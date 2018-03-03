Storytelling Saturday in Galena

‘March for Art’ First Friday

Main Street Delaware’s March 2 First Friday celebration will feature a “March for Art” with artworks by Delaware City Schools students on display in businesses throughout the historic downtown.

This downtown-wide gallery opening is sponsored by Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware and Ohio Wesleyan University’s Richard M. Ross Art Museum. A list of participating businesses will be available during First Friday at the Ross Art Museum, 60 S. Sandusky St., and the Main Street Delaware office, 20 E. Winter St.

As always, many stores and restaurants will stay open late for this monthly First Friday event, which will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. The student artworks will remain on display throughout the month.

“Our annual March for Art is always a wonderful event,” said Susie Bibler, executive director of Main Street Delaware. “Students love having their creations displayed downtown, and it lets everyone see the amazing talent we have here.”

Find Your Missing Money

In conjunction with Governor Kasich’s State of the State address, the Division of Unclaimed Funds and the Delaware County Auditor’s office are partnering to host an event for the public to check for any missing money. The division currently holds more than $2.6 billion in forgotten money, while the Auditor’s office has $422,000 in unclaimed funds in the county’s treasury. Residents may check both lists for any missing money and, if located, staff will be on site to help with the next steps.

The event is from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday, March 5, in the Frank B. Willis Government Building, 2079 US Highway 23 North, Delaware 43015.

Fishy Fridays

Lenten is the time of year for a Fish Fry at Catholic churches. Among the ones in Delaware County is at St. Joan of Arc in Powell on Fridays from 5 to 7:30 p.m. from Feb. 16 to Mar. 23.

The church’s Lavelle Social Hall, at 10700 Liberty Road South, Powell 43065, will serve up fried and baked Alaskan pollock, french fries, macaroni and cheese, green beans, coleslaw, rolls and drinks.

The cost is $10 adults, or $9 takeout and senior citizens; $5 children 10 and younger; $3 desserts. Cash or check only, no debit or credit cards. The event is presented by the Knights of Columbus Council 10765.

Knot Tying and Simple Machines

Learn how important it was to know your knots on a 1930s farm, and see how heavy lifting was accomplished before front-end loaders. Free, ages 10+. Saturday, March 3, 10 a.m. at Gallant Farm, 2150 Buttermilk Hill Road, Delaware.

Make it, Take it: String Art

Create beautiful sting art using patterns inspired by nature, such as a feather, arrow, or tree. Ages 8+ Sunday, March 11, 2 p.m. at Deer Haven Park, 4183 Liberty Road, Delaware. Registration is required by March 4 and there is a $5 materials fee. To register visit preservationparks.com, click on the selected program, and follow the RSVP instructions.

Evangelist Gary Bill

Evangelist Gary Bill will preach at Morrow Bible Church, February 28-March 4, 2018. The public is encouraged to attend.

There will be a youth fellowship pizza dinner at the church on Wednesday, February 28 at 6 p.m. All youth and their families are invited to attend. Wednesday-Friday week day services will be at 7 p.m.

Pastor Bill will also speak at a Senior Luncheon to be held at the church Saturday, March 4, noon-2 p.m. He will also preach during Sunday services on March 4 at 9:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m., and 6:30 p.m.

Gary Bill was raised in a non-Christian home. His life took the path of least resistance and self-indulgence after his dad left home. At the age of twenty, Gary Bill heard the gospel in a gospel meeting that his brother had led him to. Gary graduated from the University of Georgia in 1975 with a B.S. degree in agriculture. The Lord called him to preach in 1978 and Gary later graduated from Bob Jones University with a M.A. in Pastoral Studies.

He has served in evangelism and pastoral ministry for over 30 years. Gary and his wife Claudia have been married for 43 years. They have two children who are both in full time Christian ministry. The congregation of Morrow Bible Church cordially invites all to visit during these services to enjoy the preaching of God’s Word by Evangelist Gary Bill.

Morrow Bible Church is located at 423 County Road 204 (near the intersection of CR 204 and CR 15, 2.5 miles Southwest of Sparta). For transportation or additional information, call the church office, 740-625-5542 or email office@morrowbiblechurch.org. Please visit www.morrowbiblechurch.org for more information about Morrow Bible Church.

Theology talk at OWU

Carol A. Newsom, Ph.D., the Charles Howard Candler Professor of Old Testament at Emory University’s Candler School of Theology, discusses “Hope in a Time of Climate Change: A Conversation between the Bible and Science,” at 7:30 p.m. March 1 in Room 301 of Merrick Hall, 65 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Newsom also is a senior fellow at Emory’s Center for the Study of Law and Religion. Her presentation is the 2017-2018 Merrick Lecture sponsored by the OWU Department of Religion. Admission is free. Learn more about the department at www.owu.edu/religion.

Theology at OWU

Rex D. Matthews, Th.D., Professor in the Practice of Historical Theology and Wesleyan Studies at Emory University’s Candler School of Theology, discusses “The Methodist Educational Vision,” at noon March 2 in Room 108 of Phillips Hall, 51 S. Henry St., Delaware. His presentation is the Earl Russell Fund Lecture sponsored by the OWU Department of Religion. Admission is free. Learn more about the department at www.owu.edu/religion.

