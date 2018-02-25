Best-Selling Author, Spiritual Leader, and Life Coach Iyanla Vanzant Set to Bring a Message of Inspiration to Columbus April 6

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 23

Iyanla Vanzant, the internationally acclaimed spiritual life coach, New York Times best-selling author, and Emmy-winning television personality, takes the stage in an exciting, interactive, and life-changing solo event for the first time in 18 years. With love, humor, and her signature straight talk, this beloved life coach to millions will demonstrate how to navigate life’s challenges and overcome the negative thought patterns that hold us back from living our best lives. Using her latest book, Get Over It! (January 30, 2018), as the teaching tool, Iyanla will guide the audience through the spiritual process of “thought therapy” found within its pages.

CAPA presents Get Over It!: An Evening with Iyanla Vanzant at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Friday, April 6, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $39.25-$74.25 (VIP) at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 23. A limited quantity of VIP tickets are available and include prime seats and an autographed copy of the book.

In celebration of her 18th book, Get Over It! Thought Therapy for Healing the Hard Stuff (release date January 30, 2018), Vanzant will stop in Columbus to bring the beloved thought leader up-close and in-person with her dedicated fans for an evening of healing and restoration. This immersive and provocative experience, filled with meditative moments, enlightening truths and self-reflection will enable audience members to remove the habitual negative thought patterns that often block them from living their best lives.

Select and willing audience members will be invited to join Iyanla on-stage to identify and address the hidden barriers that often sabotage the expression of their true light. These participants will gain a renewed sense of personal power and come one step closer to fulfilling their life’s destiny.

Best known for her role as a life coach on the hit show “Starting Over,” best-selling books, and her numerous appearances on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” Iyanla is the host and executive producer of “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” the number one unscripted drama on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network (#1 original series on all of TV broadcast and cable among African-American women 25-54 and women 18+).

About Iyanla Vanzant

From welfare mother to New York Times best-selling author; from the Brooklyn projects to Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner; from broken pieces to peace; Iyanla Vanzant has defied the odds. She is one of the country’s most celebrated writers, public speakers, and among the most influential, socially engaged, and acclaimed spiritual life coaches of our time. Dedicated to facilitating the growth and evolution of human consciousness, Iyanla’s body of work spans three decades and includes 18 published books, six New York Times best-sellers (translated into 23 languages and with sales exceeding twelve million copies), CDs, television, radio, and stage performances.

Friday, April 6, 7:30 pm

Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.)

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus’ magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theater (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.