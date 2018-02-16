The Harlem Wizards aren’t a group of pagans from the southeast corner of Delaware County. Instead, they are a team of trick-shot, slam-dunking basketball entertainers who barnstorm the country to raise funds for worthy causes.

The Wizards return to Big Walnut High School Gym at 6:30 p.m. March 6 for an exhibition against an all-star group of faculty from all the schools in the district. The Wizards, much like their brethren Harlem Globetrotters, seem to win nearly all of their games. They ham it up a lot, but they do get competitive if needed. However, the match is all for charity and family fun, and to see how well the amateurs do against the pros.

For more than 50 years, the Harlem Wizards have put a different spin on their brand of basketball — for example, their four-to-five touring units played in more than 400 communities and raised more than $2 million last season. Bring your camera, Sharpie and something to sign — the Wizards like to give their fans selfies and signatures.

Tickets, $10 student, or $12 general admission, are available online at https://www.harlemwizards.com/schedule-tickets/

If available, tickets at the door are $15. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The Gym is at 555 South Old 3C Road, Sunbury.

Members of the Harlem Wizards with some of their many young fans. http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/web1_SCREAMING-KIDS-2_9320-cropped-1024×450.jpg Members of the Harlem Wizards with some of their many young fans.