Ohio Wesleyan news briefs

Award-Winning Filmmaker to Screen, Discuss Work Feb. 16 at Ohio Wesleyan

DELAWARE – Independent filmmaker Lynn Estomin will show and discuss her latest film, “Living in the Story,” this month at Ohio Wesleyan University.

The free, public event will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 in Room 312 of OWU’s R.W. Corns Building, 78 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. This program is sponsored by the Film Studies Program and the Department of English.

“Living in the Story” documents 35 years of art making by photographic artist Patrick Ryoichi Nagatani, widely considered one of the most brilliant photographic artists of our era. In the late 1970s, he pioneered the Contemporary Constructed Photographic Movement in Los Angeles, developing a new visual vocabulary by constructing tableau photographs from sets, sculptures, models, and paintings.

Estomin’s film portrays an artist deeply concerned and well-informed about world events who uses imagery, storytelling, and narrative fiction to raise awareness about modern anxieties, with an emphasis on the threat of nuclear weapons technology.

Nagatani also has explored healing techniques and states of consciousness in which the material world is transcended. Despite the serious content of his subject matter, his innovative images are compelling and entertaining.

Nagatani talks in the film about his projects, his unorthodox photographic techniques, and his subtle weaving together of fiction and fact. Scott Nagatani’s hauntingly beautiful music score provides the film’s soundtrack.

John Rohrback, senior curator of photographs at the Amon Carter Museum, writes, “I love it – I love that Patrick tells the tale entirely himself, that he steps beyond the front world of the filming to take me into his looping mind. The fun of the journey comes across beautifully, yet also the political pointedness.”

Estomin is a videographer, photographer, and interactive media artist who creates art that speaks to social issues. She also is a professor of art at Lycoming College in Pennsylvania, where she teaches photography, digital art and design.

Her award-winning video documentaries have been exhibited at film festivals internationally and broadcast nationally on PBS. Her web art has won awards from Adobe Corp., The Webby Awards, the Canadian Web Association, the Golden Globe Awards, and Cool Site of the Day. Her photography and digital images have been exhibited nationally and internationally in solo shows and group exhibitions.

Estomin has received grants and fellowships from the Ohio Arts Council, Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, Art Matters Inc., Cincinnati Commission on the Arts, Kodak Corp., Ilford Corp., Sony Corp., SIGGRAPH, the Luce Foundation, Lycoming College, and the Women’s Film Project.

Ohio Wesleyan to screen student works Feb. 23 at 14th annual OWU Documentary Film Festival

Ohio Wesleyan University student-filmmakers will screen and discuss their works at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 during the 14th Annual OWU Documentary Film Festival. The free event will be held in Benes Room B of OWU’s Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware.

All of the student-filmmakers were enrolled fall semester in the university’s Ethnographic and Documentary Film and Filmmaking class, taught by Mary Howard, Ph.D., professor of sociology/anthropology, and Chuck Della Lana, director of media services.

In the course, the students learned the art of documentary storytelling through readings, discussions, and film criticisms. Along with this theoretical knowledge, they also learned to use a camera and edit video, creating their own documentary films.

“Most students in our smaller-than-usual class were theatre majors involved in fall-semester productions,” said Howard, herself a documentary filmmaker. “In spite of the time pressures placed on them, they succeeded in completing their final documentary drafts. Like previous classes, the students supported one another by providing valuable criticisms on early drafts.

“Some students were inspired by contemporary events that took place at the end of the summer such as the neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville and the horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas,” she said. “Others sought more light-hearted or whimsical topics like dietary and food issues and local ghost stories.”

Documentaries scheduled to be screened at this year’s festival are as follows. Please note that some of the films contain language and content intended for mature audiences.

7 p.m. – “Good Food Good Life,” directed by Kacie Iuvara, a senior from New Albany, Ohio.

What is healthy eating? Step into Portia’s Café, a raw vegan restaurant serving trendy, delicious, animal-free fare. Step into Rustling Oaks Natural Farm, a family-owned farm selling eggs and grass-fed beef and lamb. Step into the debate between diets founded on seemingly opposite principals. Which one is really the healthy choice? (16 minutes)

7:25 p.m. – “Crazy Dangerous,” directed by seniors Lauren Heaney of Los Angeles, California, and Hailey LaRoe of Bethesda, Maryland.

