbia, Her highly cited book, Identity and Language Learning (2000/2013) has introduced novel conceptions of identity to the field of language education.

2017 – Bryonn Bain, prison reform activist, actor, author, hip hop theater innovator and spoken word poetry champion.

Jazz @ OBN Series to Continue with Otterbein Jazz Ensemble

Westerville, OH—The Otterbein University Jazz Ensemble will continue the annual Jazz @ OBN series along with the Centennial High School Jazz Ensemble at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Old Bag of Nails, 24 N. State Street. This event is free and open to the public.

This event is the second of the series for this semester, to be continued on Thursday, March 22, with the jazz combos at Otterbein. More information about the Otterbein University Department of Music and its concert schedule can be found at http://www.otterbein.edu/music. For more information about this event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/202546180307204/.

PANdemonium4 Flute Quartet to Perform in Riley Auditorium

Otterbein University will host the flute quartet PANdemonium4 for a recital at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, at Riley Auditorium in the Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park Street. This event is free and open to the public.

The performance will include works by McIntyre, Bozza, Mower, and three world premieres of works written for the quartet. PANdemonium4 is Kimberlee Goodman, Lindsey Goodman, Lisa Jelle, and Alison Brown Sincoff.

More information about the Otterbein University Department of Music and its concert schedule can be found at http://www.otterbein.edu/music. For more information about this event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/852457211545652/.

PANdemonium4, a newly-formed flute quartet of teacher-performer professionals, represents a diverse group of Ohio universities. Sharing a mutual respect for one another and desire to make an impact on the future of chamber music collaborations within the setting of the flute quartet, PANdemonium4 has performed at the National Flute Association convention (MN), Ohio and Capital (OH) Universities, and Marietta College (OH), and looks forward to performances at the Southeast Michigan Flute Association, Otterbein University, Capital University’s NOW Festival, and the Mark Flugge Memorial Concert (OH) in 2018.

Dr. Kimberlee Goodman is on the faculty of Otterbein University in Columbus, Ohio. She has served the National Flute Association as the equipment manager since 2008. She also serves as the orchestra manager to the Columbus Jazz Orchestra. She holds flute performance degrees from Arizona State University and The Ohio State University. Learn more at www.kimberleegoodman.com.

Lindsey Goodman advocates for emerging composers and electroacoustic works, having given over 100 world premieres. She performs with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra and Pittsburgh New Music Ensemble, and teaches at West Virginia State University and Marietta College. Learn more at www.LindseyGoodman.com.

Dr. Lisa Jelle is flute professor at Capital University, principal flute of the Ashland and Central Ohio Symphonies, associate musician with the Columbus Symphony, and a frequent performer with ProMusica Chamber Orchestra, Opera Project Columbus, the Famous Jazz Orchestra, and the Hawaii Symphony. Degrees held are from the University of Northern Colorado, The University of Texas at Austin, and Rice University. Learn more at www.lisajelle.com.

Alison Brown Sincoff, professor of flute at Ohio University since 1997, was named the School of Music’s Outstanding Teacher of the Year in 2009. She is an active member of the National Flute Association and served as a member of the board of directors. Learn more at www.facebook.com/OUFluteStudio.

OTTERBEIN UNIVERSITY OFFERS 2018 SUMMER CAMPS

Campers can come to Otterbein University for fun experiences and learning in equine, music, athletics and more. For more information, or to register online, visit www.otterbein.edu/summer or call (614) 823-1371.

The camps are as follows:

Otterbein Equestrian Camp

Otterbein’s English riding camp is designed to expand campers’ equine knowledge both on and off the horse. Campers will ride an hour and a half to two hours each day and learn the ins and outs of horse handling, equine nutrition, braiding, equine first aid and general horse care. This is a competitively priced academic camp that is sure to sharpen your equine skills. Just choose a camp week that suits your riding level and schedule and register before it fills up.

(WTC – Students that can walk, posting trot, and canter one at a time.)

(IEA Riders – Students that participate on a Interscholastic equestrian association team.)

