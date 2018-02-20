Ohio Travel News

Dayton: The Birthplace of Aviation and So Much More!

Home to the Wright Brothers and their inventions – Dayton, Ohio is the one, authentic, place to explore the past, present and future of aeronautics. People travel from all over the world to experience Dayton’s world-class singular aviation sites and history!

Now YOU can experience it all, ON US! Enter below to win the Ultimate Aviation Getaway in Dayton!

If you are the lucky winner, not only will you receive two VIP Chalet tickets to the Vectren Dayton Air Show June 23-24, 2018 —one of the top air shows in the country—, but also three nights of hotel accommodations, dinner at one of the nation’s top two steakhouses (according to The Food Network), and an opportunity to explore all Dayton has to offer.

Discover Dayton’s MUST SEE renowned National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, the world’s largest and oldest military aviation museum featuring 19 acres of enclosed exhibits showcasing over 360 aerospace vehicles in chronological order. Be enthralled by a Wright Brothers plane, tour presidential aircraft including the plane that flew Kennedy’s body back to D.C. from Dallas, board a NASA Space Shuttle, see the iconic WWII Memphis Belle or the only permanent public display of a B-2 stealth bomber.

Aviation enthusiasts will also love the sites of the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park that tell the story of the Wright Brothers in Dayton and their invention of manned powered flight.

Along with all the aviation sites, which are listed below, the Dayton area has an excellent selection of local independent restaurants and craft breweries to satisfy the most eclectic palates. Visit our restaurant section to learn more about incredible Dayton dining destinations such as The Pine Club, El Meson, or Jay’s Seafood.

Request a free Dayton Visitors Guide to learn more about attractions, events and more in the Dayton area. Also, follow us on Facebook and Twitter for ongoing updates about things to do in Dayton, Ohio.

Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park

Wright Dunbar Interpretive Center and Aviation Trail Visitor Center

Aviation Trail Parachute Museum

The Wright Cycle Company

Paul Laurence Dunbar House Historic Site

Huffman Prairie Flying Field Interpretive Center

Wright Brothers Memorial

Huffman Prairie Flying Field

John W. Berry Sr. Wright Brothers Aviation Center at Carillon Historical Park

National Museum of the U.S. Airforce

National Aviation Hall of Fame

1100 Spaatz St.

Dayton, Ohio 45431

937-256-0944

Aviation Trail & Parachute Museum

16 S. Williams St.

Dayton, Ohio 45404

(937) 225-7705

Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park

16 S Williams St.

Dayton, Ohio 45402

937-225-7705

Hawthorn Hill

1000 Carillon Blvd.

Dayton, Ohio 45409

937-293-2841

Huffman Prairie Flying Field and Interpretive Center

Gate 16A, St. Rte. 444

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio 45433

937-425-0008

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

1100 Spaatz Street

Dayton, Ohio 45433

937-255-3286

Wright B Flyer at Dayton Wright Brothers Airport

10550 Springboro Pike

Miamisburg, Ohio 45342

937-885-2327

Dayton Area Events

The Dayton Barbecue Rodeo: Sat Apr 14 at Dayton Barbecue Rodeo

Gathering of B-17’s: Urbana May 2018: Mon May 14 at Grimes Field Urbana Municipal Airport

14th Annual Patriot Freedom Festival: Sat May 26 at Patriot Freedom Festival

MAY17

Memphis Belle Exhibit Opening May 17, 2018 with events May 17-19

Hosted by National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, May 17 at 9 AM to May 19 at 5 PM

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

1100 Spaatz St, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio 45433

Plans are underway for a three day event (May 17-19, 2018) to include a WWII-era aircraft fly-in, WWII reenactors and vehicles, memorabilia and artifact displays, music from the era, related guest speakers for lectures, book signings and films, including both Memphis Belle films in the Air Force Museum Theatre. Activities will be both inside and outside the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

The B-17F Memphis Belle will be placed on permanent public display on Thursday, May 17, 2018, with celebratory events on May 17-19, 2018.

