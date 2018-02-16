Husted to honor Pickerington company

COLUMBUS – Secretary of State Jon Husted has announced February as “Minority-Owned Business” Month. Throughout the month, Ohio Business Profile will feature minority-owned businesses from across the state.

In Ohio, there are more than 120,000 minority-owned businesses employing over 130,000 people.

“Entrepreneurship and small business are the backbone of our state’s economy,” Secretary Husted said. “Having a strong minority business community is essential to the future prosperity and economic growth of Ohio.”

Companies profiled this month include:

Corbus, LLC (West Carrolton, Ohio) is a global service provider of business processing and supply chain management services. As a privately owned company, they are accessible and responsive while continually adapting to meet the unique needs of each of their clients.

LFL Insurance Agency LLC (Dayton, Ohio) has been serving insurance needs for the Miami Valley since 2001. Their policy holders are provided with fast, courteous service and competitive pricing.

The Old San Juan Jewelers Inc. (Cleveland, Ohio) is a jewelry store whose mission is to ensure a long-lasting and genuine relationship with their customers through both quality service and merchandise.

Too Good Eats (Columbus, Ohio) is a family business dedicated to providing gourmet goodness to everyone. They partner with non-profits in the Columbus area to promote healthier eating and donate to families in need.

A representative from the Secretary of State’s office will visit Too Good Eats Feb. 19 to present the company with a certificate highlighting this accomplishment. As part of the Ohio Business Profile Program, Secretary Husted declared February as “Minority-Owned Business” Month to highlight minority-owned businesses from across the state.

Twist Cupcakery (Dayton, Ohio) is a unique sweets and confections bakery that specializes in cupcakes, cakes and other treats. They use the finest ingredients and focus on the little details to ensure their customers are satisfied.

Z Promotions (Columbus, Ohio) is a strategic branding partner to companies nationwide. Their purpose is to get their clients noticed and to make them memorable through creative product branding. Z Promotions in Pickerington, 120 Georges Creek Drive, has been selected by Secretary of State Jon Husted as one of February’s featured businesses for the Ohio Business Profile Program.

A representative from the Secretary of State’s office will visit Z Promotions on Feb. 14 to present the company with a certificate highlighting this accomplishment. As part of the Ohio Business Profile Program, Secretary Husted declared February as “Minority-Owned Business” Month to highlight minority-owned businesses from across the state.

Last month, Secretary Husted announced that 2017 was a record-breaking year for new businesses formed in the Buckeye State. This marks the eighth consecutive year Ohio has seen a record number of new entities file to set up shop.

Since taking office in 2011, Secretary Husted has made it a priority to offer better services to Ohio entrepreneurs and businesses at a lower cost. In 2013, he launched Ohio Business Central, which allows businesses to be created online with a significantly quicker turnaround time. This efficiency allowed the state to cut the fees associated with starting a new business by 21 percent in 2015. That same year, Secretary Husted began a partnership with Google’s “Let’s Put Our Cities on the Map” program making it easy for new businesses to access free tools to help them get off the ground.

Ohio Business Profile was launched in 2011 to highlight Ohio companies that create transformative products, offer outstanding service, contribute to their local communities and employ Ohioans. Each month, a handful of diverse businesses linked together by a common theme are featured on the Secretary of State’s website. Ohioans are encouraged to submit companies they feel are deserving of recognition in future months.

Secretary Husted Announces February Dates for Regional Office Hours

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced regional office hours for the month of February. Regional liaisons for the Secretary of State’s office will be available in 15 counties around Ohio including Butler, Clinton, Columbiana, Coshocton, Delaware, Erie, Henry, Lake, Miami, Montgomery, Noble, Pike, Scioto, Stark and Wyandot Counties.

Open office hours provide local residents an opportunity to stay connected with the Secretary of State’s office in an informal and accessible setting.

Those who visit open office hours may obtain voter registration forms and other election information. Additionally, the regional liaisons will be on hand to answer questions about the various functions of the office and its many initiatives, such as the business services division, Ohio Business Profile and the Military Ready-to-Vote program.

Regional office hours will be held at the following times and locations:

Clinton County, 2/16/2018, 10 a.m.-noon, Wilmington Public Library, 268 North South Street, Wilmington, Ohio 45177

Delaware County, 2/16/2018, 10 a.m.-noon, Delaware County Public Library- Powell, 460 South Liberty Street, Powell, Ohio 43065

Henry County, 2/21/2018, 2-4 p.m., Napoleon Public Library, 310 West Clinton Street, Napoleon, Ohio 43545

Lake County, 2/15/2018, 1-3 p.m., Mentor Public Library, 8215 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, Ohio 44060

Scioto County, 2/27/2018, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Portsmouth Public Library, 1220 Gallia Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662

Stark County, 2/27/2018, 10 a.m.-noon, Rodman Public Library, 215 East Broadway Street, Alliance, Ohio 44601

Wyandot County, 2/26/2018, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Upper Sandusky Community Library, 301 North Sandusky Avenue,

Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351

Secretary Husted Appoints Lynn Zucker to the Marion County Board of Elections

Secretary of State Jon Husted has appointed Lynn Zucker as a member of the Marion County Board of Elections. Ms. Zucker will fill the unexpired term of Jackie Smith.

State law requires bipartisan representation on each of Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections. Each board is made up of two Republican members and two Democratic members, all of whom must be qualified electors in the counties for which they serve. The Secretary of State makes appointments to boards of elections based on the recommendations of the executive committees of the respective county political parties.

Lynn Zucker was recommended by the Marion County Republican Party Executive Committee.