Dates:

June 4-8 – IEA team riders

June 11-15 – WTC rider or IEA team riders

June 18-22 – Beginner Students with limited equestrian experiences – younger campers 10-13

June 25-29 – WTC rider or IEA team riders

July 9-13 – Invitation only camp (This week will have an eventing emphasis, students will get the experience of riding in the cross country field)

July 16-20 – WTC rider or IEA team riders

Times: Monday- Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Parents are invited to an end-of-camp horse show, which starts at 2 p.m. on Friday)

Location: Otterbein University’s Knowlton Center for Equine Science, 600 N. Spring Rd.

Cost: $450

Maximum capacity for each camp: 8-15 students

How to Apply: Visit www.otterbein.edu/summer

Summer Music Experience

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a part of a college music program? Surround yourself with other students who share your passion and energy for music. Develop new insights into yourself as a musician and a performer. Challenge yourself in a week of intensive, real-world music study. Build your confidence through collaboration with other serious musicians.

Otterbein is excited to offer its sixth annual summer music camp at Otterbein University, June 4-9. The camp caters to string players (violin, viola, cello, bass), guitarists, pianists, vocalists, wind and brass instruments (flute, clarinet, saxophone, bassoon, trumpet and lower brass instruments), percussionists and composers.

The camp gives students an introduction to college music training. Daily one-on-one instrumental or vocal lessons will be combined with opportunities to play or sing in ensembles.

Classes will focus on theory and ear-training, musicians’ health, music technology and music history (popular and classical music). All summer music participants will also have the option to participate in a choir. The camp will end with student recitals on Saturday, June 9, in Riley Auditorium, Battelle Fine Arts Center.

To apply, please send a YouTube link or mp3 recording of a recent performance containing two or more contrasting pieces via email to Director Dr. Nicholas Ross at summermusic@otterbein.edu.

Dates: June 4-9

Time: 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Location: Battelle Fine Arts Center, Otterbein University

Costs: Commuters – $450 (lunch and dinner provided); Overnight Campers – $575 (all meals included). Scholarships are available: for priority consideration, please apply by April 16, 2018.

Audience: Rising 9-12 graders (vocalists must be at least 15 years old)

Director: Dr. Nicholas Ross, Director of Keyboard Studies, Otterbein University

How to Apply: E-mail Nick Ross at summermusic@otterbein.edu. Visit www.otterbein.edu/summer for more information.

Overnight option: Students may elect to stay in dorms on campus, with resident assistant supervision at all times.

The Martin W. Essex School for the Gifted and Talented™ at Otterbein University

The 2018 Martin W. Essex School for the Gifted and Talented™ at Otterbein University offers rising high school juniors and seniors the chance to explore the arts, sciences and humanities through a set of seminars, hands-on workshops, and field trips. This residential school encourages social interaction and peer discussion so that students are challenged intellectually and artistically and develop a better understanding of their abilities and talents in their lives and in society. This residential camp will feature daily workshops and seminars as well as evening field trips and events.

Dates: June 17-23, 2018

Location: Otterbein University

Cost: $650.00. Need-based financial assistance may be available.

How to apply: Call (614) 823-1570 or visit www.otterbein.edu/essex for details and registration packet.

Athletic Camps

Basketball, soccer and volleyball camps are available at Otterbein this summer! For a full listing of all athletic camps, including cost and dates, visit www.otterbeincardinals.com.

Channel 3 now on website

It’s been nine-and-a-half years (June 2009) since the Federal Communication Commission mandated all televisions transition from analog to digital. Remember the scramble to get a digital converter box for old television sets? Our TV viewing habits have changed dramatically over the last decade. Consider the popularity of Netflix and other streaming services that are not only available on your TV set, but also accessible on your phone or tablet.

Now more people are “cutting the cord” with cable than ever before. Last summer, Fortune magazine reported the five largest U.S. pay-TV (cable) providers had lost more than a half-million customers by mid-2017. These customers are paying for internet service and typically using high-definition antennas to access local network channels for news, local sports and information.