The preliminary schedule of events is as follows:

Thursday, May 17, 2018

B-17F Memphis Belle Exhibit ribbon cutting

Popular Danish “hygge” concept of coziness comes alive in Ohio’s Hocking Hills

LOGAN — Ohio’s Hocking Hills, just an hour southeast of Columbus, is a spectacular spot in where travelers can fully immerse themselves in hygge this winter. Raging in popularity, the concept of hygge originated in Denmark as ritual for enjoying simple concepts of nesting and well-being. Hocking Hills’ soaring cliffs, craggy caves and stunning frozen waterfalls create a gorgeous backdrop for snuggling and relaxing with loved ones.

Travelers are encouraged to bundle up and enjoy one of the area’s stunning yet easy winter hikes or an exhilarating winter horseback ride through the region’s lush forests. Afterward, visitors can snuggle by the fire or warm themselves in a bubbling hot tub under the stars at one of the area’s many country inns, cozy cabins, luxurious lodges and hidden-away cottages – many of which are dog friendly. The crackling fire from a gas-log stove, plush robes and a bottle of fine wine enhance hygge.

Indulging in a visit to a local spa or enjoying a therapeutic massage in the comfort a private cabin increases well-being. A comfort food dinner at one of the area’s many cozy restaurants also deepens the experience. The absence of city lights, hustle and bustle and a quiet found only when one is immersed in nature ensures a truly relaxed experience. In addition, the region’s gorgeous rock formations and soaring topography limit cell signals, which further promotes quiet reflection and special time spent in the moment with the people travelers care about most.

The word Hygge first appeared in Danish writing in the 18th Century. It comes from a Norwegian word that translates to well-being. Today however, it is commonly known as a Danish ritual for enjoying life’s simple pleasures. Hygge can be an experience, an emotion or a sensation, often described as a feeling of warmth, safety and contentment. Hygge is cuddling up in a blanket by the fire, hot cocoa in hand. Hygge is lounging next to a loved one, watching a good movie. Hygge is basking in the warm glow of the candle light with your dog snuggling by your side. Hygge’s popularity rises when the temperature drops. Basking in this glow of good feeling can spark warmth in bitter winter days and knock the ice off travelers’ bones.

Mile-long stretch of gleaming Airstreams to take over Hocking Hills Main Street during Urban Air festival

Annual Buckeye TrailFest adds to excitement-packed weekend

The authentic hometown vibe of Logan, Ohio’s Main Street will hum with activity as 75 iconic Airstream travel trailers line six block of the historic downtown during the town’s first-ever Urban Air Affair. Billed as Urban Air: Wake Up Downtown, dozens of the silver beauties will arrive Thursday, April 26 and depart early Sunday morning, April 29, rolling in from all across the United States and Toronto. Festival details are found at wakeupdowntown.com, with complete area tourism information on lodging, dining and other experiences and events found at ExploreHockingHills.com.

Logan’s typically peaceful town square will be transformed into a buzzy pedestrian mall, inviting festival goers to wander among the Airstreams, meeting their interesting and well-traveled owners, as they learn about these offbeat trailers and the fascinating folks behind the wheel. Attendees can gain inspiration and settle curiosities as they share stories with some of the most experienced travelers from around the country, hearing firsthand what it’s like to own and travel via these popular Ohio-made shiny silver travel trailers.

“Beyond the six city blocks of eye candy Urban Air visitors will find, they’ll quickly discover that Airstream owners are incredibly generous, sharing their travels and their trailers with anyone who’s interested in this unique mode of travel,” said Urban Air organizer Kirk MacKellar. “This festival helps draw attention to an often-overlooked resource: Main Street America, while offering an unforgettable experience for anyone with a sense of adventure who loves meeting new people and exploring new places.”

As the Airstreams fill the streets, music will fill the air. Live entertainment will be featured all weekend, creating a soundtrack for the crisp, spring nights. The Airstream way of life means owners often play guitar or harmonica, adding to the engaging vibe of this special festival. Adult beverage gardens will feature beer, wine and local moonshine cocktails. Food, craft demonstrations and tours of Logan’s own Columbus Washboard Factory, the last remaining washboard maker in the U.S., will also mark the event. Washboard music and the utility of the boards as vintage laundry machines go hand-in-hand with the Airstream lifestyle.

