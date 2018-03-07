ODNR Cautions Residents During Spring Wildfire Season

COLUMBUS, OH – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) reminds Ohioans to take precautions while burning debris this spring and to know the state’s outdoor burning regulations. Ohio law states outdoor debris burning is prohibited from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during March, April and May. Burning is limited in the spring due to the abundance of dry fuel on the ground. Winds can make a seemingly safe fire burn more intensely and escape control.

If a fire escapes control, immediately contact the local fire department. An escaped wildfire, even one burning in grass or weeds, is dangerous. Violators of Ohio’s burning regulations are subject to citations and fines. Residents should also check the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s regulations and consult with local fire officials about burning conditions.

The ODNR Division of Forestry offers these safety tips for burning debris outdoors:

Use a 55-gallon drum with a weighted screen lid to provide an enclosed incinerator.

Know current and future weather conditions, have fire suppression tools on hand and never leave a debris burn unattended.

Be informed about state and local burning regulations.

Consult the local fire department for additional information and safety considerations.

Visit forestry.ohiodnr.gov and firewise.org for more information and tips on protecting a home and community.

Remember: “Don’t burn during the day in March, April and May!”

Ohioans should also remember that food waste, dead animals and materials containing rubber, grease, asphalt or petroleum should never be burned.

The ODNR Division of Forestry works to promote the wise use and sustainable management of Ohio’s public and private woodlands. To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands, visit forestry.ohiodnr.gov.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

Ohio Recognizes Weights and Measures Week with Events in Muskingum County

Ohio Department of Agriculture

Director David T. Daniels visits Muskingum County businesses

ZANESVILLE (March 2, 2018) – Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) Director David T. Daniels celebrated Ohio Weights and Measures Week by certifying a new propane delivery truck and checking scales at two Muskingum County businesses today.

Weights and measures officials work to both protect consumers and provide fair competition among businesses. ODA’s Division of Weights and Measures works daily with county and city officials to ensure the accuracy of devices such as retail store scanners, gas pumps and livestock scales. Ohio Governor John R. Kasich declared March 1-7 as Ohio Weights and Measures Week to commemorate President John Adams signing the first United States weights and measures law on March 2, 1799.

Today, Director Daniels watched as ODA inspectors certified a propane delivery truck for Amerigas Propane Company. Working with the Muskingum County Auditor’s Inspector, the scales used at Zanesville’s iconic Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl were also checked and sealed.

“I hope Ohioans understand the important work our inspectors and local workers do each and every day to ensure consumers get what they pay for,” said Daniels. “It’s also our goal to work closely with businesses to ensure their equipment is in good working order and able to provide services and products that people need or enjoy like propane from Amerigas or a treat from Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl.”

ODA is home to Ohio’s Metrology Laboratory, which houses the state’s standards of mass, length and volume. In 2008, the lab received accreditation to the International Standard of Organization 17025. This assures necessary traceability for Ohio manufacturers and businesses using these services. The department also hosts one of only four National Type Evaluation Program laboratories in the nation, which tests and evaluates new scale designs and technology.

For more information about the department’s Division of Weights and Measures, visit agri.ohio.gov.

