FFA Chapter Places Fifth in State Communications Contest

Students in the Big Walnut – DACC Agricultural Education program competed in the State Agricultural Communications Career Development Event (CDE) on February 10, 2018. The event was sponsored by the Ohio FFA Foundation and was hosted in the Agricultural Engineering Building at The Ohio State University. The team placed fifth out of 15 finalist teams in the state.

For this event, students created a media plan to promote a local farm and their use of precision agriculture techniques. The team presented their plan to a panel of judges and responded to their questions about their strategies to execute and promote the event. Individually, students also completed a communications quiz testing their knowledge on the Associated Press Style Guide and completed an editing exercise using accepted marks and style requirements. All students also took part in a live press conference to gain information about self-driving tractors and completed an individual practicum in journalistic or opinion writing.

Lex Marvin lead the team individually placing 13th in the state , followed by Chris Dible, 19th; Madi Withrow, 28th; and Lexie Kirkpatrick, 39th. The team was coached by Ms. Brittani Baldner-Hill.

The National FFA Organization, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America, is composed of 653,359 members belonging to one of 8,568 chapters throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

From left: Brittani Baldner-Hill, Chris Dible, Madi Withrow, Lexie Kirkpatrick, and Lex Marvin. http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/03/web1_AgComm.jpg From left: Brittani Baldner-Hill, Chris Dible, Madi Withrow, Lexie Kirkpatrick, and Lex Marvin.