Arts News Briefs

The Columbus Symphony to Perform Brahms’ Requiem

A German Requiem March 23 & 24

Brahms’ A German Requiem is a work that surpasses religious context to convey peace and hope through the power of music. Conducted by CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov and featuring guest vocalists Abigail Rethwisch and Jarrett Ott, as well as the Columbus Symphony Chorus, this program pairs the music of Brahms with Leino Songs, a mystical song cycle by Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho.

The Columbus Symphony presents Brahms: Requiem at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday and Saturday, March 23 and 24, at 8pm. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. The CAPA Ticket Center will also be open two hours prior to each performance.

Prelude – As part of the CSO’s Subject Matter lecture series, Professor Jeremy Glazier from The Ohio State University’s Department of English, will preface the evening’s program with a lecture titled Poetry in Music.

Postlude – Directly following the performance, patrons are invited to stay in the auditorium and enjoy a talk back with the evening’s artists.

Accompaniments:

Mozart to Matisse

Women Artists, Wednesday, March 21, 2pm, Columbus Museum of Art (480 E. Broad St.)

In collaboration with the Columbus Museum of Art (CMA), this lecture will focus on two of modern art’s greatest women artists, Mary Cassatt and Georgia O’Keefe, offering a study in contrasts and stories of persistence in male-dominated art worlds. The event will conclude with a chamber music performance by CSO musicians. Tickets are $5 for CMA members or $20 for non-members (which also includes admission to the museum) and can be purchased by calling CMA at 614.629.0359.

About CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov

Respected and admired by audiences and musicians alike, Rossen Milanov is currently the Music Director of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra, Princeton Symphony Orchestra, and the Orquesta Sinfónica del Principado de Asturias in Spain.

Milanov has established himself as a conductor with considerable national and international presence. He has appeared with the symphonies of Colorado, Detroit, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Baltimore, Seattle, and Fort Worth, as well as the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall “Link Up” education projects with Chicago’s Orchestra of St. Luke’s and Civic Orchestra.

Internationally, Milanov has collaborated with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra de la Suisse Romand, Rotterdam Philharmonic, Aalborg, Latvian, and Hungarian National Symphony Orchestras. He has also conducted orchestras in Toronto, Vancouver, Mexico, Colombia, Sao Paolo, Belo Horizonte, New Zealand, and the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic in South Africa. In the Far East, he has appeared with the symphonies of NHK, Sapporo, Tokyo, and Singapore, the Hyogo Performing Arts Center Orchestra, the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Hong Kong Philharmonic.

Noted for his versatility, Milanov is also a welcome presence in the worlds of opera and ballet. Most recently, he collaborated with Komische Oper Berlin (Shostakovich’s Lady Macbeth of Mtzensk), Opera Oviedo (Spanish premiere of Tchaikovsky’s Mazzepa and Bartok’s Bluebeard’s Castle that was awarded best Spanish production for 2015), and Opera Columbus (Verdi’s La Traviata).

About guest soprano Abigail Rethwisch

Currently a resident artist with Utah Opera, Rethwisch will perform in their Carmen, The Man of La Mancha, and The Long Walk. Additionally, she will solo in Utah Symphony’s annual Messiah, and join the Santa Fe Opera as an apprentice artist for their 2017 season. She spent the 2015-16 season as a resident artist with Tri-Cities Opera, and the summer of 2016 as an apprentice artist with Chautauqua Opera. Gaining significant recognition in the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, Rethwisch has been a regional finalist three times, most recently in the Great Lakes Region where she won second place. Other competition awards include a finalist in the 2016 Jensen Foundation Competition, first place in the Central Region NATS Competition, and first place in the Young Artist Concerto Competition for both the Fort Dodge and Central Iowa Symphonies.

About guest baritone Jarrett Ott

Recently named one of 25 “Rising Stars” by Opera News, Jarrett Ott’s voice in Cold Mountain was described by the publication as having an, “often ravishing, airy vocal finish…he brought the testing role not only lovely, Pelléas-like sound but a deep investment in the words.” In his continued career ascension, Ott will make many important role debuts in the 2017-18 season, including Papageno in Die Zauberflöte with Opera Philadelphia, Figaro in Il Barbiere di Siviglia with Lyric Opera Kansas City and Dayton Opera, Jupiter in Offenbach’s Orpheus in the Underworld with New Orleans Opera, and at Santa Fe Opera, Harlekin and Maximilian in Ariadne auf Naxos and Candide, respectively. Important concert debuts include Carmina Burana with Seattle Symphony, Brahms’ Requiem with Columbus Symphony and Stanford’s Songs of the Fleet with the New York Choral Society at Carnegie Hall. Ott will join the Ensemble of Staatsoper Stuttgart in 2018-19.

About the Columbus Symphony Chorus

Now in its 57th season, the Columbus Symphony Chorus is comprised of 140 volunteer singers from central Ohio and performs major works from Bach through the 21st century. Under the leadership of conductor Ronald J. Jenkins for the past 33 years, the Chorus has grown both in the quality of its performances and in the diversity of its classical repertoire.

About composer Kaija Saariaho (b. 1952)

Based in Paris, Saariaho is a Finnish composer that studied composition in Helsinki, Freiburg, and Paris. Her research at the Institute for Research and Coordination Acoustic marked a turning point in her music, moving from strict serialism toward spectralism. Her characteristically rich, polyphonic textures are often created by combining live music and electronics. Leino Songs are a setting of poems written by Eino Leino, one of Finland’s most important poets. His works combine symbolism, mythic tradition, and influences from Nietzsche with his own romantic concept of the poet as a truth-seeking visionary. The four songs, entitled “Looking at You,” “The Heart,” “Evening Prayer,” and “Peace” were written for the Finnish soprano Anu Komsi and are the first set of songs Saariaho has written in Finnish.

About composer Johannes Brahms (1833–97)

German composer and pianist Johannes Brahms composed for symphony orchestra, chamber ensembles, piano, organ, and voice/chorus, many of which have become staples of the modern concert repertoire. As a virtuoso pianist, he premiered many of his own works. Composed between 1865 and 1868, Brahms’ A German Requiem is a large-scale work for chorus, orchestra, a soprano, and a baritone soloist. It comprises seven movements, making it Brahms’ longest composition. The work is sacred but non-liturgical, and unlike a long tradition of the Latin Requiem, it is a Requiem in the German language.

www.columbussymphony.com

The 2017-18 season is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. The CSO also appreciates the support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council, supporting the city’s artists and arts organizations since 1973, and the Robert W. Stevenson, Preston Davis, and Kenneth L. Coe and Jack Barrow funds of The Columbus Foundation, assisting donors and others in strengthening our community for the benefit of all its citizens.

About the Columbus Symphony Orchestra

Founded in 1951, the Columbus Symphony is the only full-time, professional symphony in central Ohio. Through an array of innovative artistic, educational, and community outreach programming, the Columbus Symphony is reaching an expanding, more diverse audience each year. This season, the Columbus Symphony will share classical music with more than 200,000 people in central Ohio through concerts, radio broadcasts, and special programming. For more information, visit www.columbussymphony.com.

REBEL Baroque

Early Music in Columbus’s photo.

MAR23

REBEL Baroque

Public · Hosted by Early Music in Columbus

Friday, March 23 at 8 PM – 10 PM

Mees Auditorium

Bexley, Ohio 43209

www.earlymusicincolumbus.org

8:00pm Concert

7:30pm Pre-concert talk by artists

REBEL is “…Sophisticated and Beguiling…”

— The New York Times

Thomas Baird and Paige Whitley-Bauguess are “…stylish, exacting, deliberate and elegant…”

— The Virginia Gazette

Baroque dancers Thomas Baird and Paige Whitley-Bauguess join the internationally-acclaimed ensemble, REBEL, for an exuberant, characterful program of French, English, German, and Italian Baroque music united around the beguiling themes of dance. The diverse program, which includes works by Jean-Féry Rebel, André Campra, Jean-Baptiste Lully, Jean-Marie Leclair, George Frederic Handel, Archangelo Corelli, and Antonio Vivaldi, ends with a fiery display of virtuosity and passion not to be missed…

About Early Music in Columbus

The Early Music in Columbus (OH) concert series presents music of the Medieval, Renaissance and Baroque periods.

Lincoln Theatre COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS Takes on the Question of ART OR PROPAGANDA? March 28

The Lincoln Theatre’s Community Conversations is a free series designed to generate community discussion on a variety of interesting questions surrounding the arts. Over the past century, artists have used their work to comment on matters of social justice. Some argue this makes for bad art. Others say honest expression is the key to good art. On Wednesday, March 28, the Lincoln Theatre’s Community Conversation “Art or Propaganda?” will examine advocacy in art via a 90-minute, multi-media presentation spanning Zora Neal Hurston to Beyoncé and Oscar Micheaux to Ryan Coogler.

The event will be facilitated by a local panel of speakers including Dr. Mark Lomax, 2017 Denison University Mellon Artist-In-Residence; Scott Woods, author/poet/writer; Tyiesha Radford Shorts, community and arts advocate/activist; Caroline Bennett, vocal artist and MA student with OSU’s Department of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies; and Percy King, visual artist. A Q&A session will follow.

“Art or Propaganda?” will be held at the Lincoln Theatre Cardinal Health Ballroom (769 E. Long St.) on Wednesday, March 28. Doors open at 5:30pm. The program will begin at 6pm. Admission is free.

This program is made possible through the generous support of Donna and Larry James.

www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com

Support for the Lincoln Theatre’s 2017-18 season is provided in part by the Greater Columbus Arts Council, the City of Columbus, Franklin County, Nationwide, and the Ohio Arts Council to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

About the Lincoln Theatre

First opened in 1928, the Lincoln Theatre is a landmark in African-American and jazz history. After undergoing a $13.5 million renovation funded by a partnership of public and private support, the Lincoln reopened in May 2009 as a multi-use, state-of-the-art performing arts and education center serving the diversity of the central Ohio community. The Lincoln is a bustling hub of activity 365 days a year hosting performances, rehearsals, and classes in the performing arts, as well as a wide variety of community events such as film festivals, meetings, and receptions.

THE ILLUSIONISTS Comes to Columbus April 3 & 4

On the heels of a highly successful multi-city tour and run on Broadway, the world’s best-selling touring magic show, THE ILLUSIONISTS – LIVE FROM BROADWAY™, will play the Palace Theatre April 3 and 4 as part of its 2018 North American tour.

THE ILLUSIONISTS will play the Palace Theatre for two performances only, April 3 and 4. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and online at www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. Orders for groups of 20 or more may be placed by calling (614) 719-6900.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, April 3, 7:30pm

Wednesday, April 4, 7:30 pm

THE ILLUSIONISTS – LIVE FROM BROADWAY™ is produced by Simon Painter, Tim Lawson, and MagicSpace Entertainment. Conceived by Simon Painter, the show’s creative team also includes executive producer Tim Lawson, director Neil Dorward, and creative director Jim Millan.

Full of hilarious magic tricks, death-defying stunts, and acts of breathtaking wonder, THE ILLUSIONISTS has shattered box office records worldwide and thrilled audiences of all ages with a mind-blowing spectacular showcasing the jaw-dropping talents of five of the most incredible illusionists on earth.

Creative Producer Simon Painter said, “We can’t wait to bring this electrifying show to Columbus for a truly entertaining experience for the whole family. THE ILLUSIONISTS is the most non-stop and powerful mix of outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on the live stage.”

The five stars, each a master in their own field, are:

· The Trickster, Jeff Hobson: The epitome of glamour and showmanship, don’t be fooled by his innocent appearance. Jeff has audiences laughing long after the curtain goes down.

· The Inventor, Kevin James: Known for innovative illusions, Kevin is an inventor, comedian and collector of the strange and unusual. He is one of the most prolific inventors of magic in the world, and has created some of the most celebrated illusions of the last century.

· The Deductionist, Colin Cloud: One of the greatest thought readers of all time, Colin is a psychic savant known as a real-life Sherlock Holmes. Don’t play against him in a game of poker – he’s never lost.

· The Manipulator, An Ha Lim: The first-place winner at Korea’s Busan International Magic Competition (2006), Italy Club Convention Manipulation (2006) and World Magic Seminar in Asia (2007), An Ha Lim was also a Golden Lion Award winner at the World Magic Seminar in Las Vegas (2008).

· The Daredevil, Jonathan Goodwin: Widely considered one of the most creative, skilled, and frankly crazy stunt performers in the world, Jonathan is an accomplished knife thrower, archer, escape artist, fakir, martial artist, free diver, and free climber. Unlike the other performers in the show, Jonathan is not a magician or illusionist but will leave the audience breathless with his death-defying stunts.

SIMON PAINTER, CREATIVE PRODUCER

Simon Painter is a visionary creative theatrical producer who hails from London. Simon started his career on stage as a classical violinist, and performed the lead role for Spirit of the Dance in Las Vegas. The first show he produced, Le Grand Cirque, smashed box office records at the Sydney Opera House, selling more than 40,000 tickets in 10 days. His two subsequent productions, Aerial Dreams and Adrenaline, also broke records in Sydney and across the world, achieving critical acclaim. In 2010, Simon had five versions of Le Grand Cirque playing concurrently. In late 2010, he joined forces with Australian producer and close friend Tim Lawson and began assembling the greatest magical minds from a wide spectrum of disciplines. His production of The Illusionists has already performed to record breaking crowds in theatres and arenas across the globe including Australia, Mexico, Latin America, South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. In addition to THE ILLUSIONISTS: LIVE FROM BROADWAY, Simon’s current projects include Le Noir (The Dark Side of Cirque) and Illusionists 2.0, both of which are currently playing extensive international tours.

TIM LAWSON, EXECUTIVE PRODUCER

Tim Lawson is the CEO of TML Enterprises, servicing Australia and international territories with first-class musicals and family entertainment with productions spanning more than 100 cities in 20 countries. Australasian theatrical touring credits include Sweet Charity, Buddy – The Musical, Jolson starring Rob Guest, Spirit of the Dance, Oh! What A Night, Fiddler on the Roof starring Topol, It’s A Dad Thing!, Weary – The Life of Sir Edward Dunlop, Shout! The Musical, Brave Men Run in Our Family, Jekyll and Hyde starring Brad Little, and The Rocky Horror Show narrated by Richard O’ Brien. Tim’s award-winning production of A Chorus Line transferred to the prestigious London Palladium, and his production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang recently completed a 13-month tour. With partner Simon Painter, credits include Le Grand Cirque, Ariel Dreams, Adrenaline, Le Noir – The Dark Side of Cirque, The Illusionists, and The Illusionists 2.0, all enjoying record-breaking success and extensive international arena and theatrical touring.

MAGICSPACE ENTERTAINMENT, PRODUCER

MagicSpace Entertainment is headed by Lee D. Marshall, Joe Marsh, John Ballard, Steve Boulay, and Bruce Granath, and has been producing and presenting national tours, Broadway shows, concerts, and museum exhibits worldwide for more than 35 years. Consistently one of the top promoters in the world, MagicSpace Entertainment typically produces and presents more than 350 events worldwide per year. Recent Broadway credits include The Illusionists – Witness the Impossible (Broadway & West End), Donny & Marie – A Broadway Christmas, American Idiot, and RAIN – A Tribute to The Beatles On Broadway. National tour credits include The Illusionists – Live From Broadway, Lord of the Dance created by Michael Flatley, Jamie Hyneman and Adam Savage starring in Mythbusters – Unleashed, Alton Brown Live, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis, Donny & Marie Christmas, RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles, The Magic of David Copperfield, Circus 1903 – The Golden Age of Circus, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Chorus Line, and national concert tours by Janet Jackson, Cher, and Fleetwood Mac to name a few. Touring museum exhibitions produced include Jurassic World: The Exhibition, Tutankhamun and the Golden Age of the Pharaohs exhibition, Titanic: The Exhibition, Diana – A Celebration, and St. Peter and the Vatican: The Legacy of the Popes exhibition. MagicSpace Entertainment has offices in Park City and Salt Lake City, UT. www.magicspace.net

http://www.theillusionistslive.com/

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund CAPA’s 2017-18 season with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, education excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. CAPA also appreciates the generous support of The National Endowment for the Arts, the Martha G. Staub and Willis H. Liggett Funds of The Columbus Foundation, and the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus’ magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre (Bexley, OH), Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theater (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.

About Broadway Across America

BROADWAY ACROSS AMERICA is part of The John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com and The Broadway Channel. Led by nine-time Tony-winning producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 41 markets with over 270,000 subscribers. Current and past productions include Beautiful, Cats, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, Million Dollar Quartet, Hairspray, On Your Feet!, School of Rock, and The Producers. Broadway.com is the premier theatre website for news, exclusive content, and ticket sales. For more information, please visit BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com and Broadway.com.