More than $620,000 in Accounting Scholarships Now Available from the AICPA

Deadline to Apply for AICPA’s Legacy Scholarships is March 1

NEW YORK (February 1, 2018) – The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) is pleased to announce that the AICPA Legacy Scholarship applications are now available online at ThisWayToCPA. The AICPA Legacy Scholars Program will provide more than 100 academic scholarships totaling more than $620,000 to undergraduate and graduate accounting students for the 2018-19 academic year. March 1 is the application deadline for students who wish to be considered for the program.

The AICPA Legacy Scholars Program qualified accounting students at universities and colleges with a one-year scholarship. In addition to financial assistance, the Program encourages accounting students to develop the communications, networking and leadership skills that employers are looking for.

Students who apply for the Legacy Scholars will be considered for any of the distinct awards they’re qualified for:

AICPA / Accountemps Student Scholarship

AICPA Foundation Two-year Transfer Scholarship

AICPA John L. Carey Scholarship

AICPA Scholarship for Minority Accounting Students

“The AICPA is dedicated to ensuring there is a strong pipeline of accounting students in colleges and universities who are working their way towards earning their CPA license,” said Joanne Fiore, Association of International Certified Professional Accountants vice president of AICPA vice president, professional media, academic and student engagement. “I encourage all qualified students to become Student Affiliate Members of the AICPA and apply for the AICPA Legacy Scholars Program.”

Launched in 2011, the Legacy Scholars Program has awarded more than two million dollars in scholarships. Legacy Scholars become Student Affiliate Members of the AICPA, which is a free membership option offered to college students.

“Receiving an AICPA Legacy Scholarship has helped me on my path towards graduating with an accounting degree,” said Brenda Bahena, a 2017-2018 Two Year Transfer Scholarship recipient. “There is a lot of great information and tools on the AICPA’s ThisWayToCPA website to help you figure out which area of the profession is best for you. The thing that excites me the most about accounting is that you can go into any field you want – everybody needs an accountant.”

AICPA Legacy Scholarship funding is provided by the AICPA Foundation, RH/Accountemps and contributions from a number of state CPA societies.

Students can find more information and apply online at ThisWayToCPA.

The AICPA also offers the National Scholarship Search on ThisWayToCPA, which allows students to search for more than 100 scholarships by state and scholarship type.

For more information, email scholarships@aicpa.org.

About the American Institute of CPAs

The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) is the world’s largest member association representing the CPA profession, with more than 418,000 members in 143 countries, and a history of serving the public interest since 1887. AICPA members represent many areas of practice, including business and industry, public practice, government, education and consulting. The AICPA sets ethical standards for its members and U.S. auditing standards for private companies, nonprofit organizations, federal, state and local governments. It develops and grades the Uniform CPA Examination, offers specialized credentials, builds the pipeline of future talent and drives professional competency development to advance the vitality, relevance and quality of the profession.

The AICPA maintains offices in New York, Washington, DC, Durham, NC, and Ewing, NJ.

Media representatives are invited to visit the AICPA Press Center at www.aicpa.org/press

About the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants

The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association) is the most influential body of professional accountants, combining the strengths of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) to power opportunity, trust and prosperity for people, businesses and economies worldwide. It represents 650,000 members and students in public and management accounting and advocates for the public interest and business sustainability on current and emerging issues. With broad reach, rigor and resources, the Association advances the reputation, employability and quality of CPAs, CGMAs and accounting and finance professionals globally.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/web1_aicpa-logo.jpg