Upcoming Concerts

GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING BLUES ARTIST JONNY LANG TO PLAY THE MCCOY MARCH 2

Known for his stellar guitar playing and soulful voice, Grammy Award-winning Jonny Lang has created his own distinctive sound, blending blues, Gospel, and rock through deep guitar tones, strong melodies, and bluesy rhythms. At the young age of 36, Lang has been performing for more than two decades, and is now touring in support of his new album, Signs (September 2017), a guitar-driven collection that includes several songs inspired by minimalist recordings of blues greats Robert Johnson and Howlin’ Wolf.

The McCoy Marquee Series presents Jonny Lang at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (100 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany) on Friday, March 2, at 8 pm. Tickets are $36.50-$66.50 at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

Lang released his first platinum record at 15—an age when many young people are just beginning to play music. Lie to Me revealed a talent that transcended the crop of blues prodigies floating around in the late ‘90s. No flashy re-hasher of classic blues licks, even at that early age, Lang was a full-blown artist with a style of his own. Also, setting Lang apart from the wunderkind crowd was a 15-year-old voice that sounded like a weathered soul shouter. Actual life experience was yet to come, and has been subsequently chronicled in a series of five uniformly excellent recordings.

What began as a bluesy sound, influenced by electric pioneers like Albert Collins, B. B. King, and Buddy Guy, evolved over those recordings into a modern R&B style closer to Stevie Wonder and contemporary gospel music. Lang’s distinctive, blues-inflected licks appeared on every album, but became one element in a sea of passionately sung and tightly arranged songs.

Signs, his most recent release, is not merely a return to the artist’s guitar-based beginnings, but an embodiment of an even more elemental sound. Beyond focusing attention on his soloing prowess, it is about recapturing the spirit of the early blues, where the guitar was front and center, fairly leaping out of the speakers.

Since the release of his debut album, Lang has built a reputation as one of the best live performers and guitarists of his generation. His path Lang has brought him the opportunity to support or perform with some of the most respected legends in music, sharing stages with everyone from The Rolling Stones, B.B. King, Aerosmith, and Buddy Guy, who he continues to tour with today. Fans who discovered Lang through his searing instrumental work will revel in the huge guitar tones and go for broke solos on Signs, while those who have appreciated his growth as an honest and passionate songwriter will find that honesty and passion unabated. Though he long ago left blues purism behind, Lang has never abandoned its spirit of universal catharsis through the relating of personal trials. Signs reaffirms his commitment to the blues and the guitar without sacrificing the modern approach that has made him such a singular artist.

www.JonnyLang.com

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes Bring Jersey Shore Blues to the Southern Theatre March 9

With a decades-long successful career, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes continue to deliver their soul-searing brand of raucous blues and R&B, with material mined from their many albums, featuring hits like “I Don’t Want to Go Home,” “Love on the Wrong Side of Town,” “The Fever,” “This Time It’s for Real,” “Talk to Me,” and their definitive, fun-time cover of “We’re Having a Party.” The Jukes’ legendary, high-energy live performances always satisfy with their classic blend of Stax-influenced R&B and gritty, Stonesy rock and roll.

CAPA presents Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes at the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.) on Friday, March 9, at 8 pm. Tickets are $30-$50 at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes emerged from the New Jersey shore scene in 1974, and though they carried over a significant influence (and some key personnel) from Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, the Jukes evolved as more of an R&B horn band in the Memphis Stax Records tradition. Organized by singer John Lyon, guitarist/songwriter Steve Van Zandt (who decamped for the E Street Band in 1975, but continued to produce, manage, and write songs for the Jukes), and Richie Rosenberg, the band is well-known for high-energy shows and no-holds-barred songs, including “I Don’t Wanna Go Home,” “Havin’ a Party,” “The Fever,” “Talk to Me,” “Trapped Again,” and “This Time It’s For Real.”

Still tinged with the exuberant rhythm and blues feel that is the Jukes’ trademark and loaded with the driving sound of the legendary Jukes horn section, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes continue to expound their signature Jersey Shore sound for the sheer joy of it.

www.SoutsideJohnny.com

South African jazz musician Hugh Masekela dies at 78

By KRISTA MAHR, AP / 7:03 pm ET Tue Jan 23, 2018

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Hugh Masekela, the legendary South African jazz musician and anti-apartheid activist, has died after a decade-long fight with cancer. He was 78.

Often called the “Father of South African jazz,” Masekela died in Johannesburg after what his family said Tuesday was a “protracted and courageous battle with prostate cancer.”

Masekela was a rare artist who succeeded in fusing politics with his music, making his songs and performances compelling and timeless.

Trumpeter, singer and composer Masekela, affectionately known locally as “Bra Hugh,” started playing the horn at 14. He quickly became an integral part of the 1950s jazz scene in Johannesburg as a member of the band the Jazz Epistles and a member of the orchestra in the groundbreaking jazz opera “King Kong.”

In the 1960s he went into exile in the United Kingdom and the United States, using his music to spread awareness about South Africa’s oppressive system of white-minority rule. He scored an international No. 1 hit in 1968 with “Grazing In The Grass.”