The eighth annual Buckeye TrailFest also is slated for April 25-29 and will feature a book signing in downtown Logan during Urban Air by Ben Montgomery, author of “Grandma Gatewood’s Walk.” “Grandma” Emma Gatewood established Ohio’s legendary 1,444-mile Buckeye Trail, circumnavigates the state. Gatewood started the trail in her beloved Hocking Hills with a 51-mile loop through the Hocking Hills. At age 67, Gatewood was the first woman and only the fifth person to solo hike the 2050-mile Appalachian Trail.

In addition, a movie about Gatewood’s life, “Trail Magic: Grandma Gatewood’s Walk,” will be shown during Urban Air to celebrate the concurrent Buckeye TrailFest, a five-day celebration of the outdoors that encourages travelers to feed and share their passion for hiking. Visitors can meet with Ohio’s most accomplished long-distance hikers, hear their stories and discover ways to dive deeper into this fast-growing outdoor pursuit. Day and night hikes, workshops on stewardship and all levels of hiking, comradery around the campfire and more will engage visitors, whether they’re a novice hiker or a master mountaineer.

Hikers from across the globe flock to Hocking Hills State Park to experience its trails and events like Urban Air and Buckeye TrailFest. Located 40 miles southeast of Columbus, Ohio, Hocking Hills offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences that make every day feel like Saturday, with plenty of Admission: FREE activities. The region boasts a wide variety of affordable lodging, from camping, cabins and cottages to hotels and inns. In addition to hiking trails, parks and forests, the Hocking Hills is the Canopy Tour Capital of the Midwest, with 55 ziplines being offered via three distinct guide services. Unique gift and antique shops, canoeing, horseback riding, golf, spas and more add to the allure of the Hocking Hills as the perfect place to unplug. Complete traveler information is available at ExploreHockingHills.com or 1-800-Hocking (800-462-5464).

7 interesting facts you should know about Ohio and its history

By Laurel Pfahler – Contributing Writer

www.mydaytondailynews.com

Posted: 7:59 a.m. Friday, February 02, 2018

Ohio’s history is pretty unique.

Here are seven fun facts about the Buckeye State that you might not know:

1. Welcome aboard

While Ohio was declared a state in 1803 (its boundaries and constitution were approved by Thomas Jefferson), it didn’t get the presidential stamp of approval until 1953. Dwight D. Eisenhower signed and backdated Ohio’s admittance to the union.

2. The great river

The state takes its name from the Ohio River. Ohio originated from the Iroquois word ohi-yo’, which means “great river.” Ohio has over 40,000 miles of waterways.

3. The Mother of Presidents

Of the eight U.S. Presidents to come from Ohio, only one (Ulysses S. Grant) served two full terms, and four died in office.

William Henry Harrison was born in Virginia but moved to Ohio after marrying his wife, who was from North Bend, and he later became an Ohio Senator. He held the shortest term of any president, dying of pneumonia one month after delivering the longest inauguration speech in U.S. presidential history.

The seven other presidents from Ohio — Grant, Rutherford B. Hayes, James Garfield (assassinated while in office), Benjamin Harrison, William McKinley (assassinated), William H. Taft and Warren G. Harding (died of a stroke in office) — were born here, making the state known as the “Mother of Modern Presidents.”

4. Swing state

It’s often said that Ohio is the decision state when it comes to presidential elections. That is because only eight presidents have lost in Ohio and gone on to the White House. The last U.S. President to be elected without winning Ohio was John F. Kennedy in 1960.

5. Mound builders

Ancient tribes of “Mound Builders” left more than 6,000 burial mounds and forts throughout the Ohio region. The Miamisburg Mound is the largest conical burial mound in the state and possibly in the eastern United States.

