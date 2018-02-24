The CSO’s Concerts for Kids Presents The Toy Symphony at the Ohio Theatre March 18

Kids are Encouraged to Bring Their Favorite Toy to the Concert and Bring a New Toy to Donate to Nationwide Children’s Hospital

As part of the CSO’s Concerts for Kids series, CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov and the Columbus Symphony have teamed up with the acting troupe Really Inventive Stuff to present The Toy Symphony at the Ohio Theatre on Sunday, March 18. Professor Tympanium van Hammer zee Trumpeterclangor, a whimsical Austrian sound scientist who travels the world with his amazing acoustical laboratory, needs help to complete the melody of The Toy Symphony. Plus, meet the instruments of the orchestra with Benjamin Britten’s classic introduction, The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra. Children are encouraged to bring their favorite toy to the concert, and bring a new toy to donate to the Columbus Symphony’s The Toy Symphony Toy Drive benefiting Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Toys, games, or activity supplies can make a big difference to children and families spending time in the hospital. Nationwide Children’s Hospital collects these items year-round to distribute to patients in their care, and the Columbus Symphony would like to help stock them up with needed items through a special toy drive in conjunction with The Toy Symphony. While children are encouraged to bring their own favorite toy to enjoy the concert with, families are challenged to bring a new toy, game, or activity to donate to the Columbus Symphony’s The Toy Symphony Toy Drive benefiting Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Donated items must be new and in the original packaging. Donated stuffed animals must still have the original tags attached. A list of most-needed items and further guidelines on donation items can be found here: http://www.nationwidechildrens.org/wish-list-for-donations

Attendees are also invited to come early and enjoy pre-concert activities beginning at 2pm in the Ohio Theatre lobby. Activities include:

Instruments to see and play from the Loft Violin Shop and Music & Arts

Performances by the Columbus Children’s Theatre

Music activities with Musicologie!

Crafting with the Columbus Museum of Art

Conducting lessons with the CSO’s principal cellist Luis Biava

Musical fun with WeJoySing

Temporary musical tattoos

Harp performances by students of Jude Mollenhauer

Meet the CSO’s mascot Bee-thoven and Mr. Sunny from Sunny 95!

The Columbus Symphony’s Concerts for Kids presents The Toy Symphony at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Sunday, March 18, at 3pm. Recommended for ages 3-10, the concert will last approximately one hour. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children, and can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

About Really Inventive Stuff

Founded in 2004, Really Inventive Stuff creates and performs family and education concerts committed to imaginative, playful, and entertaining storytelling with orchestras, conductors, and musicians from all around the world. With a sprinkling of child-like enthusiasm, their skillful, delightful performances combine a love of vaudeville and a passion for classic theatre, always keeping the music front and center.

www.columbussymphony.com

CALENDAR LISTING

The Columbus Symphony’s Concerts for Kids presents THE TOY SYMPHONY

Sunday, March 18, 3pm

Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.)

The 2017-18 season is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. The CSO also appreciates the support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council, supporting the city’s artists and arts organizations since 1973, and the Robert W. Stevenson, Preston Davis, and Kenneth L. Coe and Jack Barrow funds of The Columbus Foundation, assisting donors and others in strengthening our community for the benefit of all its citizens.

About the Columbus Symphony Orchestra

Founded in 1951, the Columbus Symphony is the only full-time, professional symphony in central Ohio. Through an array of innovative artistic, educational, and community outreach programming, the Columbus Symphony is reaching an expanding, more diverse audience each year. This season, the Columbus Symphony will share classical music with more than 200,000 people in central Ohio through concerts, radio broadcasts, and special programming. For more information, visit www.columbussymphony.com.

