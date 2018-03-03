SWCD Scholarships Available

Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District is now taking applications for two scholarships open to area high school students!

The Dick O’Keefe Memorial Scholarship is for a high school senior interested in pursuing a degree in agriculture.

Mr. O’Keefe was born and raised in Delaware County and was proud to be a farmer. His family is excited to help a local young person with the same dream – a life devoted to agriculture.

To be eligible for the $500 scholarship a student must be:

• Residing in Delaware County or have graduated or will be graduating from one of Delaware County’s public or private high schools

• Have at least a 2.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale

• Entering as a full-time freshman at a two year or four-year accredited college, technical school, or university

The application form is available on the District’s website at www.delawareswcd.org or by calling 740-368-1921. The deadline for applications is April 13, 2018.

Camp Canopy, formerly the Ohio Forestry & Wildlife Conservation Camp, is a residential camp like no other. This camp is a perfect mix of traditional camping activities like hanging around the bonfire and hiking, combined with educational activities centered around all things forestry and wildlife. The camp will be held June 10 through 15, 2018 at beautiful FFA Camp Muskingum on Leesville Lake in Carroll County, Ohio.

The $375 scholarship is open to high school students who are:

• Entering freshman through seniors graduating in 2018

• Residing in Delaware County More details about Camp Canopy can be found at https://campcanopy.com. The application form is available on the District’s website at www.delawareswcd.org or by calling the office at 740-368-1921.

The application deadline is April 13, 2018.

CampCanopy_logoFinal http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/03/web1_CampCanopylogosmall.jpg CampCanopy_logoFinal