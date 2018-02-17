Looking to add more Omega-3s to your diet? Try Steelhead Trout

Meijer expands seafood selection; Columbia River Steelhead lauded as healthy, sustainable fish

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Health experts say that a diet rich in an Omega-3 Fatty Acids (Omega-3s) leads to a myriad of benefits from muscle recovery to guarding against heart disease to fighting depression. Fish – particularly – Salmon – is known to be one of the best sources of Omega-3s. However, if you are looking to expand your seafood pallet beyond salmon, consider Steelhead Trout. Meijer is expanding its selection of trout by introducing Columbia River Steelhead Trout.

Steelhead Trout is a medium-textured fish, and its flesh color and taste is similar to salmon, making it a good substitute in salmon recipes. According to the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch, as reported by sfgate.com, Steelhead Trout farmed in the United States is one of the healthiest types of seafood that you can eat. It is rich in lean protein, vitamins, minerals and omega-3 fatty acids while containing a low level of contaminants like mercury, pesticides, dioxin and polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs.

Steelhead is one of the best fish to grill and tastes great broiled or roasted. It is best enjoyed simply with salt and pepper, and drizzle of olive oil and lemon juice. However, it pairs well with acidic fruits like oranges, apples, and tomatoes, and aromatic vegetables like scallions and shallots. When it comes to herbs, try mint, tarragon and thyme on Steelhead. If you are looking to experiment with Steelhead Trout, here are two simple recipes to get you started.

Cedar Baked Columbia River Steelhead Trout with Spicy Sweet Mustard and Roasted Beets

2 tablespoons dry mustard powder

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

1 teaspoon water or more

2 Columbia River Steelhead Trout fillets- skin on

2 each red and yellow beets

Garlic, thyme and peppercorns

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400F.

2. Place clean beets, smashed garlic cloves, peppercorns on a large piece of aluminum foil and season with salt. Drizzle with ¼ cup olive oil and wrap up tightly. Place on a baking sheet and roast for 1 hour.

3. In a small bowl, whisk together the brown sugar and mustard powder. Add the water and whisk until a smooth glaze comes together.

4. Place the trout fillets skin side down on a cedar plank, season with salt and generously spoon glaze over top.

5. Place trout in the oven for the last 15 minutes of the beet roasting time.

6. Remove beets from the oven and peel with a paper towel. (Tip: wear latex gloves to avoid staining your fingers!)

To plate, slide a spatula between the trout and the skin on the cedar plank. The skin should stick to the cedar plank and release easily from the trout. Arrange the trout on a plate and place roasted beets around the outside. Garnish with fresh thyme leaves and drizzle with extra spicy sweet mustard glaze. Enjoy!

Seared Columbia River Steelhead Trout with Grapefruit Butter and Broccolini (Serves 2)

1 Fillet of trout, about 1 pound, cut in half

1 Grapefruit, supremes removed and juice reserved (1/4 cup)

½ cup dry white wine; we like a good New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed & allowed to reach room temperature

1 bunch Broccolini, stems peeled and woody ends removed

2 tablespoons Chopped tarragon, 2 stems saved for the sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Using a paring knife, cut the top and bottom off of the grapefruit. Cut the peel and pith off around the outside leaving only the fruit.

2. Cut wedges of the fruit out from in between the membrane and reserve. (These are called ‘supremes’ of citrus.)

3. Squeeze the juice from the remaining fruit; you will need ¼ cup.

4. In a small sauce pot, combine the fruit juice, white wine and 2 tarragon stems. Place on medium-high heat and reduce until syrupy.

5. Once reduced, add the room temperature butter cubes and stir off the heat until emulsified. Season with the chopped tarragon and salt. Set aside and keep warm.

6. Heat a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat.

7. Season the trout with salt and pepper. (Hint: to avoid the skin shrinking, cut 3-4 slits into the skin.)

8. Add 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil to the skillet and lay the trout skin side down and sauté for 3 minutes. Place the broccolini in the pan and sauté for an additional 3 minutes or until the trout skin is golden brown and crispy.

9. Flip the trout and the broccolini over and cook for an additional 1 minute or until the trout is just cooked through.

To plate, lay the trout skin side up on two serving plates followed by the broccolini. Add 4-5 grapefruit supremes to each plate and generously spoon the butter sauce over the broccolini and around the trout. Serve immediately and enjoy.

The steelhead is also known as the rainbow trout. http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/web1_sm_steelhead.jpg The steelhead is also known as the rainbow trout.

Submitted

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 235 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the “one-stop shopping” concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