“Crazy” and “Dangerous” are emotionally charged words, especially when used in regard to mental health. This film explores the reality of living with an overlooked and often-feared mental illness. (13 minutes)

7:45 p.m. – “Who Are You?” directed by junior Jack Douglas Riter of Lancaster, Ohio.

It’s a simple question, but there’s a lot that goes into the formation of one’s identity. Three Ohio Wesleyan students talk about their lives and diversity of experiences within the OWU Theatre Department. (17 minutes)

8:10 p.m. – “The Scotty Play,” directed by senior Victor Peddicord of Zanesville, Ohio.

A night of paranormal exploration at Ohio Wesleyan’s Chappelear Drama Center. Three students attempt to make contact with “Scotty,” a spirit who some believe resides there. (14 minutes)

8:30 p.m. – “Shooters, Survivors, Sandy Hook,” directed by sophomore Josh Martin of Apex, North Carolina.

To understand how a community can/should respond to gun violence, Martin explores how such violence affects his world. From a hometown bus stop to the shooting in Las Vegas, he uncovers a jarring connection that he hopes will inspire you to seek out your own story and galvanize your support for change. (21 minutes)

Learn more about the Ethnographic and Documentary Film and Filmmaking class at www.owu.edu/soan.

SECOND ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL QUEER FILM FESTIVAL

Ohio Wesleyan’s Free Weekly Movie Screenings Continue Through March 2

DELAWARE, Ohio – Ohio Wesleyan University students have launched OWU’s second annual International Queer Film Festival to showcase acclaimed cinema from around the globe and create an opportunity to discuss LGBTQ issues.

The weekly film festival continues through March 2, and admission is free. The festival was created by 2017 alumnus Ryan Bishop and is sponsored by OWU’s Ross Art Museum, Wesleyan Council on Student Affairs (WCSA), People Regarding Individual Diversity Everywhere (PRIDE), Spectrum Resource Center, French Club, and Horizons International.

Bishop, who graduated in December, helped to organize this year’s festival with senior Jason Perry; junior Emily Shpiece; sophomores Rebecca Porter, Anna Burkhart, Brandon Stevens, and Mahnoor Ansari; and freshman Isabelle Ammendola.

The volunteers met throughout fall semester to work on festival logistics, including selecting the final films from a master list of more than 100 LGBT-themed films from around the world. The students made their choices using criteria such as country of origin, represented identities and cultural themes, and diversity of genre. This year’s festival even includes a horror film, “The Blue Hour.”

Upcoming screenings are listed below. Please note that the films contain mature subject matter and language. All will be screened at 6 p.m. in the Benes Rooms of Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Free popcorn will be served.

Feb. 16 – “Eyes Wide Open” (Israel, 2009). A married, Orthodox, Jerusalem butcher and father of four falls in love with his handsome, 22-year-old male apprentice, triggering the suspicions of his wife and the disapproval of his Orthodox community.

Feb. 21 – “Born This Way” (Cameroon, 2013). A portrait of the underground gay and lesbian community in Cameroon, where homosexuality is illegal.

March 2 – “Cloudburst” (USA, NR, 2011). A woman breaks her female partner out of a nursing home, and they drive to Canada to get married.

Learn more about the International Queer Film Festival at www.facebook.com/owuiqff and more about Ohio Wesleyan’s Spectrum Resource Center at www.owu.edu/spectrum. Festival organizers may be contacted at iqff@owu.edu.

THE TRANSATLANTIC RELATIONSHIP

National Security Expert Julianne Smith to Speak Feb. 27 at Ohio Wesleyan

Julianne “Julie” Smith, M.A., senior fellow and director of the Transatlantic Security Program at the Center for a New American Security, will discuss “Defining Moment of Déjà Vu? The Future of the Transatlantic Relationship” on Feb. 27 at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Smith will speak at 7 p.m. in the Benes Rooms of Ohio Wesleyan’s Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware.

In addition to her role at the D.C.-based Center for a New American Security – an independent, bipartisan, nonprofit organization that works to develop “strong, pragmatic, and principled national security and defense policies” – Smith also is a contributing editor to Foreign Policy, where she coedits “Shadow Government.”

She previously served as deputy national security advisor to the vice president of the United States from 2012 to 2013, as acting national security advisor to the vice president in 2013, and as principal director for European and NATO policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense in the Pentagon.

