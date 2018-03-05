PUCO’s PowerForward March 6-8 & March 20-22, 2018

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) will convene PowerForward: Ratemaking and Regulation from March 6-8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. PowerForward will take a one week break and resume March 20-22.

What: The six-day “Ratemaking and Regulation” series will feature presentations from national and state energy leaders; what Ohio’s future electric distribution system could offer customers; and what technologies are in development to realize such enhancements. The full agenda is available here.

Who: PUCO commissioners, electric utilities, competitive suppliers, technology companies, policy leaders. The first day begins with David Owens, Edison Electric Institute; Rodger Smith, Oracle Utilities; and Sayun Sukduang, ENGIE Resources.

Where: PUCO offices, 11th floor, 180 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215

When: March 6-8, 8:30 a.m.–5:15 p.m. and March 20-22, 9 a.m.–4:45 p.m.

Why: PowerForward is the PUCO’s review of the latest in technological and regulatory innovation that could serve to enhance the consumer electricity experience. Through this series, we intend to chart a clear path forward for future grid modernization projects, innovative regulations and forward-thinking policies.

How: Attend in person or stream online. There is no cost to attend, registration is not required.

Additional information is available on the PUCO website. Follow along on social media @PUCOhio by using #PowerForwardOH

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) is the sole agency charged with regulating public utility service. The role of the PUCO is to assure all residential, business and industrial consumers have access to adequate, safe and reliable utility services at fair prices while facilitating an environment that provides competitive choices. Consumers with utility-related questions or concerns can call the PUCO Call Center at (800) 686-PUCO (7826) and speak with a representative.