When European explorers first arrived in the 1600s, they found Delaware, Shawnee, Wyandot and Miami Indian tribes living here. Frenchman Rene’-Robert Cavelier explored the Ohio region in 1670 and is believed to be the first white man to visit the area.

6. All roads lead through here

“The Heart of It All” isn’t just a random slogan to promote tourism in Ohio. About 50 percent of the U.S. population is located within 500 miles of Ohio’s state capital of Columbus.

7. Unique flag

Ohio’s flag is not rectangular like all the other state flags. Its pennant design is one-of-a-kind. According to the Ohio State Flag Code, the flag is to be folded 17 times to represent Ohio as the 17th state to join the union.

The 8 Wackiest Restaurants In Cincinnati Where Dining Is A Blast

Only in Your State

Posted in Cincinnati February 03, 2018 by Andrea Limke

There are times you want to enjoy a meal at a quiet, serene restaurant, but there are other times when you’re feeling especially social and want to liven things up, yet still dine on delicious food. Cincinnati has no shortage of restaurants, including quite a few where you can have a ton of fun beyond what’s offered on the menu. These 8 restaurants in Cincinnati have some wacky factors that make dining an absolute blast.

1. Allyn’s Cafe – 3538 Columbia Pkwy., Cincinnati, OH 45226

Allyn’s Cafe, located in the vibrant area of Columbia Tusculum, brings plenty of Cajun flavor and New Orleans character to Cincinnati. The lively atmosphere can’t be beat and the wide variety of food, like their Mardi Gras Pasta, is terrifically tasty. Go for dinner or brunch and visit on a nice day to enjoy the outdoor patio!

2. Ludlow-Bromley Yacht-Club – 860 Elm Street, Ludlow, Kentucky 41016

This colorful restaurant is right on the river and always has a lively atmosphere. The food is tasty, but the ambiance and unique location make dining here an absolute blast.

3. Boi Na Braza – 441 Vine Street, Carew Tower Suite 1A Cincinnati, OH 45202

At first glance, this Brazilian Steakhouse doesn’t seem that wacky at all… but then the waiters show up to your table with skewers of meat and you realize you’re about to have an unforgettable meal. Dining here is great for large groups to enjoy a meal together.

4. Hofbrauhaus – 200 E. 3rd St., Newport, Kentucky 41071

There’s really no other restaurant in Cincinnati quite like Hofbrauhaus. It can get a little loud and you may be begrudgingly convinced to do the chicken dance, but it’s such a fun spot to let loose and celebrate our city’s German heritage.

5. Sugar n’ Spice – 4381 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45229

The brightly colored exterior is just a taste of the wacky charm you’ll find at Sugar n’ Spice. It’s one of the most friendly eateries in the city, and you may even get to take a souvenir rubber duck home with you to remember your delicious meal.

6. The Gruff – 129 E. 2nd St., Covington, Kentucky 41011

This gem can be found just across the river in Covington, and it’s filled with playful energy. They serve a wide variety of delicious, fresh sandwiches, salads, and pizzas in a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. The Gruff often hosts events like trivia, yoga, and family-friendly activities, and it’s an all-around enjoyable restaurant with a great sense of humor and a laid back vibe.

7. The Ludlow Garage – 342 Ludlow Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220

The Ludlow Garage is an intimate music venue in Clifton that also happens to be a fantastic restaurant. Their menu includes sections like “The Warm-Up Bands,” “The Green Room,” and “The Main Acts,” and it’s one of the few places in Cincinnati where you can enjoy dinner and a concert right in the same place.

8. Terry’s Turf Club – 4618 Eastern Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45226

Terry’s Turf club is a legendary eatery that’s all about the atmosphere and the burgers. It’s always a party here, and you’re bound to make a friend or two at this lively eastside restaurant.

A restaurant doesn’t always have to be about the food, and some of the best in Cincinnati have both a fabulous menu and a fun atmosphere. Have you dined at all of these wacky restaurants? Are there any others we should add to the list? Let us know in the comments!

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/web1_073008-Miamisburg-Mound-Park-10-.jpg