Trends in TV also had an impact on your local government because of the publicly-owned, educational, or governmental (“PEG”) channel: WOCC-TV, also known as Channel 3. WOCC, operated by and in partnership with Otterbein University’s Department of Television for many years, aired public meetings, including Westerville City Council, general interest community programming and Otterbein student-produced content.

Through the combined expansion of cable and satellite program selections and online streaming content, viewership significantly declined over the years. In the last two biennial resident surveys (2014, 2016), the City asked for feedback on WOCC. In 2014, only a little more than a fourth of residents (27%) said they have watched WOCC in the past two years (which was a statistically significant decline from the previous time we asked: 36% in 2012). It further declined in 2016: only 18% of survey respondents said they watched WOCC in the past two years.

With such a small segment of the community tuning in for public broadcasting, and more services moving online with on-demand capabilities, the City and Otterbein have made the decision to discontinue the channel. Instead, both the City and the University are taking more video online to direct streaming services. WOCC will fade to black on December 31, 2017.

To continue our programming, the City will launch “Westerville TV” exclusively online at www.westerville.org. It will be the portal for live and on-demand video from public meetings, community events and more, including news, weather and school announcements. Fans of Otterbein programming may still find student-produced content online at www.otterbein360.com.

Westerville City Manager David Collinsworth says the transition, although the end of a tradition known by some long-time Westerville citizens, is a fiscally responsible decision.

“Operating a television station is no small task, and we were quite lucky to have the capabilities and expertise of Otterbein University for that purpose. Yet, when we took a critical look at our costs to operate and the trends in screen time and compared that to declining viewership, making some changes to content and bringing that online was clearly the most logical course of action,” said Collinsworth.

Otterbein professor and chair of the Department of Communications, Denise Shively, Ph.D., says the University has similar considerations in mind, along with a responsibility to introduce the most relevant technology to students pursuing careers in television.

“As technology has advanced, we have worked with the City of Westerville to provide a seamless transition from cable television delivery of information to streaming on the web,” said Shively. “Otterbein’s students are also adapting to shifts in technology. Video is still a preferred means of information as audiences look for visual stories. However, those stories are now delivered primarily to mobile devices and through many platforms including social media and organizational websites. Our student media reporters now work in a digital environment where they learn to produce stories tapping their integrated writing, video and audio skills.”

Stay tuned to www.westerville.org for more information.

Summer Savings Return to Otterbein with Credit Hour Discount

Do you need to get ahead this summer? Students interested in enrolling at Otterbein University for undergraduate courses this summer can register for classes with the discounted price of $475 per credit hour.

Additionally, this year some related courses will be offered back-to-back so a student can complete an entire sequence during the summer. For example, Spanish 1000 and 1100 will be offered in consecutive summer sessions so a student can complete their entire language requirement. Other sequencesto be offered include Accounting 2000 (financial accounting) and 2100 (managerial accounting) and Economics 2100 (microeconomics) and 2200 (macroeconomics). All three sequences are offered as evening classes.

This is the perfect opportunity to catch the credits you need, catch some rays and work your summer job around classes. Affordable access to summer classes will help students complete their degrees on time, explore new areas of interest, or gain professional enrichment.

Current students can view course options and enroll online through Banner. New students or transient students can visit www.otterbein.edu/admission for applications.

Future Students

www.otterbein.edu

Information for future students at Otterbein University

This offer is not applicable toward faculty-led travel courses but does include all other May Term courses. The rate excludes or graduate level classes or graduate students.

Summer courses are open to current Otterbein students, entering freshmen and students attending other institutions who want to get ahead. Summer term at Otterbein is the perfect time to pursue your education.

For a schedule of available summer classes, tuition, and fees, visit www.otterbein.edu/summer.

Otterbein Towers Magazine: Why Kindness Matters

Editor’s Note: Robert D. Walter is the founder and retired Chairman of Dublin, Ohio-based Cardinal Health, Inc., a global provider of healthcare products and services. Walter, who served as CEO for 37 years, founded the company at the age of 26.