International Film Festival at OWU

OWU’s second annual International Queer Film Festival presents “Cloudburst,” at 6 p.m. March 2 in the Benes Rooms of Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. (Not rated, 2011). The film stars Oscar-winning actresses Brenda Fricker and Olympia Dukakis. A woman breaks her partner out of a nursing home, and they drive to Canada to get married. Admission is free. Learn more about the film festival at www.facebook.com/owuiqff and more about OWU’s Spectrum Resource Center at www.owu.edu/spectrum.

Perkins Observatory Programs

Friday evening programs at 8 p.m. March 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 in Ohio Wesleyan’s Perkins Observatory, 3199 Columbus Pike (U.S. 23), Delaware. Content varies based on sky conditions but may include a planetarium show, observatory tours, and stargazing with the 32-inch Schottland Telescope. Advance tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for children and senior citizens. Reserve tickets by calling (740) 363-1257. Learn more at www.owu.edu/perkins.

Free French Film Festival

Ohio Wesleyan University will host its fourth annual Tournées French Film Festival between March 2 and March 30. The free series seeks to better acquaint movie-goers with the diversity of French culture and film-making creativity. All screenings will begin at 6 p.m. in OWU’s Bishop Café, located on the lower level of Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. The films will include English subtitles and will be presented with introductions and post-viewing discussions led by Ohio Wesleyan faculty and students, including members of Allons-y!, the OWU French Club.

March 2, “April and the Extraordinary World” — This one-of-a-kind animated adventure film ushers the viewer into an alternate reality in which the Bonapartes still rule France, electricity was never discovered, trees are a distant memory, and a steam-driven cable car connects Paris to Berlin. In this dystopic steampunk landscape, scientists have mysteriously disappeared for decades and April Franklin, the brilliant young descendant of a long line of chemists, is in danger of being next. (PG, 2015)

Storytelling in Galena

On Saturday March 3, 2018 at 1 p.m. The Galena Historic Foundation, Inc will hold their annual Storytelling Event at 109 Harrison Street in Galena. This event is a time of sharing the history of the Village of Galena, it’s early citizens, and local businesses.

This year Gene Fuller will present the history of the Galena Brickyard, and answer questions about this business that thrived on the north side of the village from 1893-1983. The recently opened Galena Historic Foundation Museum, also located in the same building will be open as well. Light refreshments will be served.

Fur Ball on March 3

The Humane Society of Delaware County’s annual Fur Ball will be held on Saturday, March 3, 2018 from 4:30-9:30 p.m. at the Medallion Club located at 5000 Club Drive, Westerville, Ohio 43082. The annual Fur Ball gala has become HSDC’s flagship fundraising event. An evening of philanthropy, music, cocktails, food, silent & live auctions, and of course, ANIMALS.

For tickets, visit https://hsdcoh.wufoo.com/forms/z1ahyse71q9xkvy/

If you have any questions or difficulties, please contact the shelter at (740) 369-7387.

The Humane Society of Delaware County is a private, not for profit 501(C)(3) organization run by a volunteer board of directors. We do not receive any tax dollars, or support from national welfare agencies. We rely solely on donations from individuals, corporations, foundations and income generated from our low-cost clinic and adoption fees to fund our animal care facility.

HSDC began in 1972 through a group of concerned citizen who were all volunteers and fostered animals in their own homes. In 1984 the current facility was built from funds bequeathed by two estates. Since 1987 the low cost spay/neuter clinic has performed over 59,000 procedures thus reducing pet overpopulation. HSDC became one of the first humane societies in Ohio to establish a mandatory spay and neuter clause for all animals adopted through the society. Yearly adoptions average 1,400.

French Film Festival at OWU

March 5, “The Stopover” —The second feature by the Coulin sisters confirms their talent for striking images by beginning with incongruous shots of camouflaged soldiers in the Greek vacation paradise of Cyprus: a French military unit has just arrived on the island for a three-day “decompression” stay in a five-star hotel before heading home from Afghanistan. While tourists bask in the sun, these men and women of France’s armed forces participate in group therapy sessions to work through traumas suffered on the field and prepare for life back home. (2016)

Lifetime of Giving

Please join the Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities for its annual Lifetime of Giving at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6 at SourcePoint, 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware. During this event outstanding self-advocates, service professionals, and others who support individuals with developmental disabilities are recognized. Award winners can be nominated by anyone in the community.

If you have questions or need help completing a nomination, please contact Anne Miller at anne.miller@dcbdd.org or 740-201-5810.

“GoodFellas” at Strand

The Community Film Series returns to the Strand Theatre this year for seven weeks in March and April. The annual series is a collaboration between the historic movie theater, 28 E. Winter St., Delaware, and the Ohio Wesleyan University Department of English and Film Studies Program.

All films will be screened at 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and again at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Tickets are $7 for general admission, $6 for students, military personnel, and Ohio Wesleyan employees, and $5 for senior citizens. (For this series, anyone with a valid OWU ID may pay $7 and receive a small drink and small popcorn with admission.)

March 6-7 – “GoodFellas” (1990): Martin Scorsese’s classic gangster film stars Ray Liotta as the wannabe gangster who makes good, rising in the mob until he becomes its target. Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Paul Sorvino co-star. (Rated R, 2 hours, 26 minutes)

Film Festival at OWU

March 7, “National Diploma” — In the Congo, passing the national baccalaureate exam can save a young person from a life of manual labor and open the doors to university and a career. To fail the exam is to be fated to struggle for survival through menial work. As Congolese filmmaker Dieudo Hamadi’s documentary “National Diploma” so powerfully shows, the path to success in the national exam is full of challenges. (2014)

Community Calendar

Compiled by Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.