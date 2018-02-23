Cabin Fever Movie Night on Feb. 24

Fishy Fridays

Lenten is the time of year for a Fish Fry at Catholic churches. Among the ones in Delaware County is at St. Joan of Arc in Powell on Fridays from 5 to 7:30 p.m. from Feb. 16 to Mar. 23.

The church’s Lavelle Social Hall, at 10700 Liberty Road South, Powell 43065, will serve up fried and baked Alaskan pollock, french fries, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cole slaw, rolls and drinks.

The cost is $10 adults, or $9 takeout and senior citizens; $5 children 10 and younger; $3 desserts. Cash or check only, no debit or credit cards. The event is presented by the Knights of Columbus Council 10765.

Dine 2 Donate

Westerville Habitat Partnership hosts Dine 2 Donate from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22 at the Polaris Quaker Steak and Lube, 8500 Lyra Dr, Columbus 43240. Help raise money for Westerville Habitat Partnership by eating Quaker Steak and Lube February 22 from 5-10 p.m. Bring a flyer and dine in or carry out, and 20% of your purchase goes to Westerville Habitat Partnership. See the organization’s Facebook page.

Legion presents Opioid program

On Feb. 22, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. American Legion Post 457 will present a program on the Opioid Crisis in Ohio, and what the public can do to help officials in their effort to eliminate Opioid Abuse. The event will be held at Post 457, 230 Otis Street, Sunbury.

The featured speaker is Ernest Boyd, Executive Director of the Ohio Pharmacists Association, a position he has held since 1988.

This presentation is open to the general public, doors open at 7:30 p.m. and will last approximately one hour. For additional information contact Gene Fuller, 614 560-4650.

Diary of Anne Frank

Otterbein University Theatre and Dance presents “The Diary of Anne Frank” at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, 23, and 24 in the Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St., Westerville. Tickets cost $22. Call 614-823-1109 or visit www.otterbein.edu/drama.

This is a new adaptation for a new generation. Tickets are $22 each and can be reserved by calling the Otterbein University box office at (614) 823-1109 or purchased online at www.otterbein.edu/drama. The box office is open 12-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour prior to performances. The box office is located in Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove Street.

Jazz @ OBN Series

The Otterbein University Jazz Ensemble will continue the annual Jazz @ OBN series along with the Centennial High School Jazz Ensemble at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Old Bag of Nails, 24 N. State Street, Westerville. This event is free and open to the public.

PANdemonium4 Flute Quartet

Otterbein University will host the flute quartet PANdemonium4 for a recital at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, at Riley Auditorium in the Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park Street, Westerville. This event is free and open to the public.

PANdemonium4, a newly-formed flute quartet of teacher-performer professionals, represents a diverse group of Ohio universities. Sharing a mutual respect for one another and desire to make an impact on the future of chamber music collaborations within the setting of the flute quartet, PANdemonium4 has performed at the National Flute Association convention (MN), Ohio and Capital (OH) Universities, and Marietta College (OH), and looks forward to performances at the Southeast Michigan Flute Association, Otterbein University, Capital University’s NOW Festival, and the Mark Flugge Memorial Concert (OH) in 2018.

Winter Bird Walk

Preservation Parks presents a Winter Bird Walk at 8 a.m. on Saturday, February 24. Don’t miss this early morning winter bird hike led by park district staff. All skill levels are welcome, and loaner binoculars will be available. Free, ages 7+. Char-Mar Ridge Park, 7741 Lewis Center Road, Westerville.

Maple Syrup Time

Preservation Parks presents Maple Syrup Time from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 24. Many Depression Era farm families tapped maple trees to collect sap and make maple syrup during the late winter and early spring. Join us and learn how maple sap is extracted and cooked down into syrup. Free, all ages. Gallant Farm, 2150 Buttermilk Hill Road.

3rd Annual DanceParty

This winter, Kiddie Academy asks children of all ages to dance at its 3rd annual DanceParty! event on Saturday, Feb. 24, starting at 10 a.m.-noon, 2069 Summit View Road, Powell, 43065.

A leader in education-based child care and an advocate for musical education at every age, Kiddie Academy invites local families to join in this fun, free, indoor event hosted by Kiddie Academy of Powell. Attendees will learn an age-appropriate dance and then showcase their new moves in an energetic and exciting dance party.

The event is designed to bring local families together through music and dance, according to Kiddie Academy’s Vice President of Education, Richard Peterson, and to highlight the ways in which Kiddie Academy’s Music & More lessons build on the young child’s natural love of music, stories, movement and pretend play. “Music is an integral part of Kiddie Academy’s Life Essentials curriculum,” said Peterson. “Research shows that music can make your child a better learner. Exposure to music in an early learning setting can help children develop their reading and speech skills, while enabling them to focus better and develop socially.”

