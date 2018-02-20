What’s happening in conservation?

Even though it is snowy and cold outside as I write this, things are still hopping at the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. We are busy with tree and shrub packet sales, promoting the Dick O’Keefe Memorial Scholarship, and making plans for this year’s spring and summer conservation programs.

Annually, the Ddstrict offers bare root seedling trees and shrubs for sale. These are state and federally inspected, sold on a first-come, first-serve basis, and due to their small size, they are easy to plant. This year’s choices include five varieties of conifers available in packages of ten seedlings: Canaan fir, eastern white pine, Norway spruce, Colorado blue spruce and American arborvitae. Hardwoods come in packets of five seedlings and this year’s selection includes pawpaw, eastern redbud, shagbark hickory, American hazelnut, swamp white oak, white flowering dogwood, sycamore, sugar maple, black locust, persimmon, sweet gum and black gum. For detailed information about each species, packet prices, and an order form, visit our website at www.delawareswcd.org or call 740-368-1921. Packets will be available for pick up at our office April 3-6.

We are now taking applications for one $500 Dick O’Keefe Memorial Scholarship. To be eligible, students must fit the following criteria:

• Reside in Delaware County or have graduated or be graduating from one of the Delaware County public or private high schools

• Have achieved an overall grade point average of at least a 2.5 on a 4.0 scale

• Entering his/her freshman year as a full-time student at a two- or four-year accredited college, technical school or university

• Pursuing a degree in agriculture

Dick O’Keefe was born and raised in Delaware County and was proud to be a farmer. His family is excited to help a local young person with the same dream – a life devoted to agriculture. Scholarship details and the application form are available on our website or by calling the office. Don’t delay as applications are due April 13, and the recipient will be notified the first week of May.

The first in our series of spring and summer conservation workshops is scheduled for the evening of Wednesday, March 28. Please join us for the free Drainage Forum at the Village of Shawnee Hills Civic Center, located at 36 W. Mohawk Drive. Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District staff will be on hand to discuss:

• The importance of good drainage and flood control

• Ideas for addressing drainage disputes with neighbors

• What are drainage easements and does your property have one?

• What should you expect from drainage improvements?

• What are simple things you can do to improve and/or your maintain drainage?

Also included will be a time for questions from forum participants about their specific drainage needs, concerns and problems. The workshop is free, but reservations are required so that we may have sufficient handouts for everyone. You can register by email to dona-rhea@delawareswcd.org or by calling 740-368-1921. Please let us know by March 26.

You can find lots more about what is going on in the world of conservation by visiting our website at www.delawareswcd.org or by stopping by our office at 557 A Sunbury Road in Delaware.

By Bonnie Dailey Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District

Bonnie Dailey is deputy director of the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. For information, go to www.delawareswcd.org.

