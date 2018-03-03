Delaware Arts Festival offering scholarships

The Delaware Arts Festival Association is once again offering three scholarships in the visual arts to graduating Delaware County high school seniors who plan to study art in an institution of higher education.

The first place scholarship will be in the amount of $8,000, second place will receive $6,500, and third place will get a scholarship in the amount of $5,500.

Applications can be obtained from art teachers, guidance counselors, the Delaware County District Library, Mary Morrison (email mbhmorrison@yahoo.com) or at www.delawareartsfestival.org.

Completed applications are due April 7.

The 2017 winners of the scholarships were Michelle Culley from Buckeye Valley (first place) and sharing second place were Autumn Barr from Olentangy High School and Lauren Waldrop from Olentangy Liberty High School.

Along with the $20,000 in scholarships, the Delaware Arts Festival Association is continuing their grant program which recently awarded $10,000 to Delaware County art teachers.

Preparation is currently underway for an expanded 45th Delaware Arts Festival which will be held May 19 and 20 in downtown Delaware.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/03/web1_daf-header-logo-2-copy.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by the Delaware Arts Festival Association.

Submitted by the Delaware Arts Festival Association.