CONTACT: Kiddie Academy of Powell, 614-336-8444, powell@kiddieacademy.com

Cabin Fever Movie Night

The Big Walnut Nature Club invites you to its free Cabin Fever Movie Night at 7 p.m., February 24, at the Galena Village Hall, 109 Harrison St., in Galena.

If you’ve been stuck inside too much this winter and are itching for spring, Movie Night will give you a jump-start on wildlife watching. Local wildlife videographers Tom and Rosemary Domin will share their footage of local birds nesting and raising their young.

The Domins started their wildlife videography hobby in 2005 when a Great Horned Owl nested near St. Ann’s hospital. Now, they have 35 subjects available for presentation and many hours of archived video. Last summer, they spent hours in Galena filming a hummingbird raising two nests of young over Big Walnut Creek.

The Big Walnut Nature Club focuses on local conservation and education. The club will hold its organizational meeting prior to Movie Night at 6 p.m. to plan their activities for the year. If you are interested in joining their efforts, contact bwnatureclub@gmail.com, visitwww.bwnatureclub.webs.com, or follow them on Facebook for the latest information.

HelpLine of Delaware and Morrow Counties, Inc. training

The Sexual Assault Response Network (SARN) will hold its free volunteer advocate training starting Saturday, Feb. 24. Upon completion of an application and interview, volunteers will be trained to respond to Survivors of sexual violence with sensitivity and support while providing 24/7 coverage of our rape crisis services at emergency and law enforcement departments.

Volunteer training includes comprehensive education on the scope of sexual violence. Crisis intervention and advocacy skills will be developed, with direct services experience gained. The training will span 40-hours through March 8. Volunteer Requirements include: 18+ years old with high school education (or higher); Transportation with car insurance and good driving record; Pass a background check; Interview and attend SARN training.

For more information, contact Allison Vance at 740.363.1835 or avance@helplinedelmor.org

Church to Hold Annual Banquet

Morrow Bible Church invites the community to their annual adult banquet on Saturday, February 24, 2018 beginning at 6 p.m.

The event will be held at Peniel Bible Camp (Ashbrook Hall), 3260 State Route 314, just south of Chesterville. The theme for the evening is “Around the World.”

The cost for the catered dinner is $10 per person. This can be paid at the banquet, but please make reservations in advance.

After the program and dinner, the guest speaker will be Pastor Andy Rupert, from Calvary Baptist Church, Willard. Pastor Andy Rupert, grew up in Columbus, and was graduated from The Bible Institute of Ohio in 1993 and Northland Baptist Bible College (BA 1995, MA 2000). Pastor Rupert is bi-vocational and serves as the driver manager for several transportation companies. Andy and his wife, Sharon, have three children.

For more information and to make reservations, contact the church office at (740) 625-5542 or office@morrowbiblechurch.org.

Bird Club meets

Delaware County Bird Club presents Raptors Nesting in Central Ohio at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26. Anyone interested in birds is welcome to attend this Delaware County Bird Club meeting. There will be time for socializing and to share bird sightings, after which Rosemary and Tom Domin will give a presentation on raptors in Ohio. Free, all ages. Deer Haven Park, 4183 Liberty Road, Delaware.

Evangelist Gary Bill

Evangelist Gary Bill will preach at Morrow Bible Church, February 28-March 4, 2018. The public is encouraged to attend.

There will be a youth fellowship pizza dinner at the church on Wednesday, February 28 at 6:00 p.m. All youth and their families are invited to attend. Wednesday-Friday week day services will be at 7 p.m.

Pastor Bill will also speak at a Senior Luncheon to be held at the church Saturday, March 4, noon-2 p.m. He will also preach during Sunday services on March 4 at 9:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m., and 6:30 p.m.

Gary Bill was raised in a non-Christian home. His life took the path of least resistance and self-indulgence after his dad left home. At the age of twenty, Gary Bill heard the gospel in a gospel meeting that his brother had led him to. Gary graduated from the University of Georgia in 1975 with a B.S. degree in agriculture. The Lord called him to preach in 1978 and Gary later graduated from Bob Jones University with a M.A. in Pastoral Studies.

He has served in evangelism and pastoral ministry for over 30 years. Gary and his wife Claudia have been married for 43 years. They have two children who are both in full time Christian ministry. The congregation of Morrow Bible Church cordially invites all to visit during these services to enjoy the preaching of God’s Word by Evangelist Gary Bill.

Morrow Bible Church is located at 423 County Road 204 (near the intersection of CR 204 and CR 15, 2.5 miles Southwest of Sparta). For transportation or additional information, call the church office, 740-625-5542 or email office@morrowbiblechurch.org. Please visit www.morrowbiblechurch.org for more information about Morrow Bible Church.

From a nature film to be shown in Galena on Feb. 24. http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/web1_Prothonotary-reward-for-a-good-egg.jpg From a nature film to be shown in Galena on Feb. 24.

Community Calendar

Compiled by Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.