For Bob Walter, kindness started with the example his father set. Throughout his life, he’s seen how kind acts gain momentum, manifesting good in ways that might not be expected. Now Walter focuses intentionally on spreading what he describes as contagious kindness. He’s invested in major initiatives such as establishing a professorship at another university to help develop empathy in doctors, but he’s equally confident that everyday actions quickly cause kindness to multiply. For example, Walter recently helped a stranger — a father with severe disability issues — by driving him in a golf cart so he could follow his son at a golf tournament. As it turns out, that simple act meant the father was able to make it to the 17th hole to witness his son’s first hole in one. A simple act of kindness turned into something much bigger.

Otterbein President Kathy Krendl recently sat down with Bob Walter to talk about kindness, Walter’s hopes and Otterbein’s role in the kindness initiative he’s started with The Columbus Foundation known as Kind Columbus.

Kathy: Why does kindness matter to you?

Bob: As I think back on my life, I think about how my father lifted me up and I am reminded that my father is probably the most kind person that I’ve ever met. I saw the effect he had on other people, including me. I think kindness is important to me because it was such an important quality in my father.

Kathy: When you think about your father, what memory comes to mind as demonstrating that kindness to you or others?

Bob: First of all, my father lost his eyesight when I was 14. Here’s somebody who graduated from college summa cum laude; had a great career going; decided to go into business by himself and then he went blind. You could really feel sorry for yourself. In all the years I knew my father, I never heard him complain. The second thing is, he always worried about my mother, which is a quality I admired. And the third thing is, he was always concerned about everyone else. He always had this positive attitude; he assumed people were good and he treated others with what I think was unbelievable kindness.

Kathy: So that was early in your life. You watched him throughout his life. Did something click in terms of precipitating your and Peggy’s attitude about trying to make kindness contagious in your own lives?

Bob: I think the singular event — this was three years ago — when I was reading in The Dispatch that one of the missions of a local charity was to provide gifts for children at Christmas — and [that year] they weren’t going to be able to do it.

I’m thinking, “what an incredibly nice thing to do” and then I started thinking, “what’s going to happen to those kids?” I called The Columbus Foundation to see what was happening and told them we would buy all the gifts. That was not hard for us to do.

But I was reminded of that organization’s kindness through all of those years and, of course, what would be their lack of ability to do it. That’s what spurred me to do something. Then, I started thinking about kindness and started reading more about it.

Kathy: We’ve been through a couple of major disasters lately. Do you think it’s easier for people to come together in crisis as opposed to making kindness a daily habit?

Bob: I think what we’re trying to do is to get people to be kind every day and to be thinking about that in every social situation — not just in a crisis. That seems like it would be easier to do. I think if we were better trained to practice kindness; we would probably be better at it in crisis situations, too.

Kathy: What piece of the puzzle do you hope Otterbein can address in terms of the kindness initiative?

Bob: Otterbein’s job is to educate a segment of society — and you want that segment of society to go out and be leaders and influence society.

Kathy: Right!

Bob: The whole core of your institution is about service and equality and treating people well. It feels to me like Otterbein can develop a program to help students realize this and take it to the next level. It can be part of giving back — both training the student not just on what you call book academics but understanding life and how to be a better person. As you’re developing them, they can also be service providers. Otterbein could be a leader in this segment — the college level — and have an even bigger effect on community service.

Kathy: You and Peggy are making things happen that we hope will be amplified and multiplied. I don’t know that there’s an end to it, but when would you know you’ve been successful?

Bob: I think when I can say to myself this is self-sustaining. We’ve been involved on the front end of a lot of charitable initiatives where the charity couldn’t do it on their own. It’s what I call engaged giving — where we got involved personally. You get them going and then all of a sudden you realize, “they don’t need me anymore.” That’s fantastic.

Kathy: If you were to give someone advice about why they should do something kind more intentionally or more often, what would you say to encourage this kind of attitude?

Bob: We have a responsibility to help lift other people up because we all have been lifted up. I don’t care who you are — there are times in your life when you’re going to need to be lifted up. I’ve never hired anybody who didn’t tell me that they needed a little help. To say you’ve never needed help — it simply isn’t true. I would say an act of kindness, in some ways, is selfish because you will probably get as much or more out of it as somebody else.