Masekela spent time in both New York and Los Angeles, performing at the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival with some of the era’s most iconic musicians, including Janis Joplin, Otis Redding and Jimi Hendrix. He collaborated with many musicians including Herb Alpert and was married to South African singer and activist Miriam Makeba for two years.

In the 1980s, Masekela appeared with Paul Simon and several other South African musicians as part of the “Graceland” album tour.

Many of his compositions were about the struggle for majority rule and full democratic rights in South Africa. Masekela’s catchy upbeat 1987 song “Bring Him Back Home” calling for Nelson Mandela’s release from prison became an international anthem for the anti-apartheid movement.

Masekela returned to South Africa in 1990 after Mandela was freed and the African National Congress party was unbanned. He released more than 40 albums, and toured in South Africa and internationally until late last year.

Sal Masekela, Masekela’s son who is also a musician, wrote in a statement that it was “difficult to comprehend that this moment is real,” recalling his father’s performances in New York when he would “steal the hearts and souls of innocents with a musical storytelling all his own.”

“My biggest obsession is to show Africans and the world who the people of Africa really are,” Hugh Masekela is quoted as saying on his official website.

In October last year, Masekela issued a statement that he had been fighting prostate cancer since 2008 and would have to cancel his professional commitments to focus on his health. He said he started treatment after doctors found a “small ‘speck’” on his bladder, and had surgery in March 2016 after the cancer spread.

Masekela also said he felt an “imbalance” and had an eye problem after a fall in April in Morocco in which he sprained his shoulder. He said another tumor was then discovered and he had surgery.

“I’m in a good space, as I battle this stealthy disease, and I urge all men to have regular tests to check your own condition,” his statement said, asking the media for privacy.

Masekela supported many charities and was a director of the Lunchbox Fund, a non-profit organization to provide daily meals to students in Soweto township.

Condolences from fans poured out Tuesday on social media paying tribute to the influential musician’s career.

“A baobob tree has fallen,” Nathi Mthethwa, South Africa’s minister for arts and culture, wrote on Twitter. “The nation has lost a one of a kind musician . We can safely say Bra Hugh was one of the great architects of Afro-Jazz and he uplifted the soul of our nation through his timeless music.”

South African President Jacob Zuma expressed his condolences, saying Masekela “kept the torch of freedom alive globally, fighting apartheid through his music and mobilizing international support … His contribution to the struggle for liberation will never be forgotten.”

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “recognizes the historical role that he played during the fight against apartheid and the fight for freedom and human rights after the fall of apartheid,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. “He was a global cultural icon that will be missed by people all over the world.”

Masekela inspired generations of musicians in jazz and beyond and collaborated in recent years with South African house music DJ Black Coffee, who tweeted Tuesday: “I have no words.”

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta paid tribute to Masekela in a series of tweets that showed a picture of the two walking together. Kenyatta wrote of Masekela: “His music then was the music of a free Africa: full of anger at injustice; confident that one day these injustices would be overcome.”

Edith M. Lederer contributed to this report from the United Nations.

Puddles Brings His Pity Party to the Southern Theatre March 20

The “Sad Clown with the Golden Voice” has amassed 286k fans on Facebook and more than 76 million views on YouTube with his indelible interpretations by ABBA, Bowie, Cheap Trick, Queen, and his unforgettable mash-up of “Pinball Wizard/Folsom Prison Blues.” Peppered with a brilliant sense of the absurd, Puddles Pity Party is a must-see performance of his melodramatic anthems and unique comedic hijinks, mixing lots of humor with the awkward, tender moments.

CAPA presents Puddles Pity Party at the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.) on Tuesday, March 20, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $33 and $43 at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

Originally from River City before kicking around Atlanta, the sulking serenader gained momentum after hitting the road as guest performer on the 2010 Aqua Teen Hunger Force Live tour and 2013 Eels tour and making special appearances at Seattle’s Teatro ZinZanni and NYC’s Sleep No More.

For Halloween 2013, Puddles teamed up with Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox to record an epic version of Lordes’ hit song “Royals” which instantly went viral on YouTube, receiving more than 16 million views. The “sad clown with the golden voice” captivated audiences and media around the world, building a fan base of more than 167,000 on Facebook.

Puddles has since performed all over the planet garnering rave reviews at festivals like Edinburgh Fringe, Adelaide Fringe, Perth Fringe, Melbourne International Comedy Fest, and Belgium’s Gent Fest. He was a feature performer in La Soiree’s 2014 Southbank show (London) which won the Olivier Award. In 2015, Jack Black selected Puddles to perform multiple sets at Festival Supreme, and Puddles was handpicked by Neil Patrick Harris to perform Just For Laugh’s “Circus Awesomeus” gala filmed for HBO Canada.

Puddles has appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” and toured extensively in the US at legendary venues like the Regency Ballroom (San Francisco), the Kennedy Center (DC), and the Troubadour (LA). Other worldwide festival appearances include the Festival Supreme (LA), Bumbershoot Festival (Seattle), Moontower Comedy Festival (Austin), and Bethlehem’s MusikFest.

Today, the softhearted crooner continues to wander the world with melancholic pop anthems and free hugs for all the party people.

www.PuddlesPityParty.com

