Karen White, Reception: April 9, 2018

Hosted by Westerville Public Library

Monday, April 9 at 5 PM

The Wine Bistro

925 North State Street, Westerville, Ohio 43082

Tickets: $65

This fundraiser is presented by The Westerville Library Foundation in support of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library which mails a free book to every registered child in the Westerville City School District each month until their 5th birthday.

Enjoy appetizers, drinks and conversation with Karen White. Author of the Southern women’s fiction series The House on Tradd Street, Karen loves to write what she refers to as “grit lit”, and has recently expanded her genre horizons to include mysteries set in Charleston, South Carolina.

This exclusive experience will be held in the casual and cozy private banquet room at The Wine Bistro in Westerville. A paperback copy of The Night the Lights Went Out, is included.