Kathy: So let me ask you, if people made it a habit to be kinder, what would you expect we’d discover?

Bob: I think we’d discover less fighting and discord and more connectivity and happiness. Frankly, it would be a more efficient world.

To read more about Bob Walter and the kindness initiative, visit OtterbeinKindnessMatters.org.

Otterbein University Marketing Program Represented in International Journal

Otterbein University’s marketing program has been selected for inclusion in a special issue of a journal devoted to teaching marketing and analytics.

Dr. Michael Levin and Dr. Yiyuan Liu wrote the paper that was accepted. The paper highlights the various analytical techniques in each Marketing course offered by Otterbein and taught by either Levin or Liu. The paper shows how these techniques are integrated in the marketing curriculum, moving from simple to complex.

“We are very excited to be selected,” Levin said. “It is gratifying to know that other marketing faculty from around the world view us as one of the marketing programs that deeply incorporates analytics within its marketing curriculum.”

Otterbein was the only small higher education institution selected for inclusion in the special issue from Marketing Education Review, which is an academic journal devoted to teaching and curriculum development of marketing.

Otterbein’s business program as a whole emphasizes analytics. In addition to its marketing program, the Westerville-based university also offers degrees in business analytics and, separately, finance along with a minor in marketing analytics. Otterbein remains one of 13 higher education institutes to offer a bachelor’s degree in business analytics.

“We are educating students who can meet the needs of employers while becoming engaged and productive citizens,” said Dr. Barbara Schaffner, dean of the College of Professional Studies at Otterbein. “We can match the needs of employers with the education development of our students.”

Central Ohio has become a hub of analytics activity. Retailers, financial service firms, and agencies maintain analytics divisions. Columbus recently made the first cut to host Amazon’s second headquarters and is home to IBM’s data analytics center.

Levin is in his ninth year at Otterbein while Liu is in her fifth.

For more information, please contact Dr. Michael Levin, chair of the Department of Business, Accounting and Economics, at 614-823-1299 or mlevin@otterbein.edu.

Otterbein University is a private university nationally recognized for its intentional blending of liberal arts and professional studies through its renowned Integrative Studies curriculum and its commitments to experiential learning and community engagement. Otterbein recently launched Kindness Matters, an initiative in partnership with Kind Columbus at The Columbus Foundation, in its effort to cultivate and inspire kindness throughout the greater Columbus region. Otterbein is a recipient of the 2015 Carnegie Community Service Classification; a finalist for the 2014 President’s Award for Economic Opportunity Community Service; and has been honored With Distinction by the President’s Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll since the list’s inception in 2006. It stands in its category’s top 15 percent in U.S. News & World Report’s guide to “America’s Best Colleges.” It also is recognized in national rankings by Forbes and The Wall Street Journal. Otterbein offers more than 70 undergraduate majors; six master’s programs; and a doctorate in nursing practice (DNP). Its picturesque campus is perfectly situated in Westerville, Ohio, America’s fifth friendliest town (Forbes), just minutes from Columbus, the 14th largest city in the country. Otterbein’s commitment to opportunity started with its founding in 1847 as one of the nation’s first universities to welcome women and persons of color to its community of teachers and learners, which now numbers 2,400 undergraduate and 500 graduate students. Otterbein remains committed to its relationship with the United Methodist Church and its spirit of inclusion, and welcomes people of all backgrounds to Otterbein’s Model Community. To learn more about Otterbein, visit www.otterbein.edu.

Kathy Krendl, Bob Walter http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/web1_otterbein-towers-magazine-why-kindness-mattersc714b755f9336e4eb220ff0000e6b717.jpg Kathy Krendl, Bob Walter

Sunbury News Staff Reports

http://www.otterbein.edu/Spotlights/otterbein-towers-magazine-why-kindness-matters

http://www.otterbein.edu/Spotlights/otterbein-towers-magazine-why-kindness-matters