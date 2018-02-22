Posted on by

Rockapella at Thirty One West in Newark


Staff Report

Rockapella has become one of the world’s most sophisticated, lasting, and imitated vocal groups around today. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more influential group out there in this new era of movies like Pitch Perfect, network television a cappella shows, and innumerable college vocal groups that own the corner of cool on campuses everywhere.

APR14, Rockapella

Sat 8 PM · Thirty One West · Newark

SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT! We are thrilled to present a special solo acoustic show with Josh Ritter on Sunday, May 6!

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/web1_ROCKAPELLA.jpg

Staff Report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU