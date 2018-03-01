State and local achievements

Huntington Ranks 7/17 in J.D. Power’s 2018 U.S. Retail Banking Advice Study

J.D. Power has issued the release for its first-ever U.S. Retail Banking Advice Study, which surveyed customers from 17 large U.S. banks to determine their thoughts on and satisfaction with the advice they are getting.

Some key takeaways:

—78% of customers say they are interested in getting advice from their bank

—89% of customers who have received advice from their banks believe they benefit from it

—among the most common types of advice retail bank customers seek are quick tips to help improve their financial situation (41%); investment-related advice (39%); retirement-related advice (35%); advice to help keep track of spending and household budgets (33%); and saving for a large purchase (29%)

—BUT only 28% say they actually receive it, indicating banks have plenty of room for growth in this area

—there’s also a gap when it comes to in-person vs. digital advice, with 58% of those getting in-person advice believing it completely meets their needs, compared to 45% among customers who received advice digitally (bank’s website or mobile app) and to 33% among those who received advice via email

—millennial customers among most receptive to bank advice

A lot of bank branches are disappearing, and you can imagine how this puts banks in something of a bind. They are missing an important way to connect with customers, and they aren’t replacing it in the same way with digital advice.

In the rankings, Chase, Regions, and M&T are first, second and third; and BOA is fourth, Citibank is ninth, and Wells Fargo is thirteenth. Huntington ranks 7/17.

2018 Spark Awards Entries and Nominations Now Being Accepted

February 26, 2018 – Better Business Bureau’s (BBB) Center for Character Ethics is now accepting entries and nominations for the 2018 Spark Awards – a Torch Award for Entrepreneurship.

The Spark Awards is a BBB recognition award presented by BBB’s Center for Character Ethics. In coordination with the Torch Awards for Ethics TRUST! Principles, the Spark Awards entries are evaluated based on three key categories: character, culture and community. The Spark Awards recognizes millennial entrepreneurial organizations whose leaders demonstrate a higher level of character, generate a culture that is authentic, and connect with their community.

The 2018 Spark Awards Class will be honored and the finalists will be presented with their awards the week of May 7th, during TechStars Columbus Startup Week. The 2018 Spark Awards Class and this year’s finalists will also be involved with telling their stories during simultaneous BBB and Center events throughout the year, and will be recognized at the 2018 Torch Awards for Ethics event in the fall.

For award criteria, to apply or to nominate a business, and to find out more about networking and information sessions, please visit bbbsparkaward.com.

For more information and details, follow BBB on Facebook or Twitter.

About BBB

For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. In 2017, people turned to BBB more than 160 million times for BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.2 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at bbb.org. There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada and Mexico, including BBB Serving Central Ohio, which was founded in 1921 and serves 21 counties in Central Ohio.

About BBB Center for Character Ethics

BBB’s Center for Character Ethics is a business-supported, free-enterprise advancing non-profit organization focused on serving business managers & classroom educators with leadership character and organizational ethics strengthening resources. Our mission is to provide character ethics assessment, training and recognition to for-profit and nonprofit leaders and to provide k-16 educator-focused character strengthening programs. As a result, we intend to help both producers and consumers flourish in central Ohio.

About Columbus Startup Week

Celebrating entrepreneurs in communities everywhere- bringing entrepreneurs, local leaders and friends together over five days to build momentum and opportunity around the community’s unique entrepreneurial identity. Over the course of five days, participants in Startup Week can choose the events they’d like to attend. Speakers from the community are brought in to share their story to motivate and inspire the entrepreneurial audience. Organizers select the tracks they feel are most relevant to the community and choose speakers and seasoned leaders based on those tracks. For more information on TechStars Columbus Startup Week, visit columbus.startupweek.co.

Columbus 2020 to Be Honored at CCWA Awards Ceremony

Columbus 2020 will be recognized as the “International Organization of the Year” at the Columbus Council on World Affairs’ (CCWA) 2018 International Awards Ceremony, which will be held on May 3 at the Hyatt Regency in Columbus.

The organization will be recognized as “International Organization of the Year” for its global impact in Central Ohio

Columbus 2020, the economic development organization for the 11-county Columbus Region, will be recognized as the “International Organization of the Year” at the Columbus Council on World Affairs’ (CCWA) 2018 International Awards Ceremony, which will be held on May 3 at the Hyatt Regency in Columbus. The annual event recognizes companies and individuals that have made outstanding contributions to global education and inclusiveness in the Columbus community.

“We are delighted to recognize Columbus 2020 and the long-term impact they’ve had in making our region more globally competitive. And, to be able to honor our Global Scholars Diploma students, who represent the future, most globally prepared, workforce talent creates an incredible opportunity for our global community to come together as we seek to become America’s most globally fluent region,” said Patrick Terrien, president & CEO, CCWA.

This year, approximately 600 business, civic and academic leaders will attend the CCWA’s 2018 International Awards Ceremony to honor Columbus 2020. Central Ohio students who will graduate from the Global Scholars Diploma program will also be recognized at the event.

“This is great recognition of the Columbus Region’s long term strategy of attracting foreign investment, helping our local companies enter new markets, and positioning Central Ohio as a location open to talent from around the world,” said NiSource Inc.’s Executive Vice President, Gas Segment & Chief Customer Officer Pablo Vegas, who serves as the chair of the Columbus 2020 board of directors.

About Columbus 2020

As the economic development organization for the Columbus Region, Columbus 2020’s mission is to generate opportunity and build capacity for economic growth across 11 Central Ohio counties. In 2010, hundreds of business and community leaders developed the Columbus 2020 Regional Growth Strategy, and the Columbus Region is now experiencing the strongest decade of growth in its history. The Columbus 2020 team conducts business outreach, promotes the Columbus Region to market-leading companies around the world, conducts customized research to understand the Columbus Region’s competitiveness, and works to leverage public, private and institutional partnerships. Funding is received from more than 300 private organizations, local governments, academic institutions and JobsOhio. Learn more at ColumbusRegion.com.

About the Columbus Council on World Affairs

Since 1975, the Columbus Council on World Affairs has increased global awareness in the region. The CCWA fosters a community that is well informed about critical international issues as they affect the world, nation and the local region. Columbus citizens then utilize this insight to make effective decisions in our global society. Learn more at columbusworldaffairs.org.

StrivePartnership One of Five Organizations Nationwide To Receive Highest StriveTogether Designation For Education Improvement

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Among Five Communities Recognized for Outstanding Progress in Strengthening Local Education Pipeline

StrivePartnership Was First Community Partnership in the Country Awarded Designation After a Decade of Working to Improve Education for Every Child

After becoming the first community in the nation to receive StriveTogether’s highest designation for improving the local education pipeline, Cincinnati was today featured as one of the first five communities in the StriveTogether Cradle to Career Network to reach this major milestone. StriveTogether, a national nonprofit working to improve education for every child, announced Tacoma, Wash., as the fifth community to receive this designation today, and the completion of a goal set in 2015 to have five of these model communities by 2018.

“It is our obligation as Americans to provide every child with the opportunity to succeed in life through a quality education, and today we are thrilled to recognize the remarkable results achieved in Cincinnati through both the work of local partners and participation in our Cradle to Career Network,” StriveTogether President and CEO Jennifer Blatz said. “As exciting as these results are, there is still tremendous work to be done. StriveTogether is more committed than ever to improving education and economic mobility for children and families across the country.”

“Today’s announcement is more proof that our work over the past 10 years is both impactful and worthwhile, and can improve the education pipeline for every single student,” said Byron P. White, executive director of StrivePartnership. “By bringing together the remarkable knowledge and resources of our partners, and coordinating our efforts at every stage of childhood, we will be able to continue helping improve education outcomes across our region and beyond.”

Communities in the StriveTogether Cradle to Career Network track and improve outcomes for major milestones in a child’s life. In Cincinnati, StrivePartnership started in 2006 when local leaders brought together more than 300 cross-sector representatives, including superintendents, early-childhood educators, nonprofit practitioners, business leaders, corporate and community funders, city officials and university presidents.

The StrivePartnership movement has made notable progress in the following areas:

• The Cincinnati Preschool Promise mobilized community members, Cincinnati Public Schools and the business community around the shared goal of two years of quality preschool for every 3- and 4-year-old in the city, and successfully rallied to pass a levy in late 2016 to significantly expand access to preschool and strengthen the entire public school system.

• StrivePartnership is leading a new collaborative in support of Greater Cincinnati’s postsecondary attainment and child poverty improvement goals as one of 17 national Talent Hubs named in 2017 by the Lumina Foundation in partnership with Kresge Foundation. Through a coalition of community colleges, social service agencies, workforce development organizations and employers, the grant-funded Intergenerational Success Project will help more than 1,400 single mothers achieve economic and education success for their families while strengthening the region’s capacity to recruit more women into self-sufficient career pathways.

• Public and private funders are investing in Every Child Capital, a first-in-the-nation venture philanthropy fund focused on scaling proven early literacy interventions. To date, ECC has attracted more than $4 million in funding.

The other communities that have received StriveTogether’s highest recognition include Dallas County (The Commit Partnership), Portland/Multnomah County (All Hands Raised), Racine County (Higher Expectations for Racine County) and Tacoma (Graduate Tacoma). In 2015, StriveTogether set a goal to have five communities achieve this top designation by 2018. The five communities reached this goal through the StriveTogether Cradle to Career Accelerator Fund, which combines a results-based leadership program with strategic assistance and financial support.

Now, thanks to a major funding commitment from Ballmer Group, the Cradle to Career Network will be able to incentivize even faster progress for member communities through a community challenge fund, with $10 million annually in investment over the next six years. Ballmer Group is an organization co-founded by philanthropist Connie Ballmer and her husband Steve Ballmer, chairman of the LA Clippers and former CEO of Microsoft. Ballmer Group works to improve economic mobility for children and families in the U.S. who are disproportionately likely to remain in poverty.

About StriveTogether

StriveTogether leads a national movement of nearly 70 communities to get better results in every child’s life. We coach and connect partners across the country to close gaps by using local data, especially for children of color and low-income children. Communities using our proven approach have seen measurable gains in kindergarten readiness, academic achievement and postsecondary success. The StriveTogether Cradle to Career Network reaches 10.4 million students, involves 10,800 organizations and has partners in 30 states and Washington, D.C.

About StrivePartnership

StrivePartnership is focused on the success of every child in the urban core of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, cradle to career. StrivePartnership unites stakeholders in the region’s urban education ecosystem around shared issues, goals, measurements and results, and then actively supports and strengthens strategies that work.

Patrol Announces 2017 Leadership Awards

Ohio State Highway Patrol

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced the recipients of their 2017 Leadership Awards. The ceremony recognizes dozens of state and district award winners for their valuable contributions to our state and communities.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper of the Year – Trooper Brittany N. Noah

Trooper Brittany N. Noah, of the Wilmington Post, earned top honors as the 2017 State Trooper of the Year. She was selected from nine District Troopers of the Year across the state. Trooper Noah exemplifies what it means to be a trooper and is a leader among her peers.

Trooper Noah has established herself as a resource to the Patrol and the community she serves. She prides herself in professional service and treats everyone with respect. Trooper Noah gives back to her community by serving as a softball coach and a mentor for youth. She also serves as a 4-H adviser for the New Vienna Buckeyes and has been a member for 10 years.

Trooper Noah joined the Patrol in November 2012 as a member of the 154th Academy Class. She earned her commission in April of the following year and has been assigned to the Wilmington Post throughout her career. In 2017, she was selected as Post and District Trooper of the Year. Trooper Noah is a certified Drug Recognition Expert and serves as a field training officer.

Trooper Noah earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice from Wilmington College in 2011 and a Master of Arts degree in criminal justice from Wright State University in 2012.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher of the Year – Dispatcher Tina M. Frey

Dispatcher Tina M. Frey, of the Findlay Dispatch Center, earned statewide honors as the 2017 Dispatcher of the Year. She was selected from nine District Dispatchers of the Year across the state. Her calm demeanor, positive attitude and commitment to service distinguished her from the other nominees.

Communications professionals are often the first point of contact for the public when need arises. Dispatcher Frey strives to provide the highest level of service to the public, her co-workers and the troopers on her shift. She garnered praise for her teamwork and serves as a dispatcher training officer.

Dispatcher Frey joined the Patrol in October 2004 and was assigned to the Marion Post. She also served at the Bucyrus Dispatch Center.

Blue Max Award (Patrol’s top auto larceny enforcer) – Sergeant Lawrence Roberts

Sergeant Lawrence Roberts, of the Cleveland Post, earned the Blue Max Award for recovering the most stolen vehicles of any trooper in 2017. Throughout the year, he recovered 17 stolen vehicles, valued at $214,288, resulting in the apprehension of 17 suspects.

Sergeant Roberts joined the Patrol in February 1999 as a member of the 133rd Academy Class. He earned his commission in July of that year and was assigned to the Sandusky Post. As a trooper, he also served at the Chardon, Canton and Cleveland posts and the Motorcycle Unit. He was selected as Post Trooper of the Year four times and District Trooper of the Year in 2003. He has earned the Ace Award for excellence in auto larceny enforcement five times. In 2013, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Wooster Post to serve as an assistant post commander.

Sergeant Roberts served in the United States Marines from 1989 to 1993.

State Criminal Patrol Award – Trooper Chad M. Schell

Trooper Chad M. Schell, of the Cleveland District Criminal Patrol Unit, earned the State Criminal Patrol Award for conducting the most felony case investigations that led to felony arrests. In 2017, he initiated 72 felony case investigations which resulted in 89 felony arrests. The majority of his cases were drug or weapon related. Highlights of his criminal seizures this year include, 423 pounds of marijuana, 11 pounds of cocaine, 8 pounds of heroin, 739 pills, 1 pound of methamphetamine and eight firearms.

Trooper Schell joined the Patrol in September 2012 as a member of the 153rd Academy Class. He earned his commission in February of the following year and was assigned to the Cleveland Post. In 2014, he was selected as Post Trooper of the Year and earned the Ace Award for excellence in auto larceny enforcement. He has also earned the Criminal Patrol Award four times.

Robert M. Chiaramonte Humanitarian Award – Trooper Logan M. Kirkendall

Trooper Logan M. Kirkendall, of the Toledo Post, was honored with the Robert M. Chiaramonte Humanitarian Award, which recognizes officers who are dedicated to humanitarian causes on the highway and in their communities.

He and his wife created and distributed bags with toiletries and other supplies to homeless persons. The bags included toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, hats, gloves, socks and blankets. After distributing nearly two dozen bags, they realized additional support was needed to continue the program. Trooper Kirkendall sought support from the Lima First Assembly of God and the Toledo Calvary Church to create additional bags. Combined, the churches provided nearly 200 bags. He also garnered support from fellow troopers and local police officers who help distribute the bags.

Trooper Kirkendall also participates in the “Young Men of Excellence,” a program sponsored through his local church. The program embodies the same quality characteristics he represents. Through the program, he and three church members mentor a group of young men in the community, providing positive influences in their lives.

Trooper Kirkendall joined the Patrol in September 2012 as a member of the 153rd Academy Class. He earned his commission in February of the following year and has been assigned to the Toledo Post throughout his career. In 2014, he earned the Ace Award for excellence in auto larceny enforcement. In 2016, he was selected as Post Trooper of the Year and earned the Criminal Patrol Award.

Colonel Thomas W. Rice Leadership Award – Sergeant Robert L. Burd

Sergeant Robert L. Burd, of the Wilmington Post, was honored with the Colonel Thomas W. Rice Leadership Award, which is presented to one sworn supervisory officer for outstanding leadership. The award is sponsored by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Retirees’ Association and is in honor of former Patrol Superintendent Thomas W. Rice.

Sergeant Burd is a respected assistant post commander and leader among his peers. He has excelled in areas of management by setting high standards and teaching those under his supervision. Troopers look to him for guidance and he fosters a team-oriented environment. Sergeant Burd leads by example, while keeping watch over his shift. He also volunteers at Dayton Children’s Hospital and is a foster parent.

Sergeant Burd began his Patrol career in January 1993 as a member of the 124th Academy Class. He earned his commission in June of that year and was assigned to the Findlay Post. As a trooper, he also served at the Lima Post. He was selected as Post Trooper of the Year three times. In March 2011, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Lima Post to serve as an assistant post commander. In 2013, he earned the Ace Award for excellence in auto larceny enforcement. As a sergeant, he has served at the Bowling Green, Findlay, Lebanon and Wilmington posts.

Motor Carrier Enforcement Inspector of the Year – Motor Carrier Enforcement Inspector Brian K. Wilson

Motor Carrier Enforcement Inspector Brian K. Wilson, of the Bucyrus District Commercial Enforcement Unit, was selected as Motor Carrier Enforcement Inspector of the Year.

MCEI Wilson began his career with the Patrol in February 2016 as a Motor Carrier Enforcement Inspector and has been assigned to the Bucyrus District Commercial Enforcement Unit throughout his career.

Electronic Technician Award – Electronic Technician 2 Christopher L. Stroop

Electronic Technician 2 Christopher L. Stroop, of the Columbus District, was selected as Electronic Technician of the Year. An Electronic Technician 2 supports the division by testing, maintaining, aligning and programming many types of communications and electronic equipment. Such equipment consists of two radios, radars, lasers, BAC’s and computers.

Electronic Technician 2 Stroop joined the Patrol in July 2013 and has been assigned to the Columbus District Electronic Technician Unit throughout his career.

Ohio Trooper Recognition Award – Trooper Lonnie M. Butler

Trooper Lonnie M. Butler, Wilmington District Criminal Patrol, earned the Ohio Trooper Recognition Award from nine regional recipients across the state. The award recognizes excellence among troopers who are assigned to specialty positions.

He joined the Patrol in March 2005 as a member of the 144th Academy Class. He earned his commission in October of that year and was assigned to the Lima Post. As a trooper, he also served at the Georgetown Post and the Wilmington District Criminal Investigations.

Trooper Butler earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice from Thomas More College in 2001 and a Master of Science degree in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati in 2003.

Employee Recognition Award – Program Administrator Jessica L. Scalley

Program Administrator 2 Jessica L. Scalley, Office of Personnel, received the award presented annually to recognize excellence by a civilian employee.

Program Administrator Scalley began her state career in June 2010 as a clerk 1 assigned to the Cambridge District Headquarters. She also served as a Program Administrator 1 at the Patrol’s Training Academy. In 2013, she transferred to the Office of Personnel. In January 2018, she was promoted to Program Administrator 2 and remained in the Office of Personnel.

Program Administrator Scalley earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminology from The Ohio State University in 2012.

Ohio Investigative Unit State Agent of the Year – Joshua C. Bowers

Joshua C. Bowers, Cincinnati District Office, was selected as State Agent of the Year out of six District Agents of the Year across the state.

Agent Bowers joined the Ohio Investigative Unit in December 2013 and has been assigned to the Cincinnati District Office throughout his career.

Police Officer of the Year – Police Officer 2 Joshua B. Davis

Police Officer 2 Joshua B. Davis, Capitol Operations, was selected as Police Officer of the Year. Officer Davis joined the Patrol in August 2011 and has been assigned to Capitol Operations throughout this career.

Family Member Recognition Award – Jean Paris, Cleveland District

Distinguished Retiree Award – Retired Sergeant Dale L. LaRue, Cleveland District

Findlay District – Trooper William R. Clay, Toledo Post; Dispatcher Tina M. Frey, Findlay Dispatch Center; Trooper Anne M. Malone, Findlay Criminal Patrol; Robert E. Elling, Jr. (Maintenance Repair Worker 2), Bowling Green Post.

Bucyrus District – Trooper Kayla L. Crager, Marion Post; Dispatcher Heidi J. Maloy, Sandusky Dispatch Center; Trooper Shane M. Morrow, Bucyrus Criminal Patrol; Brandy N. Rohrbacher (Administrative Professional 1), Fremont Post.

Cleveland District – Trooper Carlos M. Castellanos, Canton Post; Dispatcher Robin S. Case, Wooster Dispatch Center; Trooper Dora E. Abshire, Cleveland District Investigations; Timothy D. Kardamis (Maintenance Repair Worker 2), Cleveland District Headquarters.

Warren District – Trooper Matthew R. Abbey, Warren Post; Dispatcher Tamara A. Scheetz, Canfield Dispatch Center; Trooper Ricky T. Caraway, Warren Criminal Patrol; Charlene M. Grady (Administrative Professional 1), Warren District Professional Staff.

Piqua District – Trooper John D. McLeod, Springfield Post; Dispatcher Brandy L. Johnson, Dayton Dispatch Center; Trooper Christopher A. Ward, Piqua Criminal Patrol; Jody A. Henault (Maintenance Repair Worker 2), Marysville Post.

Columbus District – Trooper Patrick M. White, Lancaster Post; Dispatcher Zachary L. Hungler, Delaware Dispatch Center; Trooper Michael R. Wilson, Columbus Criminal Patrol; Brenda S. Cole (Administrative Professional 1), Granville Post.

Cambridge District – Trooper Rocky J. Hise, St. Clairsville Post; Dispatcher Melissa J. Rath, St. Clairsville Dispatch Center; Trooper Shawn F. Milburn, Cambridge Criminal Patrol; Thomas A. Duvall (Maintenance Repair Worker 2), St. Clairsville Post.

Wilmington District – Trooper Brittany N. Noah, Wilmington Post; Dispatcher Jessica L. Shepherd, Wilmington Dispatch Center; Trooper Lonnie M. Butler, Wilmington Criminal Patrol; Jennifer L. Young (Administrative Professional 1), Wilmington Post.

Jackson District – Trooper Steven M. Dunn, Jackson Post; Dispatcher Brandi D. Trelka, Jackson Dispatch Center; Trooper Joshua C. Craft, Ironton Post; Carl R. McGlone (Maintenance Repair Worker 2), Jackson Post.

GHQ – Dispatcher Erin N. Garloch, Statehouse Dispatch Center; Trooper Milan V. Milosevic, Office of Field Operations; Mark A. Wong (Public Safety Intelligence Analyst), Intelligence Unit; Jessica L. Scalley (Program Administrator 2), Office of Personnel; Sherry L. Harkness (Administrative Professional 4), Planning and Finance; Jacklyn D. Snyder (Administrative Professional 3), Office of Criminal Investigations.

Ohio Investigative Unit – Toledo District: Agent Brian C. Sargent; Cleveland District: Agent Kevin J. Cesaratto; Canton District: Agent Kenneth E. Van Horn; Columbus District: Agent Kelly N. Murnane; Cincinnati District: Agent Joshua C. Bowers; Athens District: Agent Wesley Arbaugh.

Auxiliary Awards

The following awards are for the Patrol’s Auxiliary members who are an all-volunteer force that provides assistance to troopers.

William J. Duffy Award of Excellence – Mark Rush

The William J. Duffy Award of Excellence requires a minimum of 300 volunteer hours per year over three consecutive years.

Auxiliary Major Mark Rush joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol Auxiliary in September 2012 and was assigned to the Delaware Post. He was promoted to auxiliary sergeant in 2014 and to auxiliary lieutenant in 2015. In 2016, he was promoted to staff lieutenant and transferred to General Headquarters. In January 2017, he was promoted to auxiliary captain and promoted to auxiliary major of the Columbus District that following September.

Over the last three years, he has volunteered an average of 915 hours per year which includes riding on patrol, assisting at the Ohio State Fair, The Ohio State University football game details, sobriety checkpoints, Shield Details and working at the Academy store.

Auxiliary Major Rush owns a recall consulting business and volunteers for the American Red Cross.

State Auxiliary Officer of the Year – Bryon M. Doty

Auxiliary Colonel Bryon M. Doty joined the Patrol Auxiliary in 2011 and was assigned to the Delaware Post. In 2013, he was promoted to the rank of auxiliary lieutenant and remained at the Delaware Post. In 2014, he was promoted to the rank of auxiliary major and transferred to General Headquarters. In 2015, he was promoted to Auxiliary Colonel. He has been the recipient of both the Ulmer and Duffy awards, as well as multiple district awards.

In 2017, Auxiliary Colonel Doty volunteered 1,260 hours of his time in assistance with Patrol duties. This time included riding on patrol, assisting at the Ohio State Fair, The Ohio State University football game details, sobriety checkpoints, Shield Details and working at the Academy store.

Auxiliary Colonel Doty owns his own business installing security systems.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/03/web1_better_business_bureau_logo.jpg