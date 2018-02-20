Agricultural news briefs

Everman named to senior position at Ohio Farm Bureau

COLUMBUS (OFBF) – Rebecca Everman of Westerville has been named Senior Executive Assistant and Assistant Secretary to the Board of Trustees for the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.

Everman’s senior officer position includes being the communications liaison between the Board of Trustees, management, and high level external partners. She also assists Executive Vice President Adam Sharp with administrative duties.

Sharp said the search to fill the important position was extensive. “For 18 years, Rebecca has been a key contributor to the OFBF communications team. Her record of excellent work positioned her well for this new role.”

Since 2010, Everman served as executive assistant to OFBF’s vice president of communications and previously served 10 years as an administrative assistant. She was raised on an Illinois farm and received a diploma from Indiana Business College. Her civic engagement includes the Blendon Township Parks Advisory Committee and the Blendon Township Community Outreach, Prevention and Education program. She and her husband, James, are the parents of two children. They are members of Westerville Christian Church.

Ohio Farm Bureau is the state’s largest and most inclusive farm and food organization. Its mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities.

ODA reminds farmers of new requirements for dicamba use

Revised label and new training required before use in 2018

REYNOLDSBURG — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is reminding farmers of revised labels and new training requirements for applicators who intend to use dicamba herbicide products this year. In October 2017, U.S. EPA approved revised labels for the three dicamba products that are labeled for use on soybeans: Engenia (BASF), XtendiMax (Monsanto) and FeXapan (DuPont).

“Like any other product, we want to ensure licensed applicators are properly following label directions as they get ready for this growing season,” said Matt Beal, chief of the ODA Plant Health Division. “This not only helps assure the safe use of pesticides, it also helps prevent misuse and mishandling.”

The manufacturers of these dicamba products also agreed to additional requirements for their products. Some of the revisions include:

Products are now classified as “restricted-use,” meaning only licensed applicators will be able to purchase them

Applicators must complete dicamba-specific training

Increased recordkeeping requirements

Wind speed restrictions

Temperature inversion restrictions

Sensitive/susceptible crop consultation

Spray system equipment clean-out

More details on these revisions can be found in the attached fact sheet. Applicators looking for a list of ODA-approved trainings can visit www.agri.ohio.gov. For questions, applicators can contact the ODA Pesticide and Fertilizer Regulation Section at 614-728-6987 or pesticides@agri.ohio.gov.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/web1_ohio-farm-bureau.jpg

Sunbury News Staff Reports

Sources: OFBF, ODA.