Prior to joining the Obama administration, Smith directed the CSIS Europe Program and the Initiative for a Renewed Transatlantic Partnership, where she led the center’s research and program activities on U.S.-European political, security, and economic relations. Earlier, Smith served as deputy director and senior fellow in the CSIS International Security Program.

Smith’s Ohio Wesleyan presentation represents the university’s 29th Annual John Kennard Eddy Memorial Lecture on World Politics. The lecture honors the life of student “Jeff” Eddy, killed in an automobile accident in 1988. The event is sponsored by the OWU International Studies Program and the Department of Politics and Government. Learn more at www.owu.edu/internationalstudies or www.owu.edu/politics.

Call for Judges and Volunteers for Ohio History Day Competitions

Ohio History Day (OHD) invites you to spend a Saturday in March or April learning from and being inspired by passionate and knowledgeable students! OHD is an exciting, year-long program for students in grades 6-12 based in historical research and inquiry.

Each year, students pick a topic based on the annual theme and develop a project to illustrate the historical significance of the topic. This allows students of all abilities and backgrounds to have the opportunity to excel and feel empowered through learning about a historical topic that is meaningful to them. When creating their final project, students learn to work collaboratively, practice public speaking, manage time and resources, and communicate with community members. Last year, almost 11,000 students across Ohio participated in the program.

This year’s theme: Conflict & Compromise promises exciting historical papers, performances, documentaries, exhibits and websites. At the OHD state competition, over 600 students compete with their projects, hoping for a spot on the Ohio delegation to National History Day in College Park, Maryland.

There are plenty of opportunities to participate in Ohio History Day. There are 10 OHD regional contests held throughout the state from February through April 2018. Ohio History Connection invites you to be a judge at Region 6’s Ohio History Day Contest on March 10, 2018, and/or the state competition on April 21, 2018.

To register as a volunteer or judge, visit the Regional or State Contest pages, or contact Shoshanna Gross, State Coordinator, Ohio History Day at sgross@ohiohistory.org or 614.297.2526.

All Contests are free for the public and take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ohio Wesleyan-hosted competitions are:

Saturday, March 10, 2018

Region 6, Ohio Wesleyan University

61 South Sandusky Street, Delaware, OH 43015

Saturday, April 21, 2018

State Contest, Ohio Wesleyan University

61 S Sandusky St, Delaware, OH 43015

Ohio Wesleyan Appoints Multicultural Student Affairs Programming Coordinator

Ohio Wesleyan Appoints Rosa Escobar to Provide Programming for Diverse Student Body

DELAWARE – Ohio Wesleyan University announced the appointment of Rosa Escobar, a 2017 OWU graduate, as program coordinator for the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs (OMSA).

As a student, Escobar was involved in leadership positions in VIVA Latinx, co-founded the Hispanic and Latinx Outreach (HALO) program, and served on the Student Inclusion Advocacy Committee of the Wesleyan Council on Student Affairs.

In her new role, Escobar will work to create programming that is both educational and exciting in support of Ohio Wesleyan’s first-generation students, low-income students, and Dicke Scholars. (Dicke Scholars – students also selected to receive national Horatio Alger Scholarships – are eligible for additional, four-year OWU scholarships funded by a gift from James F. Dicke II of New Bremen, Ohio.)

Escobar, who previously worked in Ohio Wesleyan’s Student Involvement Office, now will report to Charles C.M. Kellom, M.A., Ohio Wesleyan’s assistant dean for multicultural student affairs.

“OWU is a place dedicated to inclusion, and that includes first-generation and/or low-income students,” Kellom said. “With this position being realigned under OMSA, we’re poised to provide more intentional, strategic, and impactful support than ever before.

“I’m very excited to have Rosa on board,” Kellom continued. “Her experience as an alum brings an invaluable insight to our department. More importantly, she has already been working to build connections with first-gen students, laying a foundation for greater programs and services to come.”

Originally from Los Angeles, California, Escobar earned her Ohio Wesleyan Bachelor of Arts degree in management economics.

“As a first-generation college graduate,” Escobar said, “I know that the transition into college can be difficult, especially when you don’t have someone guiding you. Therefore, I hope to continue serving as an adviser and a resource for the Dicke Scholars, first-generation, and low-income students to ease their transition into college.”

Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan’s Office of Multicultural Student Affairs at www.owu.edu/omsa.

