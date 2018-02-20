College Credit Plus Process for 2018-2019

Public high school students must declare intent to participate by April 1

Students intending to participate in the fourth year of College Credit Plus, the successful program that provides Ohio students with the opportunity to earn college credit while still in high school, can begin the notification process for the 2018-2019 school year today (Feb. 15). College Credit Plus debuted at the start of the 2015-2016 school year and has since had more than 65,000 students participating and getting a jump start on college, saving more than $262 million in college tuition costs.

College Credit Plus provides students with the opportunity to take college classes offered by any Ohio public college or university, or from any participating private post-secondary institution, at their high school, on the college or university campus, or online. The program allows students to explore college interests sooner and to earn college credits toward a degree before graduating from high school. It is free to families when students take courses offered by Ohio public colleges and universities.

Beginning Feb. 15, public high school students may notify their principal of their interest to participate, and must declare their intent to participate by April 1. This includes students who participated in any or all of the first three years of College Credit Plus. The application window for nonpublic and home-school students also closes at 5 p.m. EST on April 13; those students may send their letter of intent to participate to the Ohio Department of Education, 25 S. Front St., Columbus, OH 43215, or email it to CCPintentletter@education.ohio.gov.

In an effort to give more students and families the opportunity to save on the cost of college, College Credit Plus now includes a summer term. Credits earned by taking courses through College Credit Plus during a summer term will be applied to students’ high school and college transcripts during the fall. Students and parents should check the summer term registration deadline for the college or university from which the student intends to take courses.

For additional information on College Credit Plus, visit OhioHigherEd.org/CCP.

