Rockapella at Thirty One West in Newark

Rockapella has become one of the world’s most sophisticated, lasting, and imitated vocal groups around today. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more influential group out there in this new era of movies like Pitch Perfect, network television a cappella shows, and innumerable college vocal groups that own the corner of cool on campuses everywhere.

APR14, Rockapella

Sat 8 PM · Thirty One West · Newark

SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT! We are thrilled to present a special solo acoustic show with Josh Ritter on Sunday, May 6!

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/web1_ROCKAPELLA.jpg